Used Chevrolet Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $50,995Fair Deal | $1,905 below market
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ52,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alford Motors - Leesville / Louisiana
Military Discounts available. Call now for your lowest Live Market Price! Alford Motors has been in business for over 30 years and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Alford Motors also offers GM Certified Service and a Detail Department. Please call us at 337-239-3811 to schedule a test drive. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Black, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KTEY6KF116219
Stock: GM12063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $39,995
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT21,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Craig Smith Auto Group - Galion / Ohio
***NO COST TO YOU POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOREVER ON EVERY VEHICLE WITH LESS THAN 100K MILES*** 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth. 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT lt Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Black Welcome to our showroom! Make us your choice when it comes to buying your next new or used car, truck, or SUV. Or if you are in the market for a Buick vehicle, you will find a good selection of both, value priced. We offer the Camaro, Corvette, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, and Spark to the Mansfield, OH area. Or when it comes to an SUV, the Equinox, Traverse, and Suburban are some of America's most popular. And nothing is more reliable and tough than a truck. Choose from the Colorado, Silverado 1500, or the Heavy Duty Silverado. Or if a pre-owned vehicle is what you are looking for, you will find a great selection of vehicles right here. We're confident that you'll find the perfect vehicle at the best price at our Galion Buick and Chevrolet dealership. We are easily accessible off Route 19 in Galion, just roughly 20 mins from Bucyrus and 30 minutes from Mansfield. So stop by today. We serve Shelby Chevrolet and Buick customers as well.
Dealer Review:
Our entire buying process was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Started talking with Ryan Rensing on Monday and by Thursday the dealer had brought in a car for us to look at. Visited on Saturday and he showed us both the new Traverse and the used that was brought in. He walked us through all the features and sent us on our way to test drive the vehicle. Upon returning him and the Finance guy Tyler walked us through everything and were very detailed. They offered different packages and prices for the vehicle and finally was able to settle on a price for the 2020 Traverse. My wife and I absolutely love the vehicle and will definitely return for future purchases. Really enjoyed the no hassle, no pressure feel from Ryan as well during he buying process. He left us plenty of time to discuss the costs and to keep looking the vehicle over, even allowing my wife to take for a second test drive while we were working out numbers and she was having second thoughts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG3JF128281
Stock: U12932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- New Listing$39,592
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ89,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peltier Subaru - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCKC0GR239590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,700
Certified 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio
Castrucci Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom only has 575mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! GM CERTIFIED UNIT !!! With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom, include superior traction and stability. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
Dealer Review:
Always pleasant and helpful great staff
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCVKMEC9K1238818
Stock: C150255
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Price Drop$30,599Good Deal | $1,696 below market
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT37,009 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
LT PACKAGE!! 4X4!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! HEATED SEATS!! TOW PACKAGE!! BLUETOOTH!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC8HZ185381
Stock: 9530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $30,995
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck99,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming
Summary Newcastle Motors is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Our experienced Newcastle Motors team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a great option for you. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,it won't let you down. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this Chevrolet Silverado will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This vehicle has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Chevrolet Silverado is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Equipment This one-ton is ready for all your hauling needs. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. The FlexFuel capability of this model allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Additional Information Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. Newcastle Motorss customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at Newcastle Motors. A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KYCG8FF115202
Stock: 6130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- $31,150
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier10,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Duluth / Georgia
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,155 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, HitchKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Trailer Hitch, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable, voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings. (STD). Chevrolet Premier with NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 252 HP at 5500 RPM*.WHO WE AREWe have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Darryl assisted me with information on the different family vehicles offer by Chevrolet. I am currently the market and even though I advised him that I want ready to purchase he treated me just as if I had the check in my hand. Great customer service and I will be finalizing my decision. Thank you Rick Hendrick for having great employees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GNAXPEX4L6150176
Stock: P10178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Price Drop$30,488
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z7163,676 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
2.5" performance leveling kit, 17" black alloys wheels, p265/70R17 BFG AT tires. Brand new! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 RWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT This vehicle is DCH certified and has received a rigorous 125 pt. Inspection. It comes with an unlimited mileage, 90-day limited warranty that covers the engine and drivetrain, suspension, air conditioning, electrical system, power windows, door locks, cruise control, radiator and so much more with no deductible. Call for further details of components and coverage. Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Comfortable ride; capable and fuel-efficient diesel engine; many available high-tech features; maneuverable size. Source: Edmunds Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I really love the MDX so I went to Tustin Acura and met Alex Qaderi. He made the whole process easy and as quick as car buying can be. The staff was great and personable. I'm glad I chose to come to this location. Don't forget to ask for Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSDE30G1315193
