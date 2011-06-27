Used Cadillac Convertible for Sale

  • $15,500Great Deal | $6,105 below market

    2006 Cadillac XLR Base

    54,885 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    **CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16618 miles below market average! 17/25 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!

    Dealer Review:

    Cj knew exactly what he was doing and they worked with me and got me financed even with a recent bankruptcy. I would shop here again.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV36A065602238
    Stock: 16555
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $36,769

    2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum

    31,909 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV36AX95600615
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $21,060

    2004 Cadillac XLR Base

    52,299 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Bartlesville - Bartlesville / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV34A545602316
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,999

    2006 Cadillac XLR Base

    119,103 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California

    If you are searching for the right car at the right price. This is the place. With our huge inventory of just about every Make and Model we're able to provide our customers with an incomparable selection of beautiful pre-owned vehicles. Please call today and Save! 858 277-9077 or (619) 422-4224. Remember we are a CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending) Dealer. SE HABLA ESPANOL!SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ Enter *ONE OWNER* ~Enter Year & Make ~ Enter Vehicle Slogan ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV36A065600098
    Stock: SA1668U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $15,940

    2004 Cadillac XLR Base

    108,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Twin Auto City - Union City / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV34A245601012
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $78,450

    2009 Cadillac XLR-V Base

    6,960 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington

    This Cadillac XLR-V Base, with a Gas V8 4.4L/269 engine, features a 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 23 highway/14 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 6960 miles! Cadillac XLR-V Base Options: This Cadillac XLR-V Base offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Accents, interior includes aluminum on center console, left-hand and right- hand door armrest, left-hand and right-hand door switch bezel, center air outlet, climate control, radio and steering wheel, Audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer and DVD-based navigation digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock, weather band, 6.5 LCD color display touch-screen, voice recognition and Bose premium 9-speaker system, In-Dash CD (6 disc), Radio (AM/FM), Radio data system. Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Front wipers (rain sensing), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Airbag deactivation (occupant sensing passenger). Visit Us: Find this Cadillac XLR-V Base at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YX36DX95600778
    Stock: P14523
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-03-2020

  • $15,349Fair Deal | $812 below market

    2005 Cadillac XLR Base

    88,715 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado

    Our 2005 Cadillac XLR Roadster looks impressive in Red. Powered by a 4.6 Liter V8 that generates 320hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for quick passing. This Rear Wheel Drive team can attain near 25mpg on the open road and sends you to 60mph in 6 seconds. The exterior is enhanced with bright wheels, chrome accents, and a sleek stance. Slip inside our XLR, and you will find plenty of premium features. Enjoy heated leather seats, wood grain accents, and brushed satin trim. Put your favorite CD into the Bose sound system, tap the audio controls on the wheel to set the volume, drop the hardtop, and get ready to fly! Cadillac cares about the safety of you and your passengers, and this XLR offers ABS, stability/traction control, dual front airbags, and front side airbags to keep you out of harm's way. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV34A155602489
    Stock: 9124
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $19,991Great Deal | $2,119 below market

    2004 Cadillac XLR Base

    43,407 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida

    -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2004! Navigation, This 2004 Cadillac XLR Base, has a great Light Platinum exterior, and a clean Shale interior! Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Soft Top Convertible Rain Sensing Wipers Premium Sound System Hard Top Convertible Park Distance Control Stability Control, ABS Brakes Active suspension Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!

    Dealer Review:

    It was a pleasant experience, Javier was my sales person, a very nice person! the manager excellent also. I drove 60 milles to get the car from them. it was worth the drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV34A745600776
    Stock: BD78541A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • New Listing
    $11,997

    1992 Cadillac Allante Base

    44,096 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sapaugh GMC Chevrolet Buick - Herculaneum / Missouri

    ** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy! Recent Arrival! 1992 Cadillac Allante FWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.5L V8 2D Convertible, 4.5L V8, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Leather. ** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy!

    Dealer Review:

    Was looking for specific used vehicle- 2017 diesel Colorado z71. Fair price, no pressure when I let Fish know i was doing my research. Checked a couple other places then came back & bought. The whole thing including the paperwork was a pleasant experience.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Cadillac Allante .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6VR3385NU100144
    Stock: 207527
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $23,965

    2006 Cadillac XLR Base

    66,706 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    El Paso AutoPlex - El Paso / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV36A265604024
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,500

    1990 Cadillac Allante Base

    88,541 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Heidebreicht Chevrolet - Washington / Michigan

    Clean CARFAX.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1990 Cadillac Allante .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6VS3385LU126714
    Stock: B7413A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $21,996Good Deal | $2,549 below market

    2005 Cadillac XLR Base

    22,796 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Puklich Chevrolet - Bismarck / North Dakota

    2005 Cadillac XLR Base Light Platinum RWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 18' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Light Eucalyptus Wood Accent Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Call us at (701) 214-6374 For Help with any of Our Departments. See us on our Facebook Page!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV34A955603499
    Stock: L53811
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $24,688

    2006 Cadillac XLR Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois

    Dealer Review:

    These guys are a real gem, easy to work with, Barry really knows his cars, ill def be back for a 2nd one! thanks

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV36A165601924
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,500

    1991 Cadillac Allante Base

    96,068 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Edmunds Panoz - Tok / Alaska

    Super rare! Only one for miles! These beauties don't come along too often. Rare - try finding another one like this!

