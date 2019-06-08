Used FIAT SUV for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 263 listings
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Pop in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Pop

    37,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,395

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Trekking

    42,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,058

    $1,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Trekking

    7,250 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    13,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2019 FIAT 500X Trekking in Red
    used

    2019 FIAT 500X Trekking

    21 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,095

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    21,613 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    50,011 miles

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    61,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,295

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Gray
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    25,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,989

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    20,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Easy in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Easy

    38,035 miles

    $14,449

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge in Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Lounge

    37,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,691

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Red
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    38,128 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,386

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500X Pop in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500X Pop

    15,874 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking in Red
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Trekking

    18,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,990

    $227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500X Lounge in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 FIAT 500X Lounge

    20,928 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,600

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge in Dark Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Lounge

    Not Provided

    $11,400

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge in Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500X Lounge

    27,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following FIAT searches:

