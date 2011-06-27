Used Chevrolet Luxury for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
24,429 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Within 10 miles
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19912021
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$30K$100K+
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Fuel Economy

10120
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $50,995Fair Deal | $1,905 below market

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    52,315 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Alford Motors - Leesville / Louisiana

    Military Discounts available. Call now for your lowest Live Market Price! Alford Motors has been in business for over 30 years and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Alford Motors also offers GM Certified Service and a Detail Department. Please call us at 337-239-3811 to schedule a test drive. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Black, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GC1KTEY6KF116219
    Stock: GM12063
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2020

  • $39,995

    2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    21,084 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Craig Smith Auto Group - Galion / Ohio

    ***NO COST TO YOU POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOREVER ON EVERY VEHICLE WITH LESS THAN 100K MILES*** 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth. 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT lt Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Black Welcome to our showroom! Make us your choice when it comes to buying your next new or used car, truck, or SUV. Or if you are in the market for a Buick vehicle, you will find a good selection of both, value priced. We offer the Camaro, Corvette, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, and Spark to the Mansfield, OH area. Or when it comes to an SUV, the Equinox, Traverse, and Suburban are some of America's most popular. And nothing is more reliable and tough than a truck. Choose from the Colorado, Silverado 1500, or the Heavy Duty Silverado. Or if a pre-owned vehicle is what you are looking for, you will find a great selection of vehicles right here. We're confident that you'll find the perfect vehicle at the best price at our Galion Buick and Chevrolet dealership. We are easily accessible off Route 19 in Galion, just roughly 20 mins from Bucyrus and 30 minutes from Mansfield. So stop by today. We serve Shelby Chevrolet and Buick customers as well.

    Dealer Review:

    Our entire buying process was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Started talking with Ryan Rensing on Monday and by Thursday the dealer had brought in a car for us to look at. Visited on Saturday and he showed us both the new Traverse and the used that was brought in. He walked us through all the features and sent us on our way to test drive the vehicle. Upon returning him and the Finance guy Tyler walked us through everything and were very detailed. They offered different packages and prices for the vehicle and finally was able to settle on a price for the 2020 Traverse. My wife and I absolutely love the vehicle and will definitely return for future purchases. Really enjoyed the no hassle, no pressure feel from Ryan as well during he buying process. He left us plenty of time to discuss the costs and to keep looking the vehicle over, even allowing my wife to take for a second test drive while we were working out numbers and she was having second thoughts.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GC1KVEG3JF128281
    Stock: U12932
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • New Listing
    $39,592

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    89,767 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Peltier Subaru - Tyler / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNSKCKC0GR239590
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $34,700

    Certified 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom

    575 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio

    Castrucci Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom only has 575mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! GM CERTIFIED UNIT !!! With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom, include superior traction and stability. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

    Dealer Review:

    Always pleasant and helpful great staff

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2GCVKMEC9K1238818
    Stock: C150255
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • Price Drop
    $30,599Good Deal | $1,696 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    37,009 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota

    LT PACKAGE!! 4X4!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! HEATED SEATS!! TOW PACKAGE!! BLUETOOTH!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCVKREC8HZ185381
    Stock: 9530
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $30,995

    2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    99,250 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming

    Summary Newcastle Motors is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Our experienced Newcastle Motors team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a great option for you. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,it won't let you down. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this Chevrolet Silverado will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This vehicle has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Chevrolet Silverado is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Equipment This one-ton is ready for all your hauling needs. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. The FlexFuel capability of this model allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Additional Information Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. Newcastle Motorss customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at Newcastle Motors. A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GB4KYCG8FF115202
    Stock: 6130A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-27-2019

  • $31,150

    2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

    10,155 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Duluth / Georgia

    EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,155 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, HitchKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Trailer Hitch, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable, voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings. (STD). Chevrolet Premier with NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 252 HP at 5500 RPM*.WHO WE AREWe have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

    Dealer Review:

    Darryl assisted me with information on the different family vehicles offer by Chevrolet. I am currently the market and even though I advised him that I want ready to purchase he treated me just as if I had the check in my hand. Great customer service and I will be finalizing my decision. Thank you Rick Hendrick for having great employees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2GNAXPEX4L6150176
    Stock: P10178
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • Price Drop
    $30,488

    2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    63,676 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California

    2.5" performance leveling kit, 17" black alloys wheels, p265/70R17 BFG AT tires. Brand new! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 RWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT This vehicle is DCH certified and has received a rigorous 125 pt. Inspection. It comes with an unlimited mileage, 90-day limited warranty that covers the engine and drivetrain, suspension, air conditioning, electrical system, power windows, door locks, cruise control, radiator and so much more with no deductible. Call for further details of components and coverage. Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Comfortable ride; capable and fuel-efficient diesel engine; many available high-tech features; maneuverable size. Source: Edmunds Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

    Dealer Review:

    I really love the MDX so I went to Tustin Acura and met Alex Qaderi. He made the whole process easy and as quick as car buying can be. The staff was great and personable. I'm glad I chose to come to this location. Don't forget to ask for Alex!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCGSDE30G1315193
    Stock: TAP3056
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • Price Drop
    $31,999Good Deal | $1,840 below market

    2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    68,222 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey

    *All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options.***100% Online Purchase Available***,***Enhanced Safety Pre-Cautions and Sanitization of vehicles and facility***,***We are offering Contactless Delivery***Silver Ice Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, HD Radio, Lane Keep Assist, License Plate Front Mounting Package, LT Signature Package, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20 x 9 Chrome.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: Paul Miller Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 6 Month / 6,000 Mile beginning after purchase date * 12 Month Key Fob Repair / Replacement * 12 Month Cosmetic Wheel Repair * CARFAX Vehicle History Report * Non Transferable WarrantyReviews: * Seats up to nine people; big cargo capacity; quiet highway ride; strong V8 power; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNSKHKC7GR181944
    Stock: XF3653A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $33,900

    2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ

    119,759 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales - Cullman / Alabama

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNSKKKC6FR519667
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $46,995

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss

    39,324 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas

    **Stock# 156048**1 Owner**Clean Carfax**4x4**5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Gasoline Engine**Automatic Transmission**Crew Cab Custom Package**Trail Boss Edition**18 Black Factory Alloy Wheels**Goodyear Wrangler A/T Tires**Front & Rear Rancho Shocks**Premium Bose Audio w/ Factory Bluetooth**Passive Key Less Entry W/ Remote Start**Push Button Start**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Leather Interior**Heated Front Bucket Seats**Power Drivers Seat**Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Drop In Bed Liner**Reverse Camera**Dual Exhaust**Tow Package**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!! Text 972-846-4164 for quick answers about this vehicle. Videos available upon request.

    Dealer Review:

    Christian is a very professional !!!!thank you again

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GCPYFEDXKG156048
    Stock: 156048
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $37,996Great Deal | $3,513 below market

    2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

    21,915 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Northwest Chevrolet - McKenna / Washington

    Look at this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: WHEELS, 20' ARGENT METALLIC MACHINE FACED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE (will be forced on orders with ship-to states that require a front license plate), JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), COOLING SYSTEM, HEAVY-DUTY, and AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with Navigation and 8' diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones (STD). Come see for yourself or call Northwest Chevrolet in McKenna to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.NORTHWESTCHEVROLET.com **Sales tax savings of $857 based on the greater Seattle area sales tax of 10.4%.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNEVKKW1KJ273294
    Stock: UC20103
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-26-2020

  • $34,877

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

    22,933 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mike Miller Hyundai - Peoria / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNERKKWXJJ135367
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $48,791Good Deal

    2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    15,251 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mitchell Toyota - San Angelo / Texas

    Dealer Review:

    Our experience with Mitchell Toyota began with a search on Edmunds webpage. The information there was very good with led us to contact the dealership and we spoke to David "Coach" Turner. We received nothing but an excellent service from him. We travelled more than 3 hours to the dealership and were treated with respect, interest and excellent service. David set us up, Carlos Dehoyos helped us through the finances. The place is clean, friendly and determined to serve. We really appreciate David sticking with us, albeit the distance, via emails, calls and messages, until we finally were able to get to San Angelo, check the vehicle out and make the purchase. We would highly recommend dealership for their service, friendliness and graciousness.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNSCBKC1LR139922
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $35,977Good Deal | $2,057 below market

    2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    29,489 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa

    This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has great equipment and many features including, *Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Remote Start, HD Trailering Package, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, On-Star, Sirius XM Radio, Remaining Full Factory Warranty, Bought and Serviced Here, Great Vehicle History, One Owner, 178 Point Inspection By Factory Certified Technicians, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Red Hot 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 4WD 4D Crew Cab V8 Come see why more people choose our Community!*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GCUKREC9JG533500
    Stock: P19192
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2019

  • New Listing
    $46,987

    2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    37,811 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kunes Country Morrison - Morrison / Illinois

    2019 Chevy Suburban LT with HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Suburban LT, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD, Shadow Gray Metallic, jet black Leather, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package.Alas, your long, tedious search for the perfect SUV has ended. All those hours of research have led up to this one glorious moment, when you found the perfect Chevrolet Suburban. It's the right color, the right miles, the right price. Hooray! Aren't you glad you found it? But wait, it gets better! Right now you're just looking at it on our website, wait until you see it in person! We're as excited as you are! Don't keep us waiting any longer! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNSKHKC8KR281480
    Stock: PP39764
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $41,495

    2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    33,030 miles
    Delivery available*

    Billy Navarre Hyundai - Lake Charles / Louisiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCPWCED9LZ167967
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $34,990Fair Deal | $572 below market

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

    8,057 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bommarito Mazda South - Saint Louis / Missouri

    . White 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L Turbo Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Double Cab, 2.7L Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty. Recent Arrival! Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCRYDEK6KZ344075
    Stock: 46919A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 24,429 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Chevrolet For Sale

Related Chevrolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles