Used Dodge Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

    124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $129,990

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Silver
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    28,893 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,840

    $3,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

    19,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $61,277

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $50,998

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

    2,295 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,490

    $1,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

    10,350 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $50,000

    $4,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    19,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    39,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,444

    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT in White
    used

    2019 Dodge Challenger SXT

    25,096 miles

    $22,895

    $1,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Challenger SXT

    88,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,999

    $712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

    43,593 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,498

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T in Gray
    certified

    2018 Dodge Challenger R/T

    38,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Challenger SXT

    66,644 miles

    $17,945

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger GT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger GT

    49,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,943

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in Light Green
    used

    2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    15,171 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,999

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SXT

    25,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,476

    $1,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger SXT

    33,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,500

    Details
  • 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in Black
    certified

    2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    10,338 miles

    $51,725

    $1,923 Below Market
    Details

