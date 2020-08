Used Chevrolet Convertible for Sale Near Me

Tuttle-Click's Capistrano Ford - San Juan Capistrano / California

CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,121 Miles! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, WHEELS, Z51-STYLE 5-SPLIT SPOKE, BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM, 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 10" (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound SystemKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESMAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL includes Z51-style spoiler, (XFJ) P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat tires and 19" front and 20" rear wheels (select from R87, Q7S, Q7E, Q7T or QCC wheels, unless ordered with ZLD/ZLE/ZLG Design Packages which include R86 or R87 wheels - see package descriptions), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, WHEELS, Z51-STYLE 5-SPLIT SPOKE, BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM, 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 10" (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), REAR AXLE, 2.41 RATIO, LIMITED-SLIP, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (Includes (UQT) performance data and video recorder.) (STD). Chevrolet 3LT with Black exterior and Jet Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 455 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Overall comfort is commendable. Despite the Corvette's performance potentialPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE ARECapistrano Ford is your source for new & used Ford cars, trucks, SUV, partsHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Net Cost Price may include rebates that are not applicable to lease, commercial and business purchases. Dealer installed options and accessories are extra. Purchase of these items is not required. They may be purchased at your option for an extra charge.

Dealer Review:

Had a great experience in getting our new explorer. In and out the door in less than 2 hours

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YF3D78H5113180

Stock: S305868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020