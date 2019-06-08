Used FIAT SUV for Sale Near Me

Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Easton / Pennsylvania

With versatility, functionality, and Italian flair, our 2018 FIAT 500X Pop is fashionable in Bianco Gelato! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp while matched with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. Easy and responsive, our Front Wheel Drive FIAT scores near 30mpg on the highway and will certainly keep you smiling all the way to your destination. The expressive style of our 500X Pop gives you confidence whether breezing down the street or parked in your driveway.The style continues inside the spacious Pop cabin that has been tailor-made for you with conveniences such as remote engine start, keyless entry/ignition, the fold-flat front passenger seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that can be configured to fit your needs. The media hub and impressive audio let you listen to your tunes through your own device, while the steering wheel-mounted controls to keep it all within reach!You'll drive confidently knowing our FIAT 500X features an advanced steel safety frame, airbags, and other safety features that have been meticulously designed to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Everything you need for your active lifestyle, our FIAT 500X is a smart choice! Get behind the wheel today and see for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Dealer Review:

Working with Dominic was a pleasant experience. He makes you feel at home and knows his product well. I will definitely work with again and will tell my friends and family about my experience with him and Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500X Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBCFXAB5JP717056

Stock: P2206

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2020