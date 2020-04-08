Used Ford Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 14,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,000$2,550 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH REAR PARKING SENSORS, 8 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Shadow Black 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT20/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Very helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UHXL5119100
Stock: CS46965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 118,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,990$726 Below Market
Kruse Enterprises - Girard / Illinois
SUPER NICE 1-OWNER - HARDTOP & CONVERTIBLE - LEATHER - NEW TIRES - BEEN THRU SHOP READY TO GO
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y104142
Stock: 6215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$29,490
Tamiami Ford - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH4L5118749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,991
Arrigo Alfa Romeo of West Palm - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH8K5138971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,970
Cronic Chevrolet Buick GMC - Griffin / Georgia
Only 27,779 Miles! Scores 31 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Wheels: 18' x 8' Magnetic Painted/Machined -inc: Aluminum, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ring, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8' LCD touch screen in center stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Cronic Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2676 North Expressway, Griffin, GA 30223 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH8G5277330
Stock: U23216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 37,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,800
Casa Nissan of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
Dealer Review:
I recently came here looking to test drive and possibly buy a new vehicle. I found a used pre-certified one that seemed like a good deal but it turns out the salesperson lied (or didn't know the their own cars) and I was missing feature that I explicitly stated that I wanted. I realized this after a couple of days and I and tried to remedy it but I was told the missing feature could not be added to that vehicle and my only option would be switching to a newer model. They neglected to tell me that in their eyes the used vehicle I had put less than a 100 miles on was now worth only 75% of what they had sold it for. In their eyes I had been the one who decided to buy the vehicle (based on their representations about what it had) so it was my problem. After several hours of arguing and then sitting and waiting and more arguing I ended up switching to a different vehicle and losing a good $5000-$6000 dollars in the process. This is by far the worst car buying experience I have ever had and I would never send anyone to this dealership. The sales manager that I spoke to was insulting, rude, and condescending and losing $5,000-$6,000 was the BEST I could do. At first they tried to screw me out of over $10,000. Do NOT buy a car here. Go to any of the other Nissan dealers and see the difference. I really regret ever setting foot in their car lot and I can't emphasize enough how badly they behaved and how disappointed I was with the experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8FF3K5138890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,777
Castle Chevrolet - Villa Park / Illinois
Only 12,137 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.8 L/355 engine powering this Manual transmission.*Options:*Supercharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Wheel Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Convertible Soft Top, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, A/C, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Premium Synthetic Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Floor Mats, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Restriction Features* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Castle Chevrolet located at 400 E Roosevelt Rd, Villa Park, IL 60181 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
Got a new Silverado at the right price with a great deal on my trade-in. This is the second car I've bought from Caste and can't recommend them enough! Mike P. and Damien are the best and will do what it takes to make you happy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVBP8KZ5E5226136
Stock: 39859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 16,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$22,996
Bill Brown Used - Livonia / Michigan
* GREAT DEAL AT $22,996 * * Check out this 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium * * 2016 ** Ford * * Mustang * This Oxford White 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium might be just the vehicle for you. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its charming oxford white exterior pairs well with the black interior. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Call Bill Brown Ford Pre-owned at (734) 524-2743 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Or visit us at the Plymouth and Wayne Road location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH5G5332848
Stock: D18038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium7,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$31,981$324 Below Market
Crossroads Ford of Apex - Apex / North Carolina
Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, 10 Speed Automatic, 2.3 ECOBOOST, Leather Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated & Cooled Seats, Chrome Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, SYNC 3, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Info System w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Equipment Group 201A, Ford Safe & Smart Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane-Keeping System, Pony Package, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Premium Plus Package.
