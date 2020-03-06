Used FIAT Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Baldwin Auto Sales - Escondido / California

24K MILES!! WARRANTY ALL ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS CARPOOL STICKERS ALL ORIGINAL ALL NEW TIRES BLUETOOTH SKY BLUE ALARM KEYLESS STUNNING VEHICLE SILENT OPERATION INCLUDED WITH CHARGER AND TIRE COMPRESSOR EASY AND FUN TO DRIVE You will stand out wherever you go in this one. Nicely loaded with power options and abs parking sensors alloys and rear spoiler. Formerly a manufacturer buyback with all records. Runs and drives very quiet and nice. Fit in anywhere. None will compare to this excellent condition and pieced well below KBB and the market. 24k miles!!!! We are a Carfax Advantage dealer. Carfax certified with buyback guarantee. Has just gone through pre-sale inspection smog safety and certification. Cancellation contract/buyback option available if you are not completely satisfied!! Call directly between 10am and 6:00pm Monday through Saturday in Escondido at 877-514-8926. We are located at 234 West 3rd. Ave Escondido Ca. 92025. We are happy to answer any questions you may have. We are a family-run business and have been owner-operated for over 30 years. You are purchasing this vehicle from a licensed bonded source with the assurance of a full mechanical inspection smog check and certification upon delivery! This is not a risky private-party purchase without recourse. You can meet the owner directly have peace of mind and the assurance of a physical presence. Check the rest of inventory online at... www.baldwinautosales.com YES…WE HAVE FINANCING!! Very low rates available and 72 Month term O.A.C. Bad Credit OK! Trades are welcome. Many forms of payment are available. A purchaser is welcome to check out our vehicles as much as they like onsite. Our last test drive is at 5:30 and we close at 6:00 Monday-Saturday unless otherwise scheduled with sales. Baldwin Auto Sales does not guarantee electrical components or accessories including but not limited to-factory installed/aftermarket cd players dvd players touchscreens or navigation units. COME IN AND GIVE US A REVIEW YOUR OPINION IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 122 City/ 108 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFGE9FT503199

Stock: 4716

Certified Pre-Owned: No

