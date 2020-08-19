Used Cadillac Sedan for Sale Near Me

Jacksons of Enid Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Enid / Oklahoma

Where do I start? Well, I began my search for a diesel truck so I went to CarGuru where I found several. I was in West Memphis Arkansas at the time, I live in Texas, anyway I called on several trucks and settled on one at Jacksons of Enid Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. I emailed back and forth with the salesman as well as spoke with him. The Ad on Guru stated the Truck was a “long bed” which was a REQUIRMENT as I pull a 5th wheel an the sales verified that it was a LONG BED. I drove over 500 miles to Enid OK to this dealership. I stayed at a local RV park but all total this little side trip to THIS dealership cost me around $600. I arrived to the dealership and immediately saw the truck was NOT a Long bed but was a regular bed. As I got into the deal I discovered I would need to spend about an extra $1,000 to $1,500 to modify the truck for my 5th wheel hitch. To say I was not please is an understatement. In my research I found a solutio0n that would only cost $550.00. I was willing to move forward with he deal even thought he truck was not a long bed just because of the time and investment to get to this dealership. I already had my financing in place when I arrived, the trade in was not an issue but felt that the dealership should pay this cost, because of their inability to list the truck correctly as a “regular bed” and not a long bed and the extra time is was going to take get the needed part to tow my 5th wheel this increasing my cost of being there. I called the salesman, who by the way was nice and understanding, and explained this to him. He said that would probably be no problem and he understood my position and agreed. However, this salesman has been at this dealership for 5yrs and to not know what a long bed is versus a regular bed seems a bit odd to me. He called me back and said the “Sales Manager” would not agree to this, which I was amazed. The salesman was apologetic, but he could do nothing. I told him to call the sales managers manager and he said he would. Again, he called me back and said it was a no go. So I left and headed to San Antonio to another dealer with the same truck, better price and a Long Bed. What amazes me is that this so called sales manager did not even have the wherewithal or courtesy to even speak with me. I was treated very expendable and rudely. The takeaway here, do not trust this dealership. If they do this to a person who went through what I did to get to them to do business only to be basically spit in my face with a [non-permissible content removed] on the way out. If you buy a car here have it inspected, get a Carfax and but an extended warranty, but not from the dealership. This person who they call a sales manager here at this place is out of his element and not at all qualified for this position. In their actions they have created a person, me, that will write reviews and submit them online warning people about this dealership and my experience. My next letter is to the owner of the dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 2G61M5S30K9126299

Stock: U3587

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-29-2020