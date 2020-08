Used FIAT Convertible for Sale Near Me

Kelley Sales & Service - Springfield / Vermont

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible just recently passed the 60,000 mile mark! Top features include a power convertible top, a leather steering wheel, power windows, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500 C Pop with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFLR8HT682590

Stock: J3273A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020