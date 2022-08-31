Located in San Leandro , CA / 2,397 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...

Bought a car from Enterprise and I could not be happier. But this review is more about the people. Specifically Courtney C went above and beyond to help me find what I was looking for. She went out of her way to so I could purchase a Chevy Volt and I cannot thank her enough for her professionalism, kindness and compassion. Its the best customer service I have ever received and i hope they give that women a raise! Thank you!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : No History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1FB3DS0K0151319

Stock: 7S0VPF

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-31-2022