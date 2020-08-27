Used FIAT Convertible for Sale Near Me

Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas

Literally 5 minutes after I inquired on an Escalade, I received a phone call by Tyler Bartlett. He verified that the vehicle was available and on the lot, even sent pictures as well. Since I am in West Texas I had to do the negotiating over the phone which I really wasn't in the mood to haggle. They price matched and did a trade appraisal without seeing my vehicle. We came to terms fairly quickly and after a small deposit, I arrived to pick up the vehicle 2 days later. Upon arrival, the vehicle had been detailed and we go straight into the test drive, the Escalade was everything I could imagine. Once we arrived back to the dealership I double checked the necessary paperwork to make sure it was exactly as agreed upon, which it was. I was sent to a nice waiting area, after 10 minutes the finance manager took me in and I finished the financial documents. I will definitely recommend to everybody I come in contact with to go see Tyler and the crew at Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth. Thank you guys for everything!

