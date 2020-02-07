Used Buick Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 33,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$30,596$3,627 Below Market
Ross Downing Chevrolet - Hammond / Louisiana
Leather, Bluetooth, clean CarFax! This <span style="color:#FF0000;">one-owner 2020 Buick Enclave Essence features a 3.6L V6 engine, remote start, all power equipment, leather, heated front seats, 4G LTE WI-FI, OnStar, <span style="color:#FF0000;">Bluetooth, AM-FM-XM radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aux input and USB port, dual-zone air conditioning, LED headlights, <span style="color:#FF0000;">HD rear camera and rear park assist, lane change and side blind zone alert, hands-free liftgate and more! Give us a call to arrange a test drive or stop in today!
Dealer Review:
Sales are excellent staff and was very pleasant to work with the Ross family are great people I recommend anyone looking for a New vehicle go to Ross.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW8LJ102476
Stock: 17548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 9,160 milesFair Deal
$33,990$396 Below Market
Moses Nissan - Huntington / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW0KJ267619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$45,987$1,305 Below Market
White Bear Lake Buick GMC - White Bear Lake / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Family owned and operated since 1984. White Bear Lake Superstore offers the Premium Experience. Come see our hand selected high quality pre-owned inventory. White Bear Lake Superstore is Minnesota's Top Volume Buick GMC Dealership 6 Years Running! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Bose High End Sound Package, Elite Package, Premium Package, Power Package, Power Mirror Package, Navigation System, Memory Package, Luxury Package, Limited Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Premium Audio Package, Tow Package, Premium Wheels, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Remote Start, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, AWD, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 5000lbs Trailering Package, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Avenir Package, Avenir Premium Suspension Package, Avenir Technology Package, Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System, Chassis Continuously Variable Real Time Damping, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, HD Radio, HD Surround Vision, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Full Camera Display, Memory Package, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium Ride Suspension, Radio: Buick Infotainment Sys AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, SiriusXM w/360L, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels & Front Door Badging, Wheels: 20 Aluminum w/Premium Pearl Nickel Finish, Wireless Charging. 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVCKW9LJ134161
Stock: P6466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- certified
2019 Buick Envision Premium II5,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,172$2,693 Below Market
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Very Nice 1 Owner Super Low Mileage GM Certified 2019 Buick Envision Premium II AWD SUV with only 5k Original Miles!!! Loaded with Every Option including Navigation
Dealer Review:
Don't waste your time with their "No Haggle" yellow tag price. Its not their price for everyone. Just for the very few customers who qualify for every conceivable rebate: military, plus student, plus currently leasing a different manufacturer's car. Fitz has misleading ads! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Envision Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX4SX8KD009773
Stock: CP09773
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 17,989 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$36,800
Roberts Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Pryor / Oklahoma
FWD, ***REAR VIEW CAMERA***, ***LEATHER AND LOADED***, ***HEATED SEATS***, ***POWER DRIVER SEAT***, ***POWER PASSENGER SEAT***, ***TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS***. ***THE NEW ROBERTS...NEW MANAGEMENT..NEW EXPERIENCE*** 2019 Buick Enclave Premium Group 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT FWD 9-Speed Automatic Satin Steel Gray Metallic
Dealer Review:
What a fantastic experience I had with the guys and girls at Roberts dodge Chrysler! Scott Anderson was my sales rep this guy don’t mess around ! Gets back to you fast , gave me his personal cell number with any questions/ concerns . Got me where I wanted to be on payments . I bought a 2017 Pacifica limited site unseen from philadelphia, pa . Scott sent me tons of pics , had the van checked serviced / checked prior to me flying in. Scott picked me up at the airport with my new vehicle it was awesome! Drove it home over 1200 miles without 1 issue ! Thanks again! Wish you all the best of luck !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERCKWXKJ168242
Stock: D7597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 22,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$35,911
West County Honda - Ellisville / Missouri
Ebony Twilight Metallic 2020 Buick Enclave **ANOTHER WEST COUNTY 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR**, Clean Carfax, **First oil change is on us with every purchase**, Enclave Essence, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Ebony w/Ebony Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.18/26 City/Highway MPGDoing business RIGHT! The West County Way!
