Used Ferrari Convertible for Sale Near Me

- 22,962 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,800
Premier Autos of Dallas - Addison / Texas
Price includes a 2 year Power Train WarrantyFerrari California 2dr Convertible. In Nero Daytona Metallic, with Cuoio/Leather Seat Trim Interior w/Daytona Seats. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Convertible roof wind blocker, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Where have you been lately? This one gets you on the A list, and Valet parked out front of your favorite restaurant or place of entertainment.You won't see many of these and feel like your driving the same ol car as everyone else is.Nero Daytona Metallic 2013 Ferrari California 2dr Convertible 2dr Convertible.Premier Autos of Dallas. Come see us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA9D0191297
Stock: 191297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- 7,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$119,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari California with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65TJA2D0194252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$148,355$5,452 Below Market
Miracle Toyota - Haines City / Florida
Includes the Remainder of the Factory Warranty. Odometer is 7169 miles below market average!2016 Ferrari California T 3.9L V8 RedPlease call for details and appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari California T with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA3G0217192
Stock: PG0217192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2018
- certified
2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider9,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,900$3,073 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider 2dr features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201949
Stock: 201949
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- certified
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider2,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$282,900$1,739 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Blu Sterling - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Vast Array of Options - Sold as New by Our Dealer Group - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 8/16/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 8/16/24 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- Goldrake Racing Seats- Horse Stitched to Headrests in Bianco- Stitching in Bianco- Colored Upper Dashboard in Blu Sterling- Colored Steering Wheel in Blu Sterling- Leather Upper Part in Blu Sterling- Inner Color Rear Leather Trim- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMAXJ0229364
Stock: FP4253
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2019
- 12,295 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari California T epitomizes the sublime elegance, sportiness, versatility, and exclusivity that have disguised every California model since the 1950s. It is the perfect synthesis of innovation and technology. The California T is powered by a 3.9-L V-8 engine. Power is routed to the rear wheels through Ferrari's F1 dual-clutch 7-speed automatic transmission. Turbo lag has been virtually eliminated by cutting overall masses and inertia, and the use of the F1-derived flat-plane crankshaft and innovative twin-scroll turbines. This silver over black interior 2015 Ferrari California T with power convertible roof has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2015 Ferrari California T 3.9L V8 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Bucket Seats, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else? Reviews: * Impressive acceleration; excellent interior materials; improved fuel efficiency; sporty feel with GT cruising ability; quick-folding metal top. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari California T with Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF77XJA6F0207707
Stock: E201C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2019
- 9,607 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$116,888
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this striking 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider in Nero over Nero Full Leather/ ExtraCampionario Alcantara for sale. Carbon Fiber everywhere!! Includes the rare VIP book for when the car was built by Ferrari in Maranello with pictures and documentation. Equipped with Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipers, 6 CD Changer, Carbon Fibre for Driving Zone, Carbon Fibre Lower Cabin Zone, ExtraCampionario Leather/Alcantara Interior, Daytona Style Seats, Electric Seats, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, High Power HiFi with Subwoofer, Nero Soft Top, Rosso Stitching,etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider F1 with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A270155383
Stock: 70155383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- 10,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$89,950$5,717 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2010 FERRARI CALIFORNIA CONVERTIBLE 4.3L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ONLY 10k, LOW MILES , CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX FULLY SERVICED! HOTTEST COLOR! DAYTONA STYLE SEATS CONTRAST STITCHING YELLOW TACH NAVIGATION , GARAGE KEPT, GIALLO MODENA EXTERIOR OVER NERO LEATHER INTERIOR! MUST SEE PICTURES!! DAYTONA STYLE SEATS (MUST HAVE OPTION)!!! CONTRAST STITCHING THROUGHOUT!!! 'S/F' SHIELDS ON FENDERS!!! YELLOW TACHOMETER!!!NAVIGATION!!! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED SHIFT PADDLES! 19' 5-SPOKE WHEELS! REAR VIEW CAMERA!BLUETOOTH! AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD W/NAVIGATION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP, 7 SPEAKERS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, DVD-AUDIO, MP3 DECODER, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, CERAMIC DISC BRAKES DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, INTEGRATED ROLL-OVER PROTECTION, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT CLEANING, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLIGHTS REAR FOG LIGHTS, SECURITY SYSTEM, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, CONVERTIBLE ROOF WIND BLOCKER, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, SPOILER, 6-WAY POWER DRIVER/4-WAY POWER PASS. LEATHER BUCKET SEATS CONVERTIBLE ROOF LINING, DRIVER DOOR BIN, FRONT READING LIGHTS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, REAR SEAT CENTER ARMREST TACHOMETER, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRIP COMPUTER, FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT CENTER ARMREST, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, PASSENGER DOOR BIN, ALLOY WHEELS, GLASS REAR WINDOW, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT AUTOCOLLECTIONOFMURFREESBORO.COM FOR MORE DETAILS AND PICTURES. FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Dealer Review:
