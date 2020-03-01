Used Dodge Diesel for Sale Near Me

159 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 159 listings
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    150,950 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,680

    $301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    261,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    254,389 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,788

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    145,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    292,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,984

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    144,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,277

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    397,896 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    63,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    217,470 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,495

    $404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST
    used

    2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST

    95,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Red
    used

    2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    177,906 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,984

    $3,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    309,503 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    147,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,460

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie in Black
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie

    117,136 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    211,303 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT

    255,234 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,994

    $2,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST

    116,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT

    172,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $2,219 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 159 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Dodge For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Diesel
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Dodge info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles