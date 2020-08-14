Used Cadillac Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 158,313 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,994
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **NON SMOKER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**.2010 Cadillac CTS Premium Crystal Red Tintcoat AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT18/26 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 18" All-Season Tire Performance Package (Front Fog Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Limited-Slip Differential, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, and Sport Suspension), Luxury Level One Package (Heavy-Duty Pet Guard Cargo Net, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Retractable Rear Cargo Shade, and Theft-Deterrent Alarm System), Luxury Level Two Package (Air Filtration System, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Keyless Access Keyless-Ignition, Keyless Access-Passive Entry, Keyless Access-Remote Start, Power Rake Wheel Steering Column, Split-Folding Rear Seat, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Memory Package, Seating Package (10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, and Universal Home Remote), Wood Trim Package (Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim), 10 Speakers, 18" x 8" High-Polished Aluminum Finish Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/Navigation, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS8EV0A0117869
Stock: C002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 41,459 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$47,991
Luxury Cars of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP6E0178576
Stock: 13364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,290 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
With sharp styling and luxury leanings, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon represents an intriguing alternative to other wagons and compact crossovers. The 3.0 base comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a seven-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The 3.0 Luxury adds additional acoustic insulation, heated eight-way power front seats (with adjustable lumbar), leather upholstery, driver memory functions, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, a six-CD changer and the Luxury Level One package, which includes a rearview camera, automatic wipers, a pet net, a cargo cover and interior accent lighting. The CTS Touring package includes a different grille, a leather/faux-suede steering wheel and shift knob, other special interior trim and a Performance package that includes 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, xenon headlights and foglights. The 3.6 Performance trim is essentially equipped like a 3.0 Luxury with the Performance package. It goes without the Luxury Level One items, but adds a more powerful engine and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Performance Luxury package includes the Luxury Level One items as well as rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, heated and ventilated front seats, a split-folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a cabin deodorizer. The 3.6 Premium includes all the above equipment, but adds a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and a navigation system with a pop-up touchscreen interface, and real-time traffic and weather. The CTS's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.
Dealer Review:
Kimberly and Hisham went above and beyond to please me!!! Got the car of my dreams and best customer service. THANKS YALL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP8E34D0101159
Stock: 2538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,329
Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*New Arrival with AWD, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bose Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, and Much More!! Local Trade with a Clean CARFAX!! More photos and detailed description coming soon!! Please call or email our sales team for more photos or a personalized video!! 18/26 City/Highway MPG*This Radiant Silver 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury will be fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians and comes with our Boucher-exclusive 1-year SmartCare maintenance package, which includes 3 complimentary oil changes and much more - a $1,000 value!!*Please contact our Boucher Hyundai sales team to verify availability. We can have your vehicle pulled up and ready for you in our exclusive 50-vehicle climate-controlled indoor showroom at 1537 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (right next to the old Pick 'N Save building).*Price excludes tax, title, license, service fee, and dealer-installed options or accessories. Please contact dealer to verify all standard and optional equipment.
