Used Ferrari Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    22,962 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,800

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari California
    used

    2013 Ferrari California

    7,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $119,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ferrari California T in Red
    used

    2016 Ferrari California T

    4,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $148,355

    $5,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    certified

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    9,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $209,900

    $3,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    2,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $282,900

    $1,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ferrari California T
    used

    2015 Ferrari California T

    12,295 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $139,900

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider F1
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider F1

    9,607 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $116,888

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Yellow
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    10,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,950

    $5,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    9,780 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $220,000

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari California in Silver
    used

    2012 Ferrari California

    3,260 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $114,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    1,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $305,000

    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Silver
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    21,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,995

    $10,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    32,130 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $82,500

    $5,857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    12,351 miles

    $129,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider in Red
    used

    2001 Ferrari 360 Spider

    40,000 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Lease

    $89,000

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    certified

    2011 Ferrari California

    19,570 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $104,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    1,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $285,222

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    8,057 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $195,929

    $10,162 Below Market
    Details