I purchased a truck on line site unseen. I am extremely happy with the way everything was conveyed over the phone and via email. Since the pandemic they are extremely helpful with the registration process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXA0169580
Stock: 169580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,780 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$220,000
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
ONLY 9,780 Miles! 458 Italia trim. Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: "The secret to the 458's success is a 562-horsepower V8 teamed with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This pairing permits the 458 to catapult to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds, but it's the suspension's ability to manage that power that makes the Ferrari 458 one of the most desired exotics for 2014." -KBB.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $257,400*. OUR OFFERINGS: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
The salesmen was great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA1E0199940
Stock: C0103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 3,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$114,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6C0182457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider1,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$305,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Blu Corsa over Nero - ONE OWNER - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 12/28/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/28/24 -Factory Options:- Special Paint Color- Goldrake Racing Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Blu- Special Stitching in Blu- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Fog Lamp- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Passenger Display- White Rev Counter- Premium HiFi Sound System- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA7J0232089
Stock: NC822
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$79,995$10,066 Below Market
Fields Lexus Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
Clean CARFAX.Fields Lexus of Glenview is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2010 Ferrari California in Grigio Titanio Metallic Beautifully equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers!Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes. 2010 Ferrari California Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0A0169751
Stock: P0379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 32,130 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$82,500$5,857 Below Market
MAG Motor Company - Walnut Creek / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LHA0B0177789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,351 miles
$129,995
High Line Auto Sales - Salem / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A470152419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,000 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$89,000
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFYT53A510123016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2011 Ferrari California19,570 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$104,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2011 Ferrari California Finished in Stunning Nero Daytona over Cuoio Full Leather Interior. This California is Optionally Equipped with "AFS" Advanced Front Headlight System, Red Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Interior/Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors with Homelink, 20" Diamond Finished Sport Wheels, Central Tunnel in Leather, Armrest in Leather, Electric Seats, iPod Connection, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's, Diamond Pattern Style Seats in Cuoio, Diamond Style Rear Seats in Cuoio, Diamond Style Center Door Panel, Red Rev Counter, Leather Headliner in Cuoio, Satellite Radio, High Power HiFi System, Colored Standard Stitching in Nero. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXB0176451
Stock: 176451
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 1,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$285,222
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA2J0235403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,057 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$195,929$10,162 Below Market
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Local Trade - Clean Carfax!This amazing 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider is in fantastic condition. Equipped:Nero (Black) ExteriorNero (Black) InteriorCarpets in Nero (Black)AFS SystemHeadliner in Nero (Black) AlcantaraYellow Brake CalipersCruise ControlSport Exhaust PipesiPod ConnectionCarbon Fiber Steering WheelScuderia Ferrari ShieldsDiamond Pattern Style SeatsFull Optional Mirror/HomeLinkRadioNav System + BluetoothFront and Rear Parking SensorsYellow Rev Counter20" Forged Diamond RimsFull Electric SeatsSatellite RadioHigh Power HiFi SystemColoured Stitching in Grigio Chiaro (Light Grey)Tyres Pressure Measurement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA3D0190008
Stock: PP190008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
