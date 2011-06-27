Used Ford Luxury for Sale Near Me
- $33,471Fair Deal
2018 Ford Explorer XLT11,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hassett Subaru of Wantagh - Wantagh / New York
CERTIFIED FORD 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED!NO PREP OR DELIVERY FEES,NO FILING FEES,NO TRANSPORTATION FEES,NO FORCED FINANCING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR INTERNET PRICES!CLEAN CARFAX!ONE OWNER!Check out this certified 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6, Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and 4-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger head restraints (2-way up/down when dual-headrest DVD entertainment system (50S) is ordered), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Hassett Ford Lincoln, 3530 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA22951
Stock: 21853U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$32,162
2020 Ford Escape TitaniumNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yankee Ford Sales - South Portland / Maine
The New Yankee Ford Facility is now open for business! As promised all our new Ford inventory continues to be offered with the highest possible Yankee Ford Discounts. Call or come in today and pay the lowest price period on your new Ford model.
Dealer Review:
Most amazing car I have ever owned , Julie was excellent, I couldn"t be happier with my new amazing SUV and the great experience at Yankee Ford!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9J97LUA38336
Stock: C038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- New Listing$31,690
2019 Ford Edge SEL15,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dave Littleton Ford - Smithville / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J98KBB10398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$50,996Great Deal | $4,678 below market
2019 Ford Expedition Limited21,209 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schoepp Motors Middleton West - Middleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2AT0KEA37385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,995
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited46,061 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Muzi Ford - Needham / Massachusetts
* 8 Cylinder engine * * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * Check out this 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited * * 2019 ** Ford * * F-350 Super Duty * This BLACK 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited might be just the crew cab 4x4 for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. The exterior is a timeless black. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Price Includes all available rebates. All conditional rebates and offer from Ford/Chevrolet contact dealer for eligibility. Not all customers and vehicles will qualify for all rebates. Offer may change without notice. Tax, title prep, and doc fee $399 extra. Must finance with GM Financial/Ford Motor Credit , must take same day delivery, and vehicle must be from dealer inventory.
Dealer Review:
I stopped in to several Ford dealerships in the Boston area when I was in the market for a vehicle. Muzi was different than the others. The staff was friendly and did not push for me to do a test drive. I was able to really talk with them and get all of the answers about the truck I was looking for. Their knowledge and confidence is what will bring me back the next time I need a new truck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEC94056
Stock: LC657351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- New Listing$32,420Fair Deal | $603 below market
2016 Ford F-150 XLT72,806 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
New Arrival! CarFax 1-Owner, This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT will sell fast -4X4 4WD -Bluetooth Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford F-150 is sure to sell fast. -CARFAX 1-Owner and many other amenities that are sure to please.
Dealer Review:
We were so happy with our old Highlander that we just bought another. Gettel sales and service has been wonderful for all 3 years and looking forward to the further with our new Highlander. Our salesman, Jonathan Devine has been wonderful!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG6GKE94282
Stock: L238567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $46,810
2020 Ford Explorer XLT4,326 milesDelivery available*
Blue Springs Ford - Blue Springs / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMSK8DH6LGB74101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,187
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum26,532 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tamiami Ford - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Expedition Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1MT3HEA80584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,988
2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch19,506 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bridge City Auto Sales - Portland / Oregon
2019 Ford F-150 White 4WD 5.0L V8 10-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner.4WD.Odometer is 1898 miles below market average!Our locally Owned and Low-Cost Overhead Means Great Savings on All our New and Certified Pre-Owned & Off-Brand Vehicles.≪br>We Deliver New and Pre-Owned Vehicles Coast-to-Coast and Provide a Fast, Internet Based Experience, that Saves you Time and Money.≪br>Servicing Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend, Woodburn, Seaside, Lincoln City, Seattle,Tacoma, Medford, Roseburg, Redding, Madras, Vancouver ,Boise and Ontario, in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1E57KKE08288
Stock: GP6855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $44,700
2018 Ford F-150 XLT26,187 milesDelivery available*
Opelika Ford - Opelika / Alabama
�
Dealer Review:
Best customer service. No hassle. Mr. Lewis went above and beyond to get me the deal I wanted!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JFE03471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,750Good Deal | $1,818 below market
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT30,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS. Power Folding 3rd Row, 2019 FORD EXPEDITION MAX 4WD, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, POWER LIFT-GATE, MAGNETIC METALLIC WITH BLACK HEATED LEATHER, 30,388 MILES, 6 CYLINDER 3.5L TWIN TURBO ECO-BOOST, PRICE $44,750, USED***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7670*** POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS. ***REMAINING FORD FACTORY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY** MORE WARRANTY AVAILABLE, SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a Yukon XL from Colorado for 3 months via Autotrader. After 3 months I found 3 Yukon XLs in the Salt Lake City area. I drove from Colorado to the Salt Lake City area the next day. I found a gem at Shamrock with only 11,000 miles on it. Great transaction and within hours I was driving home. I love the slightly used SUV for my family. The sales team was easy to work with and I had a great experience. Thank you very much.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1JT1KEA29456
Stock: KEA29456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$38,060Good Deal
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT29,354 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1HTXKEA14007
Stock: 10420779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- Price Drop$37,490
2017 Ford Mustang undefined28,191 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Megel Chevrolet - Dawsonville / Georgia
REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1507 miles below market average! JOHN MEGEL CHEVROLET - - WHERE PRICE SELLS CARS AND SERVICE KEEPS CUSTOMERS. Prices do not include government fees which include tax, tag, title and fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information.
