Used FIAT Convertible for Sale Near Me

- 63,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
Kelley Sales & Service - Springfield / Vermont
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible just recently passed the 60,000 mile mark! Top features include a power convertible top, a leather steering wheel, power windows, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFLR8HT682590
Stock: J3273A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 1,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999
FOX Lexus of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK5J0134683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,985 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFER3DT570156
Stock: 2000633971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 29,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,330
Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill - Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Bianco Gelato White Lusso 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged RWD 6-Speed Aisin AutomaticDrive on over and get acquainted with our staff! We're located just off of I820 and I30 on the West side of Fort Worth. We proudly serve Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano, White Settlement, Weatherford, Hurst, Arlington, Benbrook, Stephenville, Camanche, Brownwood, Cisco, Cleburne, Alvarado, Burleson, Mansfield, Meneral Wells, Abilene.
Dealer Review:
Literally 5 minutes after I inquired on an Escalade, I received a phone call by Tyler Bartlett. He verified that the vehicle was available and on the lot, even sent pictures as well. Since I am in West Texas I had to do the negotiating over the phone which I really wasn't in the mood to haggle. They price matched and did a trade appraisal without seeing my vehicle. We came to terms fairly quickly and after a small deposit, I arrived to pick up the vehicle 2 days later. Upon arrival, the vehicle had been detailed and we go straight into the test drive, the Escalade was everything I could imagine. Once we arrived back to the dealership I double checked the necessary paperwork to make sure it was exactly as agreed upon, which it was. I was sent to a nice waiting area, after 10 minutes the finance manager took me in and I finished the financial documents. I will definitely recommend to everybody I come in contact with to go see Tyler and the crew at Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth. Thank you guys for everything!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEKXH0103603
Stock: U110687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 6,244 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$21,899
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
**BACKUP CAMERA!**, **BEST COLOR FOR RESALE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING!**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **MP3 AND IPHONE COMPATIBLE!**, 1 OWNER, 0 ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, Passed Dealer Inspection, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, 124 Spider Lusso, 2D Convertible, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin Automatic, Nero Cinema Jet Black, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22S, Radio: AM/FM Bluetooth w/7" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 17" x 7" Premium Silver Aluminum.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Classica with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK5H0102262
Stock: S8010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 25,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,863
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
Coming soon to Autobahn USA is this remarkable Verde Oliva (Olive Green) Fiat 500c Lounge. This vehicle will be fully McGovern Certified once it goes through our rigorous 128 point inspection, this vehicle will be ready for your driveway! It comes well equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner - Clean Car Fax, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Quick Order Package 22J, McGovern Certified Certified, 15" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheels, Beige Soft Top, Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power convertible roof, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Split folding rear seat, and Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased an Audi A6 and what an amazing car it is. Car was in an absolute great condition and great pricing. Harry and Dan were very professional and flexible in ensuring we could get the deal done. Definitely recommend this place!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFER9HT698164
Stock: AB1965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFDR3FT753707
Stock: 19248710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 2017 FIAT 500c 2dr Pop Cabrio features a 1.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFLR5HT694275
Stock: 694275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 14,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,134
Harper Fiat - Knoxville / Tennessee
2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Bianco Gelato White 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth in Bianco Gelato White, Hot Options include, Rear Camera, Hands Free Calling, Automatic Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, One Owner, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Quick Order Package 22C. Odometer is 11823 miles below market average!Our vehicles have been completely serviced to give you the peace of mind you have been looking for. Most of our inventory is offered with Harper Care. Harper Care is a National Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, free loaner vehicle with any service performed at our facilities, and complimentary wash after any service performed at our facilities.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK4H0125824
Stock: 4368PHC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 35,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000
First Team Subaru Norfolk - Norfolk / Virginia
: Non-Smoker vehicle, JUST TRADED, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 35,665! Pop trim, Mocha Latte exterior and Black Interior interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Non-Smoker vehicle, JUST TRADED. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Bluetooth FIAT Pop with Mocha Latte exterior and Black Interior interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 101 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "The 2012 FIAT 500 is yet another stylish subcompact that proves that small can be cool.". BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFDR3CT127523
Stock: ND201047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 29,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,997$1,013 Below Market
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFLR7HT561307
