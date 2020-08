Used Chrysler Luxury for Sale Near Me

Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sanford / Florida

This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program. V6 Engine** Satellite Radio** 7 in Touchscreen **Backup Camera ** Smartphone Device Integration** Blind Spot Monitor/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert **17 in Alloy Wheels** Foglights** Power Heated Mirrors **Conversation Mirror** Power Liftgate **Parking Sensors** Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control **Remote Start** Trip Computer **Auto-dimming Reaview Mirror **Sliding Doors **3rd Row **Keyless Start/ Entry **19 City/ 28 Hwy** WWW.FIELDSCHRYSLERDODGEJEEPRAM.COM

Dealer Review:

The only reason I come to Fields Ram is because of the commercial sales manager Jim Todd, he’s the best there is. I drive by several Ram dealerships on my way to Sanford and it’s for him.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1FG1LR147706

Stock: CTP638

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020