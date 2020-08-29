Used Buick Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 128,907 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,661 Below Market
Tri-City Motors - Somerset / Kentucky
Bad credit? No credit? Repossesion? Divorce? Bankruptcy (7 or 13)? No problem!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER8CF299242
Stock: N709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,998$1,234 Below Market
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SZ3JU137090
Stock: 19319765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,298
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
#Back-Up Camera #Bluetooth Connection #Climate Control #Heated Front Seat(s) #Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors #Keyless Start #Multi-Zone A/C #Navigation from Telematics #Power Driver Seat #Power Passenger Seat #Rear A/C #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Seat Memory #Tire Pressure Monitor #WiFi Hotspot This is a CLEAN TITLE Hybrid plus this Hybrid has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners. This Hybrid was driven only 11933 miles/year currently at 59665 miles and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability on top of that the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice. This stylish White Frost Tricoat exterior on Light Neutral interior is easy on the eyes with plus unheard of fuel mileage at 25 MPG in town and whopping 36 miles on the highway. The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment while the Buick back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors whereas push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler just slide behind the wheel with the key fob in your pocket briefcase or purse. Having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine start is a great feature meanwhile the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting whereas the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music at the same time the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience additionally the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control improves your fuel consumption meanwhile this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days additionally the memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot additionally the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip whereas the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows meanwhile the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions while the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel. Thanks to the installed power outlet you can plug in devices when on the move.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR9FF228641
Stock: 8641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,934$1,793 Below Market
Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
This 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence is offered to you for sale by Campbell Chevrolet Of Bowling Green. At Campbell Chevrolet- We make it easy! Shop over 300 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. Easy financing available for everyone. See our inventory at CampbellChevrolet.com or visit us in Bowling Green, Ky. AutoCheck shows no accidents reported. This Buick includes: ENGINE, 2.5L 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST FUEL SAVING TECHNOLOGY, L4 SIDI DOHC (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel QUICKSILVER METALLIC SUN AND SHADE PACKAGE Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP EBONY, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats WHEELS, 18 Aluminum Wheels AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Buick LaCrosse. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick LaCrosse. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick LaCrosse Essence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ9JU127864
Stock: 4160B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 50,308 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
Marx Motors - Shakopee / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GRXEF163667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$23,999
Turner Automotive - Montrose / Colorado
PRICE INCLUDES $2000 BONUS CASH, ENDS 1/31/2019Summit White 2018 Buick LaCrosse FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder35/25 Highway/City MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse 1SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZM5SZ4JU141678
Stock: J4007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2018
- 60,977 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,200
Bruner Buick Chevrolet GMC - Early / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 36951 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.White Diamond Tricoat LaCrosse Premium I Group25/36 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickBruner Auto Group is your trusted Buick, Chevrolet, GMC dealership in Early and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER0CF357716
Stock: B204570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 52,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,899$1,586 Below Market
Hendrick Buick GMC Cadillac - Cary / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, ONLY 52,980 Miles! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER D...KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UFT) Side Blind Zone Alert, (T4F) Xenon High-intensity Discharge (HID) articulating headlamps and (UV6) Head- Up Display, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER USB and AUX port, IntelliLink with 8' color LED touch screen display, MP3/WMA playback (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI (DIRECT INJECTION), 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST TECHNOLOGY includes (MHH) 6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission, (FXJ) 2.64 final drive ratio axle, (KY2) 120 amp alternator, (TM7) heavy-duty 438 cold-cranking amp battery, (NWM) single-outlet hidden exhaust, (J60) 4-wheel antilock disc brakes, (Q05) 17' machined alloy wheels with (RAF) P235/50R17 all-season low rolling resistance tires, (T43) rear body-color spoiler, (VRI) front lower active grille shutters and underbody aero panels (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD). Buick Leather with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Titanium interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 182 HP at 6700 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTGreat Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER5DF196915
Stock: 200838A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 43,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,996
Mayse Automotive Group - Aurora / Missouri
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S PREOWNED SALES LEADER WITH THE LARGEST INVENTORY IN THE OZARKS! SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S LARGEST SELECTION OF PREOWNED VEHICLES! 2016 Buick LaCrosse 4D Sedan 24/35 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, Car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5GR7GF182649
Stock: LZ221078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 41,971 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,408
