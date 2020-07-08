Used Dodge Convertible for Sale Near Me

Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

This 2004 Dodge Viper 2dr 2dr Convertible SRT10 features a 8.3L 10 CYLINDER 10cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Viper Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Trunk Lid

I found my BMW X1 on Edmunds and contacted the dealership via email. Manny called within the hour and we began working out the details. Carl was very patient with me in going over my purchase options. I live 5hrs away so we had most everything worked out before I got to the dealership the next day. Manny and I went for a test drive, and he showed me how to work all of the amenities of the car...and went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Joel in finance is a total sweetheart and was also very patient in explaining everything and getting me the best APR (lower than my bank) and financing options with warranty. I have purchased & financed many, many cars over the years, but this was the most fun, pleasant experience I have ever had in working with a dealership. As a female, it is hard to find a good sales team that doesn't talk down to me or treat me like I don't know what I'm doing. I did not find that with this team. They are all great guys who want their customers to leave happy and come back again. Their selection & quality of inventory was amazing also. I highly recommend this dealership and will be back in the future.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Upgraded Headlights, Alarm .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1B3JZ65Z84V102192

Stock: 20498

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020