Used Dodge Sedan for Sale Near Me

- 26,918 milesNo accidents, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$23,090$2,180 Below Market
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. This Green 2019 Dodge Charger SXT RWD is nicely equipped with a 8-Speed Automatic, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, BlueTooth Technology, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Power Sunroof, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Wheels: 17' x 7.0' Painted Cast Aluminum.Recent Arrival!Lou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG9KH699135
Stock: B12489P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 41,510 milesDelivery Available*
$29,590
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCTXHH623475
Stock: 2000617782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 96,281 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,383
Lou Fusz Chevrolet - Saint Peters / Missouri
billet silver metallic clearcoat 2014 Dodge Avenger SE FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic VLP Recent Arrival! Lou Fusz Chevrolet is 20 minutes from anywhere in Saint Louis. Located at 5120 N. Service Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, Saint Charles County or Saint Louis City, you are less than 20 minutes away from the Ultimate Pre-Owned buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB0EN111555
Stock: C200800N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 2,783 milesDelivery Available*
$44,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJXHH644383
Stock: 2000659112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 102,745 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Landmark Ford Trucks East - Springfield / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Dodge Avenger SEOdometer is 1095 miles below market average!Here at Landmark Ford Trucks East, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new truck. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Springfield, Chatham, Auburn, Riverton and Sherman. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZAB7DN675699
Stock: LP3430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Charger GT7,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,499$1,381 Below Market
Rochester Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Rochester Hills / Michigan
Certified - 2018 Charger GT **Bluetooth**Back-Up Camera**Leather, Cooled, Rear Heated, Memory Feature, Heated Seating** This vehicle also includes Push Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Park Sensors, Automatic Temperature, Chrome Style Wheels, Remote Start, Radio Wheel Control, Satellite Radio, Temperature and Compass, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Auto Garage Opener, Traction Control, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Fog Lights, and Power Driver Seating
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG9JH189545
Stock: 200192P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 3,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,870
Keffer Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Charlotte / North Carolina
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. ** NEW PRICE! **, Carfax Certified, CLEAN CARFAX!, One Owner! Carfax, **BLACK TOP EDITION**, **3985 MILES**, **CERTIFIED **, **LIKE NEW**, **HURRY**, Black w/Cloth Performance Seats or Daytona Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seat or Nappa/Alcantara Performance Seat. Octane Red Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4932 miles below market average! FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT9LH176596
Stock: 13088A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,998
CarMax Columbus Easton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Columbus / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG1JH222294
Stock: 19292858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,633 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,989$982 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
When you need lots of power, four doors and love American Muscle, come see and test drive this One Owner 2019 Indigo Blue Dodge Charger SXT Powered by a powerful 292 HP 3.6L V6 engine is rear wheel drive with 8 speed Autostick transmission and gains 260-foot pounds of torque. Your Charger will be loud on the outside like you love it but the inside its all business with a cockpit dash that is angles toward the driver and these other features that include Bluetooth, Sirius Xm Radio for 12 months, , Smart device integration, Leather Interior Group, Nappa Leather sport seat, heated seats, Power locks, Power windows, illuminated rear cup holders, Dual Front air conditioning zones, tilt steering with Audio controls on the heated steering wheel, 17 alloy wheels, Safety equipment includes: Blind spot memory power heat memory mirrors, anti-whiplash front head restraints, exterior rear parking camera, 4-wheel disc brakes, Traction control, Dual front side impact airbags Less than 12K miles and comes with Carfax One Owner buyback guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG6KH736562
Stock: P36562D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 70,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$24,900
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, Clean Carfax**, Alloy Wheels, Premium Wheels, Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, RWD, Pitch Black Clearcoat, Black w/Cloth Seat or Cloth Sport Seat or Nappa Leather Sport Seat, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Trip computer.Pitch Black Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I received an email list a vehicle for a different price automatically the salesman had a student problem. Told me I had to pay a different price. Hung up on me! The used car salesman told me he dose not have to sell a car at a price listed their his cars he can do what he wants. Well nasty attitude and nasty service. Do not waste your time with a company that dose false advertising and has I don’t care attitude. There are plenty of dealerships that care and don’t scam people.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT3JH176123
Stock: PV7186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 63,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,997
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Black w/Cloth Seat or Cloth Sport Seat or Nappa Leather Sport Seat. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
Dealer Review:
Everyone in this dealership is very friendly and very helpful. I flew all the way from the east caost to buy this specific car and it was everything they said it was. After speaking to nia, jose and Frank on the phone they got everything ready for me the day I came and got the paperwork done. they pick me up from the airport had the car ready and deal was done just like that.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG5JH169170
Stock: JH169170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 113,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,995
Green Volkswagen - Springfield / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG3EH314115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$42,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **SRT 6.4 HEMI V8 GAS**NEW TIRES**LEATHER / ALCANTARA**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**LIKE NEW**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Premium Sound, **New Tires, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS, 8-Speed Automatic, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front dual zone A/C, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Trim Seats, Leather w/Alcantara Perf Seats, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder, Rear window defroster, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, USB Host Flip, Ventilated Front Seats. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Dodge Charger R/T 392 Scat Pack RWD Sport Sedan
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJXHH600366
Stock: 31454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 34,592 milesFair Deal
$42,799$698 Below Market
Quality Chevrolet of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Dodge Charger boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 20' X 9.5' LOW-GLOSS BLACK FORGED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD).*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21W R/T SCAT PACK -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), DYNAMICS PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Low-Gloss Black Forged, Pirelli Brand Tires, Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc 6 Piston Brakes , TIRES: P275/40ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Blind Spot Memory/Power/Heat Mirror, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4' DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Integrated Center Stack Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required), Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Apple CarPlay, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD), DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP -inc: Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Blind Spot Power Heated Mirror, CARGO NET, BRAKE CALIPERS - RED.* Stop By Today *Stop by Quality Chevrolet Buick GMC of Englewood located at 406 Grand Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
Call dealer. Car has been sold long ago. Very impolite sale person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXGJ3JH172792
Stock: 1172A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 31,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$22,912$886 Below Market
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Black w/Cloth Performance Seats or Cloth Performance Seat w/Star or Nappa/Alcantara Performance Seat. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC RWD Black Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
Dealer Review:
Paid cash for a 2014 Chevy Cruze with 79000 miles. During the initial test drive the vehicle displayed "AC Off Due to High Engine Temp". The salesman assured me that whatever the engine cooling issue is, it would be taken care of by 3PM the next day. The vehicle has now been in for repairs 4 times for a total of 20 days but the problem still exist. The dealership only solution is to refill the coolant reservoir as they continue to deny any problem with the vehicle. I have to keep a gallon jug of coolant in the vehicle as the coolant reservoir runs dry after 250 miles. The vehicle smells like coolant and white smoke comes from the exhaust when I start the engine. They have lied to me from day one and they have no intention of repairing this used lemon they sold me. I would not recommend this dealership to my worst enemy....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG0KH664466
Stock: P28681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 79,082 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$21,950
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
Dealer Review:
I just bought a used car from DMV Autogroup at 7700 Lee Highway in Falls Church, VA. Sam and Rashid were a pleasure to deal with. No pressure, no strong-arm tactics, and I got what I consider to be a very fair price. My car is what we used to call a cream-puff – very clean and new looking inside and out. However, all of the cars on their small lot were exceptionally clean. Sam let me take the car to my mechanic and helped me get a few things fixed at a discount. Highly recommended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT2GH179376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,795
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, finished in Blue Streak Pearl over a Black Leather interior.Meticulously Maintained, Very Clean Colorado Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch chrome alloy wheels.- Kenwood Media Center with Bluetooth phone connectivity- Remote Start- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, AC, cruise control- Fantastic sound system.A solid 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and 6 speed automatic transmission push power to the front wheels quickly and smoothly, ensuring you get there, safely and comfortably, and it's great on fuel - 31 MPG on the highway.This dependable, comfortable and versatile sedan won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Odometer is 18443 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDZCB0DN616538
Stock: 13371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 50,976 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,999
FOX Lexus of El Paso - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT9HH530981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
