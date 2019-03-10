Used Cadillac Coupe for Sale Near Me
- certified
2016 Cadillac ATS-V22,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$6,389 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Carbon Fiber Package Luxury Package Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Safety And Security Package Cadillac Cue And Navigation Wheels; 18" X 9" (45.7 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Front; 18" X 9.5" Rear (45.7 Cm X 24.1 Cm) Polished Finish Navigation System Head-Up Display Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Advanced Security Package Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Driver Awareness Package Engine; 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo Sidi; Dohc; Vvt Forward Collision Alert Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Headlamps; Intellibeam Jet Black; Leather W/Sueded Microfiber Inserts And Seatbacks Lane Keep Assist Locking Fuel Door Pedals; Sport Alloy Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Rear Axle; 2.85 Ratio Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Receptacle; Power; 110V Remote Start Seats; Front Bucket; 18-Way Performance Driver And Front Passenger Sensor; Vehicle Inclination Side Blind Zone Alert Steering Column; Lock Control Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls Theft-Deterrent Alarm System; Self-Powered; Additional Shielded Universal Home Remote Wheel Lugs; Locking Wipers; Front Intermittent; Rainsense
Dealer Review:
Michael Costanza new car manager and his staff including Finance department are well knowledgeable of all of the products sold at AutoNation Cadillac.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY8G0152013
Stock: G0152013
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,014 miles
$26,975
Dave Smith Motors - Kellogg / Idaho
Summary 2014 Cadillac CTS Premium 3.6 Liter Automatic Comfort and Convenience: Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Dual Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Remote Start Dual Climate Control, Rear Defrost Entertainment & Instrumentation: AMFM, CD Player Auxiliary Input, USB Port, Electronic Compass, External Temperature, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, On Star Capable, Bose Premium Sound, Navigation Capable, Satellite Radio Capable Safety: Back Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Exterior: Sunroof Tint, Equipment This unit is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. The Cadillac CTS has satellite radio capabilities. Bluetooth technology is built into this 2014 Cadillac CTS , keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this mid-size car. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The Cadillac CTS is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. The Cadillac CTS is equipped with all wheel drive. This vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This Cadillac CTS has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DH1E3XE0122779
Stock: C1198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 30,819 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,500
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Black Raven 2016 Cadillac ATS 3.6L Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Premium Equipment Group 1ST, Rainsense Wipers. Odometer is 2008 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AM1RS4G0133988
Stock: X17540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 23,900 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX9H0126263
Stock: 2000616903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 15,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AD1RSXH0195350
Stock: 19359301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,185 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,850$542 Below Market
Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
This Vehicle is Located in Libertyville IL. 60048 at Napleton Cadillac 847-362-4100 AWD , 3.6 V6 Engine, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seating, Heated Steering Wheel, Audio system, AM/FM stereo with single-slot CD/DVD player (audio only), MP3 playback and Bose Surround Sound 10-speaker system with AudioPilot noise compensation, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data system (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity ,Rearview backup camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning chimes, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-color, manual-folding, Climate control, dual-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system, No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DM1E39D0158361
Stock: P2048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe17,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,988$1,048 Below Market
Sunset Cadillac of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
*CADILLAC CERTIFIED*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM STEREO*, 2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control, Standard Equipment Group 1SC. Odometer is 5081 miles below market average!FREE DELIVERY... ANY VEHICLE... ANYWHERE IN FLORIDA...Certification Program Details:* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in service date or 100,000 total miles.* Warranty Deductible: $50.00* Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
From start to finish the buying experience was the best I have ever experienced. The follow up was exceptional and the desire to satisfy my needs were always first and foremost. The level of pressure was minimal at best including my dealing with the financial manager. It proves that high pressure tactics in buying a car are not necessary to close a deal. My sales representative was excellent. His knowledge about the vehicle was spot on. He overcome all my objections in a very polite manner. I would definitely buy my next car from this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RXXH0179993
Stock: P4771A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 84,996 miles
$17,984
West Herr Cadillac - East Aurora / New York
CALL 716-652-2600 WEST HERR BUICK GMC OF EAST AURORA! OVER 2,000 VEHICLES AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! CALL US TODAY FOR A TEST-DRIVE! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo SUNROOF / MOONROOF, REMOTE START, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *AWD*, *REMOTE STARTER*, *SUNROOF / MOONROOF*, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER INTERIOR*, HD RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY, TOUCHSCREEN RADIO, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines Coming Soon! This vehicle has recently been acquired and we are currently processing the paperwork, servicing the vehicle, and taking more photos. It will be available for sale and delivery shortly. See a store manager for specific details on the current status. IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Reviews: * Excellent handling; fun-to-drive character; available manual transmission; cutting-edge interior design. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AG1RX3G0156746
Stock: PAG201832A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 21,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,438$1,411 Below Market
Tasca Buick GMC - Woonsocket / Rhode Island
Family Owned and Operated for 4 Generations. ' Dealerrater ' Dealer of the Year for 7 Consecutive Years. 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. ' You Will Be Satisfied!!! ' Call 401-762-2300 or Visit Us at 55 Fortin Drive in Woonsocket RI!!! Black Raven 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base 3.6L V6 8-Speed Automatic RWD Clean Car Fax *, Clean AutoCheck *, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Adaptive Remote Start, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Shift Knob, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Sport Alloy Pedals, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hooks, Universal Home Remote.
