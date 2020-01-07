Used Ford Wagon for Sale Near Me

West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah

Our impressive 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Blue has all the power good looks and luxury you've been searching for! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 365hp and is perfectly paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This one of a kind Front Wheel Drive is sure to please any driver as it achieves up to 24mpg on the open road.Open the door to our Limited and discover everything a driver could ask for. You will be pampered with an incredible premium sound system with CD/MP3/Auxiliary input/HD radio with Satellite radio full-color navigation full power accessories leather heated front seats with memory sunroof and easy to manage controls at your fingertips help you stay focused on the road ahead. Ford understands the safety of you and your loved ones are most important. With this Flex you can depend on 4-wheel ABS back up camera an anti-skid system with rollover sensors a tire pressure monitor and a rear-obstacle detection system to help get you and your precious cargo where they need to go. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing.BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here.Se Habla Espanol

I am so grateful for West Auto Sales, they made the car buying process seamless. Everyone worked very hard and was very professional. I did not feel any pressure buying the car. I will never buy a car from anywhere else.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: 2FMGK5DC4ABB10104

Stock: 7242

Certified Pre-Owned: No

