Used Ford Sedan for Sale Near Me

Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Ford Fusion. This Ford Fusion SE is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Fusion SE was gently driven and it shows. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

*update- I called the general manager and when he returned my phone call, he also refused to honor the original deal. I test drove a used car and worked out a deal with the salesman. In the final paperwork it was discovered that they had mistakenly put in the wrong stock number. They came back and told me what happened and gave me a new price on the car. They refused to honor the original deal. They instead offered me the same deal on a much lesser car, the car in error, a car I have never seen. The sales manager was unapologetic and refused to budge in the matter.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: 3FA6P0T92JR260956

Stock: JU3353

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020