Used FIAT Hatchback for Sale Near Me

- 24,009 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,299
Baldwin Auto Sales - Escondido / California
24K MILES!! WARRANTY ALL ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS CARPOOL STICKERS ALL ORIGINAL ALL NEW TIRES BLUETOOTH SKY BLUE ALARM KEYLESS STUNNING VEHICLE SILENT OPERATION INCLUDED WITH CHARGER AND TIRE COMPRESSOR EASY AND FUN TO DRIVE You will stand out wherever you go in this one. Nicely loaded with power options and abs parking sensors alloys and rear spoiler. Formerly a manufacturer buyback with all records. Runs and drives very quiet and nice. Fit in anywhere. None will compare to this excellent condition and pieced well below KBB and the market. 24k miles!!!! We are a Carfax Advantage dealer. Carfax certified with buyback guarantee. Has just gone through pre-sale inspection smog safety and certification. Cancellation contract/buyback option available if you are not completely satisfied!! Call directly between 10am and 6:00pm Monday through Saturday in Escondido at 877-514-8926. We are located at 234 West 3rd. Ave Escondido Ca. 92025. We are happy to answer any questions you may have. We are a family-run business and have been owner-operated for over 30 years. You are purchasing this vehicle from a licensed bonded source with the assurance of a full mechanical inspection smog check and certification upon delivery! This is not a risky private-party purchase without recourse. You can meet the owner directly have peace of mind and the assurance of a physical presence. Check the rest of inventory online at... www.baldwinautosales.com YES…WE HAVE FINANCING!! Very low rates available and 72 Month term O.A.C. Bad Credit OK! Trades are welcome. Many forms of payment are available. A purchaser is welcome to check out our vehicles as much as they like onsite. Our last test drive is at 5:30 and we close at 6:00 Monday-Saturday unless otherwise scheduled with sales. Baldwin Auto Sales does not guarantee electrical components or accessories including but not limited to-factory installed/aftermarket cd players dvd players touchscreens or navigation units. COME IN AND GIVE US A REVIEW YOUR OPINION IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE9FT503199
Stock: 4716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
I-Deal Cars - Camp Hill / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFBRXFT624401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,995
Nations Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500 Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFAR2DT529359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$6,990$875 Below Market
Carz - San Diego / California
Free Carfax! New Car Warranty! Super nice one owner low mileage 500E Automatic transmission, back up sensors, power windows, power steering, power brakes, A/C, newer tires, and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE6HT598324
Stock: 1426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFAR8FT663358
Stock: 10430578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 19,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$7,998$750 Below Market
Kearny Mesa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Diego / California
Nero Puro (Straight Black) 2017 Fiat 500e Battery Electric FWD Single Speed 83kW Electric Motor Navigation System, Quick Order Package 2EJ.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4108 miles below market average! 121/103 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE9HT586152
Stock: KJ10825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 114,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,599
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFFH5FT707087
Stock: 18641309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,303 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,995
Benson Auto - Franklin / New Hampshire
The used 2015 FIAT 500 in Franklin, NH is ready for a new home. Even with a few plus years on it, this car looks like new. It comes loaded with 4-Cyl MultiAir Turbo 1.4L, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Audio Input, Beats Premium Sound, Blue&Me Hands-Free, CD: MP3 (Single), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, FWD, Fog Lamps, Hill Start Assist, Leather, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Seats: Heated, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel Controls: Other, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and USB Connection. It's a 4 cylinder Nero Puro (Straight Black) car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFFH2FT500110
Stock: 1L232B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 17,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,500$1,695 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EJ**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BODY-COLORED POWER HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/CONVEX SPOTTER AND MANUAL FOLDING**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **PASS-THROUGH REAR SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
Dealer Review:
There was no hidden fees, we were able to tell him exactly what we wanted and he delivered. We're so happy with our purchase, the sales team, the experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE8HT600560
Stock: 45392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 126,020 miles
$5,995
Dash Motorworks - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 FIAT 500 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFBRXCT336101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,877 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,500
