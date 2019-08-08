Used Cadillac Luxury for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    17,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,987

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    42,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,435

    Details
  • 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport in White
    used

    2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport

    6,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    19,445 miles

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    35,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $38,970

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    22,898 miles

    $32,480

    Details
  • 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport in Black
    used

    2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport

    15,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $41,999

    Details
  • 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury

    5 miles

    $41,000

    Details
  • 2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury in Black
    used

    2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury

    10,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $36,950

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    34,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    $3,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V in Silver
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS-V

    22,944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,998

    $6,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury in Black
    used

    2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury

    12,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,000

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

    24,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,000

    Details
  • 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury

    3,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $70,578

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    30,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury

    16,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,500

    Details
  • 2019 Cadillac XT5 in Light Brown
    certified

    2019 Cadillac XT5

    9,455 miles
    No accidents, Lease

    $35,914

    $987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury in Red
    used

    2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury

    5,499 miles

    $46,900

    Details

