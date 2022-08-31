Skip to main content

Used Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for Sale

1,412 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2016 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $55,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,697 Below Market
    10,876 miles
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Pittsburgh, PA / 172 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YC3D70G5108238
    Stock: 2001914610
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2015 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $54,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,869 Below Market
    3,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YC3D7XF5124736
    Stock: 2001899949
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2015 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $53,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,977 Below Market
    11,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YC3D74F5116258
    Stock: 2001894047
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2019 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $62,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,818 Below Market
    9,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YB3D74K5123319
    Stock: 2001935815
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2022 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $116,990
    Good priceGood price
    $3,406 Below Market
    1,958 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    8cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YC3D40N5116925
    Stock: 2001813396
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-03-2022

  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS Convertible

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette
    GS Convertible

    $42,590
    Good priceGood price
    $1,950 Below Market
    20,578 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YW3DW8B5101433
    Stock: 2001789422
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-02-2022

  • 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2021 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $95,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $18,990 Below Market
    17,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automated Manual
    Land Rover North Scottsdale (Phoenix, AZ)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,940 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    BLUETOOTH ENABLED, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, Custom Pearl White Wrap, Corvette Stingray 2LT, 2D Convertible, 6.2L V8, 2 Cargo Nets, Carbon Flash Meta...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (15 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YB3D44M5109848
    Stock: L10370A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS Convertible

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette
    GS Convertible

    $42,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,446 Below Market
    26,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YW3DW6B5111958
    Stock: 2001777012
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-31-2022

  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS Convertible

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette
    GS Convertible

    $44,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $481 Below Market
    23,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YW3DW4B5108492
    Stock: 2001921142
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2022

  • 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Base Convertible

    2010 Chevrolet Corvette
    Base Convertible

    $37,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $682 Below Market
    26,462 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Oklahoma City, OK / 1,126 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YG3DW1A5100832
    Stock: 2001872721
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-16-2022

  • 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS Convertible

    2012 Chevrolet Corvette
    GS Convertible

    $41,590
    Good priceGood price
    $976 Below Market
    37,287 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YW3DW2C5100165
    Stock: 2001842115
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-03-2022

  • 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2021 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $110,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $783 Above Market
    5,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (15 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YC3D42M5110431
    Stock: 2001919943
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Base Convertible

    1998 Chevrolet Corvette
    Base Convertible

    $16,963
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,762 Below Market
    61,152 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    Courtesy Palm Harbor Honda (Palm Harbor, FL)

    Located in Palm Harbor, FL / 816 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    New Price! *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, *LOW MILES / ONLY 61K MILES*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *CONVERTIBLE TOP*, *RARE FIND!!!*, *WON'T LAST*, *WELL MAINTAINED*.CARFA...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YY32G1W5106968
    Stock: CPH220855B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2022

  • 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Base Convertible

    2008 Chevrolet Corvette
    Base Convertible

    $33,785
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,279 Below Market
    13,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Ammoury Auto (Falls Church, VA)
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Falls Church, VA / 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Always parked indoors, Regularly maintained, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YY36W085111065
    Stock: 2045
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS Convertible

    2010 Chevrolet Corvette
    GS Convertible

    $44,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $513 Above Market
    26,454 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YW3DW2A5106710
    Stock: 2001925002
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2022 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $112,490
    Great priceGreat price
    $16,432 Below Market
    2,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automated Manual
    Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland (Miami, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 936 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT RWD Awards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Car and Driver, January 2017. We o...

    Dealer Review:

    Great Service Gabriel Pineiro was very professional during all purchase process thanks

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YC3D45N5113504
    Stock: 5100232A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2022

  • 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Base Convertible

    2002 Chevrolet Corvette
    Base Convertible

    $21,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,272 Below Market
    34,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    MDK International (Burbank, CA)
    Leather Seats
    Power Driver Seat
    Multi-Zone Climate C...
    Alarm
    Heads up display
    +more

    Located in Burbank, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We d...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YY32G325129033
    Stock: 129033
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2021 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $100,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $10,282 Below Market
    7,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automated Manual
    Koons Ford Baltimore (Baltimore, MD)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Baltimore, MD / 44 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Electronic Limited-Slip Differential, GT2 Bucket Seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Performance Exhaust w/Stainless-Steel Tips, Performance Rear Axle R...

    Dealer Review:

    I wanted to give a big thanks to our salesman Robert Young at Koons Ford of Baltimore. He was a pleasure to work with and he went out of his way to ensure every request we had was adhered too. His personal attention and his polite demeaner is why we'll be back again in the future. Go see Robert as he will make sure your buying experience is the right one!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (15 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YB3D43M5117830
    Stock: 00P69475
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 2011 Chevrolet Corvette GS Convertible

    2011 Chevrolet Corvette
    GS Convertible

    $39,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,174 Below Market
    58,572 miles
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Birmingham, AL / 643 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YW3DW9B5109251
    Stock: 2001889174
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2021 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $99,709
    Great priceGreat price
    $11,452 Below Market
    2,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automated Manual
    Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus (Canal Winchester, OH)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Canal Winchester, OH / 291 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Shadow Gray Metallic 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT RWD 8-Speed 6.2L V8Rec...

    Dealer Review:

    If you are in the market to buy a car this guy right here is your guy!! ⬇️ Walt McKibben” THE ABSOLUTE BEST experience ever in buying a new vehicle. I had my heart set on a 2022 KIA Sorento although The Wyler Columbus location did not sell 2022 Kia But Wyler Fairfield does. I was connected with Walt. He went above and beyond the call of duty while exceeding my expectations with a beyond WOW. WOW WOW experience.Walt offered to personally drive me in his personal vehicle on his day off to Wyler Fairfield. Keep in mind that was a 1.5 hour drive one way on his day off to pick up my New 2022 Wolf Grey KIA Sorento SX 6 miles. Never knew buying a new car would be so much fun . Walts personality is phenomenal lots of laughter, informative. The original Sorento I saw online in Fairfield was already sold. I was super sad but than bang a truck arrived in Fairfield the salesperson at that dealership his name was Chris sent Walt pictures and prices. I instantly fell in love with the color so different and cool. Walt McKibben thank you for the BEST experience a customer could ever ask for… Jeff Wyler Columbus is very fortunate to have you. Your passion dedication for the company is impeccable. If your in search for a New Ride Walt is your guy. 💯

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (15 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YB3D40M5114464
    Stock: 56T8033
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • Price Drop
    2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

    2019 Chevrolet Corvette
    Stingray Convertible

    $57,399
    Great priceGreat price
    $8,138 Below Market
    17,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    EchoPark Automotive Los Angeles (Long Beach) (Signal Hill, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Signal Hill, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At EchoPark, it’s all about offering you options for a happy experience. We have thousands of new-to-you makes and models that range from sedans to tr...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1YD3D74K5106496
    Stock: CK5106496
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2022

Showing 1 - 21 out of 1,412 listings