Dealer Review:
As much as I dislike car dealers, in general, Boucher Hyundai was a pleasant experience. Darlene Larsen was wonderful to work with. I look forward to my next purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DH8EG7A0147466
Stock: 20HN1167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 81,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,790
Auto Express Way - Canton / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS8EV2A0145317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$63,910
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. LOW MILES - 21,215! Nav System, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Cadillac V-Series with WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and LIGHT TITANIUM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 556 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE with real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8" diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE START, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com explains "The more practical vehicle has the same fine handling, solid feel BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
We had a fantastic experience at Gabriel/Jordan Ford Dealer at Livingston, TX. We bought a Ford Explorer last Friday, July 19th, 2019. The Sales Representative, Hali Crow, was the person who took care of our business. She was very acknowledged, precise, and friendly with my kids and family. She showed us the best way to navigate through the process professionally. We are happy with the SUV as a family, a good fit for us. I highly recommended this local dealer and specially Hali Crow as Sales Representative. Awesome Job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP0C0109332
Stock: C0109332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 63,647 miles
$48,995
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP9D0107757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
CTS WAGON!!!! ONE OWNER!!!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!!! 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL ONSTAR BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM SATELLITE RADIO AUXILIARY JACK POWER TAILGATE VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR BUMPER TO BUMPER EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA8EY0B0111200
Stock: 11200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG8E50D0167788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995
Val Ward Cadillac - Fort Myers / Florida
2012 White Diamond Tricoat Cadillac CTS Luxury Wagon w/ only 45k miles! Purchase this RWD vehicle with confidence from our award-winning, family-owned Cadillac Dealer. FINANCING AVAILABLE! Our world class Finance Directors are standing by to help you find the lowest rate for your perfect vehicle. AWARD WINNING DEALER: Val Ward Cadillac is a third-generation, family-owned business. For the past 50 years Val Ward Cadillac has sought to exceed the expectations of its Southwest Florida clientele. We offer aggressive, no nonsense pricing and are always looking for top quality trade-ins. Val Ward has received Cadillac's prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' award 6 times and we are among Cadillac's top performing dealers for customer sales and service. *Vehicle options, trim, equipment, horsepower values, and other specifications based on factory information. 3rd Party websites may publish incorrect pricing and/or options. Please contact us to confirm accuracy prior to purchase. Call Jeff Miller, Internet Sales Manager, for more information at (877) 337-3165!
Dealer Review:
Tom Knoche far exceeded my expectations. I definitely will send others to him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE8E50C0111743
Stock: 20135B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 82,279 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
Flagler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Palm Coast / Florida
GREAT LOOKING CTS WAGON! VERY CLEAN CAR, SPORTY, AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE!2012 Cadillac CTS Performance LEATHER, GREAT LOOKING WAGON, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 10 Speakers, 18" All-Season Tire Performance Package, 18" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, CD player, Compass, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Limited-Slip Differential, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Slot CD/DVD Player, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Seating Package, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote.Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGFlagler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Palm Coast, Where We Treat You Like Family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL8E36C0145464
Stock: 40346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 72,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,170
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2010 Cadillac CTS White Diamond Tricoat AWD 4D Wagon, AWD. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC8EG9A0111132
Stock: 0C4213P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 124,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG8EY2B0141409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,995
Holman Cadillac - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
ONLY 40,127 Miles! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 19' X 9' (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT, 19' X 9.5' (48.3 CM X 24.1 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8.PRICING MODELHolman Cadillac utilizes market based pricing. This compares our vehicles with other similar vehicles in the marketplace. The parameters, used are mileage, condition, color and equipment. This allows us to provide the very best price up front in a no pressure, no haggle environment.WHY BUY FROM USHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers for over 90 years. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come. Call NOW (856) 778-1000 www.holmancadillac.com!OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8' diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) 10GB for music storage, and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, REMOTE VEHICLE START, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD).VEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains 'Expressive design, impressive dynamic qualities and polished Cadillac character make all versions of the CTS appealing. '.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP0E0127302
Stock: E0127302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 92,194 milesDelivery Available*
$15,590
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG8EG3A0135091
Stock: 2000644870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 43,600 miles
$22,991
Dave Kirk Cadillac - Crossville / Tennessee
Check out this very clean and well taken care of 2012 Cadillac CTS with a 3.6L V6 and only 43K Miles! It sits high in SUV rankings thanks in part to its poised handling and powerful engine. It also has above-average predicted reliability and good crash test results. It is a one Owner that has been completely inspected by our GM Certified technicians and is ready for delivery. Call and reserve your VIP test drive today! We have dozens of lenders on hand for instant financing!!(931)-484-5151
Dealer Review:
Friendly people, they easy to deal with & they had decent prices on what I was looking for. Would use these guys again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS8E33C0132481
Stock: 3981A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 52,555 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$65,000
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Lingenfelter Super Charged Black Raven RWD Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 19' x 9' Fr & 19' x 9.5' Rr Painted Alum. Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
Dealer Review:
It was an outstanding experience. Very fast getting through the F&I office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP9C0128526
Stock: STK128526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 93,835 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
Dealer Review:
The sales staff was very helpful and worked around our schedule for looking at a car. The manager worked with us to get a price we just couldn't walk away from. Their selection of vehicles is big.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA8EY0B0147419
Stock: LVCE147419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
