Used Ferrari Coupe for Sale Near Me

- 15,295 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$134,982
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Ventilated Full Electric Seats.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5960 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
Dealer Review:
Purchased a used car from out of town. Was told the car was in very good condition. When I received the car, it wouldn't start. The tires were cracked and extremely unsafe. The breaks were completely worn out. Sales and General Manager indicated that the car went through an extensive check-up before it was put on the lot. Either they don't know how to service vehicles and what is considered safe, or they lie. Complaints to the BBB go without response. Email promises go unanswered. The General Manager - Ryan Flores - has indicated he would respond multiple times to the terrible sales practices and terrible condition of a vehicle that I purchased from them. Three weeks later, still waiting. Next step Attorney General. STAY AWAY!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA4C0186865
Stock: C0186865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 13,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$111,888
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super clean 2007 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta in Nero over Nero Full Leather/Alcantara for sale. Loaded with Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Rosso Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields, Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Section, 19 Forged wheels in Grigio, Alcantara Seat Inserts, Alcantara Center Headliner, Carbon Fiber Steering wheel, All visible Stitching in Rosso, Leather A Pillars, Leather Entrance Panels, Leather Rear Section, Leather Central Tunnel,etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A070156937
Stock: 70156937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- certified
2012 Ferrari 458 Italia7,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Finished in Stunning Rosso Corsa over Beige Full Leather Interior. This 458 Italia is Optionally Equipped with "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Daytona Style Electric Seats, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's, Yellow Rev Counter, Leather Headliner, Colored Standard Stitching in Rosso, Daytona Seat Leather Stripes in Rosso, iPod Connection, and Cruise Control. This 458 Italia also features a Tubi Exhaust for a truly exquisite sound. Call one of our Ferrari Specialist today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA5C0184375
Stock: 184375
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-02-2019
- 21,643 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$117,999$320 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super clean 2012 Ferrari FF in Nero Daytona over Cuoio Full Leather for sale. Equipped very nicely with Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Giallo Brake Calipers, 20 Forged Diamond Finish Wheels, Diamond Stitching on Seats, Diamond Stitching on Headliner, Leather Headliner, Full Power Seats with Heated Function, Ventilated Seats, AFS Headlights, Navigation System, Sport Exhaust,etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler & Stephan Lill have over 25 years in previous franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA1C0183826
Stock: C0183826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 2,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$376,988
Lexus of North Miami - North Miami / Florida
812 Superfast Superfast, V12, Giallo Modena, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Giallo Modena 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast Superfast RWD 7-Speed Manual V12
Dealer Review:
Nelson & Robert are the best. Treated with dignity & respect. Both where very professional & definitely friendly. Every dealership should display this type of professionalism.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA3J0233776
Stock: C1311800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- used
2014 Ferrari FF16,141 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$125,018
Select Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
�
Dealer Review:
I had the best experience I have had buying ANYTHING I have bought in a long time at Select Luxury cars in Marietta! Leonard Brooks was new to the company. But I called him that morning and told him not to let anyone have my car! He told me he has the keys! He was so nice polite and amazing as I was running late to meet him. He made the whole process fun and easy! He has such a genuine kind spirit! I can easily read someones intentions. He was just so honest and upfront! He was so knowledgeable his experience showed! We were there a while because my husband is "thorough." We never felt rushed, I never felt him hovering over me. It was amazing! Then with the financing aspect Jerry Bates is amazing! THEY WILL DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO BEAT ANY RATE! Jerry got me down to comparing cents! He has been there forever and he is very good at what he does! He beat my credit union! He is so nice, and was very efficient, as we had to finish everything in a hurry so I could go pick up my son! Its simple this place is AMAZING! Great perfect cars for crazy deals! If you want a luxury vehicle without the dealership cost this is where you need to go! I got a PERFECT Mercedes SUV no scratches in perfect condition and I saved so much money! You will be so happy with your whole experience! Thanks to everyone involved!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA9E0196262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$139,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A490165643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$234,900$2,954 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 488 GTB today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 3139 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Ferrari 488 GTB also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA6H0228497
Stock: 11078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB5,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$219,990$10,732 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2016 488 GTB in Nero over black interior includes Nero carpets, red brake calipers, carbon fiber driver zone, electric seats, horse stitched on headrest, US functional equipment, Scuderia Ferrari shields, 20" forged dark painted rims, Michelin tires and vehicle personalization plates. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA1G0214599
Stock: C815
