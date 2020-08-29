Used Buick Hybrid for Sale Near Me

89 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 89 listings
  • 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group in Silver
    used

    2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group

    128,907 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $1,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    29,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,998

    $1,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    59,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,298

    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    33,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,934

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in White
    used

    2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    50,308 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse 1SV in White
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse 1SV

    Not Provided
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group in White
    used

    2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group

    60,977 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,200

    Details
  • 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    52,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,899

    $1,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse

    43,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,996

    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    41,971 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,408

    Details
  • 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group in Silver
    used

    2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group

    107,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Black
    used

    2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    130,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    70,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    $1,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    60,169 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,450

    $254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Buick Regal Premium 2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Buick Regal Premium 2

    46,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,855

    Details
  • 2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Black
    used

    2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    8,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,999

    $2,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    18,330 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $23,990

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in White
    used

    2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    127,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    $1,440 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 89 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Buick For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.