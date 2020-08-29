Used Chevrolet Diesel for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 52,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$50,995$1,905 Below Market
Alford Motors - Leesville / Louisiana
Military Discounts available. Call now for your lowest Live Market Price! Alford Motors has been in business for over 30 years and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Alford Motors also offers GM Certified Service and a Detail Department. Please call us at 337-239-3811 to schedule a test drive. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Black, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KTEY6KF116219
Stock: GM12063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 36,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,995$604 Below Market
Brattleboro Auto Mall - Brattleboro / Vermont
Here at the Brattleboro Auto Mall, located in the beautiful state of VT, and serving the Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New England Region, we are proud to offer you this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado! SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING* 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD** All Around champ!!! Great MPG: 22 MPG Hwy. Optional equipment includes: Engine: 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, (0 P) Cajun Red Tintcoat, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Front License Plate Kit... We take great pride in providing our customers with the very best online car buying experience. We understand that the new vehicle market is very competitive and have compiled some of the most knowledgeable, friendly sales staff in the area to assist you and make the process easy.
Dealer Review:
Kevin Clarke listened to what we wanted and delivered! Went above and beyond to ensure that we left happy! A unique and satisfying car buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTEE1XJ1290523
Stock: G20090B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 99,649 milesFair Deal
$49,995$2,220 Below Market
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
Dealer Review:
Toby Elmer was great with answering all of my questions and finding the right truck for me. He also helped me get a deal on my trade-in. This is my first New vehicle, and I'm glad I chose Power Chevrolet in Sublimity, Oregon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0EY9JF126530
Stock: P28143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 1,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$74,989
Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ODOR FREE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, USB PORT, SATELLITE RADIO, MEMORY SETTINGS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, DUAL POWER SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR PARK ASSIST, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, 15 Diagonal Multicolor Head-Up Display, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Trailer Wiring Provisions, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bed View Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Cam Provisions, High Country Deluxe, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, LED Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Power Sunroof, Rear Camera Mirror, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package II, Technology Package, Wheels: 20 16-Spoke Polished Aluminum. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country Black Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4D Crew CabLehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.
Dealer Review:
Happy with the sales dept for all their help in answering all my concerns and questions. Thank you Mike.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4YREY9LF170677
Stock: 1519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 50,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,990$2,948 Below Market
Smithfield Auto Center - Smithfield / North Carolina
Win a deal on this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT before someone else snatches it. Spacious yet easy-moving, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its trusty Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine have lots of pep for an inexpensive price. It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) PAINTED STEEL includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel., WHEEL, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FULL-SIZE, STEEL SPARE., UNDERBODY SHIELD, FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case, TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps Includes (JL1) trailer brake controller., TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, LT275/65R18E 123/120Q MAXIMUM TRACTION BLACKWALL Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac. Aggressive tread may result in a higher level of noise while driving. Routine tire rotations are strongly recommended., SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER. Available in cloth or leather. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD), and REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KSEY3KF243956
Stock: DJ13945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 25,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
Karl Tyler Chevrolet - Missoula / Montana
: FUEL EFFICIENT 22 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 25,862 Miles! Navigation, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch WHY BUY FROM US: Karl Tyler Chevrolet opened in 1986. Our outlook on business has always been quality over quantity, meaning the relationship built with our potential customers is more important than the sale. You can be assured that our professional staff will do everything possible to make your experience pleasant and rewarding. Our Exclusive Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is included at No extra cost to you! OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL, DI, 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm, 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm) includes (K40) Exhaust brake, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone; includes auxiliary jack, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HMD, 6L50. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "Body roll is tamed by the firm suspension, so the Colorado corners quite well for a truck.". Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
Dealer Review:
Reed Jenkins and Karl Tyler were awesome to deal with. Stopped by looking for a "new" to me used truck and ended up finding a new 2019 one I loved. There was no pressure to buy. All my questions were answered and they were very willing to work with me to arrive at a more than satisfactory deal. Absolutely would recommend stopping by and checking Karl Tyler out and ask for Reed Jenkins if you're in the neighborhood to buy a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTEE14J1128922
Stock: 20P406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 64,860 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,000
Alpine Buick GMC - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Odometer is 7919 miles below market average! Butte Red Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic **90 Days to First Payment with Approved Credit. Reviews: * Impressive hauling and towing capabilities; refined and quiet ride; strong diesel engine; available CNG fueling for regular V8; solid build quality. Source: Edmunds Alpine offers an unconventional experience with up front pricing, a non commissioned staff, no games, and a pain free auto shopping experience. Our focus is your satisfaction and making sure you walk out the door happy, with our without a vehicle. Only at Motor City, Only at Alpine! (719)636-3881 1313 Motor City Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E88GF274618
Stock: 274618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 146,629 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990
Lee Buick GMC - Crestview / Florida
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Black**LEATHER**, Backup Camera, Heated/Cooled Seats, Silverado 2500HD LT, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4.2 Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth For Phone, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Hill Descent Control, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Convenience Package, LT Plus Package, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Z71 Package, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, OnStar 6 Months Directions/Connections Plan, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: AM/FM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Z71 Badging. CARFAX One-Owner.Please contact our Customer Service Team @ 850-683-8411.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVE85FF599056
