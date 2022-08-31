Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel for Sale
- $91,990Great price$15,498 Below Market5,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylSam Leman Ford (Bloomington, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in Bloomington, IL / 617 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. * RARE TREMOR PACKAGE! *Carbonized Gray *2022 Ford F-350 *Lariat 4WD * Power Stroke 6.7L Turbodiesel * 4X4, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * ...
Dealer Review:
Bought a 2014 Ford Fusion several years ago. Liked it so much I had to have another. Went to Sam Leman Ford to get an oil change and left with a new Fusion. Went from a 2014 to a 2020. Love the upgrades! The salesman, Max White, was patient and understanding and most helpful. It was an awesome experience I highly recommend Sam Leman Ford and their sales staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT0NEC07363
Stock: SF3568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2022
- $59,000Great price$11,823 Below Market97,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylGrieco Ford (Raynham, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Raynham, MA / 394 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Carfax Accident Free, Local Trade, One Owner, NONSmoker, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Towing Package, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, 6" An...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KEC85588
Stock: F228082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $71,578Great price$13,160 Below Market15,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Thousand Oaks, CA / 2,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,Low Mileage,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Start,Lan...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT8HED14097
Stock: HED14097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $51,870Great price$20,771 Below Market40,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylDave Kehl Chevrolet (Mechanicsburg, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Mechanicsburg, OH / 331 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ENGINE: 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: 4 valve OHV manual push-button engine-exhaust braking and intelligent oil-life monitor 48 Gallon F...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT7HEB64271
Stock: B64271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $63,300Great price$8,344 Below Market82,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylIndy Auto Man (Indianapolis, IN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 465 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this gorgeous 2019 Ford F-350SD in Black. Upon arrival, all of our vehicles undergo a maintenance inspection followed ...
Dealer Review:
Most of the time when you go to a car dealer you are expecting to be there all day, get the run around, and lose precious minutes from your life. We are excited to say that are experience with Victor was the exact opposite. He was very professional, quick and concise communication, that made our sales process painless. Now every time our family needs a car or SUV Indy Auto Man & Victor is the first place we will look!! Thank you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5KED97480
Stock: Z1127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $75,995Great price$15,634 Below Market7,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylRoute 23 Automall (Butler, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Butler, NJ / 214 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 6' Angular Chrome Step Bars, Ambient Lighting - Fixed Color, Automatic High Beam, BLIS Blind Spot Information Sy...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEF08460
Stock: P10509
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-18-2022
- $93,999Great price$16,781 Below Market10,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylEd Voyles Kia (Smyrna, GA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Smyrna, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Ford F-350SD King Ranch 4WD.
Dealer Review:
My purchase during my time there went nice and easy. They were helpful and friendly while going over all the necessary information so that I could get my vehicle out the door as soon as I can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NEC72948
Stock: 2P1504A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2022
- $53,444Great price109,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylTradeline Motorcars (Carrollton, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Carrollton, TX / 1,157 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Tradeline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum only has 109,905m...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEB22295
Stock: B22295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $74,982Great price$22,404 Below Market51,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylKendall Ford (Eugene, OR)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraTire Pressure Warnin...Trip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Eugene, OR / 2,354 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Eugene is excited to offer this 2019 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XL. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's abo...
Dealer Review:
The whole experience was easy peesy! Great people, very helpful, respectful and kind. Would definitely do business here again! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT6KEG18360
Stock: FU25755
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-17-2022
- $99,788Great price$11,926 Below Market8,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylLauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines (Pembroke Pines, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Pembroke Pines, FL / 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA
GREAT MILES 8,902! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, 4x4, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AX...
Dealer Review:
It was a very pleasant experience - no hassles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BTXNEC42136
Stock: NEC42136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2022
- $82,993Good price29,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylWaxahachie Ford (Waxahachie, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Waxahachie, TX / 1,176 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2 YEARS OIL CHANGES INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety,...
Dealer Review:
Great People
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT9MEC60588
Stock: FE57010A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2022
- $96,999Great price$17,154 Below Market8,063 milesNo accidents, Personal use only6.7L 8cylModern Motorcars (Nixa, MO)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Nixa, MO / 870 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Ultimate Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Chrome Package, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Multi Contour Front Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoramic S...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT4NED32866
Stock: D32866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $99,998Great price$18,885 Below Market13,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylDave Smith Motors (Kellogg, ID)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Kellogg, ID / 2,007 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Summary 2022 Ford F-350 King Ranch Crew Cab Long Box Dual Rear Wheel 6.7 Liter Diesel Automatic Comfort and Convenience: Air, Cruise, Tilt, Pow...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT3NEC12795
Stock: 40058ZB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2022
- $65,986Great price$10,564 Below Market20,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylElder Ford of Tampa (Tampa, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 811 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX 1-Owner, Ford Gold Certified, LOW MILES - 20,243! Lariat trim. Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Turbo...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT7HEC01581
Stock: HEC01581P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-15-2022
- $47,695Great price$8,982 Below Market104,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylAutoNation Ford Westlake (Westlake, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Westlake, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Engine: 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Lariat Ultimate Package Chrome Package Power Moonroof Voice-Activated Navigation Sun/Moonroof Leather Se...
