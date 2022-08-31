Used Ford F-150 Raptor for Sale
- $73,990Good price11,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG2LFC04945
Stock: 2001909387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $94,990Good price$4,823 Below Market2,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3.5L 6cylCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG2MFC15848
Stock: 2001822946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2022
- 4,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG5NFA87588
Stock: 2001841886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $50,590Good price$2,944 Below Market60,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use3.5L 6cylCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1RG7HFA23579
Stock: 2001643977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2022
- $69,900Great price$10,278 Below Market14,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cylDana Ford Lincoln (Staten Island, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Staten Island, NY / 205 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor *Fully detailed*, *Fresh oil change*, Ford Gold Certified Certified, 4WD, 10-Way Pow...
Dealer Review:
Was being given ridiculous prices everywhere for trucks I didnt even want, went to Dana, sales associate Hamze approached me , happened to have exactly what I was looking for on the lot and managed to get me a more then reasonable deal. Great experience, will definitely be back in 3 years.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RGXKFA56803
Stock: A56803
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $68,595Great price$11,604 Below Market38,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cylAutoNation Ford Westlake (Westlake, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Westlake, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Equipment Group 802A Luxury Wheels: 17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Twin Panel Moonroof Raptor Exterior Graphics Package Hard Folding Tonneau Bo...
Dealer Review:
Helped me finance my FIRST car. I was denied several places and I was so thankful John Conrad was able to help me out with this mission. For sure 5/5 experience. And you get free car washes haha. Go see John and tell him Cynthia sent you =)
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG4LFC02419
Stock: LFC02419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2022
- $92,000Good price1,389 milesNo accidents, Personal use only3.5L 6cylFive Star Ford (North Richland Hills, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in North Richland Hills, TX / 1,182 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. 2022 Atlas Blue Metallic Ford F-150 Raptor REMOTE START WITH YOUR PHONE, APPLE CAR PLAY / GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE, DUAL MOONR...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG8NFB26688
Stock: NFB26243A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- $55,500Good price$5,495 Below Market65,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only3.5L 6cylFord of Franklin (Franklin, TN)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Franklin, TN / 556 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Shadow Black 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 **CLEAN CARFAX, **FRESH TRADE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! CALL FOR MORE ...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG8JFD36783
Stock: PF7176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $75,787Great price$19,780 Below Market27,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylZeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg (Schaumburg, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Schaumburg, IL / 594 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Agate Black Metallic PANORAMIC SUNROOF *, FACTORY NAVIGATION *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKE...
Dealer Review:
Very friendly Fred was awesome
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG8KFB68550
Stock: P6431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2022
- $66,100Fair price$2,656 Below Market41,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use3.5L 6cylVolvo Cars Arrowhead (Glendale, AZ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Glendale, AZ / 1,957 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Magnetic Metallic 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 4.10 Front Axle w/Torsen Different...
Dealer Review:
After shopping at a few different stores and being fed up with rude and pushy salespeople and managers, I found Volvo Cars Arrowhead to be friendly, relaxed, and helpful in every way. I placed an order for a new XC40 and they made the process quick and easy.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG2KFA86295
Stock: P12864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $66,428Great price$9,566 Below Market17,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cylChrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seminole County (Sanford, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sanford, FL / 741 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOW MILES - 17,214! Raptor trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Running Boards, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, Turbo Charged...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG8KFB43583
Stock: KFB43583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $95,992Great price10,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylPark Place Jaguar DFW (Grapevine, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Grapevine, TX / 1,171 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Ford F-150 has a powerful Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: UNIQUE 17" FORGED ALUMINUM BEAD-LOCK CAPABLE, TWI...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG2MFC87973
Stock: TMFC87973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $89,900Good price5,099 milesNo accidents, Personal use only3.5L 6cylVara Chevrolet (San Antonio, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,372 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Find out why everyone is talking about this highly touted 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.* This Ford F-150 Raptor Is Loaded with Features *ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECO...
Dealer Review:
The overall process was stress free and everyone was very friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend Vara Chevrolet for your next purchase.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG5MFC62050
Stock: MFC62050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2022
- $52,990Fair price$609 Above Market66,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1RG4HFB49365
Stock: 2001854200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- $92,000Great price$8,007 Below Market2,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylRomeo Toyota (Glens Falls, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Glens Falls, NY / 356 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 2,402 Miles! Boasts 18 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGI...
Dealer Review:
This dealership was great! Addison Winch took amazing care of my wife and I. From letting us check the vehicle to test driving and answering all of our questions. We had a 1.5 yr old with us and the hospitality from every there was great with handling a young kid. Overall Addison was by far the best dealer rep I’ve worked with. Him and Walter and Tyler in finance took care of us. They got us a great deal on two brand new 22 Highlanders that will serve my family for years to come. So if you’re looking for a great Toyota dealer that will take care of you and actually back that they care in so many ways then ask for Addison, Walter and Tyler at Romeo Toyota, they got a customer for life out of me!
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG6NFA87065
Stock: P4263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- $41,900Great price$10,179 Below Market98,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3.5L 6cylSquare One Auto (Rahway, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Rahway, NJ / 202 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Blue 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V64WD, 17" Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG4HFC33600
Stock: HFC33600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2022
- $77,627Great price$11,786 Below Market22,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylHyundai of El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsPower Driver Seat+more
Located in El Cajon, CA / 2,231 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Lead Foot 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor 15/18 City/Highway MPG 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4WD, 360 Degree Camera, 4.10 Front Axle w/Torsen Differential, ...
Dealer Review:
Agreed on numbers, credit approved and while i was on my 3hr drive down to pick up the car(i was told agreeing on numbers would lock in the car for me), i get a call 2hrs in to the drive to tell me the car had just gotten sold. Don't waste your time here. Bad customer service. Word means nothing. Hard inquiry for nothing as i was looking for that specific vehicle and now cant find a single one in Cali with what i need. Look for dealer that will work with you over the phone and keep there word.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG1LFA72583
Stock: SH2533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $63,988Great price$12,313 Below Market5,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only3.5L 6cylTri-Star Chevrolet of Uniontown (Uniontown, PA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Uniontown, PA / 135 miles away from Ashburn, VA
* 6 Cylinder engine * * 2018 ** Ford * * F-150 * * Raptor * Outfitted with a backup sensor, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking...
Dealer Review:
Mr Childs and Mr Jenkins were very friendly, knowledgeable and assisted me in the entire process of trading in and purchasing a new vehicle. Mr. Childs followed up two days later to make sure I didn't have any issues or any unanswered questions. Kudos for making the entire process very painless in this difficult market.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RGXJFE17722
Stock: 22POV188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2022
- $67,000Great price$10,870 Below Market17,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cylInterstate Ford (Miamisburg, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Miamisburg, OH / 363 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*802A PKG W/ RATOR TECH,, CARRBON FIBER PKGS.!! FORGED ALUM. WHEELS, X-CLEAN!!*Recent Arrival! Sunroof/Moonroof, Voice Activated Navigation, Rear View...
Dealer Review:
I talked to a family member who bought a 2021 eco sport in Cleveland got total of $7500 off I talked to Interstate Ford I believe the salesman was Thomas said I could get the rebate $4500 and I couldn't use my family's discount off as well. So if I go to Cleveland I can get $7500 off only $4500 off in Dayton shame on them for not allowing the same price
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG1KFA11622
Stock: KFA11622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-03-2022
- $91,500Good price$7,629 Below Market1,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use3.5L 6cylColonial South Chrysler Jeep Dodge (North Dartmouth, MA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in North Dartmouth, MA / 388 miles away from Ashburn, VA
: Highlights of this 2021 Ford F-150 include: LOW MILES - 1,420! PRICE DROP FROM $96,500. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Running Boards, 4x4...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG9MFC78638
Stock: 3337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2022
- $68,998Great price$9,349 Below Market16,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cylMullinax Ford of Kissimmee (Kissimmee, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Kissimmee, FL / 774 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! New Price! NO DEALER FEES!, NO RECONDITIONING FEES!, ONLY UPFRONT PRICING!, Appearance package, Technology Package, Low Miles!, Twin p...
Dealer Review:
Beware of deceptive business practices at this dealership. Mullinax Ford guarantees "upfront pricing" on their web site. Do not believe this written guarantee of pricing transparency. Check all of your paperwork very carefully before completing a purchase. I did not receive "upfront pricing" from the Kissimmee location. I received deceptive pricing from the Kissimmee location, and I will submit a written complaint to the attorney general for the State of Florida. I encourage other consumers to file written complaints with the attorney general for the State of Florida if they experience deceptive or unfair business practices at the Kissimmee location of Mullinax Ford.
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1RG3KFA08107
Stock: A08107
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
