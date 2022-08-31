Located in Canal Winchester , OH / 291 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Shadow Gray Metallic 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT RWD 8-Speed 6.2L V8Rec...

Dealer Review:

If you are in the market to buy a car this guy right here is your guy!! ⬇️ Walt McKibben” THE ABSOLUTE BEST experience ever in buying a new vehicle. I had my heart set on a 2022 KIA Sorento although The Wyler Columbus location did not sell 2022 Kia But Wyler Fairfield does. I was connected with Walt. He went above and beyond the call of duty while exceeding my expectations with a beyond WOW. WOW WOW experience.Walt offered to personally drive me in his personal vehicle on his day off to Wyler Fairfield. Keep in mind that was a 1.5 hour drive one way on his day off to pick up my New 2022 Wolf Grey KIA Sorento SX 6 miles. Never knew buying a new car would be so much fun . Walts personality is phenomenal lots of laughter, informative. The original Sorento I saw online in Fairfield was already sold. I was super sad but than bang a truck arrived in Fairfield the salesperson at that dealership his name was Chris sent Walt pictures and prices. I instantly fell in love with the color so different and cool. Walt McKibben thank you for the BEST experience a customer could ever ask for… Jeff Wyler Columbus is very fortunate to have you. Your passion dedication for the company is impeccable. If your in search for a New Ride Walt is your guy. 💯

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

19 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YB3D40M5114464

Stock: 56T8033

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2022