Dealer Review:
Helped me finance my FIRST car. I was denied several places and I was so thankful John Conrad was able to help me out with this mission. For sure 5/5 experience. And you get free car washes haha. Go see John and tell him Cynthia sent you =)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT7GED36149
Stock: GED36149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- $73,488Great price8,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylAutomax Ford (Killeen, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Killeen, TX / 1,265 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **4WD**, **NAVIGATION**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT9LEE18975
Stock: LEE18975S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $77,277Great price$9,459 Below Market20,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylColonial Ford of Marlboro (Marlborough, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Marlborough, MA / 386 miles away from Ashburn, VA
: Highlights of this 2019 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Pickup include: Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Heated Rear S...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT0KEE98085
Stock: P4996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- $36,495Great price164,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylG Motors (Houston, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**SPECIAL PRICING ENDS SOON*** Welcome to another premium G Motors vehicle, located at 4430 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston TX 77068 (LOCATION 1). Grea...
Dealer Review:
Stay away from here!! I was set to buy a jeep, had issues while I was test driving but they gave me their word they would address it! I also liked my sales guy Jonathon and wanted to give him he business because he did seem very genuine and trustworthy. They don’t provide Carfax so I went home and purchased the carfax. I put $1000 down to hold the car. The carfax came out clean but said 3 owners as opposed to one pr two which they had inconsistently advertised. Also saw that the car was on a lot for three weeks before being auctioned. I was advised to get a pre purchase inspection (a normal protocol for a consumer doing their due diligence). I went to the dealer the next day with intentions to buy they car if it checked out OK, not fully ingoring the red flags already about the owner “s”. They asked me to get the mechanic to come to the dealership as it’s their policy to not allow the car off the lot. I imagine they knew what the answer would be. No certified mechanic will perform an inspection offsite. The handful of mechanics I spoke to told me to be very skeptical of that. So after a little back and forth he said he would give me names of third party inspectors to come and check out the car, after I tried calling several—I got the same answer. That no mechanic can see the sludge in the engine in a parking lot and not having the full equipment to run the tests it needs to inspect the car. I asked Gaby to give me just a few hour “refund guarantee” and he wouldn’t even do that. He tried offering me a bunk warranty knowing full well it doesn’t cover preexisting conditions. We then drove the car, it was better than yesterday but didn’t feel right. So that confirmed that I needed to walk away. I would have bought it if they allowed me to have someone look at it for an hour and a half, the sales guy even offered to accompany and Gaby still would not allow it. Major major shady business here. I honestly feel bad for Jonathon the sales guy and I hope he runs and finds another place to work. Please read the other reviews before buying or even going near this place. They are all VERY consistent in their complaints . Shameful and shady business .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT6GEA90049
Stock: A90049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $53,395Great price92,922 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only6.7L 8cylCarsandpickups.com (Katy, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Katy, TX / 1,222 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Stock: B98165** 4X4** 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel**Automatic Transmission** Crew Cab XLT Edition **18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels**Power Windows And Locks*...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3DT2HEB98165
Stock: B98165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $88,444Great price$11,113 Below Market6,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylLexington Park Chevrolet Buick GMC (California, MD)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in California, MD / 74 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LARIAT ULTIMATE- TWIN PANEL MOONROOF- BLACK OUT PACKAGE- FACTORY WARRANTY- 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE- LOCAL ONE OWNER VEHICLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT7NEC42644
Stock: 0LC2667O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2022
- $84,995Good price$8,514 Below Market17,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6.7L 8cylSam Leman Ford (Bloomington, IL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Bloomington, IL / 617 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Blue Jeans Metallic 2020 Ford F-350SD Platinum Tremor 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 Turbodiesel 35 Toyo RTs, 20 Weld Offroad Wheels *4X4...
Dealer Review:
Bought a 2014 Ford Fusion several years ago. Liked it so much I had to have another. Went to Sam Leman Ford to get an oil change and left with a new Fusion. Went from a 2014 to a 2020. Love the upgrades! The salesman, Max White, was patient and understanding and most helpful. It was an awesome experience I highly recommend Sam Leman Ford and their sales staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT2LEE25544
Stock: NF3993A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
Related Ford F-350 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.