Used Ford Wagon for Sale Near Me
2019 Ford Flex SEL16,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,995$4,428 Below Market
Lithia Ford Lincoln of Boise - Boise / Idaho
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 16,803! SEL trim. PRICE DROP FROM $25,995, PRICED TO MOVE $7,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Memory Driver's Seat & Mirrors, Power Liftgate, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Security Approach Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service is not available in Alaska or Hawaii, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM customer agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all, DUNE, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS 10-way power driver's seat w/power recline and lumbar Was $25,995. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $299 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory offers. You may qualify for additional factory offers; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C8XKBA21050
Stock: 9035H
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 109,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,999$334 Below Market
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
Price does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMEK62C89BA15007
Stock: T20415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 38,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,133$1,567 Below Market
Downey Hyundai - Downey / California
Financing Available, Completely Serviced, Everdrive Lifetime Powetrain Warranty, AWD. AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT Drivers from Norwalk, Commerce, Downey, El Monte, and Los Angeles can expect to find the Hyundai model to meet their needs here at Downey Hyundai. Take the step up to a certified pre-owned Hyundai. These vehicles hit top-notch standards, with an additional limited warranty, multipoint inspection, and all include a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
Dealer Review:
As soon as we walked in we felt welcomed, everybody was nice and polite, our sales person Anthony was very professional and answer all of our questions. Highly recommend this dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D84KBA29403
Stock: P12009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 131,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,999$1,590 Below Market
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Our impressive 2010 Ford Flex Limited in Blue has all the power good looks and luxury you've been searching for! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 365hp and is perfectly paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This one of a kind Front Wheel Drive is sure to please any driver as it achieves up to 24mpg on the open road.Open the door to our Limited and discover everything a driver could ask for. You will be pampered with an incredible premium sound system with CD/MP3/Auxiliary input/HD radio with Satellite radio full-color navigation full power accessories leather heated front seats with memory sunroof and easy to manage controls at your fingertips help you stay focused on the road ahead. Ford understands the safety of you and your loved ones are most important. With this Flex you can depend on 4-wheel ABS back up camera an anti-skid system with rollover sensors a tire pressure monitor and a rear-obstacle detection system to help get you and your precious cargo where they need to go. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing.BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here.Se Habla Espanol
Dealer Review:
I am so grateful for West Auto Sales, they made the car buying process seamless. Everyone worked very hard and was very professional. I did not feel any pressure buying the car. I will never buy a car from anywhere else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Flex Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5DC4ABB10104
Stock: 7242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,316 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,475
Easterns Automotive Group of Millersville - Millersville / Maryland
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5FU0HL100622
Stock: 127570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 43,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,588
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Thank you for visiting another one of Kendall Toyota Alaska's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Ford Flex SEL with 43,291mi. This 2013 Ford Flex comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. In addition to being well-cared for, this Ford Flex has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2013 Ford Flex: Despite the Flex's bold look, it is first and foremost a people carrier. Great pains were taken with the interior to maximize its usability and make it comfortable for up to seven people. However the Flex stands out by being a crossover vehicle, rather than just a pure minivan. With more truck-like styling than its competitors and not a hubcap in sight, the Flex carries people in style. Strengths of this model include available all-wheel drive., spacious, Comfortable, and stylish
Dealer Review:
Hayden Kausal was awesome ~ so if you want someone who really works hard for your best interest ~ you can trust that this young man will do anything within his power to help you find the car you're looking for. I couldn't have asked for anything more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C89DBD37364
Stock: NU7796A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 18,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$26,200$485 Below Market
Dewey Ford - Ankeny / Iowa
CARFAX One-Owner. FORD CERTIFIED AWD SEL 3.5 V6 W/NAVIGATION,BLIS,LEATHER & POWER LIFTGATE, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver's Seat & Mirrors, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security Approach Lamps, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyHere at Dewey Ford we offer you Peace-of-Mind with this CERTIFIED 2019 Ford Flex! It comes with a 7 year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty.
Dealer Review:
Tyler was very informative and helpful and I never felt pressured. I was very happy with my deal. Highly reccomend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C80KBA23373
Stock: 20T0705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 16,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$27,711
Prince Frederick Ford - Prince Frederick / Maryland
2019 Ford Flex SEL ***3RD ROW SEAT, **NAVIGATION, **AWD, Flex SEL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, Stone Gray Metallic, Dune w/Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 202A, Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat & Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System, Security Approach Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO). NO HIDDEN COSTS ! ALL VEHICLE PRICING INCLUDES COMPREHENSIVE 100 POINT MD STATE INSPECTION AND ALL RECONDITIONING FEES. We at PRINCE FREDERICK FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the BEST STORE FOR YOU through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1-410-414-9580 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.PRINCEFREDERICK FORD.COM.We at PRINCE FREDERICK FORD are driven to provide the finest automotive purchasing and ownership experience by not only meeting the customer's expectations, but consistently exceeding them. Our goal is to become the world's largest volume dealership through an unrivaled DEDICATION TO EXCELLENCE. CALL US AT 1.410.535.0900 OR visit us on the web at WWW.PRINCEFREDERICKFORD.COM.
Dealer Review:
The staff were very friendly. From the salesman to the manager everyone took care of all my needs and answered all my questions. One of the best experiences I’ve had buying a car
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C81KBA23236
Stock: P5033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 25,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,495$727 Below Market
Jim Schmidt Ford - Hicksville / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D88KBA21918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Genesee Valley Ford - Avon / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5B8XFBA11762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,500
Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio
Thank you for your interest in one of Castrucci Chevrolet's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Ford Flex SEL with 1mi. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Flex gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2016 Ford Flex. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Flex SEL is the one! More information about the 2016 Ford Flex: The 2016 Ford Flex remains an excellent choice for those who lament the absence of large station wagons on the market, yet want something far more stylish than truck-like SUVs or look-alike crossover vehicles. It drives responsively, rides smoothly and quietly and is a great highway vehicle. Plus, the Flex's boxy shape makes it one of the most spacious vehicles inside, especially from a passenger standpoint. Consider its excellent safety ratings and standout active-safety features and it makes a lot of sense from a family standpoint-- making a luxurious minivan alternative, too. Interesting features of this model are all-weather all-wheel drive, handles like a big sedan, Boxy exterior style is unique, spacious, passenger-friendly interior, smooth ride, and responsive EcoBoost powertrain 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
Dealer Review:
Always pleasant and helpful great staff
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C89GBA23718
Stock: C147136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2020
- 45,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,397
Laurens Road DriveTime - Greenville / South Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Flex SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C80GBA05405
Stock: 1190150944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,000
Pundmann Ford - Saint Charles / Missouri
Call Now, 636-946-6611 Oxford White 2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged Navigation!!, Moonroof!!, Leather!!, **Certified Pro Lifetime Powertrain Warranty included at no cost to you! See dealer for details.**, **One Owner!!**, **Clean Auto Check!!**, **All Wheel Drive!!**, AWD, Multipanel Vista Roof, Navigation System, Power Liftgate. Only at Pundmann Ford in St Charles!! 636-946-6611. Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
Elliott walked all the way through my car buying experience without pressure. I told him what I saw, what I needed and he walked me through without any surprises. He explained everything every step of the way. He had patience for the elderly. I thank him so much.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT1KBA20999
Stock: 413303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D88KBA20753
Stock: 10430419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 25,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$23,990
Baytown GMC Buick - Baytown / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. 12 Speakers, 120 Point Safety Inspection, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning, BLUETOOTH / HANDSFREE, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, CLEAN CARFAX!, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY!, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, NAVIGATION, Navigation System, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED FOR DELIVERY!, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SUPER LOW MILES!, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19 Premium Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum.Baytown GMC Buick is pleased to offer this charming-looking 2019 Ford Flex. Limited FWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Why should you buy from Baytown GMC Buick? Our unmatched service and diverse New and Used Buick, GMC, Cars and Trucks inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Baytown. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Baytown area. Advertised Prices do not include any dealer installed options and advertised prices exclude leases.
