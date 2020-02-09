Used Chevrolet Convertible for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

SPECIAL ORDER FOR A FORMER GM DESIGN TEAM EXECUTIVE. ULTRA RARE 2004 COMMEMORATIVE EDITION C5 ROADSTER WITH A TRUE SPORTSCAR 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. THIS VEHICLE HAS NEVER SEEN A WET ROAD NEVER, SPENT A NIGHT OUTDOORS AND WAS MOST DEFINITELY ENJOYED AND SHOW CASED ONLY SPECIAL OCCASIONS BY ITS ONE AND ONLY OWNER. Currently available is a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Edition located in Sunny Tempe Arizona and currently available for your viewing and or test drive pleasure. 2004 brought the end of the C5 Corvette era and to go out in grand fashion Chevrolet introduced the optional Commemorative Edition. The Commemorative Edition package, which celebrates Corvette's back to back class victories at the 24 Hours of LeMans, was an additional $3,700 add on. This special package included: LeMans Blue Metallic exterior paint, Shale colored interior and convertible top, special badges and seat embroidery, along with high polished, 5 spoke wheels with special LeMans wheel centers all of which were only available with this package. This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Edition is powered by its 5.7L LS1 V8 engine rated at 350 horsepower and 375 lb./ft. of torque, This one is backed by a 6-speed manual transmission, and linked to a limited slip rear end with 3.42 gears with only 16,620 actual one owner completely un altered in anyway shape or form miles! Equipment on this 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Edition include: Dual Zone Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio with CD Player, Manual Convertible Top, Cruise Control, Heads Up Display, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Power Windows, Power Locks, 6-Way Power Seats, Lumbar Support, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Driver Information Center, Anti-Lock Brakes, Tilt & Telescopic Wheel, Traction Control, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Seat Belts, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, and Performance Radial Tires. Out of the 34,064 Corvettes manufactured for 2004, only 2,659 were Commemorative Edition Convertibles and you have arguably found the nicest one available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Dealer Review:

We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heads up display, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY32G245111917

Stock: 11829

Certified Pre-Owned: No