    Dealer Review:

    test

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1991 Cadillac Allante .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6VR3387MU100080
    Stock: 00080
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $29,777

    2006 Cadillac XLR Base

    29,041 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

    Just listed! 2005 Cadillac XLR Convertible NEW 29k Miles Ago. IT WAS NEW AND STILL RETAINS ITS NEW CAR LUSTER Carfax Certified and Guaranteed with over 17 recorded service history's. Rarely seen beautiful brilliant silver metallic exterior finish is as nice as it was on day one. Complemented by a Near Perfect shale Supple Leather Fully Optioned NON SMOKERS interior. This beauty has the appearance of being stored in a time capsule its condition will impress the most discriminating buyer. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available!

    Dealer Review:

    We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV36A765600843
    Stock: 11810
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $28,500

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V Base

    57,154 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

    2006 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible, A TRUE MODERN CLASSIC YOU MUST COME SEE, GENTLY DRIVEN LESS THAN 5000 MILES PER YEAR !!! Beautiful in Black Raven with Ebony shale interior. 19 inch Aluminum painted wheels. perfectly maintained local car. Over 100 k when new. Powered by a 4.4 Liter Supercharged Northstar generating 443 Horsepower. Call today to set an appointment and complete Your transaction on line. WE DELIVER !!!!19' x 8.5' Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

    Dealer Review:

    I normally don't write reviews for any customer-oriented business unless it is highly exceptional in terms of quality of service or it turned out to be very negative experience. I can tell you from my personal experience that Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria is definitely the former because of their product, people and service. I was thoroughly impressed with how knowledgeable, professional and friendly their sales representatives were when I interacted with them both over the phone and in-person. In fact, I want to call out my particular sales rep, Mr. Jay Emejuru, for his honesty, diligence, excellent service and professionalism because if it wasn't for him, I would have not taken the time to write this review. Like most experienced car buyers, I conduct my own thorough analysis and research on all prospective vehicles regardless if the vehicle new or used and nothing angers me more than you are fed a line of bs from a car salesman who is trying meet his monthly sales quota. What I liked the most about Jay he responded to all my questions with respect to history of the vehicle with integrity, and when he didn't know the answer to my question, he researched it and got back to me promptly with the correct response based on his research. I really appreciated his willingness to help. In my interactions with Jay, I always felt that I was in control of the car buying process and he me assisted tremendously by providing me the answers I needed to make an informed decision. Seasoned car buyers understand that buying a vehicle is a significant financial commitment and I wanted to make sure I wasn't buying a lemon or being pushed a vehicle I didn't want. Jay accomplished all of this in highly respectful and courteous manner. Regardless of the quality of the vehicle, I would never buy or finance a vehicle from dealership that ignores or looks down upon prospective customers with hubris and treats them like garbage. Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria gets it. They understand that "service to the customer" is extremely important--it makes the difference between customer walking out angry or a vehicle sold. My interactions with Jay Emejuru are a testimony to this fact. Based on my favorable experiences, I would highly recommend Jay Emejuru and Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria to any potential future car buyer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Cadillac XLR-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YX36D565603180
    Stock: CP4675
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • $23,777

    2005 Cadillac XLR Base

    57,499 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

    RARE FIND 2005 CADILLAC XLR WITH A MERE 57,459 MILES ON IT SOUTHWEST OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW GARAGE KEPT NONSMOKER AND LOVING OWNERSHIP THIS CAR TRULY REFLECTS ABSOLUTE PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP. ITS CONDITION WILL IMPRESS THE MOST DISCRIMINATING BUYER. BEAUTIFUL TUXEDO BLACK EXTERIOR FINISH COMPLEMENTED BY A EQUALLY HANDSOME FULLY OPTIONED NEAR PERFECT MATCHING NON SMOKERS INTERIOR. 100% STOCK AND CORRECT IN EVERY WAY. READY TO ENJOY IMMEDIATELY MANY MORE SMILES AND MILES TO BE ENJOYED WITH OWNERSHIP ON THIS ONE. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers World Wide since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details. * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL 1-833-568-7155 TO SCHEDULE *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT . @arizonaspecialtymotors.com

    Dealer Review:

    We were really impressed with Arizona Specialty Motors. They are a family owned dealership. No high pressure sales pitch. I was able to take my dog in with us because they are dog friendly. Wes even walked him outside while we were working with finance. They treated us very professional. We got to interact with a lot of the people that work there. They were all so friendly. Wes was our salesman. He did an excellent job....was very personable. I would highly reccommend giving them a try. You will be happy you did.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6YV34A055604122
    Stock: 11792
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,900

    1993 Cadillac Allante Base

    38,375 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1993 Cadillac Allante for your consideration. It is powered by a 4.6L Northstar V8 which produced a stout 295 horsepower. Power is sent to the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Allante is a special car that was aimed to be America’s competition to the Mercedes SL class. Designed by Pininfarina, the body was produced in Italy, then shipped 46 at a time to America on specially designed Boeing 747 planes, where it would then be mated with the American produced chassis and motor. The exterior is finished in a wonderful color of Blue Green Metallic over a beautiful shale leather interior. This beautiful Cadillac is in excellent condition with all working features. Some highlights include trip computer, automatic climate control, air conditioning, power memory seats, convertible soft top, AM/FM/CD/Cassette radio, and plenty more. This is a very unique car that you must see in person to appreciate the quality this example has maintained. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Cadillac Allante .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6VS3398PU126124
    Stock: B3225 G
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

