Used Chrysler Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,995 miles
$8,990
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
* METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY* USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH* SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE
Dealer Review:
Billy was very professional and did not try to pressure me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69LX6X067683
Stock: 460004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 18,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Coupe. Clean Car Fax. Non-Smoker. Very clean Car. Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire, When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69L25X044526
Stock: 1596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Tan 2004 Chrysler Sebring Base 21/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
You really can find any type of vehicle you want and if they don’t have the vehicle you want the manager will take you in his office and find the exact used car At the” SMART AUCTION “”your looking for and purchase it for you !! Who knew you could do this . Im very surprised at the interest rates also because with a not so good credit score they were able to get it low Enough to keep it in my budget!! Thanks North American for taking care of your customers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4C3AG42G74E050813
Stock: Q3892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-18-2020
- 73,993 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$7,232
Honda of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Honda of Seattle is pleased to offer this vehicle with. Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.www.hondaofseattle.com - 206.382.8800 Excellent selection of Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving the greater Seattle Metropolitan area. All vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business day. All financing is subject to credit approval. All new vehicle's price include dealer discount. Prices exclude tax, title and license. Interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion) is negotiable. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Before purchasing a vehicle, please verify any information, accessories, equipment and/or price in question with a dealership sales consultant prior to the sale of this vehicle. **Based on 2018 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69L15X027197
Stock: 20547D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 124,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited Coupe! It's loaded with options including Leather, Sunroof, CD, 3.0L V6, Automatic Transmission, Infinity Premium Audio, Sony Aftermarket Stereo, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and more! Overall this car is in great shape! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4C3AG52H24E130051
Stock: 130051C71555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 100,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69L35X042946
Stock: S9457R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 89,855 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,990
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT6 BlackWelcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
Dealer Review:
I had a relatively nice experience at first. I bought a 2017 journey and even added the extended warranty for 6 years. The agent explained everything nice and explained if I wanted to add navigation to my vehicle that it would roughly be 600 or so. I was excited but then when I reached out to the service department they told me it would be more in the range of 2000 dollars. That obviously is a big difference in price and is equivalent to a down payment. They told me instead of adding nav that I could switch out the vehicle I wanted to get nav, however it was not the color I wanted, rather then making it right and adding nav at the 600 dollar price range regardless if it truly is 2000. They should not have claimed something if they were not 100 percent positive on what I could add to my vehicle.. Seems very deceiving because I would have shopped around for one that did have navigation instead of planning on adding navigation to the vehicle you sold me. I was contacted and informed that now they would be able to get it 500 dollars cheaper and that they talked to all managers to ensure they got the best price possible, that still is not even close to what I was originally told...You guys make tons of money from people daily and we are spending thousands of dollars on your expertise, the least you can do is be honest with a mistake and make it right. very unfortunate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN79N75X057568
Stock: JP27472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 58,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
Dealer Review:
I found this dealer through a suggestion via google search. It was a fantastic experience! Father and son team work together and help you make the best decision possible for you. They are very patient and that’s a huge plus when visiting a dealer. They sell all kinds of vehicles -but also specialize in Mini Coopers if you’re looking for that. I would highly recommend them! A great experience !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Navigation.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69L65X026160
Stock: 8949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,888
Newark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Newark / Delaware
This 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Blue features: Crossfire Limited, 2D Coupe, 3.2L V6 SOHC 18V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Dark Slate Gray Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. 5-Speed Automatic RWD 3.2L V6 SOHC 18V Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPG See the rest of inventory at: www.newarkcjd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN69LX5X052289
Stock: 052289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
