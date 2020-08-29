Used Chevrolet Diesel for Sale Near Me

1,819 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,819 listings
  • 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    52,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $50,995

    $1,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

    36,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,995

    $604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    99,649 miles
    Fair Deal

    $49,995

    $2,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country in Black
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country

    1,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $74,989

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    50,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,990

    $2,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

    25,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

    64,860 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,000

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    146,629 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    89,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,000

    $8,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    75,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,498

    $2,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    46,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,995

    $1,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT in White
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT

    11,290 miles

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    19,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2

    147,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

    15,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,858

    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country in Black
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $68,749

    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    14,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $61,488

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    90,763 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details

