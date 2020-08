Used Ferrari Convertible for Sale Near Me

Premier Autos of Dallas - Addison / Texas

Price includes a 2 year Power Train WarrantyFerrari California 2dr Convertible. In Nero Daytona Metallic, with Cuoio/Leather Seat Trim Interior w/Daytona Seats. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Where have you been lately? This one gets you on the A list, and Valet parked out front of your favorite restaurant or place of entertainment.You won't see many of these and feel like your driving the same ol car as everyone else is.Nero Daytona Metallic 2013 Ferrari California 2dr Convertible 2dr Convertible.Premier Autos of Dallas. Come see us.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF65TJA9D0191297

Stock: 191297

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2019