Used Dodge Sedan for Sale Near Me

Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana

**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, Clean Carfax**, Alloy Wheels, Premium Wheels, Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, RWD, Pitch Black Clearcoat, Black w/Cloth Seat or Cloth Sport Seat or Nappa Leather Sport Seat, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Trip computer.Pitch Black Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.

Dealer Review:

I received an email list a vehicle for a different price automatically the salesman had a student problem. Told me I had to pay a different price. Hung up on me! The used car salesman told me he dose not have to sell a car at a price listed their his cars he can do what he wants. Well nasty attitude and nasty service. Do not waste your time with a company that dose false advertising and has I don’t care attitude. There are plenty of dealerships that care and don’t scam people.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDXCT3JH176123

Stock: PV7186

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020