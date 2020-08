Close

Check out this certified 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6, Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and 4-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger head restraints (2-way up/down when dual-headrest DVD entertainment system (50S) is ordered), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Hassett Ford Lincoln, 3530 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA22951

Stock: 21853U

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020