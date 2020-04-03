Used Ford Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fiesta SE

    34,093 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $11,477

    $1,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Fusion SE

    17,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,988

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    66,207 miles
    Fair Deal

    $13,200

    $291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion SE

    36,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,756

    $1,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus SE in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus SE

    43,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Taurus Limited in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2019 Ford Taurus Limited

    32,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Fusion SE

    31,294 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,390

    $1,226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in White
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    17,149 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Focus SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Focus SEL

    51,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    34,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,257

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Titanium

    31,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion SE

    42,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL

    13,414 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion SE

    32,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,500

    $736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    40,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,990

    $767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2020 Ford Fusion SE

    2,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Titanium

    29,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $18,990

    $1,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Titanium

    34,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $19,998

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details

