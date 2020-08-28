Used Chrysler Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 5,427 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$37,130
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sanford / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program. V6 Engine** Satellite Radio** 7 in Touchscreen **Backup Camera ** Smartphone Device Integration** Blind Spot Monitor/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert **17 in Alloy Wheels** Foglights** Power Heated Mirrors **Conversation Mirror** Power Liftgate **Parking Sensors** Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control **Remote Start** Trip Computer **Auto-dimming Reaview Mirror **Sliding Doors **3rd Row **Keyless Start/ Entry **19 City/ 28 Hwy** WWW.FIELDSCHRYSLERDODGEJEEPRAM.COM
Dealer Review:
The only reason I come to Fields Ram is because of the commercial sales manager Jim Todd, he’s the best there is. I drive by several Ram dealerships on my way to Sanford and it’s for him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG1LR147706
Stock: CTP638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 6,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,462
Tom O'Brien Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana
: 7-Year/100 CARFAX 1-Owner, Chrysler Certified, LOW MILES - 6,635! PRICE DROP FROM $40,988, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Captains Chairs, KEYSENSE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: QUICK ORDER PKG 27D 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, 35th Anniversary Floor Mats w/Logo, 35th Anniversary Liftgate Badge, Cranberry Wine Accents, Locking Lug Nuts, Falken Brand Tires, ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround View Camera System, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, S APPEARANCE PACKAGE Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise, Locking Lug Nuts, Falken Brand Tires, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Body Color Door Handles, 8-PASS SEATING PACKAGE Replaces tri-pane panoramic sunroof w/a dual-pane sunroof, 8 Passenger Seating, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, KEYSENSE, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD). Was $40,988. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Neil was a huge help. During the pandemic things were certainly not normal. Neil did almost everything over the phone for us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 35th Anniversary Edition with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG7LR105586
Stock: P9090
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 22,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,499
Landers McLarty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG9JR256698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,998$1,225 Below Market
CarMax Cleveland East - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Warrensville Heights / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GGXKR574380
Stock: 19213829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$36,900
Washington Chrysler Center - Washington / Indiana
This Chrysler won't be on the lot long! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, you can be confident that this pre-owned vehicle will provide you reliable transportation. All of the premium features expected of a Chrysler are offered, including: leather upholstery, a power seat, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG4LR112530
Stock: 68349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 5,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,500$996 Below Market
Lake Norman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Cornelius / North Carolina
**Chrysler Certified** Clean CARFAX, One-Owner! 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Equipped with Advanced Safety Pkg, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, 8.4 Uconnect Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, SiriusXM Ready, Bluetooth, 360 Surround View Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Lift Gate, Adaptive Cruise Control! Chrysler's Certified Warranty Comes with a 3 Month 3,000 Mile Maximum care Warranty, and an Extended 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty! 19/28 City/Highway MPG! Call Now to Schedule Your Appointment! **Buy this 2020 as Certified and Have an Even BETTER Warranty Than the 5yr/60k Mile Powertrain!** Live Market Pricing Analysis Last Price Check was on 8/28/2020 and REDUCED $500! KBB Fair Purchase Price for This Pacifica is $33,417 . That's an Instant Savings of $2,900! Our Live Market Analysis gives you the peace-of-mind that we're constantly checking pricing to ensure that we're competitively priced and among the top 5 in the Market. Call us today to receive an instant cash offer on your trade. Our instant Cash offer is good whether you do or do not buy from us. Chrysler Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date *125 Point Inspection * CARFAX Vehicle History Report * 24-Hr Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental Allowance * 3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Trial Subscription Feel Free to call or email Reggie Thomas with any questions: rthomas@lakenormanchrysler.com or 704-896-3800. **All Lake Norman Advertised Prices Include $1,000 Finance Bonus Cash Discount** Every Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Here at Lake Norman CDJR comes with our 100% Worry-Free Guarantee! This starts with our 30-Day/500 Mile Exchange Program. If for any reason you don't like it, bring it back! You will also receive our 125 Point inspection Checklist, Certified Warranty, Carfax Report, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance and Sirius XM Radio(if Equipped.) When you combine all of that with our Live Market Pricing Why Would You Go Anywhere Else?
