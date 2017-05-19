Used Buick Minivan for Sale Near Me

Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota

Odometer is 31942 miles below market average!Cardinal Red Metallic 2005 Buick Terraza CX FWD 3.5L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive125 Amps High-Output Alternator, 17 Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Sport Suspension, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Level Control, Auxiliary Rear Air Conditioning & Heater, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Inflator Kit, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!

Discrimination at its finest. Always have a white male present when dealing with them! My experience with this company has been awful. I came in looking and ready to buy a vehicle off their lot with no request other than to run my numbers and see if the payment works in my budget. I was given a quote that fit beautifully in my budget and my husband and I were excited to have the ability to purchase his dream car. The next day, I was told that the finance guy, Charlie, accidently ran the numbers for a different car and the payment for the one we had thought we were purchasing was now over our budget. I explained to them that human error happens and I understand and asked that they work with me to get the car into a price that will work with my budget. I was then told that they would drop a whole $100 off the price of the car and that this was the BEST he could do for ME. My husband then called the next day, not identifying himself as my husband at first, and negotiated the price of the same vehicle we were looking to buy. They were all of a sudden able to take $780 off the price of the vehicle for him. When I emailed them about this new price and asked them to now work with me, they refused. It became very apparent to me in these various encounters with the staff that they do not like to work with female clientele and will take advantage of them. They were rude and inflexible with me the entire time. Even after speaking to their manager, Gary, about these issues, I got a rude response short of him yelling at me and telling me I am ridiculous. This apparent discrimination in gender they have is inexcusable. As a paying customer, it should not matter my gender, race or any other potential prejudicial characteristics I may carry. This is NOT an equal opportunity dealership. Be aware.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Buick Terraza CX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 5GADV23L95D164210

Stock: C26563A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020