Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
2,663 listings
  • 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    $91,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $15,498 Below Market
    5,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.7L 8cyl
    Sam Leman Ford (Bloomington, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Bloomington, IL / 617 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. * RARE TREMOR PACKAGE! *Carbonized Gray *2022 Ford F-350 *Lariat 4WD * Power Stroke 6.7L Turbodiesel * 4X4, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * ...

    Dealer Review:

    Bought a 2014 Ford Fusion several years ago. Liked it so much I had to have another. Went to Sam Leman Ford to get an oil change and left with a new Fusion. Went from a 2014 to a 2020. Love the upgrades! The salesman, Max White, was patient and understanding and most helpful. It was an awesome experience I highly recommend Sam Leman Ford and their sales staff.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT8W3BT0NEC07363
    Stock: SF3568
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2022

  • 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

    $59,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $11,823 Below Market
    97,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.7L 8cyl
    Grieco Ford (Raynham, MA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Raynham, MA / 394 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *Carfax Accident Free, Local Trade, One Owner, NONSmoker, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Towing Package, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, 6" An...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KEC85588
    Stock: F228082A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

    $71,578
    Great priceGreat price
    $13,160 Below Market
    15,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.7L 8cyl
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Thousand Oaks, CA / 2,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,Low Mileage,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Start,Lan...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT8W3BT8HED14097
    Stock: HED14097A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

    2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

    $51,870
    Great priceGreat price
    $20,771 Below Market
    40,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6.7L 8cyl
    Dave Kehl Chevrolet (Mechanicsburg, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Mechanicsburg, OH / 331 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: 4 valve OHV manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor 48 Gallon F...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FT8W3DT7HEB64271
    Stock: B64271
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

    • 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
      Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      $63,300
      Great priceGreat price
      $8,344 Below Market
      82,044 miles
      No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Indy Auto Man (Indianapolis, IN)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Indianapolis, IN / 465 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this gorgeous 2019 Ford F-350SD in Black. Upon arrival, all of our vehicles undergo a maintenance inspection followed ...

      Dealer Review:

      Most of the time when you go to a car dealer you are expecting to be there all day, get the run around, and lose precious minutes from your life. We are excited to say that are experience with Victor was the exact opposite. He was very professional, quick and concise communication, that made our sales process painless. Now every time our family needs a car or SUV Indy Auto Man & Victor is the first place we will look!! Thank you!!!

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT8W3BT5KED97480
      Stock: Z1127
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-01-2022

    • Certified 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      Certified 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
      Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      $75,995
      Great priceGreat price
      $15,634 Below Market
      7,059 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Route 23 Automall (Butler, NJ)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Butler, NJ / 214 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 6' Angular Chrome Step Bars, Ambient Lighting - Fixed Color, Automatic High Beam, BLIS Blind Spot Information Sy...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEF08460
      Stock: P10509
      Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
      Listed since: 01-18-2022

    • 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Diesel Crew Cab

      2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
      King Ranch Diesel Crew Cab

      $93,999
      Great priceGreat price
      $16,781 Below Market
      10,721 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Ed Voyles Kia (Smyrna, GA)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Smyrna, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      2022 Ford F-350SD King Ranch 4WD.

      Dealer Review:

      My purchase during my time there went nice and easy. They were helpful and friendly while going over all the necessary information so that I could get my vehicle out the door as soon as I can.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NEC72948
      Stock: 2P1504A
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-16-2022

    • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
      Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

      $53,444
      Great priceGreat price
      109,905 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6.7L 8cyl
      Tradeline Motorcars (Carrollton, TX)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Carrollton, TX / 1,157 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Tradeline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum only has 109,905m...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEB22295
      Stock: B22295
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 06-29-2022

      • Certified 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Diesel Crew Cab

        Certified 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        XL Diesel Crew Cab

        $74,982
        Great priceGreat price
        $22,404 Below Market
        51,845 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Kendall Ford (Eugene, OR)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        Trip Computer
        Rear Bench Seats
        +more

        Located in Eugene, OR / 2,354 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Kendall Ford Lincoln of Eugene is excited to offer this 2019 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XL. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's abo...

        Dealer Review:

        The whole experience was easy peesy! Great people, very helpful, respectful and kind. Would definitely do business here again! Thank you!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT6KEG18360
        Stock: FU25755
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 05-17-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        $99,788
        Great priceGreat price
        $11,926 Below Market
        8,902 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines (Pembroke Pines, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Pembroke Pines, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        GREAT MILES 8,902! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, 4x4, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AX...

        Dealer Review:

        It was a very pleasant experience - no hassles!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BTXNEC42136
        Stock: NEC42136
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-10-2022

      • Certified 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        Certified 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $82,993
        Good priceGood price
        29,029 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Waxahachie Ford (Waxahachie, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Waxahachie, TX / 1,176 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2 YEARS OIL CHANGES INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety,...

        Dealer Review:

        Great People

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3DT9MEC60588
        Stock: FE57010A
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 06-24-2022

      • Price Drop
        2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        King Ranch Diesel Crew Cab

        $96,999
        Great priceGreat price
        $17,154 Below Market
        8,063 miles
        No accidents, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Modern Motorcars (Nixa, MO)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Nixa, MO / 870 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Ultimate Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Chrome Package, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Multi Contour Front Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoramic S...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT4NED32866
        Stock: D32866
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-03-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        King Ranch Diesel Crew Cab

        $99,998
        Great priceGreat price
        $18,885 Below Market
        13,069 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Dave Smith Motors (Kellogg, ID)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Kellogg, ID / 2,007 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Summary 2022 Ford F-350 King Ranch Crew Cab Long Box Dual Rear Wheel 6.7 Liter Diesel Automatic Comfort and Convenience: Air, Cruise, Tilt, Pow...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3DT3NEC12795
        Stock: 40058ZB
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-15-2022

      • Certified 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        Certified 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $65,986
        Great priceGreat price
        $10,564 Below Market
        20,243 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Elder Ford of Tampa (Tampa, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Tampa, FL / 811 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX 1-Owner, Ford Gold Certified, LOW MILES - 20,243! Lariat trim. Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Turbo...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT7HEC01581
        Stock: HEC01581P
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
        Listed since: 04-15-2022

      • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $47,695
        Great priceGreat price
        $8,982 Below Market
        104,827 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        AutoNation Ford Westlake (Westlake, OH)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Westlake, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Engine: 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Lariat Ultimate Package Chrome Package Power Moonroof Voice-Activated Navigation Sun/Moonroof Leather Se...

        Dealer Review:

        Helped me finance my FIRST car. I was denied several places and I was so thankful John Conrad was able to help me out with this mission. For sure 5/5 experience. And you get free car washes haha. Go see John and tell him Cynthia sent you =)

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3DT7GED36149
        Stock: GED36149
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-07-2022

      • Certified 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Diesel Crew Cab

        Certified 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        XLT Diesel Crew Cab

        $73,488
        Great priceGreat price
        8,183 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Automax Ford (Killeen, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Killeen, TX / 1,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **4WD**, **NAVIGATION**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3DT9LEE18975
        Stock: LEE18975S
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      • 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        $77,277
        Great priceGreat price
        $9,459 Below Market
        20,130 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Colonial Ford of Marlboro (Marlborough, MA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Marlborough, MA / 386 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        : Highlights of this 2019 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Pickup include: Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Heated Rear S...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT0KEE98085
        Stock: P4996
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-09-2022

      • 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $36,495
        Great priceGreat price
        164,965 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        G Motors (Houston, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Houston, TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        **SPECIAL PRICING ENDS SOON*** Welcome to another premium G Motors vehicle, located at 4430 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston TX 77068 (LOCATION 1). Grea...

        Dealer Review:

        Stay away from here!! I was set to buy a jeep, had issues while I was test driving but they gave me their word they would address it! I also liked my sales guy Jonathon and wanted to give him he business because he did seem very genuine and trustworthy. They don’t provide Carfax so I went home and purchased the carfax. I put $1000 down to hold the car. The carfax came out clean but said 3 owners as opposed to one pr two which they had inconsistently advertised. Also saw that the car was on a lot for three weeks before being auctioned. I was advised to get a pre purchase inspection (a normal protocol for a consumer doing their due diligence). I went to the dealer the next day with intentions to buy they car if it checked out OK, not fully ingoring the red flags already about the owner “s”. They asked me to get the mechanic to come to the dealership as it’s their policy to not allow the car off the lot. I imagine they knew what the answer would be. No certified mechanic will perform an inspection offsite. The handful of mechanics I spoke to told me to be very skeptical of that. So after a little back and forth he said he would give me names of third party inspectors to come and check out the car, after I tried calling several—I got the same answer. That no mechanic can see the sludge in the engine in a parking lot and not having the full equipment to run the tests it needs to inspect the car. I asked Gaby to give me just a few hour “refund guarantee” and he wouldn’t even do that. He tried offering me a bunk warranty knowing full well it doesn’t cover preexisting conditions. We then drove the car, it was better than yesterday but didn’t feel right. So that confirmed that I needed to walk away. I would have bought it if they allowed me to have someone look at it for an hour and a half, the sales guy even offered to accompany and Gaby still would not allow it. Major major shady business here. I honestly feel bad for Jonathon the sales guy and I hope he runs and finds another place to work. Please read the other reviews before buying or even going near this place. They are all VERY consistent in their complaints . Shameful and shady business .

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT6GEA90049
        Stock: A90049
        Certified Pre-Owned: No

      • 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Diesel Crew Cab

        2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        XLT Diesel Crew Cab

        $53,395
        Great priceGreat price
        92,922 miles
        No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Carsandpickups.com (Katy, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        USB Inputs
        +more

        Located in Katy, TX / 1,222 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Stock: B98165** 4X4** 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel**Automatic Transmission** Crew Cab XLT Edition **18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels**Power Windows And Locks*...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3DT2HEB98165
        Stock: B98165
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-26-2022

      • 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

        $88,444
        Great priceGreat price
        $11,113 Below Market
        6,565 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Lexington Park Chevrolet Buick GMC (California, MD)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in California, MD / 74 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        LARIAT ULTIMATE- TWIN PANEL MOONROOF- BLACK OUT PACKAGE- FACTORY WARRANTY- 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE- LOCAL ONE OWNER VEHICLE!!!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT7NEC42644
        Stock: 0LC2667O
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-08-2022

      • Price Drop
        2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
        Platinum Diesel Crew Cab

        $84,995
        Good priceGood price
        $8,514 Below Market
        17,544 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6.7L 8cyl
        Sam Leman Ford (Bloomington, IL)
        AWD/4WD
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Bloomington, IL / 617 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Blue Jeans Metallic 2020 Ford F-350SD Platinum Tremor 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 Turbodiesel 35 Toyo RTs, 20 Weld Offroad Wheels *4X4...

        Dealer Review:

        Bought a 2014 Ford Fusion several years ago. Liked it so much I had to have another. Went to Sam Leman Ford to get an oil change and left with a new Fusion. Went from a 2014 to a 2020. Love the upgrades! The salesman, Max White, was patient and understanding and most helpful. It was an awesome experience I highly recommend Sam Leman Ford and their sales staff.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FT8W3BT2LEE25544
        Stock: NF3993A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-29-2022

