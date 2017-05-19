Used Buick Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 201,421 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV23L76D156169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,713 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,994
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2006 Buick Terraza CXL. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Terraza CXL, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Slatestone Metallic, Medium Gray Leather, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headphones, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry. 2006 Buick Terraza CXL Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L06D206478
Stock: 9170A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 196,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,850
Chuck Nicholson - Millersburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Polar Blue Metallic 2007 Buick Terraza CXL FWD 3.9L V6 SFI Come see our massive selection of New and Pre-Owned Trucks! Hundreds of vehicles on the lot! For 70 years and three generations, we here at Chuck Nicholsons strive to treat our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us two miles east of Millersburg on State Route 39! Chuck Nicholsons --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33187D118715
Stock: MP9298A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 236,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC NICE local Trade-In**, Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Special Edition Package, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Dark Bronzemist Metallic 2005 Buick Terraza CX 3.5L V6 SFIAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I received an email list a vehicle for a different price automatically the salesman had a student problem. Told me I had to pay a different price. Hung up on me! The used car salesman told me he dose not have to sell a car at a price listed their his cars he can do what he wants. Well nasty attitude and nasty service. Do not waste your time with a company that dose false advertising and has I don’t care attitude. There are plenty of dealerships that care and don’t scam people.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Terraza CX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV23L85D286900
Stock: PV7461C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 141,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,400
Crest Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L46D135382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,790
Ed Martin Chevrolet - Anderson / Indiana
*Clean and Well Cared for* *Leather* *Aluminum Wheels*2005 Buick Terraza CX Slatestone Metallic Clean CARFAX. Great Vehicle History, Terraza CX, 3.5L V6 SFI, Gray Leather, 17" 10-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, A/V remote, AM/FM radio, Entertainment system, Inflator Kit, Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. Recent Arrival!Getting Your Next Car Should Be A Fun and Easy Process! Just Like that First Time You Drive Your New Car Home! Here is just some of what you can expect from Ed Martin Chevrolet Cadillac:We Offer:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IN!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car-We Need Inventory!* We use MARKET BASED PRICING to insure the BEST and Fair PRICE!Ed Martin The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 800-395-8014. Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Bloomington, Ft Wayne, and Cincinnati.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Terraza CX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV23L65D211130
Stock: 434013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 124,536 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,500$627 Below Market
Lakeside Chevrolet - Warsaw / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Fresh Oil Change, At Lakeside Chevy we want to make sure we are selling you the safest, cleanest, longest lasting veh. Odometer is 31280 miles below market average! Come see our professional, low pressure sales staff today or call us anytime at 574-269-1666!
Dealer Review:
Excellent Staff, great experience. Enjoyed working with Brian very much. Michael was great too
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L16D143827
Stock: U315-394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 76,754 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Fully automatic headlights, cruise control, 125 amps high - output alternator, rear cargo convenience center, 8 speakers, audio memory, ETR stereo, bodyside moldings, bumpers, which, are the body - color, heated/power door mirrors, a roof rack with rails only, A/C, auxiliary rear A/C heater, front dual zone A/C, rear A/C, a rear window defroster, memory seating, power driver seat, power steering, power windows, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, color - keyed carpeting (uplevel) savers, a driver door bin, driver vanity mirror, front reading lights, a garage door transmitter with HomeLink, a leather steering wheel, passenger seat mounted armrest, passenger vanity mirror, rear reading lights, a sport steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel as well as a computer logging various trips, come, grab the wheel and get a grip! Furthermore, it includes, a voltmeter, wooden shift knob, A/V remote, entertainment system, headphones, 4 - wheel independent suspension which is sport rated, auto leveling suspension, automatic level control, speed - sensing steering, traction control, it is safe, includes, 3rd row seats with a split - bench, 7 - passenger seat configuration, 8 - way power driver front passenger seat adjusters, a driver's seat mounted armrest, front bucket seats, Nuace sandstone leather-appointed seat trim, power passenger seating as well as a split folding rear seat, 2 removeable overhead storage consoles, brushed aluminum uplevel rooftop luggage rails, an inflator kit, passenger door bin, rear mesh cargo partition, 17' 10 - spoke aluminum wheels, DVD video entertainment system, a rear window wiper, variably intermittent wipers, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ultrasonic rear parking assist, alloy wheels, a roof rack, power sliding doors, parking sensors, OnStar, a DVD system, power door locks and last but certainly not least, ABS (4-wheel) brakes every little thing about it makes it as sweet as birthday cake(s)! Odometer is 58033 miles below market average! 18/24mpg You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L85D292962
