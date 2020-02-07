Used Buick Luxury for Sale Near Me

John Hiester Chevrolet - Fuquay Varina / North Carolina

*One Owner*, *Accident Free*, *Third Row Seating*, *Leather*, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Front Mounting License Plate Bracket Package, Power Liftgate, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Rear Parking Sensors.

The sales team at John Hester was so great. They worked with our pricing and helped with the technology in the vehicle after leaving with the car. This is our second time working with this dearship, and I'm certain it will not be our last. Saftey features The Chevy has great detection censors. Recently while driving at night. The car detected deer crossing before we spotted them coming out. The brakes were already slowing the car down for an easy stop. Chevy Impala, Great Car!