Stock: TAP3056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- Price Drop$31,999Good Deal | $1,840 below market
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT68,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options.***100% Online Purchase Available***,***Enhanced Safety Pre-Cautions and Sanitization of vehicles and facility***,***We are offering Contactless Delivery***Silver Ice Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, HD Radio, Lane Keep Assist, License Plate Front Mounting Package, LT Signature Package, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20 x 9 Chrome.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: Paul Miller Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 6 Month / 6,000 Mile beginning after purchase date * 12 Month Key Fob Repair / Replacement * 12 Month Cosmetic Wheel Repair * CARFAX Vehicle History Report * Non Transferable WarrantyReviews: * Seats up to nine people; big cargo capacity; quiet highway ride; strong V8 power; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC7GR181944
Stock: XF3653A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,900
2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ119,759 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales - Cullman / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKKC6FR519667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,995
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss39,324 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas
**Stock# 156048**1 Owner**Clean Carfax**4x4**5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Gasoline Engine**Automatic Transmission**Crew Cab Custom Package**Trail Boss Edition**18 Black Factory Alloy Wheels**Goodyear Wrangler A/T Tires**Front & Rear Rancho Shocks**Premium Bose Audio w/ Factory Bluetooth**Passive Key Less Entry W/ Remote Start**Push Button Start**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Leather Interior**Heated Front Bucket Seats**Power Drivers Seat**Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Drop In Bed Liner**Reverse Camera**Dual Exhaust**Tow Package**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!! Text 972-846-4164 for quick answers about this vehicle. Videos available upon request.
Dealer Review:
Christian is a very professional !!!!thank you again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPYFEDXKG156048
Stock: 156048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $37,996Great Deal | $3,513 below market
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier21,915 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northwest Chevrolet - McKenna / Washington
Look at this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: WHEELS, 20' ARGENT METALLIC MACHINE FACED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE (will be forced on orders with ship-to states that require a front license plate), JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), COOLING SYSTEM, HEAVY-DUTY, and AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with Navigation and 8' diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD). Come see for yourself or call Northwest Chevrolet in McKenna to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.NORTHWESTCHEVROLET.com **Sales tax savings of $857 based on the greater Seattle area sales tax of 10.4%.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEVKKW1KJ273294
Stock: UC20103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $34,877
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier22,933 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Miller Hyundai - Peoria / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNERKKWXJJ135367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $48,791Good Deal
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT15,251 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mitchell Toyota - San Angelo / Texas
�
Dealer Review:
Our experience with Mitchell Toyota began with a search on Edmunds webpage. The information there was very good with led us to contact the dealership and we spoke to David "Coach" Turner. We received nothing but an excellent service from him. We travelled more than 3 hours to the dealership and were treated with respect, interest and excellent service. David set us up, Carlos Dehoyos helped us through the finances. The place is clean, friendly and determined to serve. We really appreciate David sticking with us, albeit the distance, via emails, calls and messages, until we finally were able to get to San Angelo, check the vehicle out and make the purchase. We would highly recommend dealership for their service, friendliness and graciousness.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC1LR139922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,977Good Deal | $2,057 below market
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT29,489 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has great equipment and many features including, *Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Remote Start, HD Trailering Package, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, On-Star, Sirius XM Radio, Remaining Full Factory Warranty, Bought and Serviced Here, Great Vehicle History, One Owner, 178 Point Inspection By Factory Certified Technicians, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Red Hot 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 4WD 4D Crew Cab V8 Come see why more people choose our Community!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC9JG533500
Stock: P19192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2019
- New Listing$46,987
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT37,811 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Morrison - Morrison / Illinois
2019 Chevy Suburban LT with HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Suburban LT, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD, Shadow Gray Metallic, jet black Leather, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package.Alas, your long, tedious search for the perfect SUV has ended. All those hours of research have led up to this one glorious moment, when you found the perfect Chevrolet Suburban. It's the right color, the right miles, the right price. Hooray! Aren't you glad you found it? But wait, it gets better! Right now you're just looking at it on our website, wait until you see it in person! We're as excited as you are! Don't keep us waiting any longer! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC8KR281480
Stock: PP39764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $41,495
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT33,030 milesDelivery available*
Billy Navarre Hyundai - Lake Charles / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPWCED9LZ167967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,990Fair Deal | $572 below market
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT8,057 milesDelivery available*
Bommarito Mazda South - Saint Louis / Missouri
. White 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L Turbo Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Double Cab, 2.7L Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty. Recent Arrival! Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRYDEK6KZ344075
Stock: 46919A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Related Chevrolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals