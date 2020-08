Used Cadillac Luxury for Sale Near Me

Allen Chevrolet of Monroe - Monroe / Michigan

Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 155 Amp Alternator, All-Weather Cargo Tray (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Flex Divider (LPO), Cargo Net, Cargo Tie Downs (LPO), Floor Mounted Cargo Net (LPO), Halogen Headlamps, Heated steering wheel, Luxury Package 1SD, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Roof Rack Cross Rails (LPO), Teen Driver, Wheels: 18 x 8 Bright Machined Faced Aluminum, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ALUMINUM WHEELS, BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE. 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic Shadow Metallic 18/25 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. At the All New Allen Chevrolet Cadillac of Monroe, we strive for every sales and service customer to receive a VIP experience. Customer satisfaction is our number one goal.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYKNDRS3KZ254784

Stock: 204758A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020