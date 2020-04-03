Used Ford Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$11,477$1,217 Below Market
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*REARVIEW CAMERA. STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. KEYLESS ENTRY. 2019 FORD FIESTA SE. SILVER EXTERIOR. 34K MILES. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Elizabeth Carver was wonderful! She helped us so much! The whole dealership was so friendly and helpful. We will be back!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ0KM118923
Stock: KM118923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 17,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,988
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Ford Fusion. This Ford Fusion SE is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Fusion SE was gently driven and it shows. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Dealer Review:
*update- I called the general manager and when he returned my phone call, he also refused to honor the original deal. I test drove a used car and worked out a deal with the salesman. In the final paperwork it was discovered that they had mistakenly put in the wrong stock number. They came back and told me what happened and gave me a new price on the car. They refused to honor the original deal. They instead offered me the same deal on a much lesser car, the car in error, a car I have never seen. The sales manager was unapologetic and refused to budge in the matter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0T92JR260956
Stock: JU3353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 66,207 milesFair Deal
$13,200$291 Below Market
Bob Bell Ford - Glen Burnie / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H97GR110908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Fusion SE36,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,756$1,743 Below Market
Fred Beans Ford of West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 6 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 32 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H77HR347026
Stock: W21239P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 43,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3FE3HL303341
Stock: 19250900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Ford Taurus Limited32,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$19,988
Cleburne Ford - Cleburne / Texas
Call the Cleburne Ford Internet Team for an appointment. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Taurus Limited is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Experience the difference the Cleburne Ford Family makes! Call the Cleburne Ford Internet Team today for the best price!
Dealer Review:
Fast and friendly service from the test drive to the purchasing of the vehicle. The finance department was fast and covered all my options for the new vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Taurus Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2F83KG111066
Stock: P11066
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 31,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,390$1,226 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H76JR196220
Stock: 127312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 17,149 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,900
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4D Sedan, I4 Hybrid, eCVT, FWD, Oxford White, Medium Light Stone w/ActiveX Heated Bucket Seats ** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** DUAL POWER FRONT SEATS ** NAV ** LEATHER - HEATED SEATS ** POWER SUNROOF ** LARGER SONY AUDIO SYSTEM ** ABS brakes, Blind spot sensor: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5582 miles below market average! Oxford White FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid4D Sedan**** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !! 43/41 City/Highway MPG** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **
Dealer Review:
Tony and Sarah were great to deal with love my new 2019 EquinoxYou will not be disappointed with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU9KR227109
Stock: PMA227109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 51,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,998
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3H21HL214743
Stock: 19092330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$16,257
Covert Ford of Hutto - Hutto / Texas
** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** LOCAL TRADE **,2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4 Door Sedan...FWD...4 Cyl., Auto, eCVT Transmission...** NON SMOKER **, **HYBRID**, **SE**, I4 Hybrid, Cloth, 17" Luster Nickel Painted Aluminum Wheels, and Power Front Buckets.Call Covert in Hutto and start saving gas! Drive a Hybrid! Call Covert in Hutto at *** 877-918-0151 ***Whether you are in the market to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, if you need financing options, we'll help you find a car loan that works for you! Even if you have bad credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Covert Ford Chevrolet Hutto will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice. Please call Dan Covert or text at (512)993-7628 for personal assistance or come out and see us. We are just a short drive from these areas Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple and other local cities. Please come out and be apart of the Covert family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2KR225615
Stock: FP4592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 31,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,999
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
Dealer Review:
very pleased with the sale experiance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0D99KR117602
Stock: D22018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 42,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,998
CarMax Winston-Salem - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Winston Salem / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H79HR288884
Stock: 19298002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,995
Mike Dorian Ford - Clinton Township / Michigan
Come on in to our Used Car Dealership today. Family owned and operated since 1964, we will get you the Dorian Deal every time. Call us today, toll free, to learn about our best used vehicle deals: (888) 264-9773. We will help get you into the vehicle that is right for you! Want to Save time? Complete the entire buying process online. Select your next new or used car, get our best price every time, and we'll deliver right to your home or office. FREE Delivery!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0MU4KR100856
Stock: 5902P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 32,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,500$736 Below Market
Mainer Ford - Okarche / Oklahoma
Dealer Review:
The buying experience was easy and non stressful. Best I've ever encountered.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HDXHR396159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,990$767 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 41 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Nav System, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "It combines the sleek look and surprisingly dynamic handling of the standard Fusion with a more efficient powertrain that's good for 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving.". Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Fusion Hybrid is priced $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
Dealer Review:
The sales associate that I worked with was wonderful! Brian Fisher. I contacted him in the morning before I left my home at the coast, to ensure that the truck I was interested in was still available. He was able to answer many questions over the phone, and when I arrived he was fully committed to giving me the best experience that I could have with such a big decision. He was very patient and friendly, and I never felt like I was being pushed to make a decision. He spent several hours walking me through the process, making sure that I was comfortable with all of my options and decisions. I will highly recommend him to everyone looking to buy!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8KR109318
Stock: KR109318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 2,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,995
All American Ford of Hackensack - Hackensack / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner! -Oil Changed -Only 2,839 miles which is low for a 2020 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Parking Sensors -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Seat Memory -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 520 River Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Fusion SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0T96LR101568
Stock: HR823FC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 29,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$18,990$1,841 Below Market
Whitson-Morgan Chevrolet - Clarksville / Arkansas
One Owner **2019 Ford Fusion Titanium **Navigation **Power Sunroof **Leather Interior **Dual Power Heated and Cooled Front Seats **Memory driver's seat **Adaptive Cruise Control **Blind Spot Monitor **Rear cross traffic alert **Backup Camera with Rear Proximity Sensors and Parking Assistance Guidelines **Premium Factory 19 Inch Polished Alloy Wheels **Sony Premium Factory Audio system with Touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Satellite Radio **Heated, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio and Telephone Controls **Automatic Headlights **Rain sensing wipers **Remote Vehicle Start **Push Button Start **Remote Proximity Keyless Entry with Keypad on Driver's Door **Rear Spoiler **Power Heated Mirrors **Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control **AUX and USB plugins **Dual Exhaust **LED Fog lights **Side Air Bags **Traction Control **Electronic Stability Control **ABS Brakes **Clean Carfax Here at Whitson Morgan Chevrolet we would like to thank you for taking the time to look at our vehicles online. Located in beautiful downtown Clarksville, we have over 40 years experience in the automotive industry to assist you with your pre-owned needs. We would like to offer you a hassle-free buying experience, with a no pressure sales staff who are friendly and eager to please. We carry late model, low mileage vehicles at a very competitive price. We have multiple finance sources available to you. These finance sources are National Banks such as Chase and US Bank. The interest rates from these banks are extremely competitive. Give us a chance to help you with your finance needs. Allowing us to not only sell you your dream car but also finance your car will simplify your buying experience. We have credit applications available on our website and can have you an exact interest rate in a very short time frame. Don't hassle with shopping several banks for a competitive interest rate, let us do that for you. Come find out what so many already know. We are located conveniently off I-40 at 115 Taylor Rd Clarksville, AR 72830. Call us today at (479) 754-2000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0D98KR152809
Stock: C1592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 34,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$19,998$1,490 Below Market
CarMax Norman - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norman / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0D97KR204706
Stock: 19084137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
