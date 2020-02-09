Used Chevrolet Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 10,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,888
Tuttle-Click's Capistrano Ford - San Juan Capistrano / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 10,121 Miles! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, WHEELS, Z51-STYLE 5-SPLIT SPOKE, BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM, 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 10" (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound SystemKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESMAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL includes Z51-style spoiler, (XFJ) P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat tires and 19" front and 20" rear wheels (select from R87, Q7S, Q7E, Q7T or QCC wheels, unless ordered with ZLD/ZLE/ZLG Design Packages which include R86 or R87 wheels - see package descriptions), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, WHEELS, Z51-STYLE 5-SPLIT SPOKE, BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM, 19" X 8.5" (48.3 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 10" (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM) REAR, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), REAR AXLE, 2.41 RATIO, LIMITED-SLIP, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone (Includes (UQT) performance data and video recorder.) (STD). Chevrolet 3LT with Black exterior and Jet Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 455 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Overall comfort is commendable. Despite the Corvette's performance potentialPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE ARECapistrano Ford is your source for new & used Ford cars, trucks, SUV, partsHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Net Cost Price may include rebates that are not applicable to lease, commercial and business purchases. Dealer installed options and accessories are extra. Purchase of these items is not required. They may be purchased at your option for an extra charge.
Dealer Review:
Had a great experience in getting our new explorer. In and out the door in less than 2 hours
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YF3D78H5113180
Stock: S305868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$20,677
Ocean Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DX6J0127794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The sixth-generation Camaro takes the fight to its domestic rivals like the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.. Don't overpay for the vehicle you want. Get the right price right here. No sour lemons here, with the confidence that comes from a CarFax History Report. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Stop by the showroom today to give her a test drive. This Camaro is going to go fast! Hurry in for your test drive before it races away! 455 horsepower, 455 foot-pounds of torque, 6.2l (376 ci) v8 di, vvt, 10-Speed Automatic, and Rear wheel drive. This 2019 Camaro includes: leather seating, backup camera, security system, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
Dealer Review:
My hat is off to my salesman Jarred Howard. I went in simply to service my vehicle and ended up buying a new 2020 Sante Fe. Worked tirelessly through the whole process for me to get me into my new car. I guess it can be said that I gave him a lot of lemons To work with and he made lemonade! I was most impressed about how much off hand knowledge he possessed not only with the car I ended up with, but several different makes and models I viewed during that day. I think I had decided that we had exhausted all means and measures to get myself into a car, and was about to throw in the towel. Jarred had one last idea , we jumped into a car and viewed the inventory one last time and just on simply recognizing the wheels and identifying the model that was specific to the model I was wanting, we stopped suddenly and looked just briefly and at that point I knew that would be the car I would buy, AND DID !!! Thanks to his tireless efforts, I got my car and he got the sale ..... I recommend this gentleman highly and I will buy from him again.... this was my second purchase from Ron Carter Hyundai and it gets a five star rating from me because of Jarred.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH3D72K0147895
Stock: P9869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 60,478 miles
$25,675
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
�
Dealer Review:
The salesman, Jeremiah, was very helpful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT3DWXE9214081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$30,000
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Black ** Bluetooth **, Low Miles, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, ** POWER SEAT **, ** KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY **, ** ALLOY WHEELS **, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6209 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS5L0115742
Stock: 0PT24520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 23,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$26,500
Tasca Chevrolet - Woonsocket / Rhode Island
Family Owned and Operated for 4 Generations. ' Dealerrater ' Dealer of the Year for 7 Consecutive Years. 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. ' You Will Be Satisfied!!! ' Call Today 401-769-3000 or Visit Us at 114 Fortin Drive in Woonsocket RI!!! Price does Not Include: Upfitted Bodies, Plow, Bedliner, or Other Accessories. satin steel gray metallic 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DX9K0132635
Stock: SU2499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 5,591 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$48,599
Grieco Chevrolet Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Backup Camera, Navigation, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Touchscreen Controls, Leather, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Nonsmoker, All Routine Maintenance Up To Date, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Preferred Equipment Group 2SS. 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS satin steel gray metallic Odometer is 6658 miles below market average! 16/27 City/Highway MPG All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.Preferred Equipment Group 2SS, 2.77 Rear Axle Ratio, 20" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Custom Launch Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Paddle-Shift Manual Controls, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Transmission Oil Cooler, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.5" Rr 5-Spoke Alum.
Dealer Review:
My dealings with Grieco, specifically Doug Altean, were great. Things were friendly and efficient-we negotiated a win-win deal😊 There were a few things that were to be done to the car and they were done quickly and very well- Doug was unbelievable at following up with and organizing those items; he was even following up on his vacation to make sure everything went smoothly; his colleague Amy met me as I arrived to pick up the car and it was seamless-she was great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FH3D71L0126649
Stock: PCDBS18
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 20,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,999
Green Chevrolet - East Moline / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
Thank you Green Chevrolet. Seth, Joe & John were great to work with. Would highly recommend Green Chevrolet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YP3D65G5600565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$27,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
SPECIAL ORDER FOR A FORMER GM DESIGN TEAM EXECUTIVE. ULTRA RARE 2004 COMMEMORATIVE EDITION C5 ROADSTER WITH A TRUE SPORTSCAR 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. THIS VEHICLE HAS NEVER SEEN A WET ROAD NEVER, SPENT A NIGHT OUTDOORS AND WAS MOST DEFINITELY ENJOYED AND SHOW CASED ONLY SPECIAL OCCASIONS BY ITS ONE AND ONLY OWNER. Currently available is a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Edition located in Sunny Tempe Arizona and currently available for your viewing and or test drive pleasure. 2004 brought the end of the C5 Corvette era and to go out in grand fashion Chevrolet introduced the optional Commemorative Edition. The Commemorative Edition package, which celebrates Corvette's back to back class victories at the 24 Hours of LeMans, was an additional $3,700 add on. This special package included: LeMans Blue Metallic exterior paint, Shale colored interior and convertible top, special badges and seat embroidery, along with high polished, 5 spoke wheels with special LeMans wheel centers all of which were only available with this package. This 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Edition is powered by its 5.7L LS1 V8 engine rated at 350 horsepower and 375 lb./ft. of torque, This one is backed by a 6-speed manual transmission, and linked to a limited slip rear end with 3.42 gears with only 16,620 actual one owner completely un altered in anyway shape or form miles! Equipment on this 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Commemorative Edition include: Dual Zone Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio with CD Player, Manual Convertible Top, Cruise Control, Heads Up Display, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Power Windows, Power Locks, 6-Way Power Seats, Lumbar Support, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Driver Information Center, Anti-Lock Brakes, Tilt & Telescopic Wheel, Traction Control, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Seat Belts, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, and Performance Radial Tires. Out of the 34,064 Corvettes manufactured for 2004, only 2,659 were Commemorative Edition Convertibles and you have arguably found the nicest one available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Dealer Review:
We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heads up display, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY32G245111917
Stock: 11829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,404
Pat Fischer Nissan - Titusville / Florida
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT ** Most Fun allowed in 50 States!!! Breath fresh air again-- Enjoy Life!!!! YES...YES...YES!!! The only Nos here is the ones on our face!! Come see us. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY ** CLEAN AUTOCHECK !! 4-Wheel Disc ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control,(LPO), Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Camaro Insignia Package (LPO) w/Red Hot Cover, Camaro Logo Fender Badge (LPO), Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, LED Taillamps, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Paddle-Shift Manual Controls, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logo (LPO), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Red Hot Painted Engine Cover (LPO), Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping and Tilt steering wheel, Tire Inflation Kit, Traction control, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Aluminum. Red 3.6L V6 DI 8-Speed Automatic RWD. MPG: 19C/29H. Our Nissan, factory trained, Master technician perform a 167 point inspection and completed routine maintenance. Serving the central Florida area since 1971 and continuing a wonderful history with our new and long time
Dealer Review:
I am currently 2.5 hours away at a children’s hospital with my daughter. Jeff found me a great brand new car with all the features I wanted and took care of everything on the phone. My dad went and saw the car in person to check it out for me and dropped off my check. They even brought the car all the way to Jacksonville free of charge for me as we’re here for cancer treatments for our daughter. He was so helped and easy to work with. Definitely would recommend him to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS2K0119679
Stock: PM9159A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,994 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$27,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS2H0143795
Stock: 2000661012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 25,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,000$2,159 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$66,195 ORIGINAL MSRP**PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP($5,540)**5 SPOKE CHROME PREMIUM WHEELS($1,850)**AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION($1,750)**PERFORMANCE PACKAGE($1,695)**6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES($1,250)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEAD-UP DISPLAY**BOSE PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**KEYLESS REMOTE**POWER FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U675107289
