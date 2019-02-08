Used Buick Hatchback for Sale Near Me

81 listings
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    11,890 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II in Black
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II

    30,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II in Silver
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II

    17,686 miles

    $20,499

    $645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir

    74 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $32,299

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II

    41,382 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    11,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $3,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    41,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Red
    certified

    2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    119 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in White
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    9,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,792

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    15,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,998

    $1,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    16,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,390

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Red
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    24,905 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $24,179

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    9,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,345

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    14,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,992

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in Red
    used

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    8,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback GS in Red
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback GS

    10,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence in Red
    certified

    2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence

    4,802 miles

    $23,970

    $1,866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred

    12,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,750

    Details

