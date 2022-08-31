Skip to main content

Used Ford F-150 Raptor for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
1,943 listings
  • 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

    2020 Ford F-150
    Raptor SuperCrew

    $73,990
    Good priceGood price
    11,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    3.5L 6cyl
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FTFW1RG2LFC04945
    Stock: 2001909387
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

    2021 Ford F-150
    Raptor SuperCrew

    $94,990
    Good priceGood price
    $4,823 Below Market
    2,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    3.5L 6cyl
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FTFW1RG2MFC15848
    Stock: 2001822946
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2022

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

    2022 Ford F-150
    Raptor SuperCrew

    $88,990
    4,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    3.5L 6cyl
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FTFW1RG5NFA87588
    Stock: 2001841886
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCab

    2017 Ford F-150
    Raptor SuperCab

    $50,590
    Good priceGood price
    $2,944 Below Market
    60,360 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    3.5L 6cyl
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FTEX1RG7HFA23579
    Stock: 2001643977
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-29-2022

  • Advertisement
    Special offers available
    2022 Ford F-150
      View Offers
    • Certified 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

      Certified 2019 Ford F-150
      Raptor SuperCrew

      $69,900
      Great priceGreat price
      $10,278 Below Market
      14,066 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6cyl
      Dana Ford Lincoln (Staten Island, NY)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Staten Island, NY / 205 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor *Fully detailed*, *Fresh oil change*, Ford Gold Certified Certified, 4WD, 10-Way Pow...

      Dealer Review:

      Was being given ridiculous prices everywhere for trucks I didnt even want, went to Dana, sales associate Hamze approached me , happened to have exactly what I was looking for on the lot and managed to get me a more then reasonable deal. Great experience, will definitely be back in 3 years.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: Yes

      Features and Specs:

      16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FTFW1RGXKFA56803
      Stock: A56803
      Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
      Listed since: 07-05-2022

    • Price Drop
      2020 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

      2020 Ford F-150
      Raptor SuperCrew

      $68,595
      Great priceGreat price
      $11,604 Below Market
      38,509 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      6cyl
      AutoNation Ford Westlake (Westlake, OH)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Westlake, OH / 286 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Equipment Group 802A Luxury Wheels: 17" Forged Aluminum Bead-Lock Capable Twin Panel Moonroof Raptor Exterior Graphics Package Hard Folding Tonneau Bo...

      Dealer Review:

      Helped me finance my FIRST car. I was denied several places and I was so thankful John Conrad was able to help me out with this mission. For sure 5/5 experience. And you get free car washes haha. Go see John and tell him Cynthia sent you =)

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FTFW1RG4LFC02419
      Stock: LFC02419
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-03-2022

    • Certified 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

      Certified 2022 Ford F-150
      Raptor SuperCrew

      $92,000
      Good priceGood price
      1,389 miles
      No accidents, Personal use only
      3.5L 6cyl
      Five Star Ford (North Richland Hills, TX)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in North Richland Hills, TX / 1,182 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      CARFAX One-Owner. 2022 Atlas Blue Metallic Ford F-150 Raptor REMOTE START WITH YOUR PHONE, APPLE CAR PLAY / GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE, DUAL MOONR...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: Yes

      Features and Specs:

      16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FTFW1RG8NFB26688
      Stock: NFB26243A
      Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
      Listed since: 07-07-2022

    • 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

      2018 Ford F-150
      Raptor SuperCrew

      $55,500
      Good priceGood price
      $5,495 Below Market
      65,574 miles
      No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
      3.5L 6cyl
      Ford of Franklin (Franklin, TN)
      AWD/4WD
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      +more

      Located in Franklin, TN / 556 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Clean CARFAX. 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Shadow Black 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 **CLEAN CARFAX, **FRESH TRADE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! CALL FOR MORE ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FTFW1RG8JFD36783
      Stock: PF7176
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 06-27-2022

    • Advertisement
      Special offers available
      2022 Ford F-150
        View Offers
      • 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2019 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $75,787
        Great priceGreat price
        $19,780 Below Market
        27,279 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg (Schaumburg, IL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Schaumburg, IL / 594 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Agate Black Metallic PANORAMIC SUNROOF *, FACTORY NAVIGATION *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKE...

        Dealer Review:

        Very friendly Fred was awesome

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: Yes

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG8KFB68550
        Stock: P6431
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-16-2022

      • 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2019 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $66,100
        Fair priceFair price
        $2,656 Below Market
        41,639 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        3.5L 6cyl
        Volvo Cars Arrowhead (Glendale, AZ)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in Glendale, AZ / 1,957 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Magnetic Metallic 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 4.10 Front Axle w/Torsen Different...

        Dealer Review:

        After shopping at a few different stores and being fed up with rude and pushy salespeople and managers, I found Volvo Cars Arrowhead to be friendly, relaxed, and helpful in every way. I placed an order for a new XC40 and they made the process quick and easy.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG2KFA86295
        Stock: P12864
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-30-2022

      • Price Drop
        2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2019 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $66,428
        Great priceGreat price
        $9,566 Below Market
        17,214 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
        6cyl
        Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seminole County (Sanford, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Sanford, FL / 741 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        LOW MILES - 17,214! Raptor trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Running Boards, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, Turbo Charged...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG8KFB43583
        Stock: KFB43583
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-28-2022

      • 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2021 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $95,992
        Great priceGreat price
        10,748 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Park Place Jaguar DFW (Grapevine, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Grapevine, TX / 1,171 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        This Ford F-150 has a powerful Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: UNIQUE 17" FORGED ALUMINUM BEAD-LOCK CAPABLE, TWI...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG2MFC87973
        Stock: TMFC87973
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-13-2022

      • 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2021 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $89,900
        Good priceGood price
        5,099 miles
        No accidents, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Vara Chevrolet (San Antonio, TX)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,372 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Find out why everyone is talking about this highly touted 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.* This Ford F-150 Raptor Is Loaded with Features *ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECO...

        Dealer Review:

        The overall process was stress free and everyone was very friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend Vara Chevrolet for your next purchase.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG5MFC62050
        Stock: MFC62050
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-14-2022

      • 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCab

        2017 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCab

        $52,990
        Fair priceFair price
        $609 Above Market
        66,209 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Power Driver Seat
        Tire Pressure Warnin...
        +more

        Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTEX1RG4HFB49365
        Stock: 2001854200
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-21-2022

      • Price Drop
        2022 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2022 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $92,000
        Great priceGreat price
        $8,007 Below Market
        2,402 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Romeo Toyota (Glens Falls, NY)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Glens Falls, NY / 356 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Only 2,402 Miles! Boasts 18 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford F-150 delivers a Ecoboost 3.5L V6 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGI...

        Dealer Review:

        This dealership was great! Addison Winch took amazing care of my wife and I. From letting us check the vehicle to test driving and answering all of our questions. We had a 1.5 yr old with us and the hospitality from every there was great with handling a young kid. Overall Addison was by far the best dealer rep I’ve worked with. Him and Walter and Tyler in finance took care of us. They got us a great deal on two brand new 22 Highlanders that will serve my family for years to come. So if you’re looking for a great Toyota dealer that will take care of you and actually back that they care in so many ways then ask for Addison, Walter and Tyler at Romeo Toyota, they got a customer for life out of me!

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG6NFA87065
        Stock: P4263
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-02-2022

      • Price Drop
        2017 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2017 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $41,900
        Great priceGreat price
        $10,179 Below Market
        98,369 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        3.5L 6cyl
        Square One Auto (Rahway, NJ)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Rahway, NJ / 202 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Blue 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V64WD, 17" Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG4HFC33600
        Stock: HFC33600
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-08-2022

      • 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2020 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $77,627
        Great priceGreat price
        $11,786 Below Market
        22,342 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Hyundai of El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Upgraded Headlights
        Power Driver Seat
        +more

        Located in El Cajon, CA / 2,231 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Lead Foot 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor 15/18 City/Highway MPG 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 4WD, 360 Degree Camera, 4.10 Front Axle w/Torsen Differential, ...

        Dealer Review:

        Agreed on numbers, credit approved and while i was on my 3hr drive down to pick up the car(i was told agreeing on numbers would lock in the car for me), i get a call 2hrs in to the drive to tell me the car had just gotten sold. Don't waste your time here. Bad customer service. Word means nothing. Hard inquiry for nothing as i was looking for that specific vehicle and now cant find a single one in Cali with what i need. Look for dealer that will work with you over the phone and keep there word.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG1LFA72583
        Stock: SH2533
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-01-2022

      • 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2018 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $63,988
        Great priceGreat price
        $12,313 Below Market
        5,468 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        3.5L 6cyl
        Tri-Star Chevrolet of Uniontown (Uniontown, PA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Uniontown, PA / 135 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        * 6 Cylinder engine * * 2018 ** Ford * * F-150 * * Raptor * Outfitted with a backup sensor, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking...

