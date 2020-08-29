Used Ferrari Convertible for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Ferrari California T epitomizes the sublime elegance, sportiness, versatility, and exclusivity that have disguised every California model since the 1950s. It is the perfect synthesis of innovation and technology. The California T is powered by a 3.9-L V-8 engine. Power is routed to the rear wheels through Ferrari's F1 dual-clutch 7-speed automatic transmission. Turbo lag has been virtually eliminated by cutting overall masses and inertia, and the use of the F1-derived flat-plane crankshaft and innovative twin-scroll turbines. This silver over black interior 2015 Ferrari California T with power convertible roof has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2015 Ferrari California T 3.9L V8 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Bucket Seats, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else? Reviews: * Impressive acceleration; excellent interior materials; improved fuel efficiency; sporty feel with GT cruising ability; quick-folding metal top. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF77XJA6F0207707

Stock: E201C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2019