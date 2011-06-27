Used Cadillac Truck for Sale Near Me
- $9,998
2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base223,335 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Baraboo / Wisconsin
CD Player, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, AWD / 4WD / 4X4, MP3, 18' x 8' 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 18' x 8' 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio. CARFAX One-Owner. JUST GET MORE AT THE DON LARSON SUPERCENTER! Please call today to schedule your test drive on this ... 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI Black Raven
Dealer Review:
I came in not knowing what to expect and Jeremy Seep was so welcoming, he answered any question I had and was able to help me find something I loved 110% thank you guys!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62827G192256
Stock: 0464A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $14,995Fair Deal
2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base128,963 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GLOBE MOTORS - Spokane / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62857G168016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,900
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury77,107 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Net Motorcars - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF6BG326173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,999
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base122,869 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Roy Robinson Subaru - Marysville / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62858G226174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,495
2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base192,508 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
REAR DVD ** MOON - ROOF ** NAVIGATION ** BOSE SOUND ** GREAT VALUE ** DRIVES GREAT ** FREE SIRIUS XM FOR 3 MONTHS ** FREE CAR FAX REPORT ** GREAT VALUE ** At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
Dealer Review:
The experience we had with Direct Cars was excellent. They are very knowledgeable and made the buying experience pleasurable. I would highly recommend Direct Cars and plan to purchase my future vehicles there.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62857G177525
Stock: INV1515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,977
2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base249,825 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Heritage Automotive Center - Lawrenceburg / Tennessee
White Diamond 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT 4-Speed Automatic HD AWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK63N43G253827
Stock: S802B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2020
- New Listing$10,307
2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base109,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Chevrolet Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, MOONROOF / SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, CONTACTLESS PURCHASE !!!, DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE !!!, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, AWD, Red E, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/XM Satellite Radio, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Red E 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT AWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI High-Output CALL US TODAY AT 804-521-5300. Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
Spent all day negotiating for a car, agreed to terms, and while waiting for the salesman to reply with next steps for me to purchase the car, they sold it out from under me. Not good business practice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK62NX5G147158
Stock: 692679PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $15,500
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base168,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trimax Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62868G305935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,950
2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury107,486 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fantasy Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF0CG151937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,448
2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base185,359 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac Escalade EXT . Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Cadillac Escalade EXT. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Cadillac Escalade EXT. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac Escalade EXT. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade EXT .
Dealer Review:
One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. Thanks to Trey and Reese for making it so goof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYEK63N33G314777
Stock: 3G314777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $14,991Fair Deal | $809 below market
2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base140,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
Dealer Review:
Got a 2017 WRX here great condition and they saved me thousands on my insurance, Good cars always serviced and detailed before you pick up the vehicle. Recommend anyone to get a vehicle here!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62807G300020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,987
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium23,391 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. Premium trim. GREAT MILES 23,391! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, DVD, NAV, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Cadillac Premium with WHITE DIAMOND PREMIUM PAINT exterior and EBONY W/ EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/XM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm (STD). Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The EXT is Escalade in front, Chevrolet Avalanche pickup in back. It has the Chevy's fold-down Midgate that can extend the cargo bed into the passenger compartment.". WHO WE ARE: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 7/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
We had a fantastic experience at Gabriel/Jordan Ford Dealer at Livingston, TX. We bought a Ford Explorer last Friday, July 19th, 2019. The Sales Representative, Hali Crow, was the person who took care of our business. She was very acknowledged, precise, and friendly with my kids and family. She showed us the best way to navigate through the process professionally. We are happy with the SUV as a family, a good fit for us. I highly recommended this local dealer and specially Hali Crow as Sales Representative. Awesome Job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4NEF0BG342780
Stock: BG342780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $31,900
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury79,445 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Net Motorcars - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYT4MEF3BG183330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,900
2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base127,263 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
iSellTrux - Hampstead / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK12289G229909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,899Good Deal | $1,284 below market
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base127,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dependable Used Cars - Anchorage / Alaska
Dealer Review:
The gentlemen there take the time to answer your questions and are friendly and courteous. They got my family the best deal possible and took the time to find a finance company with a payment we could afford. I appreciate the time they took to help us find the right vehicle, one that could fit our big family. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a car with minimal time waiting and awesome customer service. They go above and beyond what is expected. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK628X8G201755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,391Fair Deal
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base131,405 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
V8 Ultra Luxury Collection; Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Wheels; 4-18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Front Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Seats; Heated And Cooled; Seat Cushion And Seat Back For Driver And Front Passenger Tires; P265/65R18; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of MINI of Las Vegas's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with 131,399mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Cadillac Escalade EXT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Cadillac Escalade EXT . Well-known by many, the Escalade EXT has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This Cadillac Escalade EXT features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. The Escalade EXT is well maintained and has just 131,399mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade EXT . *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a Mini Cooper Countryman from Mini of Las Vegas on Sahara Ave. Will and the team at Mini of Las Vegas were very professional. I did an inquiry on a Countryman online and Will contacted me the next day. He emailed me different Mini Countryman to look at with many good pictures. Will also sent different finance options. Will stated I could get per approved before coming down to the dealership so that I would know what my finance terms and options would be before purchasing the vehicle. I told Will what car I was interested in and when I arrived at the dealership the car was ready for me to test drive. I was not pressured to look at more expensive car or different cars. Will spent his time with me explaining the Mini Countryman I had chosen and the price, options, gas mileage, inspections by the dealership and vehicle warranty. The finance team was also great. They went over down payment options, final price, monthly payment and did not try to upsell anything I did not need. I was in and out of the dealership in less than 2 hours. I could not be happier with my Mini Countryman and the stress-free experience at Mini of Las Vegas. I had small issues and questions with my Countryman and someone returned my call immediately and addressed my issues quickly. Great customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62878G194621
Stock: 8G194621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $13,900Good Deal | $2,189 below market
2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base131,269 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prostrollo Motor Sales - Huron / South Dakota
We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Call 800-766-6411 today to schedule your test drive! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI Black Raven Tow Package, Local Trade, 18' x 8' 7-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation/XM Satellite, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, XM Satellite Radio. Serviced and Inspected by our award winning service department!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62807G239137
Stock: A266B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- New Listing$12,171Fair Deal
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base182,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Base 4D Sport Utility White Diamond Tricoat AWD 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheels, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at 734-429-9431 with your questions and to set up an appointment to experience the Family Deal at LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Saline, where it's not just what you get - it's how you feel! NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFK62868G156619
Stock: 20S1567B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
