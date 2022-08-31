Located in Houston , TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

**SPECIAL PRICING ENDS SOON*** Welcome to another premium G Motors vehicle, located at 4430 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston TX 77068 (LOCATION 1). Grea...

Dealer Review:

Stay away from here!! I was set to buy a jeep, had issues while I was test driving but they gave me their word they would address it! I also liked my sales guy Jonathon and wanted to give him he business because he did seem very genuine and trustworthy. They don’t provide Carfax so I went home and purchased the carfax. I put $1000 down to hold the car. The carfax came out clean but said 3 owners as opposed to one pr two which they had inconsistently advertised. Also saw that the car was on a lot for three weeks before being auctioned. I was advised to get a pre purchase inspection (a normal protocol for a consumer doing their due diligence). I went to the dealer the next day with intentions to buy they car if it checked out OK, not fully ingoring the red flags already about the owner “s”. They asked me to get the mechanic to come to the dealership as it’s their policy to not allow the car off the lot. I imagine they knew what the answer would be. No certified mechanic will perform an inspection offsite. The handful of mechanics I spoke to told me to be very skeptical of that. So after a little back and forth he said he would give me names of third party inspectors to come and check out the car, after I tried calling several—I got the same answer. That no mechanic can see the sludge in the engine in a parking lot and not having the full equipment to run the tests it needs to inspect the car. I asked Gaby to give me just a few hour “refund guarantee” and he wouldn’t even do that. He tried offering me a bunk warranty knowing full well it doesn’t cover preexisting conditions. We then drove the car, it was better than yesterday but didn’t feel right. So that confirmed that I needed to walk away. I would have bought it if they allowed me to have someone look at it for an hour and a half, the sales guy even offered to accompany and Gaby still would not allow it. Major major shady business here. I honestly feel bad for Jonathon the sales guy and I hope he runs and finds another place to work. Please read the other reviews before buying or even going near this place. They are all VERY consistent in their complaints . Shameful and shady business .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT8W3BT6GEA90049

Stock: A90049

Certified Pre-Owned: No

