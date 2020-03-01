Used Dodge Diesel for Sale Near Me

Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee

VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade, SLT Package, Tow Package, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output TurbodieselRecent Arrival!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7KS28C66G101776

Stock: P-101776

Certified Pre-Owned: No

