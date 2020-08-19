Used Cadillac Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 38,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$26,500
Jacksons of Enid Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Enid / Oklahoma
You can find this 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury and many others like it at Jacksons of Enid. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac XTS Luxury. The quintessential Cadillac -- This Cadillac XTS Luxury speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Cadillac XTS Luxury is the one! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Dealer Review:
Where do I start? Well, I began my search for a diesel truck so I went to CarGuru where I found several. I was in West Memphis Arkansas at the time, I live in Texas, anyway I called on several trucks and settled on one at Jacksons of Enid Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. I emailed back and forth with the salesman as well as spoke with him. The Ad on Guru stated the Truck was a “long bed” which was a REQUIRMENT as I pull a 5th wheel an the sales verified that it was a LONG BED. I drove over 500 miles to Enid OK to this dealership. I stayed at a local RV park but all total this little side trip to THIS dealership cost me around $600. I arrived to the dealership and immediately saw the truck was NOT a Long bed but was a regular bed. As I got into the deal I discovered I would need to spend about an extra $1,000 to $1,500 to modify the truck for my 5th wheel hitch. To say I was not please is an understatement. In my research I found a solutio0n that would only cost $550.00. I was willing to move forward with he deal even thought he truck was not a long bed just because of the time and investment to get to this dealership. I already had my financing in place when I arrived, the trade in was not an issue but felt that the dealership should pay this cost, because of their inability to list the truck correctly as a “regular bed” and not a long bed and the extra time is was going to take get the needed part to tow my 5th wheel this increasing my cost of being there. I called the salesman, who by the way was nice and understanding, and explained this to him. He said that would probably be no problem and he understood my position and agreed. However, this salesman has been at this dealership for 5yrs and to not know what a long bed is versus a regular bed seems a bit odd to me. He called me back and said the “Sales Manager” would not agree to this, which I was amazed. The salesman was apologetic, but he could do nothing. I told him to call the sales managers manager and he said he would. Again, he called me back and said it was a no go. So I left and headed to San Antonio to another dealer with the same truck, better price and a Long Bed. What amazes me is that this so called sales manager did not even have the wherewithal or courtesy to even speak with me. I was treated very expendable and rudely. The takeaway here, do not trust this dealership. If they do this to a person who went through what I did to get to them to do business only to be basically spit in my face with a [non-permissible content removed] on the way out. If you buy a car here have it inspected, get a Carfax and but an extended warranty, but not from the dealership. This person who they call a sales manager here at this place is out of his element and not at all qualified for this position. In their actions they have created a person, me, that will write reviews and submit them online warning people about this dealership and my experience. My next letter is to the owner of the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S30K9126299
Stock: U3587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 35,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,970
F.C. Kerbeck Buick GMC - Palmyra / New Jersey
DESIRABLE FEATURES: Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Remote Start, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Sensor, Wood Trim, SiriusXM, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Smartphone Support, Multi-Zone AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Alarm. Your 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Philadelphia, PA and the surrounding areas of Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Camden & Palmyra NJ. FC Kerbeck Cadillacs also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience. This front wheel drive 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury is one of those used cars Philadelphia, PA shoppers seek out for its Bronze Dune Metallic exterior with a Jet Black Interior. With 35,977 miles this 2019 XTS with a 3.6l engine is your best buy near Philadelphia, PA and the surrounding areas of Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Camden & Palmyra NJ.. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, Memory Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener. Your Bronze Dune Metallic 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is available for immediate test drives in Palmyra, NJ. Our Car Dealership near Philadelphia, PA: Call FC Kerbeck Cadillacs today at (856) 291-0186 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury! FC Kerbeck Cadillacs serves Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas of Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Camden & Palmyra New Jersey.. You can also visit us at, 100 NJ-73 Palmyra NJ, 08065 to check it out in person! FC Kerbeck Cadillacs Used car dealership only sells used cars Philadelphia, PA buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving. MECHANICAL FEATURES: This Cadillac XTS comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.6l engine, an 6-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance. FC Kerbeck Cadillacs is Western New Jersey's only location where you can test drive a used or Certified car. That's why more New Jersey used car shoppers and owners drive to FC Kerbeck Cadillacs in Palmyra for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories. INTERIOR OPTIONS: Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Bench Seat SAFETY OPTIONS: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Driver Restriction Features, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions Why utilize GM Financial Financing? You can use our Cadillac Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Bronze Dune Metallic 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury. Our FC Kerbeck Cadillacs Cadillac GM Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Cadillac Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our GM Financial experts offer more and better credit options than u
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36K9117283
Stock: 68642K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 52,768 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,500$2,001 Below Market
Jack Schmitt Cadillac - O Fallon / Illinois
WAS $14,000, PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book! ONLY 52,755 Miles! Leather, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof and (Y26) CUE and Navigation, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (UVD) heated steering wheel rim, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM, CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8 color information display, three USB ports, SD card slot, auxiliary input jack and Natural Voice Recognition, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, CD PLAYER, SINGLE DISC, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 1700-5500 rpm) (STD). Cadillac Luxury AWD with BLACK RAVEN exterior and JET BLACK W/ JET BLACK ACCENTS interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says . the Cadillac's contemporary interior design and touchscreen control interface stand out from the competition. The ATS is also one of the best handling entry-luxury sedans out there. . PRICED TO MOVE Was $14,000. This ATS is priced $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $41,100*. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH5RX3E0130410
Stock: 27227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5 miles
$41,000
Mike Raisor Cadillac - Lafayette / Indiana
3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SB, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or $199 documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S31K9159943
Stock: C90759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2019
- 105,241 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 17/28 City/Highway MPGWhite Diamond 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS FWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 300 hp 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: ONStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Front Bench Seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!
Dealer Review:
Discrimination at its finest. Always have a white male present when dealing with them! My experience with this company has been awful. I came in looking and ready to buy a vehicle off their lot with no request other than to run my numbers and see if the payment works in my budget. I was given a quote that fit beautifully in my budget and my husband and I were excited to have the ability to purchase his dream car. The next day, I was told that the finance guy, Charlie, accidently ran the numbers for a different car and the payment for the one we had thought we were purchasing was now over our budget. I explained to them that human error happens and I understand and asked that they work with me to get the car into a price that will work with my budget. I was then told that they would drop a whole $100 off the price of the car and that this was the BEST he could do for ME. My husband then called the next day, not identifying himself as my husband at first, and negotiated the price of the same vehicle we were looking to buy. They were all of a sudden able to take $780 off the price of the vehicle for him. When I emailed them about this new price and asked them to now work with me, they refused. It became very apparent to me in these various encounters with the staff that they do not like to work with female clientele and will take advantage of them. They were rude and inflexible with me the entire time. Even after speaking to their manager, Gary, about these issues, I got a rude response short of him yelling at me and telling me I am ridiculous. This apparent discrimination in gender they have is inexcusable. As a paying customer, it should not matter my gender, race or any other potential prejudicial characteristics I may carry. This is NOT an equal opportunity dealership. Be aware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5796YU274240
Stock: 24222P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,456 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$27,590
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX9H0120370
Stock: 2000619839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury34,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,995$3,133 Below Market
Paul Conte Cadillac - Freeport / New York
Recent Arrival! 2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Luxury 4D Sedan Black Raven CARFAX One-Owner. FREE New York State Re-Inspections, FREE Car Washes for all long as you own your vehicle! No Extra Charge for Cadillac Certification on any Certified Vehicle! Absolutely NO Dealer Prep Fees or Hidden Fees, Fully Transparent Pricing - the price you see is the price you pay (plus tax and DMV) Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 18/27 City/Highway MPG Experience the Conte Difference! Paul Conte Cadillac is a family owned and operated dealership since 1979, offering world-class customer service. We are a 20-Time Cadillac MASTER Dealer. We offer Saturday Service Hours, and our Service Department is located on premises with a Large Fleet or NEW Cadillac Loaner Vehicles. Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS8HU182892
Stock: U7619
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 71,540 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,350
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac XTS Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61V5S31D9231739
Stock: 10428134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 84,558 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,695
Lilliston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Millville / New Jersey
Why pay more for less? Price lowered!! A winning value! Less than 85k Miles** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! Real gas sipper!!! 29 MPG Hwy!!! This fantastic Cadillac is one of the most sought after vehicles on the market because it NEVER lets owners down!!! This reputable ATS, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Turbo...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX9E0102131
Stock: 2131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 31,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,998
CarMax Dayton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - West Carrollton / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF5RXXJ0120618
Stock: 19287078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,956 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,137$781 Below Market
Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is pleased to offer this handsome 2007 Cadillac DTS in Brown. We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Side Viiew Mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quad Band Antenna, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. Odometer is 16478 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Brown 2007 DTS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Cadillac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y17U228357
Stock: L533371B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury21,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,333$2,602 Below Market
Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.Certified. 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury Radiant Silver MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7786 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance19/28 City/Highway MPGLuxury Package 1SB (Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Vision Camera, and Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps), Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav (Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature and SiriusXM Radio), 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces,
Dealer Review:
Friendly, knowledgeable, honest and professional staff. Honestly, they made the whole car buying ordeal very pleasant and enjoyable. Thank you Bayview!!! Alex, Michele, Anthony and Bayview Team keep up the great and fun work. It was a great experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S30K9156757
Stock: BA3073
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 30,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
Cadillac of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / North Carolina
INCLUDES WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, CADILLAC DEALER MAINTAINED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER, NEVER A RENTAL, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, NON SMOKER, PANO/EXTENDED SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, USB PORT, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, LANE MONITOR DETECTOR, 3.0L V6, AWD, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Comfort Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Automatic Cruise Control, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Navigation System, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks, Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1065 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds Cadillac Dealer near Raleigh, Sanford and Goldsboro, NC Cadillac of Fayetteville is an used car dealership selling and maintaining used cars to the Sanford, Goldsboro and Raleigh area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE5R65HU130250
Stock: 11593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2019
- 38,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,983
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Gabriel Jordan Chevrolet Cadillac but can be made available upon request. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! GREAT MILES 38,830! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged Engine, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, SUNROOF, POWER AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES: POWER, WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALLOY, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8" diagonal color information display, three USB ports, auxiliary input jack, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, Collection and Teen Driver (Includes (KI6) 110V power receptacle.) (STD). Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Designed to be a sports car from the ground up WHY BUY FROM US: At Gabriel/Jordan Chevrolet Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
We had a fantastic experience at Gabriel/Jordan Ford Dealer at Livingston, TX. We bought a Ford Explorer last Friday, July 19th, 2019. The Sales Representative, Hali Crow, was the person who took care of our business. She was very acknowledged, precise, and friendly with my kids and family. She showed us the best way to navigate through the process professionally. We are happy with the SUV as a family, a good fit for us. I highly recommended this local dealer and specially Hali Crow as Sales Representative. Awesome Job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB5RX8H0116718
Stock: H0116718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 5,499 miles
$46,900
Arnie Bauer Buick GMC - Matteson / Illinois
BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS!, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!, OUTSTANDING CONDITION!, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, OIL JUST CHANGED!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER AGAIN!, Text questions directly to the General Sales manager at 708.889.5503, This vehicle includes a Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty!! Ask for details!, *PRICED BELOW MARKET, 2 keys, Red Horizon Tintcoat, Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Cadillac 4G LTE, Convenience Package, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar & Cadillac Connected Services Capable, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety Alert Seat, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof. 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Odometer is 5306 miles below market average! Red Horizon Tintcoat 18/27 City/Highway MPG *Arnie Bauer has been a trusted name for over 75 years! We do the shopping for you and price our vehicles aggressively making them some of the best values online! Most vehicles come with a Lifetime Engine Warranty!** WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! *At Arnie Bauer You Can't Buy the Wrong Car! - We are the only dealership around to offer a 72 hour vehicle exchange policy!! Call us at (708) 843-9295 to confirm availability and setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5525 Miller Circle Drive, Matteson, IL 60443 **Lifetime engine warranty applies to vehicles under 100,000 miles and less than 10 model years sold, some makes/models excluded, ask for details.
Dealer Review:
I don't have possession of the vehicle. The SUV has not been modified to accommodate my disability. I requested to have it removed to another mobility. There is no one helping me. This dealership does not accommodate disabled driver refusing to pay for the modification even after a sizable down payment. My attorney will be contacting you. I am also filing a consumer compliant with the Illinois Attorney Generals Office for unfair practices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RSXKU129673
Stock: C00204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 137,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
Heritage Subaru Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. **VALUE LOT CAR**30 DAY OR 1000 MILE WARRANTY**POWER SEAT**PREMIUM ALLOY RIMS**KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY**LOCAL TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY** Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
I had a really great car buying experience at Heritage Subaru Owings Mils. My salesperson was Mei Kei, and she was perfectly suited as a sales person. She understood the car, all of the details, and also anticipated my questions. She even knew when to step back when I was feeling overwhelmed with information. I've never had fun buying a car until this experience, and I highly recommend Heritage Subaru Owings Mills and Mei Kei as a truly helpful sales person. I got a beautiful car, with everything I need to make me feel happy and safe, at a reasonable price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y43U254028
Stock: DU254028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,000$3,394 Below Market
Benson Alfa Romeo - Greer / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC5SS9H0194128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,046 milesGood Deal
$12,413$1,458 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2013 Cadillac ATS 4D Sedan Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Standard Equipment Group 1SF. Odometer is 6438 miles below market average! 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo AWD Glacier Blue Metallic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT20/30 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines * NACTOY 2013 North American Car of the YearOur pricing is very competitive and our vehicles sell quickly. Please call us to confirm availability and to setup a time to drive this vehicle! Contact us at (888) 884-0461. We are located at 502 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 For a new 2019 Subaru in Ft Wayne, visit Fort Wayne Subaru! We carry all the latest Subaru models. Fort Wayne Subaru is the only Subaru dealership in the Huntington, New Haven, Warsaw & Auburn, IN area, offering excellent customer service, a friendly environment, attractive financing options, and great cars! Pick up the phone 260-209-6164 We offer the full line of Subaru cars including the new 2019 Forester, Legacy, Outback, as well as the BRZ, Impreza, Crosstrek, WRX, and STi. If you are in the research phase of the buying cycle, view our Subaru car reviews. Fort Wayne Subaru will find you the perfect new car at a great price. With a huge inventory of high-quality vehicles, we are certain that we can locate a new car that fits your needs. Our greater Huntington, New Haven, Warsaw & Auburn, IN used car inventory has vehicles by many of today's top automakers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG5RX6D0133030
Stock: P2432B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
