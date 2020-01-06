Used Chevrolet Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 93,662 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,988
Tegeler Toyota - Brenham / Texas
Dealer Review:
This place was absolute best experience I have had buying a car! Everyone was friendly, genuine and helpful. I felt like they actually cared about my needs and wants. No high pressure sales or tactics here! I am overjoyed with my purchase. Tegeler Toyota proved to me that big city dealerships aren't always the cheapest. More importantly, my time was valued and I didn't waste a whole day buying a car! This place was definitely worth the drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1ED9B9102789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,028 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,200$1,986 Below Market
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
Dealer Review:
The Rountree Moore Toyota was the perfect place to go to get my teenage daughter's car. Jim, was of great assistance over the phone as we went over preferences and price. We drove from Gainesville to purchase the car and as we were shopping, once again Jim was of great help, describing the cars qualities and wonderful safety features. The other team members were very friendly and professional making our purchase as efficient as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FS1EW2E9184273
Stock: T003468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 44,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,998
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford - Buford / Georgia
LOW MILES - 44,585! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Sunroof, Turbo, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO. SUNROOF, POWER, RS PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist.OPTION PACKAGESRS PACKAGE includes (RQ9) 20" 5-split spoke premium Gray-painted, machined-face aluminum wheels, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps, LED taillamps, RS-specific grilles and (D80) decklid-mounted lip spoiler, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler (When ordered with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine, also includes Active Fuel Management.), ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm), SUNROOF, POWER, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio and (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN Chevrolet 1LT with RED HOT exterior and JET BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 6800 RPM*.WHY BUY FROM USThe Southeast's #1 Chevy Dealer! Your experience with Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford will be more of a relationship than a transaction. As opposed to just talking about a different experience, we invest the time and energy to develop those relationships and want to be here for all of your automotive needs. As a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, we belong to one of the largest and most successful dealer groups in the country.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I have purchased 3 vehicles in less then 2years from these guys always been a great experience. My salesman this time was the great Kingston hall. Awesome dude by way. Made me feel right at home in ever way he could. Would definitely recommend anyone to go see him. I dont like salesmen they fast talkers. Kingston didn't try selling first he connected first witch made it easier to listen when it come time to talk sales. Highly recommended them and my dude Kingston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RS4G0133815
Stock: L48108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 16,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,988
Ennis Ford - Ennis / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FD1RS4K0143862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,836
Dick Hannah Honda - Vancouver / Washington
2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 6-Speed Manual V8 in Riverside Blue Metallic. We put this Camaro through our 120 point inspection where it received an oil & filter change, a new air filter, new wiper blades and a complete detail. The inspection revealed no repairs needed. It includes The Dick Hannah Peace of Mind promise which includes a 5 Day Used Car Exchange Policy, 12 Month/12,000 Mile wear item guarantee and a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty! No tax for Oregon buyers. Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infinity, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Scion, Toyota, VW, & all other manufacturer limited warranties that may apply are the sole responsibility of the manufacturer not Dick Hannah Dealerships.
Dealer Review:
She could not have been nicer. Paul was also very nice and helpful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FE1R74L0110726
Stock: 827221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,750
Wills Point Chevrolet - Wills Point / Texas
This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette is a 40th Anniversary model. It has previously been driven and used for 40,000+ miles. This vehicle now sits on our showroom for the vast majority of the time. The front skirt has damage to it and there are light minor scratches on some parts of the body. It also has a some ware marks in the interior around the door handles of both doors and on the driver seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P6P5102456
Stock: 102456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2008
- 99,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,490$424 Below Market
Cadillac of Portland - Portland / Oregon
LT trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Satellite Radio, RS PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration. Chevrolet LT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 323 HP at 6800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES RS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20' x 8' front and 20' x 9' rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Bright Silver-painted finish, (D80) rear spoiler, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and (T3N) separate Daytime Running Lamps; shark-fin antenna is body-color, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, REAR VISION PACKAGE includes (UD7) Rear Park Assist and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Strong acceleration with any engine; head-turning looks; capable handling.' -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT US Why should you buy from Cadillac of Portland? Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Portland. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Portland area. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
Dealer Review:
I had the pleasure of working with Christi at Cadillac of Portland. I went in by myself to test drive the 2019 Escalade. Christi stayed late to administer the test drive and was more than patient while answering all of my basic/numerous questions. I went back a few days later with my pregnant wife and two boys so my wife could test drive it with everyone in the car. In addition, I made sure that we were working with Christi. I purposefully kept quiet during the second visit so my wife could ask any and all questions she had for Christi without any interference from me. Once again, Christi was beyond professional, extremely patient, all while still taking the time to engage my two young children about anything and everything (I.e. not just the car). After confirming that the Escalade was our top pick, I started price shopping. Christi was unbelievably prompt in returning my calls, texts and emails with all the pedigree information. The car buying process was NOT completely smooth, however. We wanted an Escalade ESV with 60/40 split bench seats for second row (apparently these are fairly hard to find in platinum ESVs). I had multiple sources looking for the vehicle we wanted, the only one who had success in finding it was Christi. I recently returned from the dealership where I signed all the paperwork, confirmed scheduling to pick up the car, and to finalize everything with the sales manager, the financial admin person, and the GM (and of course Christi as well). It was an absolute pleasure working with everyone at Cadillac of Portland. I would recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone who's even remotely interested in shopping for a new and/or used vehicle. I work with a lot of sales people in various industries on a day to day basis, however, the experience I had at Cadillac of Portland was easily one of my all time favorites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FD1E31F9302511
Stock: F9302511C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 14,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,998
CarMax Plano - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Plano / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FG1R71K0115715
Stock: 18956961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2011 Camaro 2SS in excellent condition with super low miles, ready for a new owner. This gorgeous V8 powered Camaro is one that is not to be missed! Body is absolutely immaculate. Gorgeous large wheels with fresh tires all around. The interior shows beautifully with no odors of any kind. We look forward to showing you this gorgeous Camaro! Financing is available as are up to 4 year warranties with nationwide coverage www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ4B9110952
Stock: 1B47
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS34,129 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$33,989$2,700 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Redline Edition Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Lpo; Ss Lower Grille Leather Seats Lpo; Black Front And Rear Bowtie Emblems Lpo; Decklid Blackout Decal; Between Tail Lamps Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) 2Ss Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Emblem; Camaro Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Di; Vvt Jet Black; Seat Trim Lpo; Dark Finish Tail Lamps Lpo; Hash Mark Decal Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Bucket Summit White Tires; 245/40Zr20 Front And 275/35Zr20 Rear; Blackwall; Summer-Only; Run-Flat Transmission; 6-Speed Manual Wheels; 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Front And 20" X 9.5" (50.8 Cm X 24.1 Cm) Rear Black-Painted Aluminum With Red Accents This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Vehicle is GM Certified and has a 6 Year POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY with 24/7 ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE and a 3-Day/150 Mile VEHICLE EXCHANGE PROGRAM . The CPO Service Program is 1-Year/12,000-Miles Bumper to Bumper Limited Warranty $0 Deductible and Transferable, Maximum of two visits for SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE PROGRAM 2 years/24,000 miles . This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Great experience overall. Very professional and understanding. Carlos the salesman was great as well as Mario the finance manager. Thank you once again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FG1R75J0144942
Stock: J0144942
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 6,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,971
Victorville Cadillac - Victorville / California
**Clean Car Fax**, Air Conditioning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Heads-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim w/Sueded Inserts, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 20' x 10' Fr & 20' x 11' Rr Dark Graphite. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White RWD 6-Speed Manual 6.2L V8 Supercharged 14/20 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FJ1R61J0118573
Stock: P73052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 51,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$10,999
Haley Toyota - Roanoke / Virginia
Less than 52k Miles* SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 32 MPG Hwy*** Optional equipment includes: Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, LS Sport Package 1SB, Body-Color Rear Deck-Lid Spoiler, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 7-Speaker Sound System Feature, Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback...
