Located in Glens Falls , NY / 356 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Only 2,402 Miles! Boasts 18 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGI...

This dealership was great! Addison Winch took amazing care of my wife and I. From letting us check the vehicle to test driving and answering all of our questions. We had a 1.5 yr old with us and the hospitality from every there was great with handling a young kid. Overall Addison was by far the best dealer rep I’ve worked with. Him and Walter and Tyler in finance took care of us. They got us a great deal on two brand new 22 Highlanders that will serve my family for years to come. So if you’re looking for a great Toyota dealer that will take care of you and actually back that they care in so many ways then ask for Addison, Walter and Tyler at Romeo Toyota, they got a customer for life out of me!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 1FTFW1RG6NFA87065

Stock: P4263

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-02-2022