MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

V8 Ultra Luxury Collection; Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Wheels; 4-18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) 7-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Front Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces; Seats; Heated And Cooled; Seat Cushion And Seat Back For Driver And Front Passenger Tires; P265/65R18; All-Season; Blackwall Tl Al2 Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of MINI of Las Vegas's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with 131,399mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Cadillac Escalade EXT has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Cadillac Escalade EXT . Well-known by many, the Escalade EXT has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This Cadillac Escalade EXT features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. The Escalade EXT is well maintained and has just 131,399mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade EXT . *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

I recently purchased a Mini Cooper Countryman from Mini of Las Vegas on Sahara Ave. Will and the team at Mini of Las Vegas were very professional. I did an inquiry on a Countryman online and Will contacted me the next day. He emailed me different Mini Countryman to look at with many good pictures. Will also sent different finance options. Will stated I could get per approved before coming down to the dealership so that I would know what my finance terms and options would be before purchasing the vehicle. I told Will what car I was interested in and when I arrived at the dealership the car was ready for me to test drive. I was not pressured to look at more expensive car or different cars. Will spent his time with me explaining the Mini Countryman I had chosen and the price, options, gas mileage, inspections by the dealership and vehicle warranty. The finance team was also great. They went over down payment options, final price, monthly payment and did not try to upsell anything I did not need. I was in and out of the dealership in less than 2 hours. I could not be happier with my Mini Countryman and the stress-free experience at Mini of Las Vegas. I had small issues and questions with my Countryman and someone returned my call immediately and addressed my issues quickly. Great customer service.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

VIN: 3GYFK62878G194621

Stock: 8G194621

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020