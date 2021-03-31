Used Ferrari Coupe for Sale Near Me

233 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 233 listings
  • 2012 Ferrari FF in Black
    used

    2012 Ferrari FF

    15,295 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $134,982

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430

    13,417 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $111,888

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia in Red
    certified

    2012 Ferrari 458 Italia

    7,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $184,900

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari FF in Black
    used

    2012 Ferrari FF

    21,643 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $117,999

    $320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast in Yellow
    used

    2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

    2,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $376,988

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari FF
    used

    2014 Ferrari FF

    16,141 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $125,018

    Details
  • 2009 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano in Black
    used

    2009 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

    10,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $139,900

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $234,900

    $2,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB in Black
    certified

    2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

    5,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $219,990

    $10,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
    used

    2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

    7,019 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $226,900

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari FF in Silver
    used

    2012 Ferrari FF

    20,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $118,888

    $1,572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 F1
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 F1

    12,292 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $112,900

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
    used

    2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

    4,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $227,800

    $5,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello
    used

    2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $105,950

    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia
    certified

    2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

    9,929 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $229,990

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia in Yellow
    used

    2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

    10,595 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $174,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
    used

    2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

    21,310 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $159,999

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia in Dark Red
    certified

    2012 Ferrari 458 Italia

    5,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $184,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 233 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Ferrari For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ferrari
Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ferrari info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles