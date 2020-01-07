Used Ford Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 36,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998$1,024 Below Market
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH6G5243675
Stock: 19017403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,911 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1D5250566
Stock: 2000635108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 28,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,490
John Megel Chevrolet - Dawsonville / Georgia
REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1507 miles below market average! JOHN MEGEL CHEVROLET - - WHERE PRICE SELLS CARS AND SERVICE KEEPS CUSTOMERS. Prices do not include government fees which include tax, tag, title and fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information.
Dealer Review:
This was a wonderful way to buy a truck. They worked very hard to get me the truck I wanted at the price I wanted, with absolutely no bs anywhere in the process. Glad I found them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Mustang with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CFXH5338725
Stock: 7933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 1,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2020! Back-up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Stability Control, ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF2L5122909
Stock: S20501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,194 miles
$22,995
Trent Buick GMC - New Bern / North Carolina
Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this sexy and seductive 2015 Ford Mustang . Take pleasure in the buttery smooth shifting from the Manual transmission paired with this high output Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine. Boasting a mind-blowing amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It is stocked with these options: Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, and Side Impact Beams. Cruise for miles in this lively and playful Ford Mustang. Come in for a quick visit at Trent Cadillac Buick GMC, 1707 Highway 70 East, New Bern, NC 28560 to claim your Ford Mustang!
Dealer Review:
The sales representative Thomas Farrow was outstanding.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH8F5390188
Stock: P9788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 44,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,935
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
If you're considering buying a vehicle here BUYER BEWARE. Bring a certified mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle before you buy, or better yet just go to a different dealership. If you want to lose $15,000 dollars, ignore this review. In summer of last year, I went to Kernersville Dodge to look for used heavy-duty trucks. Kernersville is known as the #1 heavy-duty truck dealer in the state, so I figured they would know what they were doing. This was my first heavy-duty truck & diesel. I told my salesperson this. We settled on a Chevrolet 3500 SRW. The truck ran rough (not enough to raise alarms, but enough that I commented on it) during the test drive & I was told that was normal. Having never driven a diesel, I believed him. Everything cursory that I knew to look at seemed OK. One of my main concerns is that I'm short & overweight, so getting into the truck would be hard day after day. The sales person assured me that I could take off the current running boards & get electric ones that would extend lower than the current ones. I went home that day thinking I'd gotten a good deal on a great truck. Immediately, I had a high-end alarm system, stereo system, new speakers (some of the originals were blown), & remote start installed. This was going to be my daily driver for a while, & I wanted it to be nice. I took the truck the next month to my mechanic because of a check engine light & learned that this truck wasn't such a good deal. It had broken motor mounts, all the shocks were broken (bad lift kit install), there was NO spare tire, rim, or wench, my tires were leaking (2), & glow plugs were bad. I'd been sold a truck that was unsafe. The mechanic also told me the running boards & the brush guard were an obvious (to an experienced eye) home job (welded improperly & almost completely to the frame) & they would be very difficult to remove & that most likely, the truck was used on construction sites. A local welding shop & two off road shops refused to remove the running boards since it could have damaged the frame. There was a very large dent in the front of the truck bed. Due to my shortness, I couldn't see it when I bought the truck. I was upset. I called Kernersville Dodge to see if they would reimburse me for the issues or allow me to trade it in & purchase something else (45 days after purchase). Cue three weeks of the runaround. They also removed my running boards WITHOUT my permission & then told me they couldn't reattach them because they couldn't install electric boards on my model & year. They tried to charge me for the new running boards. We went back & forth trying to come up with something we could all be happy with (they tried to tell me my truck had depreciated $12,000 in the 2 months since I had bought it, so the trade in value was a joke). They stated their service department had gone over the truck before purchase. I don't believe that & two mechanics agree with me. I really tried to work with them. Management was rude, flat-out didn't care, & lived up to the "sleazy car salesman" stereotype. I was passed from person to person having to retell my story each time; you could tell each person didn't care AT ALL or want to deal with me. It took days or weeks for them to return calls. They stated they would reimburse me for the spare tire, but never sent the check & wouldn't return phone calls. I actually ended up with a broken foot due to their direct actions with the running boards - the new running boards were sloped downwards, & I fell. Eight months later, I had put more than $15,000 into the truck OVER the loan amount. The final straw was a $1500 DEF sensor. By the time I sold it, the truck had: an new suspension system, the break system had been repaired or replaced, axle work was done, the head/ tail lights were replaced at least once, a wiring short was fixed, all fluids flushed, radiator work done, & other issues had been fixed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF8G5309187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$58,997
Bryden Ford - Durand / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ5J5503499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,263 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,995
Adams Jeep of Maryland - Aberdeen / Maryland
2017 FORD MUSTANG GT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF9H5256243
Stock: L2001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 64,061 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$948 Below Market
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
Dealer Review:
I submitted a credit app two weeks ago. Fast forward and I call about another vehicle. I let the Salesman know that an app was submitted. He tells me my app is at another location and he cannot get my app because it would be like stealing a sale. If I was an owner this would not be acceptable. Now you lost a potential sale because you cannot get my credit app. I was not even calling about the same vehicle! I have never heard of such a thing! To top it off and put a cherry on top, the salesman wanted me to submit another credit app!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5252545
Stock: LVCW252545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900
Star Cars of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8CF1E5247487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,163 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500$492 Below Market