Dealer Review:
The team at West County Honda has perfected the car buying experience. They go the extra mile to earn your business. They are professional, courteous and straightforward. They care about their customers (Even after the sale).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW2LJ118835
Stock: P1624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,021 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$37,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERCKW5KJ146729
Stock: 2000621526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$33,142
John Hiester Chevrolet - Fuquay Varina / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. *One Owner*, *Accident Free*, *Third Row Seating*, *Leather*, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Front Mounting License Plate Bracket Package, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Rear Parking Sensors. Odometer is 925 miles below market average! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Price excludes Tax, Title and $699 processing fee. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
The sales team at John Hester was so great. They worked with our pricing and helped with the technology in the vehicle after leaving with the car. This is our second time working with this dearship, and I'm certain it will not be our last. Saftey features The Chevy has great detection censors. Recently while driving at night. The car detected deer crossing before we spotted them coming out. The brakes were already slowing the car down for an easy stop. Chevy Impala, Great Car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW8KJ308577
Stock: B8169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$32,075$2,041 Below Market
Tustin Buick GMC - Tustin / California
2020 Buick Enclave Silver 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT AWD. Odometer is 927 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Tustin Buick GMC, 1 Auto Center Drive, Tustin CA 92782. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW0LJ107354
Stock: 3719R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 39,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,844
Mccluskey Automotive Colerain - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Automotive at 513-421-1111 to place your Free 24-Hour Hold on this great choice!MCCLUSKEY AUTOMOTIVE'S FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL WARRANTY Unlimited Miles. Unlimited Years. Fully-Insured. Thousands of import and domestic models to choose from---ALL with FREE LIFETIME MECHANICAL PROTECTION! Call 513-741-1111 to learn more.Summit White 2020 Buick Enclave Essence3.6L V6 SIDI VVTMcCluskey's Fully-Certified 172 Point Inspection, CUSTOM WHEELS, THIRD ROW SEATING / 3RD ROW, BACK UP CAMERA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW0LJ112239
Stock: C21342TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$34,995
George White Chevrolet - Ames / Iowa
Ebony Twilight Metallic **Apple Car Play/Android Auto**, **Bluetooth**, **Leather Heated Front Seats**, **Rear View Camera!**, **Push Button Start**, **3rd Row Seating!**, *V6 - Powerful and Efficient*, *Back-Up Warning Sensors*, *FWD*, Dark Galvanized/Ebony Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power windows. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 2020 Buick Enclave Essence 4D Sport Utility FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT GEORGE WHITE CHEVROLET - PRE-OWNED INVENTORY FOR AMES & ANKENY CHEVROLET CUSTOMERS George White Chevrolet is also your source for pre-owned Chevy cars and trucks. We have a large pre-owned inventory available. For used cars near Ankeny, paired with amazing service, visit our Ames Chevrolet showroom for a test drive today. You can use our site to view inventory, find a quick quote, or research leasing and financing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKWXLJ100941
Stock: A7751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 1,002 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,902
Whiteside Buick Chevrolet GMC - Saint Clairsville / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4MMFSL7LB074955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,525
Labadie Buick GMC - Bay City / Michigan
2019 Buick Enclave Essence Summit White CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. All Wheel Drive, GPS Navigation, Leather, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Multi-Zone Climate Control, All-Weather Floor Mats, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Liftgate, Enclave Essence, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Summit White, Dark Galvanized Leather. Odometer is 1468 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
It was an excellent place to buy my car. Everyone was very helpful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW3KJ107685
Stock: 95983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 10,745 miles
$47,998
Sapaugh GMC Chevrolet Buick - Herculaneum / Missouri
** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy! Rich Garnet Metallic 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT Rich Garnet Metallic, Chestnut With Ebony Interior Accents Leather, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Avenir Package, Avenir Premium Suspension Package, Avenir Technology Package, Chassis Continuously Variable Real Time Damping, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Power Sliding Moonroof, HD Radio, HD Surround Vision, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Full Camera Display, Memory Package, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SP, Premium Ride Suspension, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels & Front Door Badging, Wheels: 20" Aluminum w/Premium Pearl Nickel Finish, Wireless Charging. ** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy!
Dealer Review:
Was looking for specific used vehicle- 2017 diesel Colorado z71. Fair price, no pressure when I let Fish know i was doing my research. Checked a couple other places then came back & bought. The whole thing including the paperwork was a pleasant experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVCKW5LJ102646
Stock: 207444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 3,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,587
Mauer Buick GMC - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
White Frost Tricoat 2017 Buick Encore Essence FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 3.53 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Ride & Handling Suspension, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably int
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB3HB225355
Stock: 17474R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,563$2,903 Below Market
Action Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bainbridge / Georgia
Come see this 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Buick Enclave has the following options: WHITE FROST TRICOAT, TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILERING PACKAGE, 5000 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system, (CTT) Hitch Guidance, (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and trailer hitch, SUSPENSION, PREMIUM RIDE, 4-WHEEL INDEPENDENT PERFORMANCE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKETS (STD), HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW, HITCH GUIDANCE, ENHANCED AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING vehicle forward movement, brake pre-fill and Intelligent Brake, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), and EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS. Test drive this vehicle at Action GM, 2501 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA 39819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERDKW7LJ120981
Stock: G20069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- certified
2018 Buick Enclave Essence7,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,490$1,195 Below Market
McKenzie Buick GMC - Milton / Florida
Another amazing find from your favorite used car department. Lay your eyes on this immaculate and ultra low mileage Enclave with the Essence package. All of your power options to go along with luxuries such as navigation, power liftgate, dual skyscape moonroof, Driver Alert Package, heated front bucket seats, alloy wheels, remote start and more. Backed by a factory warranty and ready and available for immediate delivery. This Enclave can and should be yours today.
Dealer Review:
Excellent experience, easiest trade I have ever made with a new vehicle, David Tillman was an exceptional sales professional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW1JJ146347
Stock: X4605
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 760 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,950
Harper Motors - Minden / Louisiana
Satin Steel Gray Metallic 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence in Satin Steel Gray Metallic vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK REPORT**, **ONE OWNER**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, **LOW MILES**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS**, **LEATHER**, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Encore GX Essence, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo, CVT, FWD, Satin Steel Gray Metallic, Ebony With Ebony Interior Accents Leather. Odometer is 1943 miles below market average! 30/32 City/Highway MPG If you are searching for a new or used Chevrolet, Buick, or GMC give Harper Chevrolet Buick GMC a chance to earn your business. Our goal everyday is to make the automotive buying experience simple and fun. We also have a huge selection of GM Certified and non GM pre owned vehicles. All have had a comprehensive inspection by our service department. Our finance department has over 50 years of experience and is eager to assist you with your needs, applications can be submitted online at www.harperminden.com. So if you are tired of the high pressure and back and forth tactics of the big city, come see us at 200 Hwy 531 Minden La or call us toll free at (800) 259-0395 and don't forget Ask your friends about us!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4MMFSL3LB123021
Stock: U6453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
