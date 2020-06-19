Used Chevrolet Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,821
Commuter Cars - Port Saint Lucie / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BF5SM6H7267160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,000$1,268 Below Market
Jim Clark Chevrolet - Junction City / Kansas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *SUNROOF*, *HEATED SEATS*, *LEATHER*, *LOW MILES*, *BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY*, *XM/SIRIUS RADIO*, *NAVIGATION*, *REAR VIEW CAMERA*, Malibu Limited LTZ, 4D Sedan, 120-Volt Power Outlet, Advanced Safety Package, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Electronics & Entertainment Package, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio: 7' Color Touch Navigation Radio, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Universal Home Remote. 24/34 City/Highway MPG Champagne Silver Metallic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Odometer is 35192 miles below market average! We want your Trade! We will give you more for it! We will even buy yours if you dont buy ours! Come see why Jim Clark Chevrolet-Cadillac was voted Best Used Car Dealer in the Flint Hills! Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Excellent crash test scores; attractive interior; quiet, comfortable ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11E5SA7GF165200
Stock: UA9482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 161,213 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,399
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Malibu also includes Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT51806F172446
Stock: 121127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 40,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$17,969
Scoggin-Dickey Subaru - Lubbock / Texas
**POWER LOCKS** POWER WINDOW** POWER SEAT** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS** BLUETOOTH** PUSH START** BACK-UP CAMERA** HEATED SEAT** Designed for excellence, our 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT Sedan gets off on the right track with its striking Northsky Blue Metallic finish! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 160hp connected to an innovative CVT for peppy performance with responsible efficiency. This agile Front Wheel Drive sedan also combines responsive steering and precisely tuned handling as it sees nearly 36mpg on the highway. Sculpted and upscale, the carefully honed shape of our Malibu is set off by LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It's a head-turning combination of features that will get your attention and everyone else's, too! Check out the cabin of our LT and you'll discover high-details like premium-cloth heated front seats, eight-way power for the driver, a multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless open and start. To meet your need for digital convenience, rely on the 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, WiFi compatibility, and a six-speaker audio system that serves up superior sound. Your safety is imperative at Chevrolet, so you're protected on your journeys by a backup camera, ABS, tire-pressure monitoring, StabiliTrak stability control technology, the Teen Driver system, and 10 airbags for optimum coverage. Our Malibu just makes driving better! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We stand behind this vehicle and the CARFAX report available to you free of charge. We strive to price our vehicles competitively in the market. This saves our customers wasted time in price shopping. Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3KF141654
Stock: KF141654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,291 milesGreat Deal
$14,699$1,666 Below Market
Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
LT PACKAGE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, BACK UP CAMERA, BACK UP SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, PREMIUM WHEELS. Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* 172 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyPrices valid for Washington state residence only. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. Prices valid for retail purchases only, a negotiable dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM1H7254089
Stock: P5719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 139,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,900$1,111 Below Market
Jeff Drennen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Zanesville / Ohio
THIS USED SILVER ICE METALLIC 2009 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE SEDAN DELIVERS 27 MILES PER GALLON HIGHWAY. DISCOVER REMOTE START, POWER DRIVER SEAT, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, 6 SPEAKER STEREO SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH FOR CELL PHONE CALLING AND MORE. FREE CARFAX REPORT * TRADES WELCOMED * JEFF DRENNEN CHEVROLET-BUICK-GMC-CADILLAC 3625 MAPLE AVE. ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701 CONNECT W/ CUSTOMER CARE (740) 452-3611 We are located close to Interstate -70 and offer brand New as well as Certified, and Used vehicles for sale while providing financing and leasing options. And we accept trade-ins. Plus you can select from multiple Extended Service Contract Plans which can save you thousands in future repairs and maintenance costs. We are a General Motors franchised dealer with factory authorized warranty services no matter where you purchased your vehicle. Our GM Parts & Service Departments are fully staffed with Certified and knowledgeable associates. We honor all factory partner programs and fully disclose all factory incentive programs. You can make sales and service appointments online through our website or by calling our Customer Care Hotline.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Impala LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WC57M991161089
Stock: T17402B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 110,551 milesFair Deal
$8,990
Decosky Cadillac - Mount Vernon / Ohio
**CLEAN CARFAX**FRONT WHEEL DRIVE**LEATHER SEATS**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**HEATED FRONT SEATS**POWER DOOR LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**HEATED MIRRORS**REMOTE START**KEYLESS ENTRY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZE5EU1CF267627
Stock: 20254A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 43,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,999$3,310 Below Market
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Maintenance Included for 1 year or 15,000 miles. Extended Powertrain Coverage, Keyless Start, Navigation, XM Radio, Backup Camera, Leather, Kendall Toyota of Bend is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT only has 43,182mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Impala LT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet Impala LT is a perfect addition to any home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Dealer Review:
Our buying experience at Kendall Toyota in Bend, Oregon was excellent. Our salesperson, Alex Moschitti provided outstanding service! Alex was the consummate professional throughout our buying experience. If you ever need a car sales professional, Alex Moschitti is your choice, look no further. All in all an enjoyable buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G11Z5S30K9108201
Stock: XU7569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2020
- 81,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,836
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS In Red Hot.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error.
