Used Cadillac Luxury for Sale Near Me

- 17,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,987
Allen Chevrolet of Monroe - Monroe / Michigan
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 155 Amp Alternator, All-Weather Cargo Tray (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Flex Divider (LPO), Cargo Net, Cargo Tie Downs (LPO), Floor Mounted Cargo Net (LPO), Halogen Headlamps, Heated steering wheel, Luxury Package 1SD, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Roof Rack Cross Rails (LPO), Teen Driver, Wheels: 18 x 8 Bright Machined Faced Aluminum, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ALUMINUM WHEELS, BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 155 Amp Alternator, All-Weather Cargo Tray (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14 Speakers, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Flex Divider (LPO), Cargo Net, Cargo Tie Downs (LPO), Floor Mounted Cargo Net (LPO), Halogen Headlamps, Heated steering wheel, Luxury Package 1SD, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Roof Rack Cross Rails (LPO), Teen Driver, Wheels: 18 x 8 Bright Machined Faced Aluminum.2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic Shadow Metallic 18/25 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.At the All New Allen Chevrolet Cadillac of Monroe, we strive for every sales and service customer to receive a VIP experience. Customer satisfaction is our number one goal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS3KZ254784
Stock: 204758A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 42,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,435
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
If you're considering buying a vehicle here BUYER BEWARE. Bring a certified mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle before you buy, or better yet just go to a different dealership. If you want to lose $15,000 dollars, ignore this review. In summer of last year, I went to Kernersville Dodge to look for used heavy-duty trucks. Kernersville is known as the #1 heavy-duty truck dealer in the state, so I figured they would know what they were doing. This was my first heavy-duty truck & diesel. I told my salesperson this. We settled on a Chevrolet 3500 SRW. The truck ran rough (not enough to raise alarms, but enough that I commented on it) during the test drive & I was told that was normal. Having never driven a diesel, I believed him. Everything cursory that I knew to look at seemed OK. One of my main concerns is that I'm short & overweight, so getting into the truck would be hard day after day. The sales person assured me that I could take off the current running boards & get electric ones that would extend lower than the current ones. I went home that day thinking I'd gotten a good deal on a great truck. Immediately, I had a high-end alarm system, stereo system, new speakers (some of the originals were blown), & remote start installed. This was going to be my daily driver for a while, & I wanted it to be nice. I took the truck the next month to my mechanic because of a check engine light & learned that this truck wasn't such a good deal. It had broken motor mounts, all the shocks were broken (bad lift kit install), there was NO spare tire, rim, or wench, my tires were leaking (2), & glow plugs were bad. I'd been sold a truck that was unsafe. The mechanic also told me the running boards & the brush guard were an obvious (to an experienced eye) home job (welded improperly & almost completely to the frame) & they would be very difficult to remove & that most likely, the truck was used on construction sites. A local welding shop & two off road shops refused to remove the running boards since it could have damaged the frame. There was a very large dent in the front of the truck bed. Due to my shortness, I couldn't see it when I bought the truck. I was upset. I called Kernersville Dodge to see if they would reimburse me for the issues or allow me to trade it in & purchase something else (45 days after purchase). Cue three weeks of the runaround. They also removed my running boards WITHOUT my permission & then told me they couldn't reattach them because they couldn't install electric boards on my model & year. They tried to charge me for the new running boards. We went back & forth trying to come up with something we could all be happy with (they tried to tell me my truck had depreciated $12,000 in the 2 months since I had bought it, so the trade in value was a joke). They stated their service department had gone over the truck before purchase. I don't believe that & two mechanics agree with me. I really tried to work with them. Management was rude, flat-out didn't care, & lived up to the "sleazy car salesman" stereotype. I was passed from person to person having to retell my story each time; you could tell each person didn't care AT ALL or want to deal with me. It took days or weeks for them to return calls. They stated they would reimburse me for the spare tire, but never sent the check & wouldn't return phone calls. I actually ended up with a broken foot due to their direct actions with the running boards - the new running boards were sloped downwards, & I fell. Eight months later, I had put more than $15,000 into the truck OVER the loan amount. The final straw was a $1500 DEF sensor. By the time I sold it, the truck had: an new suspension system, the break system had been repaired or replaced, axle work was done, the head/ tail lights were replaced at least once, a wiring short was fixed, all fluids flushed, radiator work done, & other issues had been fixed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ3GR437182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,998
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Audio System w/Auxiliary Amplifier, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Panel Glass Sunroof w/Power Tilt/Sliding, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Rake & Telescopic Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SD Card Reader, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Diamond Cut/Argent Met Alloy, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZER47LF046987