Performance Honda Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*DESIRED FEATURES:* ONLY 2 OWNERS, CLEAN CARFAX, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY.This sharp 2013 FIAT 500 Hatchback Pop is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2013 FIAT 500 Hatchback Pop features a *Verde Oliva Exterior with a Ivory Interior Fabric Interior* and has only 89,877 miles. Performance Honda Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This FIAT 500 Hatchback Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Outside Temperature Gauge, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player along with Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Head Restraints, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 40.0 highway, 31.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call 888-431-4490 or stop by Performance Honda Bountiful located at 2215 S 500 W.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
Dealer Review:
Bobby, our salesman, was exceptional. He was personable, cared about our buying experience and honored our needs through the process. The whole experience was very straight forward. We got a much better deal than the prior dealer and felt this dealership had our best interest at heart. It was fast and no hassle. No buyers remorse whatsoever. Great deal and exceptional service. I would definitely go to Performance Honda first
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500 Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFAR0DT526251
Stock: DT526251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 81,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,994$517 Below Market
Van Horn Alfa Romeo-FIAT - Davenport / Iowa
Dealer Review:
Got a lot of good info on the vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 FIAT 500 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFBR7CT380086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Come see this 2013 FIAT 500 Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This FIAT 500 features the following options: RAME (COPPER), DELETE SPARE TIRE -inc: tire service kit (STD), BLACK/GRAY SEATS, BLACK INTERIOR, SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 22D CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 1.4L I4 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 1.4L 16-VALVE I4 MULTI-AIR ENGINE (STD), Vehicle info center, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, and Tire pressure monitoring system. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFBR2DT753830
Stock: B012879B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,997
Rairdon's FIAT Of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE6HT544540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,995
South Miami Alfa Romeo Fiat - Miami / Florida
South Miami Fiat Alfa has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 FIAT 500e. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this FIAT 500e 's installed Navigation system. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this FIAT 500e as past service records are included. More information about the 2016 FIAT 500e: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the 'small but wicked' approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of exotic Italian personality. Safety is also a strong point for the 500 it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. This model sets itself apart with good gas mileage, Abarth model's track-ready performance, practical, stylish interior, Nimble, responsive driving feel, and flamboyant exterior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE0GT221986
Stock: PGT221986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 26,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,695$414 Below Market
Hyman Bros. Automobiles West Broad - Richmond / Virginia
Hyman Bros. accepts all trade-in's, If you have a Carmax Appraisal (We Will Beat It) We offer competitive financing in all states, If you are pre-approved with your credit union or bank (We can usually get you a lower financing rate) We have over 500 vehicles in our inventory to choose from! We can ship this vehicle to you! We are highly experienced in selling cars out of state and make the process simple and quick. Most of our vehicles include a 90 day/ 3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty and a 3 day/ 150 Mile Moneyback Guarantee. We have been in business since 1946 and have maintained a perfect reputation! Please call 804-747-7007 to speak with a sales consultant or go to www.hymanbrosauto.com to view our complete inventory and more vehicle photos. ~WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS AND GLADLY ACCEPT ALL TRADES~ SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.HYMANBROSAUTO.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFFH5FT508959
Stock: P29171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 17,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$9,995
Paramount Motors NW - Seattle / Washington
WASHINGTON EV INCENTIVE - NO SALES TAX! One owner lease return, 17k miles, Granite Gray exterior with black leatherette interior, 6.6 kW charger, 84 mile EV range, 24 kWhr lithium battery, eSport package, power moonroof, Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen display with GPS navigation, heated front seats, rear park assist, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, non smoker, Carfax certified, balance of manufacturer warranty to April 2021 or 50k miles, trades welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE4HT625083
Stock: 13947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,960 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFKR3HT675340
Stock: 2000641411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
