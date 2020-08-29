Used Chevrolet Diesel for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger. Lt Fleet Convenience Package Trailering Equipment Tire; Spare Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Seat Adjuster; Driver 10-Way Power Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering; Upper Glass; Manual-Folding And Extending; Black; Remote Vehicle Starter System Rear Park Assist; Ultrasonic Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Switch; High Idle Tires; Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Power Outlet; 110-Volt Ac Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Engine Block Heater Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Steering Column; Manual Tilt-Wheel And Telescoping Bluetooth Connection Back-Up Alarm Calibration Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Exhaust Brake Floor Covering; Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Gvwr; 10;000 Lbs. (4536 Kg) Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pickup Box Summit White Suspension Package; Standard Theft-Deterrent System; Unauthorized Entry Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Machined Aluminum Wheels; 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Full-Size; Steel Spare.

Bought a new Silverado Diesel from Chevy North. Loved the experience and love the truck. The team helped me find the right model and trim, kept me up to date throughout the process and made sure I got a great deal! I recommend anybody in the market for a new truck or Chevy check them out first!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GC1KVEY1JF159036

Stock: JF159036

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020