        Dealer Review:

        Mr Childs and Mr Jenkins were very friendly, knowledgeable and assisted me in the entire process of trading in and purchasing a new vehicle. Mr. Childs followed up two days later to make sure I didn't have any issues or any unanswered questions. Kudos for making the entire process very painless in this difficult market.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RGXJFE17722
        Stock: 22POV188
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-15-2022

      • 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2019 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $67,000
        Great priceGreat price
        $10,870 Below Market
        17,531 miles
        No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
        6cyl
        Interstate Ford (Miamisburg, OH)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Miamisburg, OH / 363 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        *802A PKG W/ RATOR TECH,, CARRBON FIBER PKGS.!! FORGED ALUM. WHEELS, X-CLEAN!!*Recent Arrival! Sunroof/Moonroof, Voice Activated Navigation, Rear View...

        Dealer Review:

        I talked to a family member who bought a 2021 eco sport in Cleveland got total of $7500 off I talked to Interstate Ford I believe the salesman was Thomas said I could get the rebate $4500 and I couldn't use my family's discount off as well. So if I go to Cleveland I can get $7500 off only $4500 off in Dayton shame on them for not allowing the same price

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG1KFA11622
        Stock: KFA11622
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-03-2022

      • 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        2021 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $91,500
        Good priceGood price
        $7,629 Below Market
        1,420 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        3.5L 6cyl
        Colonial South Chrysler Jeep Dodge (North Dartmouth, MA)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in North Dartmouth, MA / 388 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        : Highlights of this 2021 Ford F-150 include: LOW MILES - 1,420! PRICE DROP FROM $96,500. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Running Boards, 4x4...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG9MFC78638
        Stock: 3337
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 04-22-2022

      • Certified 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew

        Certified 2019 Ford F-150
        Raptor SuperCrew

        $68,998
        Great priceGreat price
        $9,349 Below Market
        16,268 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        6cyl
        Mullinax Ford of Kissimmee (Kissimmee, FL)
        AWD/4WD
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        +more

        Located in Kissimmee, FL / 774 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Recent Arrival! New Price! NO DEALER FEES!, NO RECONDITIONING FEES!, ONLY UPFRONT PRICING!, Appearance package, Technology Package, Low Miles!, Twin p...

        Dealer Review:

        Beware of deceptive business practices at this dealership. Mullinax Ford guarantees "upfront pricing" on their web site. Do not believe this written guarantee of pricing transparency. Check all of your paperwork very carefully before completing a purchase. I did not receive "upfront pricing" from the Kissimmee location. I received deceptive pricing from the Kissimmee location, and I will submit a written complaint to the attorney general for the State of Florida. I encourage other consumers to file written complaints with the attorney general for the State of Florida if they experience deceptive or unfair business practices at the Kissimmee location of Mullinax Ford.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FTFW1RG3KFA08107
        Stock: A08107
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      Previous
      123456
      Next
      Showing 1 - 21 out of 1,943 listings
      1. Home
      2. Used Cars For Sale
      3. Used Ford For Sale
      4. Used Ford F-150 For Sale
      F-150 Reviews & Specs
      Select Buying Experience
      AnyOnlineIn-Store
      Filters
      Location
      Nationwide
      Search radius

      10mi

      50mi

      100mi

      500mi

      Make | Model | Year
      make
      model
      to
      Year(s)
      Condition
      Price and Payment
      $
      to
      $
      Price
      Rating

      Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

      Trim
      Truck Details

      Cabin Size

      Bed Length

      Displacement

      Mileage
      to
      Mileage
      Vehicle History
      Engine and Drivetrain

      Transmission

      Engine Type

      Drivetrain

      Cylinders

      Exterior Color
      Interior Color
      Features

      Comfort & Convenience

      Safety

      Engine & Exterior

      Entertainment

      Options & Packages
      MPG
      to
      MPG
      Vehicle Listing Details

      Related Ford F-150 info

      Shop used vehicles in your area

      Popular new car reviews and ratings

      Vehicle rankings by type

      Lease deals by make

      Lease deals by model

      Hot new vehicles

      * Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.