Sand Mountain Toyota - Albertville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ7JU127412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$959 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2012 Buick LaCrosse 4dr 4dr Sedan Premium 1 FWD features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER2CF182773
Stock: YC-182773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 130,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
As Is - No warranty available, 7 day exchange policy
Dealer Review:
Sales person came in early to take care of us. Answered all questions and requests. No pressure. Treated our sale the same as the big dollar sales. Good customer lounge. Will go back in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ERXCF233231
Stock: G40086B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 70,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$1,686 Below Market
Morse Road DriveTime - Columbus / Ohio
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report. Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR0FF157099
Stock: 1420040712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,450$254 Below Market
Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida
This 2015 BUICK LACROSSE LEATHER with 60,169 miles in Champagne Silver Metallic is available now. It Features: Automatic transmission and a 2.4L 4 cyl . The Highway MPG is: and the City MPG is: . LOW PAYMENTS! This LACROSSE is available for purchase now. Use the convenient link in our listing to check for any open recalls, or give us a call and we'll be happy to check for you. Our Family of Dealerships monitors market values for matching inventory and we adjust our prices regularly. We take the guesswork out of your shopping experience by insuring a competitive price for all of the vehicles we sell. Located in Sebring, Wauchula, and Clewiston, Florida, we are Central Florida's largest Auto Network. We service and recondition every vehicle we sell and we stand behind them all with a minimum of 3,000 miles and thirty days coverage. Most of our vehicles still have remaining factory warranty, or, are Manufacturer Certified. All of our vehicles have supplemental warranties available for added peace of mind. See the difference a hometown dealer can make - WE DELIVER anywhere in Florida and we look forward to serving you. Call or Click for availability, or to 'HOLD' a vehicle while you travel to our dealership. Coming from more than 40 miles away? Call or email to see if you qualify for a complimentary gas card or 'lunch on the house' when you make the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5GR1FF233333
Stock: LB105763B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 46,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,855
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2013 Buick Regal Premium II FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI DOHC NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, SUPER CLEAN, LOW MILES, GREAT MPG'S, VEHICLES LIKE THIS DON'T LAST LONG..............., 6-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 29583 miles below market average! Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. 25/36 City/Highway MPG CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
Dealer Review:
Joe Grayson is great! He goes above and beyond for his customers. I really appreciate how hard he works. Thanks Joe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Buick Regal Premium 2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4GT5GR7D9248177
Stock: Y4533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$2,495 Below Market
Brenengen Chevrolet Buick - Sparta / Wisconsin
Hard To Find Low Mileage Essence With Panoramic Sunroof Touch Screen,Navigation Heated Leather Dual Power Seats Rear Camera Remote,Start And Remaining Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ3KU128770
Stock: PX5936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 18,330 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990$243 Below Market
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZXKU101646
Stock: 2000624039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 127,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,599$1,440 Below Market
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Boasts 36 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Buick LaCrosse delivers a Gas/Electric I4 2.4/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Cruise control, WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) MACHINED ALLOY (STD).* This Buick LaCrosse Features the Following Options *TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), TITANIUM, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, TIRES, P235/50R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, LEATHER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI (DIRECT INJECTION), 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST TECHNOLOGY includes (MHH) 6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission, (FXJ) 2.64 final drive ratio axle, (KY2) 120 amp alternator, (TM7) heavy-duty 438 cold-cranking amp battery, (NWM) single-outlet hidden exhaust, (J60) 4-wheel antilock disc brakes, (Q05) 17" machined alloy wheels with (RAF) P235/50R17 all-season low rolling resistance tires, (T43) rear body-color spoiler, (VRI) front lower active grille shutters and underbody aero panels (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, AXLE, 2.64 FINAL DRIVE RATIO (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER USB and AUX port, IntelliLink with 8" color LED touch screen display, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software (STD).* Stop By Today *Stop by Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge located at 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
Most bizarre review I’ll ever write!!! I contacted Walser around 1/15/2020 and received an email back from Thomas Duffy. We emailed one or twice and he kind of disappeared. That Saturday I received a call from the sales manager, Emerson Shea, about a special they were running on the car I was interested in. I was like cool. Late Saturday evening he called for some info on my trade and I called back Monday morning and have him the info. Emerson vanished and in never heard from him until this past Saturday AFTER I sent a nasty message in to, what I hoped, may go to the GM. Not long after Emerson sends me another email blaming the lack of contact on not knowing my number. I was like dude, YOU called ME a week ago. What are you talking about?!? So I responded and he FINALLY got back to me (a week and a 1/2 later) with some numbers that I found fairly agreeable and asked that he send me all the information and “deal sheet”. Guess what.......Emerson has yet to respond 2 days later (yes I know one of those days is Sunday). Frankly, if this is the type of customer service you provide PRE-SALE, then no thanks!!!! Scarier still, this is a SALES MANAGER! At least Walser Mazda knows how to treat clients!!! My spouse bought a Mazda there and had an AMAZING experience. I’ll pay a little more and get better service. Thanks, but no thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER2CF287722
Stock: 6AL204T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