Stock: 16517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 8,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,950
O'Donnell Lutz - Melbourne / Florida
****ONLY 8,984 Miles**** **Important Information to Know about the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette 60th Anniversary Edition Convertible** 1. Carfax Certified One-Owner. Accident free Florida....like new with only 8,984 miles!!!! 2. Four new tires! 3.Thisis a rare car with extremely low miles!! Loaded for the year and in amazing condition. Higlights area head-up display, a cargo net and cover, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a touchscreen interface, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with an iPod/USB audio interface,driver memory functions, heated sport seats with power-adjustable lumbar and seat bolsters, and a power telescoping steering wheel (manual tilt). The Corvette convertible gets a power-folding roof,gets leather-trimmed interior surfaces and leather/faux suede upholstery, and navigation. The Grand Sport addsstiffer suspension tuning, larger cross-drilled brake rotors, special wheels and Grand Sport styling elements. Finally, the 60th Anniversary Edition completes the vehicle withIt adds special white paint, Diamond Blue interior trim, special badges and stitched seat emblems, a suede steering wheel and a ZR1-style spoiler. 4. Non-smoker owned. 5. As always at O'Donnell-Lutz....in great condition mechanically and very pleasing to the eyes!! Please feel free to email or call for any further information or to schedule a no-pressure test drive. At O'Donnell-Lutz we focus on the best quality for your dollar! Every car is hand-picked from new car dealer trades daily. Unlike most off-lease companies and volume new car dealers we do not focus on getting the cheapest rental, accident, and not so nice cars. Our idea is to never sell a vehicle we would not drive ourselves. Price is important, we know That's why we strive to offer the most quality vehicle on the market at the most competitive price, period. Every price is clearly marked, we focus on getting you the best rate with your good credit through credit union financing. Have a rate that can't be beaten? Bring your own financing, we work with all financial institutions. No gimmicks, no games, just great cars at great prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1Y43DWXD5110028
Stock: AU666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 16,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494NEW ARRIVAL!!! ENTHUSIAST CAR COLLECTOR LOCALLY OWNED BEAUTIFUL 7 SPEED MANUAL CORVETTE STINGRAY Z51 IN RARE COLOR COMBINATION!! EXCELLENT OPTIONS. RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW! EXTERIOR IS TORCH RED WITH ADRENALINE RED LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:6.2L LT1 V8 ENGINE WITH 455 HP7 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION 2LT EQUIPMENT GROUP GLOSS BLACK 19/20 WHEELS RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL CARBON FLASH HOOD VENT AND REAR BOSE SURROUND AUDIO HEADS UP DISPLAY BLACK MOTORIZED CONVERTIBLE TOP HEATED AND VENTILATED POWER AND MEMORY SEATS SELECTABLE DRIVING MODES ACTIVE REV MATCHING BACKUP CAMERA XM BLUETOOTH AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YJ3D73E5113579
Stock: C3579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$27,998$870 Below Market
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
All prices reflect a $1,000 discount for financing with a Hatcher Preferred Lender We're confident we have the right price for you, the right quality for you, the right level of trust for you and the proper respect for how you want to purchase an automobile. We pride ourselves on the best and fastest way to get all the information you need to make well-informed decisions all in 30 minutes or less. Value Pricing is Fast, Simple, Friendly, and Fair. It all adds up to the right car buying experience for you. You'll simply love the way we do business. Need specific reasons to start here? Have a look at the list below: Upfront prices. Zero hassles. Donnie Hatcher makes it easy to find the right car for you at a price you can trust. Your car's no-haggle price is the same online as it is on the lot, and we will validate our pricing 100% of the time. We also offer very flexible financing options. We stand behind our cars. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. We'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours. Our fast, free appraisal process along with our partnership with Kelly Blue Book's Trade-In Buying Center ensures the most money for your Trade-In. KBB will write you a check for your automobile or we will! Either cash offer is good for seven days. And we'll buy any car, no matter its age or condition. Recent Arrival! Not all vehicles qualify for 20 year 200,000 mile warranty must have less than 100k miles. Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, Portable Audio Connection, Steering Wheel Controls, 18' Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS7L0108209
Stock: 77589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 33,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,980$1,387 Below Market
Sakelaris GMC Buick - Lebanon / Missouri
Hey!! Look right here!! Set down the mouse because this fabulous Convertible Vehicle is the Vehicle you've been searching for. Optional equipment includes: Engine: 3.6L V6 DI w/VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS5K0123032
Stock: 123032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 56,626 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,000
Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina
Corvette Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U875103129
Stock: H12717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-02-2020
- 60,178 miles
$21,133
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FB3DS6H0175505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