Dealer Review:
This dealership has an awesome service and sales department! The staff truly cares about your experience and wants you to be happy! Can't thank Jim Butler Chevrolet enough for the great service and deals in such a positive environment. Highly recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PA5SH1F7206528
Stock: C349508A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,400
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM6H7116936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$18,999
Enterprise Car Sales Shoreline - Shoreline / Washington
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3KF105110
Stock: 7RDXWY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 22,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$18,977$1,115 Below Market
Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of Wood River - Wood River / Illinois
* GREAT DEAL AT $18,977 * * 2020 ** Chevrolet * * Malibu * * LT * Treat yourself to this 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT, which features a push button start, remote starter, backup camera, heated seats, Sirius satellite radio, OnStar Communication System, and side air bag system. Flaunting a sharp silver exterior and a medium ash gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. It has great mileage with 29 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway. Stay safe with this sedan's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. Contact Internet Sales at 618-979-4773.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7LF010194
Stock: P3343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$1,153 Below Market
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
Dealer Review:
The salesman, Jeremiah, was very helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BE5SM1H7125026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$14,977
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*LT..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
Dealer Review:
Great dealership, friendly staff, very efficient.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5JF248932
Stock: JF248932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,756
Uftring Nissan - Peoria / Illinois
This Chevrolet Malibu LT is equipped with Sunroof,Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and Much More! When you think Pre-Owned, think Uftring on Allen!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZD5ST0JF203820
Stock: 1803820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 59,158 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,000$399 Below Market
Pat O'Brien Chevrolet Vermilion - Vermilion / Ohio
2014 Chevrolet Sonic Black Granite Metallic FWD LTZ **New Brakes**, Heated Leather Seats, *Remote Start*, *Backup Camera*, ONE-OWNER!, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX!, Bluetooth Hands Free, 17' Painted Aluminum Wheels, Compass, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Perforated Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, USB Port. Certification Program Details: Certified by Pat O'Brien Chevrolet - Now, you can drive with the added peace of mind knowing that an Used Vehicle 12-month/12,000 mile Limited Warranty certified by Pat O'Brien Chevrolet, and backed by Ally is included with every eligible vehicle purchase at no extra cost to you! For more details please contact your Pat O'Brien Chevrolet Superstore. At Pat O'Brien Chevrolet in Vermilion our goal is to make your car shopping experience as easy and hassle-free as possible. That's why we offer our Upfront Pricing Guarantee. The price you see is the price you pay!
Dealer Review:
Very helpful and knowledgeable. Was able to find exactly what I needed in my price range.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JE5SB5E4217666
Stock: PE4217666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 96,659 miles
$7,888
Apple Used Autos - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7251775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000
Serra Toyota - Birmingham / Alabama
Serra Toyota of Birmingham is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS only has 97,098mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Impala LS speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Impala: The Chevrolet Impala is a large sedan competing in the near-luxury segment. Starting at under $28,000, the Impala undercuts the price of many entry-level luxury cars while still offering plenty of luxury features. It also includes substantially more room than many buyers might be expecting, especially considering a price point similar to that of smaller, midsized cars. A major emphasis has been placed on build quality and interior refinement, improving comfort while reducing noise vibration and harshness. Strengths of this model include Roomy, comfortable, attractive styling, lots of safety features
Dealer Review:
Appreciate all the assistance - they treated me like family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G11Z5SL6F9212925
Stock: 212925R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.