Stock: 849362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 96,032 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,878
Groove Mazda - Centennial / Colorado
Ask me about our FREE Door-to-Door Sales and Service delivery!. 2013 Fiat 500c Pop FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Nero (Black) WHO WE ARE: Groove Auto, your Denver Car Dealer, has been operating for ten years in Denver but our leadership has been in the Denver automotive business for more than thirty. Buying local from highly trained employees is a great start but Groove offers even more. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFDR4DT647831
Stock: M2580569B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 4,555 miles
$25,995
Olympia Pre-Owned Auto - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK3J0134309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,998$947 Below Market
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Only 15,942 Miles! Scores 35 Highway MPG and 26 City MPG! This FIAT 124 Spider boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters, Leather Wrap Automatic Shift Knob, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22C, NERO CINEMA JET BLACK.*This FIAT 124 Spider Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" x 7" Gun Metallic Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P205/45VR17 3 Season Performance, Streaming Audio, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge located at 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
Most bizarre review I’ll ever write!!! I contacted Walser around 1/15/2020 and received an email back from Thomas Duffy. We emailed one or twice and he kind of disappeared. That Saturday I received a call from the sales manager, Emerson Shea, about a special they were running on the car I was interested in. I was like cool. Late Saturday evening he called for some info on my trade and I called back Monday morning and have him the info. Emerson vanished and in never heard from him until this past Saturday AFTER I sent a nasty message in to, what I hoped, may go to the GM. Not long after Emerson sends me another email blaming the lack of contact on not knowing my number. I was like dude, YOU called ME a week ago. What are you talking about?!? So I responded and he FINALLY got back to me (a week and a 1/2 later) with some numbers that I found fairly agreeable and asked that he send me all the information and “deal sheet”. Guess what.......Emerson has yet to respond 2 days later (yes I know one of those days is Sunday). Frankly, if this is the type of customer service you provide PRE-SALE, then no thanks!!!! Scarier still, this is a SALES MANAGER! At least Walser Mazda knows how to treat clients!!! My spouse bought a Mazda there and had an AMAZING experience. I’ll pay a little more and get better service. Thanks, but no thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEK7H0124098
Stock: 6AL615L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 77,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,939
Reliable Chevrolet New Mexico - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Clean CARFAX. 2015 Fiat 500c Lounge FWD 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir www.reliable-chevrolet.com , Excellent selection of New and Used, Cars, Trucks, Vans, SUV, Financing Options. Reliable Chevrolet is an award-winning dealership located within Albuquerque, NM. We pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service and do what's needed to ensure our customers are always satisfied with their car-buying experience. Founded in 1987, our facility was one of the first dealerships to open up on the west side of Albuquerque, and because of this, we have become a valued member of the community and a trusted automotive dealer. With an excellent selection of top-notch new Chevy cars for sale, along with great used Chevy cars for sale that maintain outstanding quality, Reliable Chevy is a first-class dealership you and your family can count on.
Dealer Review:
I went to this dealership with the sole intent of purchasing a new vehicle, and with all the friendly help and courteous attitudes from all I can in contact with, I did just that. It was a lengthy transaction, but while I waited, I was offered water and snacks, Great job everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFERXFT621414
Stock: 2006542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 13,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,800
Wayne Mazda - Wayne / New Jersey
Come see this 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso. Its Manual transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine will keep you going. This FIAT 124 Spider features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), SADDLE, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21S, NERO CINEMA JET BLACK, Wheels: 17" x 7" Premium Silver Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Touring suspension, and Tires: P205/45VR17 3 Season Performance. See it for yourself at Wayne Mazda, 1244 Route 23 North, Wayne, NJ 07470.
Dealer Review:
I have purchased many cars from many different dealerships and Wayne Mazda is at the top of the list. From the pleasant initial phone conversation, to the entry into the dealership where everyone makes a point to say hi, to the Salesperson's and Sales Manager's (Connor and Mo) pleasant demeanor, it was a real pleasure purchasing my new vehicle from Wayne Mazda. It was a very low pressure, pleasant experience as it should be. Highly recommended!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 124 Spider Lusso with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JC1NFAEKXH0112494
Stock: M27594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,350
Mercedes-Benz of St Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This outstanding example of a 2017 FIAT 500c Lounge is offered by Mercedes Benz of St Louis. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this FIAT 500c convertible and go. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient FIAT 500c. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2017 FIAT 500c: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the small but wicked approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of exotic Italian personality. Safety is also a strong point for the 500; it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are Nimble, responsive driving feel, good gas mileage, practical, stylish interior, flamboyant exterior, and Abarth model's track-ready performance On-Line Sales Price may not include Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned Warranty *CALL TO VERIFY PRICING AND WARRANTY INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFER7HT514033
Stock: T31005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 60,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 FIAT 500 C Lounge with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFER0CT145069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