Dealer Review:
I was able to get into the New GMC Canyon that I really liked, and the Sales advisor that I had, "Gordy" provided an excellent experience was great to work with, he told me and my wife a lot about the Truck that we were interested in, the price quoted was within my expectations, and the Truck was deliverable and was made ready on the same day, everything went extremely well, and I was very happy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY4H0119110
Stock: U3073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 113,151 miles
$7,500
Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas
The wonderful condition of this vehicle leads us to believe it has been garage kept. Luxurious interior that's comfortable and convenient with nice access and ease of entry and departure. No car on the road demands as much respect as this Cadillac ELDORADO. Great Finance Options Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6ET12901B100638
Stock: G9622W3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 36,012 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$49,999
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Light Titanium/Light Titanium Leather/Suede interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather/Suede Interior Surface, NEW ENGINE with 1,061 miles custom hood with air intake ducts Custom carbon fiber wing Custom front spoiler Blaque diamond rims Vertical doors It has a custom Tesla-like screen Custom floor mats Custom exhaust - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV1EP0D0126608
Stock: C26608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury18,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995$1,503 Below Market
Brogan Cadillac - Totowa / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $27,995 * * Check out this 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0T Luxury * * 2017 ** Cadillac * * ATS * This 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0T Luxury might just be the coupe awd you've been looking for. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX0H0180047
Stock: UL20822A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 31,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,900$2,414 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX1G0136297
Stock: 50282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,900
Otto Cadillac - Albany / New York
Pre-Certified. PRE-CADILLAC CERTIFIED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LIKE NEW, New Feature, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION/GPS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX HISTORY, MP3, BLUETOOTH, IPOD ADAPTER, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, ATS 2.0L Turbo Performance, 2D Coupe, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents Leather, Navigation System. One owner vehicle, with a clean CARFAX, and low miles! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Otto's Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty gives you or your business concierge services which includes Loaner Cars. The Cadillac Certified Warranty adds 6 years or 100,000 miles of worry-free protection on every Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, whichever comes first. Every certified vehicle passes a comprehensive 172-Point mechanical and reconditioning process and comes with 24 hour roadside assistance and alternate transportation coverage if your Cadillac requires repairs. Give us the chance to show you why we are the capital regions premier Cadillac dealership. We treat all of our pre-owned vehicles with pride and give the attention to detail that you deserve.Top that off with great service, friendly staff and a car you'll be proud to own and you'll know why 'Otto is the one!' Please call today at (518) 869-5000 or ottocars.com on the web.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RX8F0120907
Stock: P8386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 26,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,588
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
This Vehicle has less than 27k miles*** Gassss saverrrr!!! 31 MPG Hwy*** All smiles! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee* There are Coupes, and then there are Coupes like this impressive 2.0L Turbo Luxury.. Optional equipment includes: Safety & Security Package, (0 P) Crystal White Tricoat, Power Sunroof, Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO)...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX6J0126842
Stock: P26842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 42,868 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
Deacon Jones Toyota - Clinton / North Carolina
Red Obsession Tintcoat 2016 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Cadillac CUE & Surround Sound (Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, and Wireless Charging), Standard Equipment Group 1SC (2.85 Rear Axle Ratio and 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes), 18 x 8 Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.Odometer is 5981 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Ward's 10 Best EnginesReviews:* Excellent handling; fun-to-drive character; available manual transmission; cutting-edge interior design. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX8G0152662
Stock: TC0270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 34,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac ELR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
82 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6RM1E48EU601057
Stock: 18949136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe24,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,991
Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Black Raven 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateCleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include dealer installed options.Standard Equipment Group 1SC (2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, and Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control), 12 Speakers, 18 x 8 Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Kno
Dealer Review:
Ed Trujillo has been my representative and has met my needs for every purchase or lease that I have had through Ed Morse Cadillac. He always follows up asking if there are any situations or problems that he can take care of or if it is not in his wheel house, he will direct me to the person(s) who can. Kevin Roberts the financial representative allows the process to sail through without any delays and makes the closing process a pleasantry rather than worry. Last but no least is the Service Department who, when needed does an excellent job of taking care of the vehicle and letting you know what if any future things are coming up so you can plan for them and keep your vehicle on the road. Overall, I have dealt with this dealership a long time, and when one can check all the boxes with a positive answer, you keep coming back, this is what I would describe as Customer Loyalty. I am one of those persons who keep coming back. Everyone, all the staff are the best of the best.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX9H0216435
Stock: TAG11374
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
