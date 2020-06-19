Used Chevrolet Sedan for Sale Near Me

19,290 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 19,290 listings
  • 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier

    18,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,821

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ

    44,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,000

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    161,213 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,399

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    40,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,969

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

    21,291 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,699

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Impala LT2
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Impala LT2

    139,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $1,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ

    110,551 miles
    Fair Deal

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT in Silver
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Impala LT

    43,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $3,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS

    81,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,836

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

    35,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,400

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    18,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    22,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $18,977

    $1,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

    38,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,999

    $1,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    49,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,977

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    35,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,756

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ

    59,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    $399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT

    96,659 miles

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Impala LS

    97,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 19,290 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Chevrolet For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Sedan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.