Stock: D1461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,445 miles
$31,900
Kerbeck Chevrolet Buick GMC - Atlantic City / New Jersey
Indulge all your senses with our Certified, One Owner 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury presented in beautiful Silver Coast Metallic! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 310hp while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Our Front Wheel Drive Crossover SUV provides smooth, confident handling and scores near 27mpg on the highway. Admire the elegant proportions of our XT5 that are beautifully enhanced with jewel-like headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and a panoramic sunroof. With class-leading legroom, the spacious Luxury cabin is a haven of comfort and refinement, featuring comfortable leather on heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split sliding/reclining second-row seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a hands-free liftgate, and remote engine start. Innovation is close at hand with our central touchscreen featuring the CUE infotainment interface. You'll appreciate the convenience of voice commands, WiFi capability, wireless device charging, smartphone integration, and Bose audio with available satellite radio. Drive smarter behind the wheel of our Cadillac that surrounds you with technology to keep you aware and confident. A rearview camera, front parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring add to your peace of mind. Designed to accommodate your needs while expressing your distinctive sense of style, this XT5 Luxury is a superb choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Here at Kerbeck, we share with you all information to which we have access regarding the history of every vehicle, including: Carfax vehicle history report, prior use, and service history. We disclose every pre-owned vehicle with a minimum of $1000 prior repairs, when most dealers fail to disclose any/all repairs. Our goal is to provide you with the details of the vehicles history so you can buy with confidence here at Kerbeck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS9HZ279492
Stock: U33839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 35,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,970
F.C. Kerbeck Buick GMC - Palmyra / New Jersey
DESIRABLE FEATURES: Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Remote Start, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Sensor, Wood Trim, SiriusXM, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Smartphone Support, Multi-Zone AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Alarm. Your 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Philadelphia, PA and the surrounding areas of Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Camden & Palmyra NJ. FC Kerbeck Cadillacs also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience. This front wheel drive 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury is one of those used cars Philadelphia, PA shoppers seek out for its Bronze Dune Metallic exterior with a Jet Black Interior. With 35,977 miles this 2019 XTS with a 3.6l engine is your best buy near Philadelphia, PA and the surrounding areas of Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Camden & Palmyra NJ.. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, Memory Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener. Your Bronze Dune Metallic 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is available for immediate test drives in Palmyra, NJ. Our Car Dealership near Philadelphia, PA: Call FC Kerbeck Cadillacs today at (856) 291-0186 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury! FC Kerbeck Cadillacs serves Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas of Mt Laurel, Voorhees, Camden & Palmyra New Jersey.. You can also visit us at, 100 NJ-73 Palmyra NJ, 08065 to check it out in person! FC Kerbeck Cadillacs Used car dealership only sells used cars Philadelphia, PA buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving. MECHANICAL FEATURES: This Cadillac XTS comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.6l engine, an 6-speed automatic w/manual shift transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance. FC Kerbeck Cadillacs is Western New Jersey's only location where you can test drive a used or Certified car. That's why more New Jersey used car shoppers and owners drive to FC Kerbeck Cadillacs in Palmyra for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories. INTERIOR OPTIONS: Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Bench Seat SAFETY OPTIONS: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Driver Restriction Features, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions Why utilize GM Financial Financing? You can use our Cadillac Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Bronze Dune Metallic 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury. Our FC Kerbeck Cadillacs Cadillac GM Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Cadillac Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our GM Financial experts offer more and better credit options than u
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S36K9117283
Stock: 68642K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 22,898 miles
$32,480
O'Connor Chevrolet Buick GMC - Augusta / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNDRS0HZ202067
Stock: 14974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,999
