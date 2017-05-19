Used Buick Minivan for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Buick Terraza CX in White
    used

    2006 Buick Terraza CX

    201,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    164,713 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2007 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Buick Terraza CXL

    196,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,850

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Terraza CX in Dark Brown
    used

    2005 Buick Terraza CX

    236,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL
    used

    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    141,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Terraza CX in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Buick Terraza CX

    107,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,790

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    124,536 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Terraza CXL in Dark Brown
    used

    2005 Buick Terraza CXL

    76,754 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Dark Green
    used

    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    101,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Terraza CX in Red
    used

    2005 Buick Terraza CX

    132,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Buick Terraza CXL

    156,768 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Terraza CXL in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Buick Terraza CXL

    149,996 miles

    $3,435

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick searches:

