Used Buick Hybrid for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

#Back-Up Camera #Bluetooth Connection #Climate Control #Heated Front Seat(s) #Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors #Keyless Start #Multi-Zone A/C #Navigation from Telematics #Power Driver Seat #Power Passenger Seat #Rear A/C #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Seat Memory #Tire Pressure Monitor #WiFi Hotspot This is a CLEAN TITLE Hybrid plus this Hybrid has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners. This Hybrid was driven only 11933 miles/year currently at 59665 miles and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability on top of that the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice. This stylish White Frost Tricoat exterior on Light Neutral interior is easy on the eyes with plus unheard of fuel mileage at 25 MPG in town and whopping 36 miles on the highway. The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment while the Buick back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors whereas push-button keyless start couldn't be simpler just slide behind the wheel with the key fob in your pocket briefcase or purse. Having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter before you jump in with a remote engine start is a great feature meanwhile the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months. The satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting whereas the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music at the same time the AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection. The keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience additionally the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads. The cruise control improves your fuel consumption meanwhile this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The heated front seats warm up before the air in the passenger compartment is fully warmed by the heater which is a big plus for cold days additionally the memory seat option is a must have if anyone accidentally changes your perfect seat position. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot additionally the tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually for maximum safety in everyday driving situations. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip whereas the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows meanwhile the CD player is definitely a must have. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions while the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel. Thanks to the installed power outlet you can plug in devices when on the move.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GB5GR9FF228641

Stock: 8641

Certified Pre-Owned: No

