Used Cadillac Coupe for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Black Raven 22/31 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Standard Equipment Group 1SC (2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, and Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control), 12 Speakers, 18 x 8 Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Kno

Ed Trujillo has been my representative and has met my needs for every purchase or lease that I have had through Ed Morse Cadillac. He always follows up asking if there are any situations or problems that he can take care of or if it is not in his wheel house, he will direct me to the person(s) who can. Kevin Roberts the financial representative allows the process to sail through without any delays and makes the closing process a pleasantry rather than worry. Last but no least is the Service Department who, when needed does an excellent job of taking care of the vehicle and letting you know what if any future things are coming up so you can plan for them and keep your vehicle on the road. Overall, I have dealt with this dealership a long time, and when one can check all the boxes with a positive answer, you keep coming back, this is what I would describe as Customer Loyalty. I am one of those persons who keep coming back. Everyone, all the staff are the best of the best.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: 1G6AA1RX9H0216435

Stock: TAG11374

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020