Dealer Review:
I found this car online and fell in love with it. I traded a Buick enclave in on this car. Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep gave me a very good deal on the trade in. The sales staff is great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG5LR137122
Stock: FP37122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 24,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,994$1,307 Below Market
Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus CHRYSLER CERTIFIED!, LEATHER!, HEATED SEATS!, DUAL DVD'S!. 3.6L V6 24V VVT FWD FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection9-Speed 948TE Automatic19/28 City/Highway MPGGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG1KR703142
Stock: G81478
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,395
Jones Buick GMC Casa Grande - Casa Grande / Arizona
Back-up Camera, This 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD, has a great Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat exterior, and a clean Black interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, 3rd Row Seating, Seating, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, iPOD Adapter Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1930 N Pinal Avenue, Casa Grande, AZ 85122.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG7LR115929
Stock: T1490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,000
Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi
We love our customers, we treat them like family. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! You've been searching for that one-time deal, and I think I've hit the nail on the head with this terrific-looking Vehicle*** Move quickly!! Touring L, with less than 6k miles, pretty much brand new.. Optional equipment includes: Tire & Wheel Group, Advanced SafetyTec Group (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Painted Aluminum, Tires: 235/60R18 BSW AS, Quick Order Package 27L...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG5LR133894
Stock: UV12924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,500$501 Below Market
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION AND PANORAMIC MOON ROOF. HEATED & COOLED SEATS WITH ROOM FOR SEVEN WITH SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REMOTE START. ALL THE FEATURES YOU NEED, ALL THE COMFORT FOR THE FAMILY. ENJOY THE RIDE WITH THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG7KR613717
Stock: 948690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 4,178 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$30,488$375 Below Market
Jim Olson Buick Chevrolet - Sturgeon Bay / Wisconsin
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! They say All roads lead to Rome, but who cares which one you take when you are having this much fun behind the wheel*** Runs mint! This Pacifica has less than 5k miles*** .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG0KR574017
Stock: J2684W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 9,316 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900$1,721 Below Market
Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan
Carfax indicates only 1-Owner!!, Carfax shows no accidents!!, One Owner, Local trade -in, Pacifica Limited, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 23438 miles below market average!Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG6JR256805
Stock: JR256805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 4,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,960
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L *1-OWNER!, *QUAD SEAT STOW N GO, *HANDS FREE SLIDING DOORS AND LIFTGATE, *S-APPEARANCE PACKAGE, *LEATHER SEATS, *HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH, *BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION, *BACK UP CAMERA, *REMOTE START, *APPLE CAR PLAY / GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, *18-INCH ALUMINUM BLACK NOISE WHEELS, *NAVIGATION WITH 8.4-INCH TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, *REAR PARK ASSIST, *DRIVER POWER SEAT, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! Odometer is 1799 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Was shopping for a new Chrysler and this dealership ignored me once I indicated I wanted to negotiate online but their reply was they wanted me to come in. No worries, there are other fish in the sea, and I bought a fish from somewhere else. Which leads to the question ... why would a dealership ignore a sale? If I was the owner of this place, I would be fire the internet department and hire people who made me money, not ones who drove the customers away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG7LR149790
Stock: BX7696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 2,696 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
Safety inspected and serviced
Dealer Review:
This dealership jacks prices up a lot. After a test-drive we offered to pay the top value that KBB sets. We were told that the most they could do is lower the price by $500. We left as the price was unreasonably high. The next day I saw on all of the websites they advertise that the price was lowered by almost $2000. I sent an email to Christian submitting an offer and never heard back. In a week we called the dealership and were talking to Mike. We asked him about the offer we made and he said he would talk to the manager and call back. After 3 days we still didn’t hear from him and I called again. Mike said that my offer was too low, however, he didn’t even remember the correct amount. I said that my offer was actually $1000 higher than what he remembered it was and I would be willing to pay more if they wanted to work with me. It was my opinion that they were not very interested in selling me the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG5HR744007
Stock: 744007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,991
McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan
Auto Check history report shows this vehicle to be a one owner and accident free! At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Pacifica is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com! At McFadden Friendly Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we make purchasing an automobile safe and easy! From actual pictures that allow you to see what your really buying, a transparent sales staff that give you all the facts and let you make your own decision, tools on our website to evaluate your trade-in, apply for financing, and estimate your payments, no contact test drives, as well as a no contact purchase and delivery experience, and with our talented finance department that will work hard to get you the best financing terms regardless or how good or bad your credit is, we make shopping and buying a vehicle at McFaddens fun, easy and safe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG3KR673655
Stock: P5364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited14,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,995
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica features the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM BLACK NOISE -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Falken Brand Tires, Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS (TYK), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 245/50R20 BSW AS (TYK), S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Body Color Door Handles, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, S Badge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), BLACK/BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/S LOGO -inc: light diesel gray piping/stitch, black headliner, piano black accents and ice cave bezels, Ventilated Front Seats, and BLACK SEATS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG8KR720341
Stock: 8870
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- certified
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L17,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,968$1,099 Below Market
Tom O'Brien Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana
: 7-Year/100 REDUCED FROM $31,988!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Chrysler Certified, GREAT MILES 17,741! 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Quad Seats, Rear Air, Power Liftgate CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround View Camera System, Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Acoustic Windshield, 7" Full Color TFT Display, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Lane Departure Warning Plus, PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP 13 Alpine Speakers, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Power Passenger Lumbar Adjust, 506 Watt Amplifier, Front Passenger Auto Advance N Return, 2nd Row USB Charge Port, Active Noise Control System, 3rd Row USB Charge Port, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Power 8-Way Passenger Seat, TIRE & WHEEL GROUP Nexen Brand Tires, Tires: 235/60R18 BSW AS, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Painted Aluminum, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD) Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Neil was a huge help. During the pandemic things were certainly not normal. Neil did almost everything over the phone for us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8KR669172
Stock: P9184
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 11,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,419
Brown Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Devine / Texas
Brown Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is excited to offer this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Chrysler, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chrysler Pacifica LX FWD will definitely turn heads. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chrysler Pacifica LX FWD is sure to sell fast. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Dealer Review:
No hassle. No add ons. No pressure and very respectful of my time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG7JR361813
Stock: P3461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2019
