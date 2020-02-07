Used Buick Luxury for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Buick Enclave Essence in Black
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Essence

    33,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $30,596

    $3,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Enclave Essence in White
    used

    2019 Buick Enclave Essence

    9,160 miles
    Fair Deal

    $33,990

    $396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

    12,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,987

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Envision Premium II in Silver
    certified

    2019 Buick Envision Premium II

    5,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,172

    $2,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Enclave Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Enclave Premium

    17,989 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $36,800

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Essence in Black
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Essence

    22,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,911

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Enclave Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Enclave Premium

    9,021 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $37,990

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Enclave Essence in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Enclave Essence

    21,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,142

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Essence in Silver
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Essence

    27,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $32,075

    $2,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Essence in White
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Essence

    39,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $34,844

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Essence in Black
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Essence

    30,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence in Purple
    used

    2020 Buick Encore GX Essence

    1,002 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,902

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Enclave Essence in White
    used

    2019 Buick Enclave Essence

    23,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,525

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

    10,745 miles

    $47,998

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Encore Essence in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Buick Encore Essence

    3,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,587

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir in Off White/Cream
    used

    2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

    1,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,563

    $2,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Enclave Essence in Red
    certified

    2018 Buick Enclave Essence

    7,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,490

    $1,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence in Gray
    used

    2020 Buick Encore GX Essence

    760 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $30,950

    Details

