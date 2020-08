Close

Don Larson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Baraboo / Wisconsin

I came in not knowing what to expect and Jeremy Seep was so welcoming, he answered any question I had and was able to help me find something I loved 110% thank you guys!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 3GYFK62827G192256

Stock: 0464A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2020