Stock: 20465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 89,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,000$8,435 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.6L V8 turbo diesel engine with 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in it. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. The satellite radio system in this vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. An off-road package is installed on this model so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and drive with confidence. <b>Packages</b> Z71 PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks; (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) underbody shield. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate; unique Z71 gauge cluster; unique finish interior trim plates; unique lower bumper appearance; unique grille design with Z71 badge and Z71 pickup box decals. LTZ PLUS PACKAGE; FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS: includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals; (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE: includes (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine; (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission; (GT4) 3.73 rear axle ratio; (K05) engine block heater; (K40) exhaust brake and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink 8" Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. UNDERBODY SHIELD: FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS. EXHAUST BRAKE. WHEEL: 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FULL-SIZE; STEEL SPARE. LPO: ASSIST STEPS - 6" CHROMED RECTANGULAR. LPO: SPLASH GUARDS - MOULDED BLACK. COVER: 1-PIECE. LED LIGHTING: CARGO BOX. LICENSE PLATE KIT: FRONT. BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM. STEERING WHEEL: HEATED; LEATHER WRAPPED WITH AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS. HILL DESCENT CONTROL. FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C85GF207083
Stock: UT207083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 75,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,498$2,378 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger. Lt Fleet Convenience Package Trailering Equipment Tire; Spare Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Seat Adjuster; Driver 10-Way Power Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering; Upper Glass; Manual-Folding And Extending; Black; Remote Vehicle Starter System Rear Park Assist; Ultrasonic Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Switch; High Idle Tires; Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Power Outlet; 110-Volt Ac Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Engine Block Heater Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Steering Column; Manual Tilt-Wheel And Telescoping Bluetooth Connection Back-Up Alarm Calibration Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Exhaust Brake Floor Covering; Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Gvwr; 10;000 Lbs. (4536 Kg) Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pickup Box Summit White Suspension Package; Standard Theft-Deterrent System; Unauthorized Entry Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Machined Aluminum Wheels; 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Full-Size; Steel Spare. This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Take home this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Bought a new Silverado Diesel from Chevy North. Loved the experience and love the truck. The team helped me find the right model and trim, kept me up to date throughout the process and made sure I got a great deal! I recommend anybody in the market for a new truck or Chevy check them out first!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEY1JF159036
Stock: JF159036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 46,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,995$1,265 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**2.8 DURAMAX I4 DIESEL**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**NEW TIRES**HEATED SEATS**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **New Tires, 2.8L Duramax Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel Z71 Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTDE10H1191729
Stock: 31143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 11,290 miles
$26,995
Steve Hahn's Volkswagen - Yakima / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXWEU4KL275253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,999
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER...WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE...REAR VISION CAMERA...DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL W/ ALLISON 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS ...Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
Dealer Review:
Great experience back at Country Chevrolet again. Always has been my go to for easy transactions and great selection of vehicles! Dustin Hott went above and beyond to help me track down a new truck and made it as easy as possible when I showed up to sign the paper work. Could not be more pleased with the whole team here as always!! Repeat customer for life and will gladly send friends and family there.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KUEY9JF256494
Stock: P4328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 147,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford - Buford / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, Turbo Charged Engine, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LO... MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTA...PREMIUM FEATURES ON THIS CHEVY SILVERADO INCLUDEENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 Bio-Diesel compatible (365 hp [271.7 kW] @ 3200 rpm, 660 lb-ft of torque [894.6 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (TUV) heavy-duty dual, 730 cold-cranking-amp battery and (K05) engine block heater), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION, BLACK integrated turn signal indicators, 50 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 20 square inch convex mirror surface with a common head and lower convex spotter glass (convex glass is not heated or power adjustable), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5-inch receiver with 2" adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness), and single wire for center high-mounted stop lamp, XM SATELLITE RADIO. With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing, XM has the perfect channel for you-coast-to-coast, and in digital-quality sound. 3 trial months-no obligation, SEATSDRIVE THIS SILVERADO WITH CONFIDENCESurePricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I have purchased 3 vehicles in less then 2years from these guys always been a great experience. My salesman this time was the great Kingston hall. Awesome dude by way. Made me feel right at home in ever way he could. Would definitely recommend anyone to go see him. I dont like salesmen they fast talkers. Kingston didn't try selling first he connected first witch made it easier to listen when it come time to talk sales. Highly recommended them and my dude Kingston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23657F548270
Stock: L46428A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 15,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,858
Bill Walsh Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck - Streator / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Cajun Red Tintcoat *DIESEL, PANO ROOF, *BACK UP CAMERA, *LEATHER SEATS, *HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION/GPS, *POWER LIFTGATE, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, *REMOTE START, *BLUETOOTH, *SATELLITE RADIO, *FACTORY WARRANTY, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND ZONES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 28/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNAXREU0KS666505
Stock: 60409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$68,749
Allways Chevrolet - Mathis / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4YREY3LF115156
Stock: 115156S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 14,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$61,488
Price Chevrolet - Pleasanton / Texas
Price Chevrolet is your trusted Chevrolet dealership in Pleasanton and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KTEYXKF172826
Stock: P6354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 90,763 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.6 DURAMAX V8 DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**DUAL ZONE A/C**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**AFTERMARKET TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.6L Duramax Diesel**Leather Seats**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Tow Package**Heated Seats**Power Seats**Allison Transmission**Premium Sound** Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, 16" x 6.5" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Radio data system, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Diesel Heavy Duty LT 4D Crew Cab 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK23104F109221
Stock: 26658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet searches:
Related Chevrolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals