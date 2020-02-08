Used Dodge Coupe for Sale Near Me

Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia

2016 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS in Billet Clearcoat w/ Black/Pearl Interior! Clean Carfax! One Owner! Uconnect 8.4, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Speed Control, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, and Much More! PLEASE CALL TED BRITT FORD FAIRFAX USED SALES NOW AT 703.659.8415 for appt and come see why Ted Britt Ford of Fairfax is one of the top Ford dealers in the country!! This vehicle is at the Fairfax location.

Dealer Review:

I bought a 2019 Chevy Cruze in Dec 31'st, sold my 2008 vette. I bought this car for MPG and a bit bigger for my service dog. A couple weeks ago I was at a local farmers market, my dog was hot so I put her in the car (Push button start) I came back about 20 minutes later and my dog was COOKING in the car with it off. Thankfully it was only off for 5 minutes but this gave me sheer terror, I took the car to GM, asked them what they could do in extending the time frame, they were nice but ultmately refused to do anything for me. Pushed me towards GM, I worked with them for a little over a month, we got technical involved. I escalated to the Customer service facing side and they called it a "safety feature" that the car turns off after 25 minutes with a dog or child present. The district manager also ultimately refused to buy back the car. During our further training, I literally have to watch the car and make sure it doesn't turn itself off while we are waiting. I brought my service dog into the dealership and this was not told to me when I bought it, I loved the buying process but now after calling Toyota locally, they have SUV's that will not turn off and i'm stuck footing the bill. I'm now forced as a employee of one of your financial partners to go through my channels to see if we can get SOMEONES attention up higher. Here's what I want: I want you to buy back the car. So I can get into a car that will stay running if my dog needs to be in there for a limited period of time. Until I do, I'm going to make as much noise as my keyboard will allow.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDZAG4GH301138

Stock: P21618

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-30-2020