Fritz in Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
This 6-Speed manual transmission, 2019 Ford Mustang GT with a 5.0L V8, comes equipped with some great features, these include aftermarket exhaust with original exhaust available, MBRP 4.5 INCH Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tips , 18 Aluminum Performance Tires, power seats for both passenger and driver, blue tooth compatibility, push to start ignition, auto dimming rear view mirror, AM/FM stereo radio, MP3 support with a USB port, rear back up camera, parking sensors and dual climate air conditioning. The CARFAX report for this vehicle shows that it has only had ONE previous owner. Come in or call today about this 2019 Ford Mustang GT 5.0L V8!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF4K5147485
Stock: 7898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Mustang GT21,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,993
LaFayette Ford Lincoln - Fayetteville / North Carolina
Hurry and take advantage now! This 2017 Ford Mustang GT is priced to move at just $33,993! It has a 5.0L V8 engine and an Automatic 6-Speed transmission. Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control... CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee. Less than 22k Miles.. With over seventy years of experience, we believe our success is rooted in our customers and community and strive to treat everyone who walks through our doors like family. By shopping with us, you are guaranteed a no pressure car buying experience. We treat our customers the way we would like to be treated and will always give you a great price up front. We are a full disclosure dealership and want to make sure you know and understand everything about our vehicles. When it comes to purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, if we wouldn't buy it, we won't sell it! Complimentary CARFAX reports are available for all of our pre-owned vehicles. This Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has been through a rigorous 172-point inspection by our factory-trained technicians and is backed by a 7 year/100,000-mile power train warranty. It even comes with complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance and more! Visit us today at 5202 Raeford Road, Fayetteville or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
Dealer Review:
Mark, my Salesman at Lafayette Ford was very customer friendly. He knew what I wanted he listened and took his time with me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8CF2H5248775
Stock: FL1434A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 78,816 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900$828 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
This 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is proudly offered by Apollo Auto Sales The Ford Mustang EcoBoost speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2015 Ford Mustang: The 2015 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its latest redesign, it's become far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It now represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang, there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at $23,600, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous deal, with performance that excels relative to that higher price point as well. This model sets itself apart with powerful engines, sporty handling, modernized styling, available as a convertible, improved fuel economy, and Mustang mystique Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH2F5345408
Stock: 139113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 27,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
CarMax McKinney - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - McKinney / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH1J5184347
Stock: 19153466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,795 miles
$17,998
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
2015 Ford Mustang 3.7L V6 Automatic in Magnetic Metallic with Ebony Interior with only 62k miles. Well equipped with **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **AM/FM RADIO w/CD**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbar, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blade Decklid Body-Colored Spoiler, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Cruise Control / Speed control, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 051A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Fog Lamps, MP3 decoder, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 18' x 8' Foundry Black Painted Aluminum. This vehicle is at the Chantilly location. All prices exclude tax, tags, and Dealer Processing Fee. TED BRITT 4 LIFE COVERAGE: *Powertrain Coverage *Battery Replacement *Windshield Replacement *Virginia State Inspection.
Dealer Review:
I bought a 2019 Chevy Cruze in Dec 31'st, sold my 2008 vette. I bought this car for MPG and a bit bigger for my service dog. A couple weeks ago I was at a local farmers market, my dog was hot so I put her in the car (Push button start) I came back about 20 minutes later and my dog was COOKING in the car with it off. Thankfully it was only off for 5 minutes but this gave me sheer terror, I took the car to GM, asked them what they could do in extending the time frame, they were nice but ultmately refused to do anything for me. Pushed me towards GM, I worked with them for a little over a month, we got technical involved. I escalated to the Customer service facing side and they called it a "safety feature" that the car turns off after 25 minutes with a dog or child present. The district manager also ultimately refused to buy back the car. During our further training, I literally have to watch the car and make sure it doesn't turn itself off while we are waiting. I brought my service dog into the dealership and this was not told to me when I bought it, I loved the buying process but now after calling Toyota locally, they have SUV's that will not turn off and i'm stuck footing the bill. I'm now forced as a employee of one of your financial partners to go through my channels to see if we can get SOMEONES attention up higher. Here's what I want: I want you to buy back the car. So I can get into a car that will stay running if my dog needs to be in there for a limited period of time. Until I do, I'm going to make as much noise as my keyboard will allow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Mustang V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8AMXF5309675
Stock: P44215A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 13,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,250
Hertz Car Sales Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified.Shadow 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.21/32 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/phoenix or call us at 602-773-2326.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8THXL5112484
Stock: 6767024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,354 miles
$56,617$1,134 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
VERY LOW MILES! At just 2354 miles, this 2017 Ford provides great value. LOADED WITH VALUE! This Ford Mustang comes equipped with: Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5524873
Stock: H5524873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,977
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
LEATHER..HEATED/COOLING SEATS..BLIND SPOT..BACKUP CAMERA..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2020 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST..BLACK ON BLACK..18K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 18 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
Dealer Review:
Love my Subaru from ALM. Great car, great price and great service. Mat Hankins pulled a great deal together for me including a few $ for my 18 year old Outback. Thanks ALM & Mat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8TH5L5118824
Stock: L5118824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