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$226,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari F12berlinetta is a high-performance, rear-drive car that carries on the brand's tradition of fast, sexy, sleek front-engine cars. It is powered by a 6.3L V12 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2014 Ferrari F12berlinetta is clear evidence to why Ferrari continues to seek out Pininfarina for its designs. The massive aerodynamic channels on each side help the F12 streak through the air. The elongated headlights convey a sense of motion, as does the rest of the Ferrari's windswept design, and its rear features large, circular LED lights and quad tailpipes. This Nero Daytona Metallic over Nero interior with yellow stitching 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta has only 6,978 miles! This Berlinetta has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 6.3L V12 DI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else? Reviews: * The 2014 Ferrari F12Berlinetta not only ushers in a whole new generation of prancing horse 12-cylinders but is also the most powerful and high performance Ferrari of the range product. It boasts a maximum power output of 740hp at 8250 rpm, while its specific power output is 118 CV/l, a record for this kind of engine. Responsiveness and strong pick-up are assured by maximum torque of 690 Nm, 80% of which is already on tap at 2500 rpm. Exceptional strides have been made in regard to fuel consumption and emissions both of which have been slashed by 30% making the F12berlinetta a benchmark for its reference segment. Its wheelbase is shorter, the engine and driver seat have been lowered and the rear is more compact thanks to the new suspension and gearbox layout. The interior space has been optimized to provide a sporty driving experience as well as guarantee maximum comfort. A perfect harmony has been struck between advanced technologies and sophisticated, beautifully hand-crafted details; both of which are intrinsic to Ferrari's DNA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA4E0198679
Stock: F1656B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2019
- 20,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$118,888$1,572 Below Market
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports Co has been dedicated to customer service and quality vehicles since our inception in 2014. The Mudarri family has sold thousands of cars and trucks locally and internationally since 1990. We stand behind are product and take pride in the highest quality customer experience. Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this beautiful 2012 Ferrari FF. Coming to us with beautiful silver metallic paint on a Navy blue leather interior. Powered by a 6.3 Liter V12 engine that is paired to a 7-speed F1 transmission that drives all four wheels. Perfectly maintained its whole life and no accidents or damage. Loaded with features including heated and cooled seats, parking proximity sensors, interactive menu screen, seating for 4 people, Passport radar detector, and lots more! Call us today! We love trades and we can help with your financing needs! 4252027444
Dealer Review:
Tried to purchased a car from they but because I knew there were turbo problems but they fixed. Didn't want to sale to me because I am in Texas , and would have to cover the warranty repair on turbo if something went wrong.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF73SKA1C0184605
Stock: 1807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,292 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$112,900
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A970154393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$227,800$5,330 Below Market
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Rosso Corsa with Beige interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 3/31/2021. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Cruise Control, Colored Safety Belts, Leather Central Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Wheel Cup, Leather Lower Dashboard, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Heat Insulating Windshield, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED'S, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn/Out Elettr. Mirror + Homelink, Internal Use, Parking Camera, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Full Electric Seats, Leather Headliner, Satellite Radio, Leather Parcel Shelf, Colored Standard Stitching, Tire Pressure Measurement and Upper Part in Colored Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA1E0201070
Stock: O31821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$105,950
Cascio Motors - Scottsdale / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A340134923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Ferrari 458 Italia9,929 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$229,990
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 458 Italia - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Cuoio - Excellent Condition - Vast Array of Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 7/26/21 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Carbon Fiber Rear Moulding - Suspension Lifter - Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Rosso - Colored Seatbelts in Rosso - Leather Steering Wheel in Cuoio - Leather Central Tunnel in Cuoio - Leather Upper Dashboard in Cuoio - Leather Front Dashboard Trim in Cuoio - Leather Headliner in Cuoio - Leather Upper Part in Cuoio - Carpets in Nuovo Cuoio - Advanced Frontlight System (AFS) - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth - Satellite Radio - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels - Yellow Rev Counter - Tire Pressure Management System If you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4F0203874
Stock: FC1519
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 10,595 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$174,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4B0178596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,310 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$159,999
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
****RADIONAV SYSTEM****BLUTOOTH****FERRARI IPOD ORIGINAL MSRP $298,447**RACING STRIPE $8,264**ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY $4,362**BATA UPHOLSTERY $2,260**FERRARI IPOD $838**ALL STITCHINGS IN COLOR $417**CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL+LEDS**U.S. CARBON PACKAGE**WE HAVE MARKETED THIS SCUDERIA BEFORE AND KNOW IT WELL**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY** FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
Dealer Review:
Yuriy was my salesmen this week and my experience was highly satisfying!! I inquired online Monday late night and received notification from him next morning. I went to the dealership that afternoon and Yuriy went with me on the test drive. He was very knowledgeable about the car and answered my many questions. I declared that day that I would be purchasing the Lexus, discussed the price and completed what I needed to do and completed purchase Thursday 5/16. Yuriy was very helpful with the cars technology and orientation of my new purchase. I read the reviews of the dealership before ever contacting them and was impressed with all the positive comments. Even though I was not purchasing a Bentley or Aston Martin, I was treated with the same respect and courtesy. The truly adhere to their companies mission statement to treat all customers the same!!! I would purchase another vehicle from them again due to my wonderful experience with Yuriy and Foreign Cars Charlotte 😁🚘 Great job 🙏👍. Thank you Yuriy Sincerely, Sharon D.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFKW64A880164428
Stock: CT15167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- certified
2012 Ferrari 458 Italia5,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$184,495
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! EXTREMELY LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, LOCAL, ONE OWNER 458 ITAILA!!! OPTIONS INCLUDE***-SCUDERIA SHEILDS--SPORT EXHAUST PIPES--ELECTRIC SEATS--YELLOW CALIPERS--COLORED LEATHER HEADLINER--COLORED LEATHER LOWER TUNNEL--COLORED LEATHER CENTRAL TUNNEL--COLORED SAFETY BELTS --COLORED STANDARD STITCHING--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA6C0188547
Stock: F866A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