Dealer Review:
I appreciate my salesperson and finance personnel for making my purchase smooth. Friendly staff. I would recommend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D84KBA14101
Stock: PA14101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 43,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$19,890
Autos Of Dallas - Plano / Texas
Dealer Review:
They rip you off on trade, are not honest and rude! Worst experience EVER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C8XKBA10247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$23,363$1,902 Below Market
Ford of Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
**AT FORD OF PORT RICHEY YOU WILL RECEIVE A REAL NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY. UNLIMITED TIME AND UNLIMITED MILES**Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***CARFAX ONE OWNER & CLEAN NO ISSUES ***, **3RD ROW SEAT**, **NAVIGATION**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **GOOD BRAKES**, **REMOTE START**, **RECENT OIL CHANGE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **HEATED SEATS**, **SYNC 3**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **19 WHEELS**, **POWER EQUIPMENT**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEAT**, AWD, Equipment Group 300A.3.5L V6 Ti-VCTCall Ford of Port Richey at (833) 584-8048 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive. We are located at 10715 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D85KBA18653
Stock: OA18653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 31,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$25,892
Mark Mitsubishi Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
*!! FREE LOCAL DELIVERY ON ALL VEHICLES !!*2019 FORD FLEX ** ** LIMITED ** ** AWD ** ** 3.5L V-6 ** ** VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION ** ** 3RD ROW SEATS / FULL REAR CABIN A/C ** ** LEATHER SEATING ** BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM ** ** 19" POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS ** ** REAR VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ** ** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE ** ** STREAMING AUDIO ** 390W SONY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ** DUAL POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS w/ DRIVER MEMORY OPTIONS ** ** *SYNC HANDS FREE LINK ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM w/ 8" TOUCH SCREEN SMART PHONE INTERFACE / APPLE ANDROID CARPLAY / APPLINK ** ** MOBILE *WiFi INTERNET ACCESS / *HD RADIO / *SATELLITE READY RADIO *(REQUIRE SUBSCRIPTIONS) ** ** WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIM ** ** POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS ** ** PROXIMITY ENTRY REMOTE & PROXIMITY PUSH BUTTON START ** ** 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC ** ** 1 OWNER ** ** CLEAN CARFAX ** ** EXCELLENT CONDITION ** ** FULLY LOADED LUXURY 3 ROW AWD SPORT UTILITY ** ** STOCK # P8328*** WE HAVE THE MOST COMPETITIVELY PRICED VEHICLES IN THE VALLEY ** ** OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY ** ** COMPARE OUR PRICES, MILE FOR MILE & OPTION FOR OPTION, TO ANY OTHER !! ** ** NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS FINANCING OAC !! ** ** ANY TRADES WELCOME ** ** WE *^SHIP TO ALL STATES *^(SEPARATE SHIPPING CHARGES APPLY) ** ** CALL or TEXT @ 602-492-8731 TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND SET UP A TEST DRIVE ** ** MARK MITSUBISHI-1901 E BELL RD ** ** ALWAYS VALUE PRICED ** ***** ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE THOROUGH ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTION & RECONDITIONING ** ****JUST OFF THE 101 & CAVE CREEK RD. MINUTES FROM ANYWHERE IN GREATER PHOENIX !!*Advertised prices are subject to sales tax, title, license, registration and dealer documentary fees, and finance charges. Vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Current Mileage May Vary. *^Item or items not included in advertised price. *Subscriptions, service, data usage and time charges, or other fees may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D84KBA20510
Stock: P8328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