Stock: HJ2107B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2017
- 101,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Expressway Mitsubishi - Evansville / Indiana
Only 100,934 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Buick Terraza delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM, 10-SPOKE, CHROME TECH, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD/MP3 PLAYER, AND EQUALIZER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD).*This Buick Terraza Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic, (UA6) Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm and (E59) Door, power sliding, driver-side , SEATS, HEATED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, 7-PASSENGER, 2ND ROW REMOVABLE CAPTAINS CHAIRS AND 3RD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH (STD), SEAT TRIM, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING includes seat adjusters, power, driver and front passenger, 8-way, includes memory on driver seat (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM included in key fob, REAR PARKING ASSIST, ULTRASONIC includes rearview LED light bar, PAINT, SOLID (STD), ENGINE, 3.5L 3500 V6 SFI (FWD-201 HP [150.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 216 lb.-ft. [291.6 N-m] @ 4000) (AWD-196 HP [146.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm 213 lb.-ft. [287.5 N-m] @ 3200 rpm) (STD), DOOR, POWER SLIDING, DRIVER-SIDE controlled by interior switch or key fob transmitter, CXL PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Buick Terraza come see us at Expressway Mitsubishi, 5511 East Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L06D174423
Stock: 174423M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 132,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Odometer is 31942 miles below market average!Cardinal Red Metallic 2005 Buick Terraza CX FWD 3.5L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive125 Amps High-Output Alternator, 17 Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Sport Suspension, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Level Control, Auxiliary Rear Air Conditioning & Heater, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Inflator Kit, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!
Dealer Review:
Discrimination at its finest. Always have a white male present when dealing with them! My experience with this company has been awful. I came in looking and ready to buy a vehicle off their lot with no request other than to run my numbers and see if the payment works in my budget. I was given a quote that fit beautifully in my budget and my husband and I were excited to have the ability to purchase his dream car. The next day, I was told that the finance guy, Charlie, accidently ran the numbers for a different car and the payment for the one we had thought we were purchasing was now over our budget. I explained to them that human error happens and I understand and asked that they work with me to get the car into a price that will work with my budget. I was then told that they would drop a whole $100 off the price of the car and that this was the BEST he could do for ME. My husband then called the next day, not identifying himself as my husband at first, and negotiated the price of the same vehicle we were looking to buy. They were all of a sudden able to take $780 off the price of the vehicle for him. When I emailed them about this new price and asked them to now work with me, they refused. It became very apparent to me in these various encounters with the staff that they do not like to work with female clientele and will take advantage of them. They were rude and inflexible with me the entire time. Even after speaking to their manager, Gary, about these issues, I got a rude response short of him yelling at me and telling me I am ridiculous. This apparent discrimination in gender they have is inexcusable. As a paying customer, it should not matter my gender, race or any other potential prejudicial characteristics I may carry. This is NOT an equal opportunity dealership. Be aware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Terraza CX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV23L95D164210
Stock: C26563A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 156,768 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,000
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Slatestone Metallic 2006 Buick Terraza CXL **REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **3RD ROW SEATING** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED**. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a used car from Selective Motors , Indianapolis, IN. I have purchased a few vehicles over the years, but this has been my best experience purchasing a vehicle. Ali and Tariq of Selective Motors were honest, professional, personable, and upfront about everything. They were always responsive through the process which included communications thru emails and live chats. They answered all my questions, provided the carfax and information that helped me to make an informed decision about the vehicle I was interested in. They did not pressure me or give the usual slick car salesman jargon. In fact, it took me a week to finally get back to them on the vehicle I finally purchased. And because I was from out of town and couldn't see the car for myself, I had a lot of questions. They were very patient, courteous, and responsive throughout. When I finally got to Selective Motors, all the information that was relayed to me about the vehicle was 100% accurate. The vehicle I purchased was clean, in excellent condition, and fairly priced. In fact, looked across the their lot , all the cars were clean and in great shape. I highly recommend Tariq, Ali, and Selective Motors in Indianapolis, IN to anyone interested in getting a great deal on a great used vehicle. I definitely give Selective Motors a 5 star rating. Ed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L96D123518
Stock: 1225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,996 miles
$3,435
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Vincennes / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Buick Terraza CXL with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GADV33L05D193682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
