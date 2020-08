Used Buick Luxury for Sale Near Me

Ross Downing Chevrolet - Hammond / Louisiana

Leather, Bluetooth, clean CarFax! This <span style="color:#FF0000;">one-owner 2020 Buick Enclave Essence features a 3.6L V6 engine, remote start, all power equipment, leather, heated front seats, 4G LTE WI-FI, OnStar, <span style="color:#FF0000;">Bluetooth, AM-FM-XM radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aux input and USB port, dual-zone air conditioning, LED headlights, <span style="color:#FF0000;">HD rear camera and rear park assist, lane change and side blind zone alert, hands-free liftgate and more! Give us a call to arrange a test drive or stop in today!

Sales are excellent staff and was very pleasant to work with the Ross family are great people I recommend anyone looking for a New vehicle go to Ross.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 5GAERBKW8LJ102476

Stock: 17548

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020