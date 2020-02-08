Used Dodge Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$129,990
Gandrud Chevrolet - Green Bay / Wisconsin
The 2013 SRT Viper sheds its Dodge name and about a hundred pounds, but gains a new look, a new interior, more power and more poise. The GTS trim level nets the contents of the Grand Touring package (that includes a cupholder insert and floor mats, while the Uconnect media center is augmented to include a rearview camera, voice-controlled navigation with real-time traffic and SiriusXM travel information) plus unique exterior and interior treatments including a specific hood, wheel design and leather upholstery with contrasting stitching on the dash, door panels and center console. The seats get trimmed in leather with faux suede inserts, and the driver seat gains power adjustment. Audio is upgraded to a more powerful Harman Kardon system with 18 speakers.The Gandrud Promise: A Relaxed Shopping Experience, One Low Price Plain and Simple, Always. Affordable Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future. Real Cash Value for Your Trade. No Hidden Fees. Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs. You Can't Buy a Wrong Vehicle. For a full list of the many other features and options please call us, send an email or use the live chat feature available on our website www.gandruddodge.com - www.gandrudchrysler.com - www.gandrudjeep.com - For more information on this vehicle contact our Sales Team (920-461-1584) or send us an e-mail. We look forward to meeting you. We'd also like to say thank you in advance for the opportunity to earn your business. We won't let you down! We are Wisconsin's #1 Chrysler. Dodge. Ram Jeep and Certified Pre-owned dealership conveniently located in Green Bay. WI Just a mile from HWY I-43 Mason Street Exit behind East Town Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3ADEBZ5DV300017
Stock: D6771X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2018
- 28,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$23,840$3,252 Below Market
Zeigler Pre-Owned - Berwyn / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC **NEW BRAKES**, **NEW TIRES**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **POWER SEATS**, **ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK**, **NON-SMOKER**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, SRT HEMI 6.1L V8. Odometer is 22082 miles below market average! Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago in Berwyn, IL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. With over 40 years of operational excellence, tens of thousands of customers rely on Zeigler Automotive for all of their automotive needs. We know that you have high expectations, and as an automotive retailer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (708) 956-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W69H549035
Stock: A3435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 19,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,277
Dwayne Lane's Everett Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Everett / Washington
Less than 20k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this noteworthy SRT Hellcat!!!!** I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go.. Hurry and take advantage now! Internet Deal on this notable 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat* Optional equipment includes: Power Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC90HH539214
Stock: HH539214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,998
Sonia's Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC95GH335488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,490$1,795 Below Market
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
$70,270. MSRP..HELLCAT..6.2-V8..707 HP..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..BLIND SPOT..HEATED COOL SEATS..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..20'' WHEELS..2017 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT..BLACK ON BLACK..2K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC92HH639413
Stock: HH639413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 10,350 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,000$4,203 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Pitch Black Clearcoat Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, Satin Black Aluminum Hood with Functional Vents $1,995, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Brass Monkey SRT Forged. RWD 6.2L V8 Supercharged Odometer is 8643 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
Dealer Review:
Wonderful experience in my most recent purchase of a car! I would definitely recommend Mr. Marc Tranen! He is very hard working and will definitely see to it that all your needs and requests are met!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC99GH112113
Stock: 000J9247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 19,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,998
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CJ7DW5AH219052
Stock: 19323940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,444
Modern Mazda - Thomaston / Connecticut
Recent Arrival! Passed Dealership 120 Point saftey inspection check list, Blue Tooth For Phone, Back up Camera, Challenger R/T Scat Pack, 2D Coupe, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8, Tremec 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Billet Clearcoat, black Cloth, Blind Spot Cross Path Detection, Driver Convenience Group, GPS Navigation, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Quick Order Package 23G R/T Scat Pack, Universal Garage Door Opener. Clean CARFAX. Our certified vehicles all get our 121 point inspection! Free Carfax available and free delivery to anywhere in North Carolina. We find that being priced aggressively allows our customers to save time and complete the deal process in a timely manner. The price you see is our very best price. All of our vehicles are priced below the market value. Our goal is to provide a hassle free car buying experience.
Dealer Review:
My salesman Jose Medina was very easy to work with. He made the process very easy and always had my best interest in mind. Mary D
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ4GH157689
Stock: 11N13783B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 25,096 miles
$22,895$1,705 Below Market
Serramonte Volkswagen - Colma / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG7KH616525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,999$712 Below Market
Motor Market - Phoenix / Arizona
Motor Market AZ has hand selected this vehicle for you. Our incredible 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Coupe in Granite Crystal Metallic powers forward as an icon of American muscle with unmatched performance, comfort, and efficiency! Fueled by a proven Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 producing a solid 305hp while mated to a TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination will reward you with a brilliant drive and near 30mpg on the open road! Our late model version is not an identical copy of the '70s icon, but its DNA is impossible to ignore and the muscular physique is accented by unique 18-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels and projector headlamps. Slide into our SXT to experience premium cloth sport seats with power adjustments and grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls to manage a rocking sound system. You'll appreciate the versatility of a 60/40 split rear folding seat and the convenience of power windows with one-touch functionality. This modernized classic powerhouse will certainly make you smile the second you get behind the wheel! Our Challenger by Dodge has been carefully built with quality materials as well as safety features such as multi-stage airbags and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. This Challenger's smooth, comfortable ride, sport-like handling, and huge trunk will have you either enjoying your youth or re-living it! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Motor Market stands out from other dealers by offering a FREE 2-year maintenance plan on every vehicle, a 3-Month Sirius XM Trial included on factory-equipped pre-owned vehicles (2008 or newer) with SiriusXM satellite capability, exceptional customer service, and we work with all credit types, bad credit, good credit, first-time buyers, self-employed, past repossessions, or a past bankruptcy.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG2FH905818
Stock: 905818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,593 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,498
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
2016 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS in Billet Clearcoat w/ Black/Pearl Interior! Clean Carfax! One Owner! Uconnect 8.4, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Speed Control, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, and Much More! PLEASE CALL TED BRITT FORD FAIRFAX USED SALES NOW AT 703.659.8415 for appt and come see why Ted Britt Ford of Fairfax is one of the top Ford dealers in the country!! This vehicle is at the Fairfax location.
Dealer Review:
I bought a 2019 Chevy Cruze in Dec 31'st, sold my 2008 vette. I bought this car for MPG and a bit bigger for my service dog. A couple weeks ago I was at a local farmers market, my dog was hot so I put her in the car (Push button start) I came back about 20 minutes later and my dog was COOKING in the car with it off. Thankfully it was only off for 5 minutes but this gave me sheer terror, I took the car to GM, asked them what they could do in extending the time frame, they were nice but ultmately refused to do anything for me. Pushed me towards GM, I worked with them for a little over a month, we got technical involved. I escalated to the Customer service facing side and they called it a "safety feature" that the car turns off after 25 minutes with a dog or child present. The district manager also ultimately refused to buy back the car. During our further training, I literally have to watch the car and make sure it doesn't turn itself off while we are waiting. I brought my service dog into the dealership and this was not told to me when I bought it, I loved the buying process but now after calling Toyota locally, they have SUV's that will not turn off and i'm stuck footing the bill. I'm now forced as a employee of one of your financial partners to go through my channels to see if we can get SOMEONES attention up higher. Here's what I want: I want you to buy back the car. So I can get into a car that will stay running if my dog needs to be in there for a limited period of time. Until I do, I'm going to make as much noise as my keyboard will allow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG4GH301138
Stock: P21618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T38,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,999
Bosak Motor Sales - Merrillville / Indiana
Certified. Challenger R/T Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***BACK UP CAMERA***, ***NAVIGATION***, ***DODGE FACTORY CERTIFIED***, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 276 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bright Pedals, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power steering, Quick Order Package 28H R/T, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sound Group, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Premium Painted Aluminum. See this at www.bosakmotor.comBR>Used vehicle pricing does not include tax, tag, title, $199 doc fee, dealer installed options and reconditioning fees.TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Vehicle History
Dealer Review:
Excellent car buying experience. Very friendly staff and very welcoming. Jeff was a great salesman and would definitely buy from again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBTXJH259724
Stock: M9194P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 66,644 miles
$17,945
Helfman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAGXGH107620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,943
Cronic Chevrolet Buick GMC - Griffin / Georgia
Scores 27 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Challenger delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), RUBY RED/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SPORT SEAT, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required).* This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) , PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 18 Speakers Premium Audio System, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, PITCH BLACK CLEARCOAT, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Painted Hyperblack, Voice Recorder, Ventilated Front Seats.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Cronic Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2676 North Expressway, Griffin, GA 30223.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZGG7HH652084
Stock: U23212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 15,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,999
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. Only 15,171 Miles! Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Dodge Challenger boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC (STD), TIRES: P245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD).* This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G SCAT PACK -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Tremec , SUBLIME PEARL COAT, SCAT PACK APPEARANCE GROUP (INT/EXT) -inc: Scat Pack Premium Floor Mats, Black Fuel Filler Door, Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel, Scat Pack Stripe, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, Shaker Stripe Delete, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Black Grille w/Bezel, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Instrument Panel Satin Silver Bezel, Heated Front Seats, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, BLACK, SUEDE/NAPPA PERFORMANCE SEATS W/BEE LOGO -inc: Leather Trim Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9.0" Aluminum.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: 1971 looks even better the second time around thanks to the new 2015 Dodge Challenger. The iconic heritage-inspired split grille surround and aggressive brow designs are back with attitude and new projector headlamps with quad LED halo surrounds with available projector fog lamps. The functional, performance-tuned exterior retains the Challenger design heritage with not-so-subtle air-gulping hood inlet, functional front splitter, rear spoiler and dual chrome exhaust outlets. The interior has been completely redesigned around the driver. The Tic-Toc-Tach retro-style gauges flank the new class-exclusive 7-inch reconfigurable digital cluster display. It provides a multitude of vehicle information displays, including 0-60 time, reaction time, and g-force meter. Adjust the performance of the engine, transmission, steering response and traction control with configurable drive modes on performance pages, view 3-D navigation guidance and take advantage of Pandora, Yelp, your own WiFi Hotspot, as well as other great apps from the new class-exclusive available 8.4-inch Uconnect Touchscreen. There are three paths to relentless power: a 305hp 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, the available 375hp 5.7L HEMI V8 engine or the new available 6.4L HEMI V8 engine with an estimated 485hp. A new electronic sport shifter is paired to the new class-exclusive TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission+ with AutoStick. Or choose the six-speed manual transmission, standard with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, and shift the gears yourself. SRT versions of the Challenger are available as well in the form of the Challenger SRT 392 as well as the Challenger SRT Hellcat which is the fastest and most powerful muscle car ever produced with a 707hp Supercharged 6.2L V8.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ0FH788261
Stock: P70665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 25,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,476$1,625 Below Market
Mall of Georgia Ford - Buford / Georgia
** ALLOY WHEELS **, ** NEW TIRES **, ** CLEAN CAR FAX **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** LOW MILES **, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5' Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Cast Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 22588 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPG Mall of Georgia Ford...... Call Today !!!!