Dealer Review:
Wayne our salesman was amazing. He was not pushy at all and listened to our requests.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1AL12F257612114
Stock: R07962B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 24,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$59,988
All American Chevrolet of Midland - Midland / Texas
GREAT MILES 24,462! WAS $64,875. NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, WHEELS, Z06 BLACK ALUMINUM CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, WHEELS, Z06 BLACK ALUMINUM 19" x 10" (48.3 cm x 25.4 cm) front and 20" x 12" (50.8 cm x 30.48 cm) rear, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) SUPERCHARGED V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 650 lb-ft of torque [878 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), REAR AXLE, 2.41 RATIO, ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP (ELSD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (Includes (UQT) performance data and video recorder.) (STD). A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $64,875. WHO WE ARE: At All American Chevrolet of Midland, our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. All American Chevrolet of Midland also has GM Certified Used Vehicles, vehicles that meet GM's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. Schedule a test drive at All American Chevrolet of Midland today! Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I had an amazing experience purchasing my vehicle here. Very friendly knowledgeable staff. I would definitely recommend everyone to purchase here at All American Chevrolet of Midland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YU2D66G5604563
Stock: G5604563T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 7,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$67,500
Tasca Chevrolet - Woonsocket / Rhode Island
Family Owned and Operated for 4 Generations. ' Dealerrater ' Dealer of the Year for 7 Consecutive Years. 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. ' You Will Be Satisfied!!! ' Call Today 401-769-3000 or Visit Us at 114 Fortin Drive in Woonsocket RI!!! Price does Not Include: Upfitted Bodies, Plow, Bedliner, or Other Accessories. Sebring Orange Tintcoat 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT 6.2L V8 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes RWD Auto-Dimming Inside Frameless Rearview Mirror, Body-Color Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Carbon Flash Badge Package, Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package, Cargo Net, Front Curb View Cameras, Head-Up Display, Heated & Vented Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Luggage Shade, Memory Package, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, SiriusXM Radio, Theft Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 19' x 10' Fr & 20' x 12' Rr Grand Sport Pearl.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Hardtop, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY2D75K5108997
Stock: SU2498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 20,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,595$2,092 Below Market
East Hills Chevrolet of Freeport - Freeport / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB1RS3L0100234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,447 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,998
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 14,447! 2SS trim. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. SUNROOF, POWER, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, SUNROOF, POWER, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. Apps include Pandora, iHeartRadio, The Weather Channel and more, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet 2SS with NIGHTFALL GRAY METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK * INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 455 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWS"We also like the 2018 Camaro's precise handling, smooth ride on the highway and plenty of standard equipment for the money. If you haven't been around a Camaro in a long time, you'll likely be shocked how refined the latest version is." -Edmunds.com.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Mike was very virtuous, answered all my questions, and him and the rest of the team took care of everything making the car buying process seamless. They have earned my business. Thanks Mike.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH1R72J0184327
Stock: L01528A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 22,795 milesFair Deal
$23,995$496 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6.2L V8. Manual transmission. 2 owner Camaro! Clean car-fax! ONLY 22,000 MILES! First owner had it for almost 9 years! Garage kept its entire life. This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone leather seats, am/fm radio, aux radio input, Bluetooth, power sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, tinted windows, power windows and locks, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW5B9169260
Stock: 169260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 19,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,495
Jeff Gordon Chevrolet - Wilmington / North Carolina
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 19,110 Miles! Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVTKEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, Chrome Wheels Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Alarm, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESRS PACKAGE includes (RQ9) 20" 5-split spoke premium Gray-painted, machined-face aluminum wheels, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps, LED taillamps, RS-specific grilles and (D80) decklid-mounted lip spoiler, VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle 12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental CoverageMORE ABOUT USJeff Gordon Chevrolet in Wilmington, NC is a Hendrick Automotive Group dealership and a member of the Hendrickcars.com family. Shop 500 GM Certified Used and over 3,500 Hendrick Certified Pre Owned vehicles at jeffgordonchevy.com. Jeff Gordon Chevrolet is the Official Chevy Camaro Headquarters and proudly serves Wilmington, Leland, Burgaw, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Jacksonville, Hampstead, Oak Island, and other Cape Fear area communities.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FA1RS2J0189147
Stock: L10042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
