Used Dodge Diesel for Sale Near Me

- 150,950 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,680$301 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade, SLT Package, Tow Package, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output TurbodieselRecent Arrival!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C66G101776
Stock: P-101776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 261,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900
Wahlstrom Ford - Chadron / Nebraska
2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT- This truck is built for towing and hauling heavy loads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C36G127204
Stock: KF537B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 254,389 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,788
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special! 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 ST 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel 4D Extended Cab, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7KS28C66J138986
Stock: D200617B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 145,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.9L Straight six Turbo Diesel engine with 325hp @ 2900rpm and 610ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The Dodge Ram Pickup has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 has satellite radio capabilities. The Dodge Ram Pickup has a 5.9 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 3/4 ton pickup and drive with confidence. The spacious cab of this three-quarter ton offers many convenience and technology options. It is also ready for your burliest jobs. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7KS28C06J196673
Stock: UT196673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 292,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,984
Plattner's Lehigh Acres - Lehigh Acres / Florida
Lehigh Acres Pre-Owned Super Store is the best place to buy a Pre-Owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Florida!! We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call (239) 332-8811 to schedule appointment
Dealer Review:
Beware big add ons! The price in the ad is not the price you pay! Do not go by advertised price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MU48623G727958
Stock: 5727958A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 144,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,277
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** ONE OWNER **, ** LOW MILES **, ** 4 X 4 **, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, 5.9 Cummins, Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Odometer is 33810 miles below market average!Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
Dealer Review:
Both my salesperson and the Fiancé guy were absolutely great. They listened to my needs and concerns about buying a first car for my granddaughter. They came up with the perfect solution for us. We both left completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C86G116957
Stock: 16957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 397,896 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Berkenkotter Motors - Brighton - Brighton / Colorado
p/a - bad tranny
Dealer Review:
i was looking for a used truck i found one online that i was interested in i called and talked with Michael he was very helpful in getting me into this truck without any problems that goes with buying a new vehicle very happy with him
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28C54G145114
Stock: T11720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 63,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
***1-OWNER***2006 DODGE RAM RAM 2500 REG CAB ST <<<LONG BED>>><<<63,000 MILES***NO ACCIDENTS*** 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD, 17 x 8 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Bed Liner, CD Player, Vinyl Seats, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Fog Lights, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, High Output, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Outlet, Power Steering, Rear Bench Seat, Sliding Rear Window, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers..<<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Dents; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents; Fully Detailed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS26C56G104705
Stock: 6G104705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 217,470 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,495$404 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*5.9 TURBO-DIESEL* *RUST-FREE SOUTHERN TRUCK* THIS 5.9 CUMMINS 2004 DODGE RAM 2500 ST IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS! THIS TRUCK RUNS LIKE A DREAM! LONESTAR WHEELS! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL TRUCK VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
Dealer Review:
The sales person I dealt with is Justin delta he was very helpful and patience. An did what he could to get me in the right vehicle . And he did I purchased a 2011 caddilac srx through the dealership and proud to say thank you Justin and the sales team there at Cincinnati used auto sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28CX4G180571
Stock: 14398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
Borman Mazda - Las Cruces / New Mexico
2003 Dodge Ram 3500 ST RWD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 5.9L High-Output Turbodiesel Cummins 5.9L High-Output Turbodiesel.See it for yourself at Borman Motor Company, 470 W Boutz Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88005.Come to the Borman Autoplex and see the One Price Difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST with Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MA48C53G813652
Stock: TB51943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 177,906 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,984$3,191 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
3.73 AXLE RATIO, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE, 2FG SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo diesel engine 6-speed auto trans, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, CHROME BODYSIDE MOLDING, 17 X 6 STEEL WHEELS -inc: bright wheel skins (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), FOLDING PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 750-amp maintenance-free battery, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate tow hooks, AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER (STD), 750-AMP MAINTENANCE-FREE BATTERY, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class IV trailer hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness 750-amp maintenance-free battery, INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Steel Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Split Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, A/C, Power Outlet, Trip Computer, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
Dealer Review:
Drive the hour out there to put $5K down with a voucher from Suncoast Credit Union and they wouldn't sell us the vehicle at the offered price on their and other websites. Salesman was a nice young man but the people in finance are the issue. Garbage bait and switch tactics. Never again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7MX48A18G198117
Stock: 5198117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 309,503 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Albertson Auto Center - Spillville / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KU28C44G171803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,460
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, ABS brakes, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT White SLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output TurbodieselOdometer is 63607 miles below market average!Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C56G149300
Stock: 20955P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 117,136 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990
Skyline Motors - Louisville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KR28C46G274014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,303 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 with the 6.7L diesel motor can do any job you throw its way. The new tires, nerf bars, tonneau cover, and spray in bedliner are all things you will love about this truck. It also comes equipped with trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, bench seating, rear bench seat, aftermarket audio controls, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, Bluetooth connection, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, vehicle anti-theft, nerf bars, tachometer, trip odometer, tinted glass, 12V power outlet, floormats, passenger assist handle, steering wheel cruise controls, vanity mirrors, bedliner, tonneau cover, 4WD, full size spare tire, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new truck and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28A77G850120
Stock: 13547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 255,234 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,994$2,501 Below Market
Kia of Cleveland - Cleveland / Tennessee
Easy like 1,2,3. Cummins 600 5.9L I6 DI 24V High-Output Turbodiesel, 4WD. Please call 423-693-0505 !!
Dealer Review:
John Davis and Jarrod Dunn have been the best salesmen we’ve talked too and our experience was perfect. We bought a brand new 2020 Kia Forte LXS and they exceeded our expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C46G289679
Stock: K21036B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 116,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7KS28C86G132382
Stock: 6G132382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 172,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$2,219 Below Market
M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3D7LU38C54G114620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
