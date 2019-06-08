Used FIAT SUV for Sale Near Me
- 37,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,395$799 Below Market
Morrow DriveTime - Morrow / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXAT4GP482571
Stock: 1060180478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,058$1,051 Below Market
Harrison Auto Sales - Irwin / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYCT2GP375991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,250 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$21,995
Lee's Summit Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM - Lees Summit / Missouri
Lee's Summit Chrysler Dodge Jeep is excited to offer this 2018 FIAT 500X Urbana Edition. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. On almost any road condition, this FIAT 500X Urbana Edition offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD FIAT 500X Urbana Edition. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD FIAT is in a class of its own. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the FIAT 500X Urbana Edition. At Lee's Summit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we are proud to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles from many major auto manufacturers at competitive prices. Please call (816) 525-9825 to schedule your V.I.P. test drive appointment today or stop in and see us at 1051 SE Oldham Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64081 , when you see something you are interested in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYCB1JP642763
Stock: 414104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 13,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,995
Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Easton / Pennsylvania
With versatility, functionality, and Italian flair, our 2018 FIAT 500X Pop is fashionable in Bianco Gelato! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp while matched with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. Easy and responsive, our Front Wheel Drive FIAT scores near 30mpg on the highway and will certainly keep you smiling all the way to your destination. The expressive style of our 500X Pop gives you confidence whether breezing down the street or parked in your driveway.The style continues inside the spacious Pop cabin that has been tailor-made for you with conveniences such as remote engine start, keyless entry/ignition, the fold-flat front passenger seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that can be configured to fit your needs. The media hub and impressive audio let you listen to your tunes through your own device, while the steering wheel-mounted controls to keep it all within reach!You'll drive confidently knowing our FIAT 500X features an advanced steel safety frame, airbags, and other safety features that have been meticulously designed to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Everything you need for your active lifestyle, our FIAT 500X is a smart choice! Get behind the wheel today and see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Working with Dominic was a pleasant experience. He makes you feel at home and knows his product well. I will definitely work with again and will tell my friends and family about my experience with him and Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500X Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXAB5JP717056
Stock: P2206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 21 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,095
Boardwalk Nissan - Redwood City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Amore Red Metallic 2019 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 1.3L I4 ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Premium audio system: Uconnect 4, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Silver Aluminum.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 FIAT 500X Trekking with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBNFYB11KP773677
Stock: 2960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,613 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYBT9GP365637
Stock: 2000620130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 50,011 miles
$16,000
Krause Toyota - Breinigsville / Pennsylvania
*JUST TRADED!!! This 2017 Fiat 500 X Trekking AWD is very nicely equipped with GPS navigation, power moonroof, leather interior, alloy wheels, smart entry, remote engine start, power windows and door locks, and so much more!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYCBXHP522678
Stock: 22947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,295$367 Below Market
Decatur DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXBT4GP349131
Stock: 1070075907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,989$381 Below Market
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Extra Clean, ONLY 25,378 Miles! Easy trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, EASY COLLECTION 2, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES EASY COLLECTION 2 Ambient Lighting, Cargo Compartment Cover, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust. FIAT Easy with Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE "The 500X represents a new high watermark for FIAT interiors. The overall look is attractive and the materials are higher in quality than what's in not only other FIAT cabins, but several larger, pricier SUVs as well." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner OUR OFFERINGS At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYBT6GP509970
Stock: B58041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,990
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Manhattan - New York / New York
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) 2017 Fiat 500X Trekking AWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 MultiAirRecent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Excellent!! I just purchase limited jeep 2020 , and l love it . This is my third jeep from them !! Excellent sale person James Jackson , would recommend him to anyone , so please don’t hesitate about purchasing a vehicle from Jeep Manhattan Ram dealers ship cross broad Excellent!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYCB6HP516411
