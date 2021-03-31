Used Ferrari Coupe for Sale Near Me

Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas

Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Ventilated Full Electric Seats.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5960 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!

Purchased a used car from out of town. Was told the car was in very good condition. When I received the car, it wouldn't start. The tires were cracked and extremely unsafe. The breaks were completely worn out. Sales and General Manager indicated that the car went through an extensive check-up before it was put on the lot. Either they don't know how to service vehicles and what is considered safe, or they lie. Complaints to the BBB go without response. Email promises go unanswered. The General Manager - Ryan Flores - has indicated he would respond multiple times to the terrible sales practices and terrible condition of a vehicle that I purchased from them. Three weeks later, still waiting. Next step Attorney General. STAY AWAY!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

VIN: ZFF73SKA4C0186865

Stock: C0186865

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020