Dealer Review:
I traded in two vehicles to get an Explorer. The entire process was streamlined and extremely easy. They did all of the leg work with minimal effort from my end and got me the perfect vehicle that I wanted within my price range. They are extremely fast to respond and made everything feel so easy. I will 100% buy my next vehicle through them. I worked with Bill Roy and Mike Branch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH8L5113683
Stock: P25407
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 26,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,490
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top Ebony; Leather Bucket Seats Engine: 2.3L Ecoboost Equipment Group 200A Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with an AutoNation warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Michele our saleswoman was great went out of her way to help us. Would recommend her to our friends!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH9K5151437
Stock: K5151437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 8,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$29,000$1,442 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
CONVERTIBLE, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH REAR PARKING SENSORS, MY FORD TOUCHSCREEN AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!White 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
Dealer Review:
Just came from the dealership. My wife wanted a different car after 5 years. She was looking at Jeep Cherokee's and Lincoln MKC's. They had a few, found an MKC she liked. We brought her 2011 Jeep Wrangler 4 door hardtop Unlimited with 2" lift, oversize tires/wheels, fully loaded with 59K miles and super clean. KBB trade in value was $20L to $23K. The sales guy wrote everything up to see what they would give for trade. He came back after talking with his F&I guy and offered $10.9 trade in value. ARE YOU KIDDING ME! I confirmed what he was saying and he told me that he had dropped the price of the MKC by $2K. So where is the disparity of $10K. Even the Nissan dealership across the street offered $18.2 and he said that's because Nissan pads their prices. I'm sorry but this is 2020 where most buyers have access to this thing called the internet, where a great deal of research gets done before we step on the lot! I got on the phone and explained everything to my buddy who is has been an F&I guy in CA for 20 years. He said the guy was jerking my chain and to walk away. So I explained to the sales guy, 1, the offer is insulting. 2, you'll sell the Jeep with how it looks quickly and for about $24K, not to mention how many buyers it's going to attract on the lot. I didn't appreciate being insulted and demanded our keys. He starts the car sales SOP, saying that he has to go get the keys but when he walks to the F&I guy, my wife sees him pull the keys out of his own pocket, so now he's [non-permissible content removed] too. Then he comes to us with the key and says his boss made a mistake and thought it was a soft top not a hard top and he reran the estimate and magically came up $6K. If I plug in the details on KBB.com and compare soft top to hard top, the value is less than $1K, so where did they come up with $6K for their mistake? I'll tell you where, out of the fact that I told him he was insulting and was losing a sale. So then the sales guy, trying to save the sale says, sell your jeep outright and come back. I told him you will NEVER see me on a Bill Luke lot again! If that's how you treat people, by taking advantage of them, then you can KMA! Now I know we aren't going to get private seller pricing on a trade in and I know some dealerships will be higher and some lower on trade in but this was the most insulting experience I have ever had at a dealership and I've sold cars for a little bit years ago, so I understand some of the process. Of course we didn't have as educated a buyer back then because of how the internet information has exploded. So I'm putting this out as a combat veteran and retired police officer, to any of my fellow vets and first responders, don't waste your time at Bill Luke dealerships! Follow up: After the I posted our bad review of Bill Luke Santan - Used Car Sales in Gilbert, AZ, their General Sales Manager reached out and apologized for the behavior of his staff. He said it was an isolated incident and that his staff would be reprimanded. He asked how he could make it up to us, as he understands the importance of positive vs negative reviews and experiences, especially with the veteran community, which he has had dealings with in Sierra Vista. I was concerned that this was just an appeasement and that his offer may have lacked sincerity, as a form of lip service. I did appreciate that he had reached out however, so I further explained what had happened and told him I would give his store a second chance to repair an insulting encounter into a positive exchange. I offered my terms which included finding us a similar car to the one my wife wanted, which had since been sold, I asked for a fair market price on trade in, a discounted price on the sale of the new (used) vehicle and I asked for a written apology from the sales person and the manager on that night, both who insulted us. Lastly, I asked that we not have to see the sales person or the manager as that would cause another issue if I had to look at them or thought they were benefitting in anyway, from this potential sale. Nothing I asked for was unreasonable and I waited for a reply. My thoughts were, if he agreed or even countered, then he was sincere. If he declined, then I would be assured that his seemingly caring response was in reality, a duplicitous attempt to get me to roll over on the truth. The truth being that their store and practices were insulting, unprofessional and deceitful. They lived up to the stereotypical “used car salesman” character often depicted as shady, greasy, deceitful and willing to take advantage of anyone foolish enough to step on to their lot, just for the sake of making a buck! Of course that was from a bygone era, certainly not found today, where the public is much more educated, where information on values and costs is so easily available on smart devices and phones alike. At least that’s what I thought until it was all confirmed as happening now, in 2020, in Gilbert, AZ. So my recommendation NOW, as it was the night this awful experience happened to my wife and I, is to steer clear of Bill Luke stores. If only my experience hadn’t been confirmed by the General Sales Manager, I could’ve believed that this was isolated. For all I know, this behavior gets high fives from the leadership at Bill Luke stores. However, not all is negative – this experience forced us to look at the competition for Bill Luke car sales and what we found was a great experience at the Courtesy group of car sales stores. In fact, we traded in my wife’s Jeep, the one that Bill Luke Santan had insulted us with, with a $10.9K offer. Courtesy gave us more than double that on trade in! Then they knocked $4800K off the price of a used vehicle that my wife fell in love with. A deal too good to be true? Or perhaps, as the sales guy at Bill Luke put it “the competition pads their prices.” I did my due diligence checking to see if this was a good deal all around or not and wouldn’t you know it, turns out it was a great deal!!! So thank you to Bill Luke Santan sales staff the manager on that night and the General Sales Manager for making sure we never went back to Bill Luke stores. So the Courtesy stores made money yesterday on a car sale, took in a great trade that will also make them money, they can show another unit sold this month and they did it with professionalism and integrity. Hmm, isn’t that what all car sales stores should be about in 2020. If you’re asking me, then absolutely yes! But hey, maybe you can try Bill Luke Santan and see if your experience is different…or not. For us, we will let our world know that the Courtesy Stores are the place to go. When you have a choice on where to spend your hard earned money, courtesy, vs. being insulted will always get my vote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH4L5137091
Stock: SS20321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 12,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,241
Stevens Ford - Enid / Oklahoma
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Magnetic Metallic** CLEAN AUTOCHECK **, ** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, **AUTOCHECK ONE OWNER**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 200A, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.20/28 City/Highway MPGNorthwest Oklahoma's Largest Car and Truck Dealer. And Remember, Stevens Ford Will Beat Any Deal Regardless!!!
Dealer Review:
I wanted to let you know that my sales experience with Jenny Scheele was just great. She was very patient and answered all of my questions completely without making me feel pressured. I wound up buying an F150 and I really love it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH9L5113188
Stock: PP2589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 8,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,999
Herb Chambers Lincoln of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Ford Mustang includes: Total Value: $552. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A: Premium Plus Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Premier Trim w/Color Accent Group, hand stitched center console lid, wrapped knee bolsters w/accent stitch, shifter boot, unique color-accented door trim and wrapped center console w/accent stitch, Premium Floor Mats w/Accent Stitch, Linked Graphite Aluminum Instrument Panel, FordPass Connect, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices w/trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes, whichever comes first, wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends, remote start, lock and unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, ability to locate parked vehicle and check vehicle status w/1 year service from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer, Note: Ford Telematics and data services prep, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT: steering wheel paddle shifters, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Remote Start System, 3.15 Limited Slip Rear Axle Ratio, WHEELS: 20' X 9' PREMIUM-PAINTED ALUMINUM: Tires: 20', FORD SAFE SMART PACKAGE: Automatic High Beam, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control CARFAX 1-Owner .
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a new Lincoln Aviator. Christine Feteira was a pleasure to deal with. She is a true professional and I would highly recommend Christine and Herb Chambers Lincoln to anyone looking for anew vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8FF1K5204644
Stock: LP1964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$26,000
Classic Chevrolet Pre-Owned - Grapevine / Texas
Look closely at this beautiful Mustang equipped with: power convertible top, perforated leather interior, heated & air conditioned seats, dual zone digital climate control, push button start / stop, aluminum wheels, Ecoboost motor and an automatic transmission keeps it all easy to drive. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 300 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
Dealer Review:
The entire experience was amazing! Everyone was polite, professional and made the experience seamless. I applied on Sunday, and had my vehicle by Thursday. It was truly a joy to work with Classic Chevrolet!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH2L5113078
Stock: L5113078P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 6,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,987
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
Price does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH1K5176865
Stock: Z3819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 66,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2009 Blue Ford Mustang V6 4.0L V6 SOHC RWD 5-Speed This Ford Mustang has many features and is well equipped including. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 27203 miles below market average! Call and speak with our knowledgeable Internet Sales Specialist sales staff today! At Byers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours"
Dealer Review:
Ha it was a short and sweet experience with the car salesmen named Brandon keep his word no lies great service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1ZVHT84N295128591
Stock: J195548B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 38,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,000
Hyundai on Perryville - Rockford / Illinois
HYUNDAI ON PERRYVILLE IS PUTTING DREAMS IN DRIVEWAYS!!! CALL OUR PROFESSIONAL SALES STAFF TODAY!!! (815)-229-0089!!! ICONIC FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE!!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! TURBOCHARGED ECOBOOST POWERPLANT!!! 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!!! BEAUTIFUL MAGNETIC METALLIC!!! ONLY 38K MILES!!! HEATED/ COOLED BLACK LEATHER SEATING!!! PUSH-BUTTON START!!! BACK-UP CAMERA!!! SYNC BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!!! 9-SPEAKER STEREO SYSTEM!!! 18" MACHINED ALLOY WHEELS!!! AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL!!! AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS!!! FOG LIGHTS!!! LEGENDARY FORD RELIABILITY AND OVERALL BUILD-QUALITY!!! AN AMERICAN ICON!!! PERFECT FOR THOSE HOT SUMMER NIGHTS!!! CRUISE IN STYLE!!! SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE!!! DROP-THE-TOP AND ROLL IN STYLE!!! EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY!!! AMAZING PERFORMANCE!!! BUILT TO LAST!!! ULTRA AFFORDABLE!!! WANT LOW PAYMENTS ON A HOT CONVERTIBLE MUSTANG??? ACT NOW!!! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!HYUNDAI ON PERRYVILLE IS LOCATED AT 343 N. PERRYVILLE RD. ROCKFORD ILLINOIS, 61107. CALL US TODAY AT (815)-229-0089 OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.HYUNDAIONPERRYVILLE.COM FOR MORE DETAILS. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH3K5170369
Stock: HP70369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 41,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,981
Bruce Titus Port Orchard Ford - Port Orchard / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Mustang with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FATP8UH2K5150291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