Stock: PW16411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 38,035 miles
$14,449
Straub Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Glen Dale / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Easy with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYBT1GP360643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,691
Mike Duman Auto Sales - Suffolk / Virginia
VA INSPECTION, ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED. 2016 Fiat 500X Lounge Red AWD 9-Speed 948TE AutomaticCall Bobby Kinsey at 757-539-1000 to schedule a test drive, get more information or discuss attractive, low rate, bank and credit union financing. Mike Duman has been satisfying automotive needs since 1980 and was recognized as the Virginia Independent Quality Dealer of the year. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! WHY PAY MORE?Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Distinctive and well-made cabin with easy-to-use tech controls; reasonably priced; offers safety features not usually available in this class. Source: EdmundsSatisfying automotive needs since 1980. The Du-Man Can!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYDT5GP482113
Stock: 51216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,128 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,386
Keller Bros. Ford Lebanon - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
Hard to Find AWD Fiat 500X! Comes fully serviced and ready to go! See this one before it's gone!Come see why Keller Bros has been in business since 1921. All of our vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively. If you are coming from a distance or are local but having a hard time fitting a visit into your schedule, contact us for additional photos or a personal video walk around. Don't delay our vehicles sell quickly!Need more reasons to purchase a quality pre-owned vehicle from Keller Bros? 1. We invest an average of $1,400 at our service departments into every used vehicle that arrives on our lot. 2. The phrase full serviced at our dealership means a multi-point inspection has been completed to ensure the vehicle is in superior mechanical condition. 3. Our vehicles are hand selected by our Inventory Managers after looking at hundreds upon hundreds of vehicles every week. The vehicle you're viewing is one out of about 5-10 they bring home per week. 4. All vehicles have been through a full interior and exterior detail and are priced competitively to the market. Additionally, each vehicle always comes with 2 sets of keys and the owner manual. 5. Keller Bros. has been in business since 1921 and we truly care about our customers. That is why you'll always have a pressure free sales environment with an experience that is centered on integrity, quality and your overall satisfaction above everything else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500X Pop with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFYAB4JP645501
Stock: N0151A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,874 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Don Jackson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Union City / Georgia
770-969-7229. MUST MENTION OR PRESENT AD AT TIME OF PURCHASE TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Don Jackson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat offers the most competitive prices online. No need to negotiate. After over 50 years in the Automotive Industry Don Jackson has developed the most hassle free used car buying experience in the market. Our award winning Finance Department is waiting to help you secure the lowest interest rate and payment available. No time to come to the dealership, no problem! We offer transportation within 300 miles of the dealership. Call us today at 770-969-7229 and let us help you purchase the vehicle of your dreams! THE ADVERTISED PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE SALES TAX, VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES, OTHER FEES REQUIRED BY LAW, OR FINANCE CHARGES.
Dealer Review:
I drove down from SC because they had a great price on a car I had been looking for. I have to say this entire team, from my salesman Adrian to the Manager Chuck were absolutely wonderful. They aren't pushy, want you to be comfortable in making your purchase and treat you with respect. I will definitely be doing business with them in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500X Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXAB7JP716023
Stock: F189800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2019
- 18,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,990$227 Below Market
Myrtle Beach Chevrolet - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
500X Trekking with a fresh interior and Clean Exterior. ***500X Trekking all dressed up & Ready to hit the Open Road! Quality Vehicles with Safety & Comfort options are essential, but at Myrtle Beach Chevrolet Cadillac great service is our focus. Cold weather can lock up standard brakes. More safety with ABS!!! When planning you next trip........'Plan' on using this Navigation System!! Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXCB8HP572330
Stock: P7805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,928 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,600
Van Horn Alfa Romeo-FIAT - Davenport / Iowa
Dealer Review:
Got a lot of good info on the vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500X Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXDB5HP524489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$11,400
Davidson Cadillac - Graham / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXDT4GP359297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,988
Burns Motors - Mcallen / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500X Lounge with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFXDT1GP390278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
