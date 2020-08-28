Used Chrysler Luxury for Sale Near Me

Lake Norman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Cornelius / North Carolina

**Chrysler Certified** Clean CARFAX, One-Owner! 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Equipped with Advanced Safety Pkg, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, 8.4 Uconnect Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, SiriusXM Ready, Bluetooth, 360 Surround View Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Lift Gate, Adaptive Cruise Control! Chrysler's Certified Warranty Comes with a 3 Month 3,000 Mile Maximum care Warranty, and an Extended 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty! 19/28 City/Highway MPG! Call Now to Schedule Your Appointment! **Buy this 2020 as Certified and Have an Even BETTER Warranty Than the 5yr/60k Mile Powertrain!** Live Market Pricing Analysis Last Price Check was on 8/28/2020 and REDUCED $500! KBB Fair Purchase Price for This Pacifica is $33,417 . That's an Instant Savings of $2,900! Our Live Market Analysis gives you the peace-of-mind that we're constantly checking pricing to ensure that we're competitively priced and among the top 5 in the Market. Call us today to receive an instant cash offer on your trade. Our instant Cash offer is good whether you do or do not buy from us. Chrysler Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date *125 Point Inspection * CARFAX Vehicle History Report * 24-Hr Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental Allowance * 3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Trial Subscription Feel Free to call or email Reggie Thomas with any questions: rthomas@lakenormanchrysler.com or 704-896-3800. **All Lake Norman Advertised Prices Include $1,000 Finance Bonus Cash Discount** Every Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Here at Lake Norman CDJR comes with our 100% Worry-Free Guarantee! This starts with our 30-Day/500 Mile Exchange Program. If for any reason you don't like it, bring it back! You will also receive our 125 Point inspection Checklist, Certified Warranty, Carfax Report, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance and Sirius XM Radio(if Equipped.) When you combine all of that with our Live Market Pricing Why Would You Go Anywhere Else?

Dealer Review:

I found this car online and fell in love with it. I traded a Buick enclave in on this car. Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep gave me a very good deal on the trade in. The sales staff is great.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1BG5LR137122

Stock: FP37122

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020