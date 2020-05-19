Used Dodge Sedan for Sale Near Me

4,781 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,781 listings
  • 2019 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Green
    used

    2019 Dodge Charger SXT

    26,918 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $23,090

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T

    41,510 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $29,590

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Avenger SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Dodge Avenger SE

    96,281 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,383

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona 392 in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona 392

    2,783 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $44,990

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SE in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SE

    102,745 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Charger GT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Dodge Charger GT

    7,269 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,499

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Dodge Charger R/T in Red
    used

    2020 Dodge Charger R/T

    3,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,870

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Charger GT in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Charger GT

    15,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Dodge Charger SXT

    11,633 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $24,989

    $982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Charger R/T

    70,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus in Silver
    used

    2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus

    63,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,997

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    113,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack

    23,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack

    34,592 miles
    Fair Deal

    $42,799

    $698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2019 Dodge Charger SXT

    31,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $22,912

    $886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger R/T in Red
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger R/T

    79,082 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

    75,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,795

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T

    50,976 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,999

    Details

