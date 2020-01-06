Used Chevrolet Coupe for Sale Near Me

Cadillac of Portland - Portland / Oregon

LT trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Satellite Radio, RS PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration. Chevrolet LT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 323 HP at 6800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES RS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20' x 8' front and 20' x 9' rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Bright Silver-painted finish, (D80) rear spoiler, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and (T3N) separate Daytime Running Lamps; shark-fin antenna is body-color, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, REAR VISION PACKAGE includes (UD7) Rear Park Assist and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Strong acceleration with any engine; head-turning looks; capable handling.' -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT US Why should you buy from Cadillac of Portland? Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Portland. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Portland area. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

I had the pleasure of working with Christi at Cadillac of Portland. I went in by myself to test drive the 2019 Escalade. Christi stayed late to administer the test drive and was more than patient while answering all of my basic/numerous questions. I went back a few days later with my pregnant wife and two boys so my wife could test drive it with everyone in the car. In addition, I made sure that we were working with Christi. I purposefully kept quiet during the second visit so my wife could ask any and all questions she had for Christi without any interference from me. Once again, Christi was beyond professional, extremely patient, all while still taking the time to engage my two young children about anything and everything (I.e. not just the car). After confirming that the Escalade was our top pick, I started price shopping. Christi was unbelievably prompt in returning my calls, texts and emails with all the pedigree information. The car buying process was NOT completely smooth, however. We wanted an Escalade ESV with 60/40 split bench seats for second row (apparently these are fairly hard to find in platinum ESVs). I had multiple sources looking for the vehicle we wanted, the only one who had success in finding it was Christi. I recently returned from the dealership where I signed all the paperwork, confirmed scheduling to pick up the car, and to finalize everything with the sales manager, the financial admin person, and the GM (and of course Christi as well). It was an absolute pleasure working with everyone at Cadillac of Portland. I would recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone who's even remotely interested in shopping for a new and/or used vehicle. I work with a lot of sales people in various industries on a day to day basis, however, the experience I had at Cadillac of Portland was easily one of my all time favorites.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 2G1FD1E31F9302511

Stock: F9302511C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020