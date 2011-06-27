Close

Napleton Rockford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Ford F-150. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Ford F-150 XLT's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2016 4WD Ford F-150 XLT is king of the off-road. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient EcoBoost engine is also available, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. Strengths of this model include available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, efficient turbocharged engines, improved gas mileage, and rugged durability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GKF97375

Stock: 52011A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020