***NO COST TO YOU POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOREVER ON EVERY VEHICLE WITH LESS THAN 100K MILES*** 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth. 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT lt Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Black

Our entire buying process was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Started talking with Ryan Rensing on Monday and by Thursday the dealer had brought in a car for us to look at. Visited on Saturday and he showed us both the new Traverse and the used that was brought in. He walked us through all the features and sent us on our way to test drive the vehicle. Upon returning him and the Finance guy Tyler walked us through everything and were very detailed. They offered different packages and prices for the vehicle and finally was able to settle on a price for the 2020 Traverse. My wife and I absolutely love the vehicle and will definitely return for future purchases. Really enjoyed the no hassle, no pressure feel from Ryan as well during he buying process. He left us plenty of time to discuss the costs and to keep looking the vehicle over, even allowing my wife to take for a second test drive while we were working out numbers and she was having second thoughts.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GC1KVEG3JF128281

Stock: U12932

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020