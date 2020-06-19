Used Chevrolet Sedan for Sale Near Me

Scoggin-Dickey Subaru - Lubbock / Texas

**POWER LOCKS** POWER WINDOW** POWER SEAT** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS** BLUETOOTH** PUSH START** BACK-UP CAMERA** HEATED SEAT** Designed for excellence, our 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT Sedan gets off on the right track with its striking Northsky Blue Metallic finish! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 160hp connected to an innovative CVT for peppy performance with responsible efficiency. This agile Front Wheel Drive sedan also combines responsive steering and precisely tuned handling as it sees nearly 36mpg on the highway. Sculpted and upscale, the carefully honed shape of our Malibu is set off by LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It's a head-turning combination of features that will get your attention and everyone else's, too! Check out the cabin of our LT and you'll discover high-details like premium-cloth heated front seats, eight-way power for the driver, a multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless open and start. To meet your need for digital convenience, rely on the 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, WiFi compatibility, and a six-speaker audio system that serves up superior sound. Your safety is imperative at Chevrolet, so you're protected on your journeys by a backup camera, ABS, tire-pressure monitoring, StabiliTrak stability control technology, the Teen Driver system, and 10 airbags for optimum coverage. Our Malibu just makes driving better! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We stand behind this vehicle and the CARFAX report available to you free of charge. We strive to price our vehicles competitively in the market. This saves our customers wasted time in price shopping. Please call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3KF141654

Stock: KF141654

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020