Dealer Review:
This was a wonderful way to buy a truck. They worked very hard to get me the truck I wanted at the price I wanted, with absolutely no bs anywhere in the process. Glad I found them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Mustang with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CFXH5338725
Stock: 7933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $33,992Fair Deal
2016 Ford F-150 XLT52,891 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Cadillac Rockford - Rockford / Illinois
Napleton Rockford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Ford F-150. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Ford F-150 XLT's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2016 4WD Ford F-150 XLT is king of the off-road. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient EcoBoost engine is also available, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. Strengths of this model include available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, efficient turbocharged engines, improved gas mileage, and rugged durability Napleton is one of the leading Cadillac, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Bentley, Ford, Fiat, Nissan, Audi dealers in north Illinois and south Wisconsin, and we have many repeat customers who tell their friends and family about us. We have a great selection and competitive prices. Our sales team is thorough, knowledgeable, and professional, and you will always be respected and well cared for. If you're looking for a dealer that provides excellent customer service, integrity and honesty, shop Napleton first. And we have over 200 quality, preowned, lightly used cars. We fully inspect all of our used cars before we put them on our lot so that you can buy with confidence. Whether you're looking for a new or used car, shop with Napleton first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GKF97375
Stock: 52011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $31,725
Certified 2016 Ford F-150 XLT50,230 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Ford of Antioch - Antioch / Illinois
HERE WE HAVE A VERY CLEAN 2016 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH AN 157IN WHEELBASE.XTR SPORT PKG*POWER WINDOWS*POWER LOCKS*POWER HEATED MIRRORS*POWER SEAT*PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST*PREMIUM XM/CD/MP3 SOUND SYSTEM*REAR VISION CAMERA*REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM*SYNC3 VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH*REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY* MAX TRAILER TOW PKG*INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLER*3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING REAR AXLE*ENGINE BLOCK HEATER*PRIVACY GLASS*SKID PLATES*CHROME SIDE STEPS*SPRAY-IN BEDLINER*SOS POST CRASH SYSTEM*HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS*FOG LAMPS*TOW HOOKS*REMOTE START*PREMIUM 18IN CHROME WHEELS*ONE OWNER VEHICLE*CLEAN AUTOCHECK HISTORY.BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, REAR PARK ASSIST, USB PORT, TRAILER TOW PKG, 5.0L V8, TAILGATE STEP, CHROME STEP BARS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, 4WD,PRO TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF7GKF27608
Stock: AP12074
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $35,995Fair Deal
2020 Ford Mustang GT1,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2020! Back-up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Stability Control, ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF2L5122909
Stock: S20501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $53,989
2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch24,360 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
Southern Chevrolet is pleased to offer this rock solid 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch in Wh. Well equipped with: ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 10 Speakers, 18' Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 3.15 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, King Ranch Leather Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, and Voltmeter.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Our dealership is located in Foley, just a short drive away from Mobile, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. We have a wide selection of both new and used Chevrolet vehicles for sale. Use our finance pre-qualification form to find out exactly how much you qualify before buying. Take a look at our available inventory to find a car you like, and when you're ready give us a call at (844) 329-1270 or schedule an appointment online!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C46LFA50847
Stock: A50847P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $33,488
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van undefined27,377 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois
Buy and drive with confidence with Packey Webb Ford's Used Car Lifetime Limited Warranty which will provide you with engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly breakdown coverage on qualifying vehicles. See the dealer for details.Shadow Black 2019 Ford Transit-350 XLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 12 Passenger, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Cruise Control w/Message Center, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Exterior Upgrade Package, Order Code 302A, Remote Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Wheels: 16" Easy to Clean Styled Aluminum.Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.
Dealer Review:
everyone in the service department is great. They always greet you and are great to work with. thank you for all your hard work and professionalism. Keep up the good work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBZX2CG0KKA24303
Stock: P3470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2019