Dealer Review:
The salesmen were excellent. Attentive to my needs and wants, in trying to find a new vehicle. Took time to explain everything from all the new technology (which was a bit overwhelming) to everything included in the final cost. And I was assured that if I had any further question I would get the help I needed. The salesman and the sales manager were totally accommodating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG7HH545481
Stock: LLA43970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 33,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,500
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT **CLEAN CARFAX****NO ACCIDENTS**V6 3.6 Liter, Automatic 8-Spd, RWD, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Conditioning, Alarm System, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Camera: Backup/Rear View, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Keyless Entry, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Trunk Release, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Seat: Power Driver, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Theft Recovery System, Tilt & Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Uconnect, Wheels: Aluminum/AlloyYOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
Dealer Review:
We definitely appreciate the professional handling from the workers felt very comfortable & now walking away with a new car .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAGXJH245388
Stock: JH245388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack10,338 miles
$51,725$1,923 Below Market
Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Milton / Florida
BLUETOOTH MP3, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CERTIFIED PREOWNED, NAVIGATION SYSTEM NAV GPS, BACKUP CAMERA, SOUND SYSTEM SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, SOUND SYSTEM CD PLAYER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER PREP PACKAGE, PREMIUM LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS CHROME WHEELS, POWER PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY GOOGLE PLAY, MEMORY PACKAGE, POWER MIRROR PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE, SANDY SANSING DODGE MILTON, FL **, 18 Speakers Premium Audio System, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Adaptive Damping Suspension, All Seats w/Leather Trim, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brembo 6-Pot Fixed Front Caliper Brakes, Door Trim Panel w/Ambient Lighting, Driver Convenience Group, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, harman/kardon Audio Group w/Subwoofer, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Nappa/Alcantara Performance Seats, Performance Shift Indicator, Plus Package, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Quick Order Package 24G R/T Scat Pack, Red Brake Calipers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, SRT Performance Spoiler, Surround Sound, Trunk Mounted Subwoofer, Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, USB Host Flip, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" x 11.0" Devil's Rim Aluminum, Widebody Competition Suspension, Widebody Fender Flares, Widebody Package (DISC). Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sandy Sansing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is delighted to offer this wonderful 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in Pitch Black Clearcoat, Beautifully equipped with Driver Convenience Group (Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, and Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors), harman/kardon Audio Group w/Subwoofer (18 Speakers Premium Audio System, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, Surround Sound, and Trunk Mounted Subwoofer), Plus Package (Door Trim Panel w/Ambient Lighting and Heated Steering Wheel), Quick Order Package 24G R/T Scat Pack (3.09 Rear Axle Ratio), Widebody Package (DISC) (Adaptive Damping Suspension, Brembo 6-Pot Fixed Front Caliper Brakes, Performance Shift Indicator, Wheels: 20" x 11.0" Devil's Rim Aluminum, Widebody Competition Suspension, and Widebody Fender Flares), FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, All Seats w/Leather Trim, Apple CarPlay, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Nappa/Alcantara Performance Seats, Red Brake Calipers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, SRT Performance Spoiler, Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, USB Host Flip, Ventilated Front Seats, 230MM Rear Axle, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mi
Dealer Review:
Jeff Doug Elio was my sales person and he is done a lot for me today to get me into a Dodge Ram 1500 . He flew across the floors while I was sitting there watching him no time was wasted I will recommend anyone who would like to have a truck and cars from this dealership alone
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJXKH570659
Stock: J1474
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