Murdock Manhattan Chevrolet-Cadillac - Manhattan / Kansas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic Stellar Black Metallic BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, APPLE CARPLAY, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, * Factory Warranty Remaining *, * All Wheel Drive *, * Non Smoker *, * 1 Owner *, * Extra Low Miles *, * Leather *, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Comfort & Convenience Package, Power Lumbar Massage Driver Seat, Power Lumbar Massage Front Passenger Seat, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats. 22/29 City/Highway MPG Outstanding prices and great service are why Murdock Manhattan has been your Manhattan - Junction City - Fort Riley dealer for over 35 years. We value your time so we only stock the very best used vehicles and do extensive price shopping to make your buying experience quick and easy. You've done the research, now give us a call at ***785-776-1950***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZFR41LF030094
Stock: AD1230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 5 miles
$41,000
Mike Raisor Cadillac - Lafayette / Indiana
3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Control, 4-Way Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package 1SB, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upper & Lower Auxiliary Daytime Running Lamps, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or $199 documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G61M5S31K9159943
Stock: C90759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2019
- 10,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$36,950$1,425 Below Market
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury Stellar Black MetallicAWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedVisit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZDR40LF047568
Stock: 3286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury34,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995$3,133 Below Market
Paul Conte Cadillac - Freeport / New York
Recent Arrival! 2017 Cadillac CT6 3.6L Luxury 4D Sedan Black Raven CARFAX One-Owner. FREE New York State Re-Inspections, FREE Car Washes for all long as you own your vehicle! No Extra Charge for Cadillac Certification on any Certified Vehicle! Absolutely NO Dealer Prep Fees or Hidden Fees, Fully Transparent Pricing - the price you see is the price you pay (plus tax and DMV) Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT 18/27 City/Highway MPG Experience the Conte Difference! Paul Conte Cadillac is a family owned and operated dealership since 1979, offering world-class customer service. We are a 20-Time Cadillac MASTER Dealer. We offer Saturday Service Hours, and our Service Department is located on premises with a Large Fleet or NEW Cadillac Loaner Vehicles. Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5RS8HU182892
Stock: U7619
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2016 Cadillac ATS-V22,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$6,389 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Carbon Fiber Package Luxury Package Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Safety And Security Package Cadillac Cue And Navigation Wheels; 18" X 9" (45.7 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Front; 18" X 9.5" Rear (45.7 Cm X 24.1 Cm) Polished Finish Navigation System Head-Up Display Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Advanced Security Package Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Driver Awareness Package Engine; 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo Sidi; Dohc; Vvt Forward Collision Alert Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Headlamps; Intellibeam Jet Black; Leather W/Sueded Microfiber Inserts And Seatbacks Lane Keep Assist Locking Fuel Door Pedals; Sport Alloy Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Rear Axle; 2.85 Ratio Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Receptacle; Power; 110V Remote Start Seats; Front Bucket; 18-Way Performance Driver And Front Passenger Sensor; Vehicle Inclination Side Blind Zone Alert Steering Column; Lock Control Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls Theft-Deterrent Alarm System; Self-Powered; Additional Shielded Universal Home Remote Wheel Lugs; Locking Wipers; Front Intermittent; Rainsense This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Michael Costanza new car manager and his staff including Finance department are well knowledgeable of all of the products sold at AutoNation Cadillac.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY8G0152013
Stock: G0152013
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 12,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,000
Audi of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFZCR43KF153554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,000
Duke Buick Chevrolet GMC - Suffolk / Virginia
ONE OWNER, AUTOCHECK CLEAN HISTORY REPORT, LUXURY PACKAGE, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, BOSE SOUND PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!, SIRIUS XM RADIO, OnSTAR, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PASSED DEALERSHIP INSPECTION, NEW TIRES, LOCATED IN SUFFOLK VA, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, INSPECTIONS ON US, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, WE FINANCE - BEST RATES, JUST ARRIVED, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, dark granite metallic, Cirrus Leather, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Safety Alert Seat, 18' x 8' Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound w/14-Speakers, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Leather Seats w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XT5 Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, dark granite metallic, Cirrus Leather, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Safety Alert Seat. Odometer is 6904 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT FWD Like this Cadillac XT5, then allow our Friendly Team to help you! We offer 24 Hour Test Drives and a 3 Day Money Back Guarantee for any reason! Get Va State Inspections forever, towing forever, courtesy t
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNBRS4HZ210659
Stock: 9952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 3,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$70,578
Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Tricoat 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.2L V8 4WD, jet black Leather. Odometer is 1358 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
Enjoyed working with everyone involved, they all did good.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ8LR194382
Stock: 80126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,995
Cadillac of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / North Carolina
INCLUDES WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, CADILLAC DEALER MAINTAINED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER, NEVER A RENTAL, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, NON SMOKER, PANO/EXTENDED SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, USB PORT, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, LANE MONITOR DETECTOR, 3.0L V6, AWD, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Comfort Package, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Automatic Cruise Control, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Navigation System, OnStar 1-Year Guidance Plan, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seat Cushions & Seatbacks, Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Ultra-Bright Machined Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1065 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds Cadillac Dealer near Raleigh, Sanford and Goldsboro, NC Cadillac of Fayetteville is an used car dealership selling and maintaining used cars to the Sanford, Goldsboro and Raleigh area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE5R65HU130250
Stock: 11593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2019
- certified
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury16,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,500
Cavender Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified.Silver 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVTFor over 80 years Cavender is Confidence.WE DELIVER! Complete this transaction from the comfort of your home. Limited delivery radius. Please call for details.18/26 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
Best and easiest experience I’ve ever had buying a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNCRS7LZ111395
Stock: P1335
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- certified
2019 Cadillac XT59,455 milesNo accidents, Lease
$35,914$987 Below Market
Dale Earnhardt JR. Buick GMC Cadillac - Tallahassee / Florida
Cadillac Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 9,455! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi HotspotKEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Apple CarPlay Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD). Cadillac FWD with Bronze Dune Metallic exterior and Sahara Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleBUY WITH CONFIDENCE172-Point Vehicle Inspection, including road test performed by trained Cadillac technicians, 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. $0 Deductible warranties, All scheduled maintenance performed and up to date, Can be serviced at any Cadillac dealer nationwide, Digitally equipped vehicles are eligible for 3 trial months of OnStar Directions and Connections, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance with Courtesy Transportation, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access packageFinal price does not include taxes, state fees, $799 dealer admin charge and any dealer installed options or equipment. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
The staff at the dealership are professional, personable and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend you purchase your next vehicle here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYKNARS3KZ206393
Stock: Z303534A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 5,499 miles
$46,900
Arnie Bauer Buick GMC - Matteson / Illinois
BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS!, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!, OUTSTANDING CONDITION!, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, OIL JUST CHANGED!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER AGAIN!, Text questions directly to the General Sales manager at 708.889.5503, This vehicle includes a Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty!! Ask for details!, *PRICED BELOW MARKET, 2 keys, Red Horizon Tintcoat, Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Cadillac 4G LTE, Convenience Package, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar & Cadillac Connected Services Capable, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety Alert Seat, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof. 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Odometer is 5306 miles below market average! Red Horizon Tintcoat 18/27 City/Highway MPG *Arnie Bauer has been a trusted name for over 75 years! We do the shopping for you and price our vehicles aggressively making them some of the best values online! Most vehicles come with a Lifetime Engine Warranty!** WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! *At Arnie Bauer You Can't Buy the Wrong Car! - We are the only dealership around to offer a 72 hour vehicle exchange policy!! Call us at (708) 843-9295 to confirm availability and setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5525 Miller Circle Drive, Matteson, IL 60443 **Lifetime engine warranty applies to vehicles under 100,000 miles and less than 10 model years sold, some makes/models excluded, ask for details.
Dealer Review:
I don't have possession of the vehicle. The SUV has not been modified to accommodate my disability. I requested to have it removed to another mobility. There is no one helping me. This dealership does not accommodate disabled driver refusing to pay for the modification even after a sizable down payment. My attorney will be contacting you. I am also filing a consumer compliant with the Illinois Attorney Generals Office for unfair practices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KB5RSXKU129673
Stock: C00204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
