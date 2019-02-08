Used Buick Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- 11,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990$1,289 Below Market
Riley's Mazda - Dubuque / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GL6SX8K1030650
Stock: 30650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,995
Travers Autoplex - St Peters / Missouri
Delivers 32 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Buick Regal Sportback boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [351 N-m] @ 2000 - 5200 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Buick Regal Sportback Features the Following Options *Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, machine-faced with painted pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, USB charging port in console, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GM6SX7K1022309
Stock: S2170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 17,686 miles
$20,499$645 Below Market
Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
PREFERRED PACKAGE, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS.Prices valid for Washington state residence only. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. Prices valid for retail purchases only, a negotiable dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GM6SX9K1042271
Stock: P5825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir74 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$32,299
Hadwin-White Buick GMC - Conway / South Carolina
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Internet Special on this fun 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir*** This sweet 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use** Gets Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir, with less than 1k miles, pretty much brand new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GW6SX0K1070695
Stock: P3921
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- 41,382 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GM6SX8J1137001
Stock: 2000634342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 11,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$3,686 Below Market
Open Road BMW of Newton - Newton / New Jersey
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2018! Back-up Camera, This 2018 Buick Regal Sportback 4dr Sdn Essence FWD, has a great Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior, and a clean Ebony interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Seating, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio iPOD Adapter This Buick Regal Sportback gets great fuel economy with over 32.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 119 Hampton House Road, Newton, NJ 07860.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GP6SX2J1065767
Stock: 7402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 41,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$15,999
Moritz Kia Alliance - Fort Worth / Texas
Recent Arrival! The Moritz Promise LIMITED LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION Plan See dealer for details, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, USB AUX Ports, MP3 Player, Bluetooth, 9-Speed Automatic. Clean CARFAX.Quicksilver Metallic 2018 Buick Regal Preferred FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 22/32 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.If you’re looking for your next new Kia or used car, trucks and SUV we have something for every taste, and every need! We offer certified pre-owned vehicles that have checked out by our service department. If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! Good or bad credit, our financing department can offer you competitive loan or lease financing options. We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all of your service needs!
Dealer Review:
No pressure, helpful sales people that wanted to get me what I wanted! T J and Doug bent over backwards to make sure I was happy........and I am not "HAPPY"....I am ELATED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GL6SXXJ1057914
Stock: Y701597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence119 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$34,995
Sellers Automotive - Farmington Hills / Michigan
Certified 2020 REGAL ESSENCE Clean CARFAX with LOW MILES **Driver Confidence Package I**Driver Confidence Package II**ST Appearance Package**Sights & Sound Package**Moonroof/Sunroof**Navigation/GPS**AWD**Available Mobile Hotspot Capabilities**Auto Start Stop**Back-Up Camera**Infotainment Center**Bluetooth**Blind Spot Alert**Lane Departure Warning**Forward Collision Alert**Rear Cross Traffic Sensors**Memory Feature, Front Heated, Leather Seating**Bose Sound, USB Port, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Start, Rear Park Sensors, Automatic Temperature, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Radio Wheel Control, Auto Headlights, Keyless Entry, Temperature and Compass, Alloy Wheels, Side Air Bags, Traction Control, On Star Available Services, MP3, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Fog Lights, and Dual Power, Split Rear Folding Seating"At Sellers Buick-GMC Reputation is Everything and are proud to offer Transparent Pricing and a 7 Day Love It or Leave It Guarantee to prove it"GM Certified Pre-Owned includes Free Maintenance Program 2 Visits Up to 2 Years/24,000 Miles, 6-Year/100,000 Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance & Courtesy Transportation, Vehicle Exchange Program, 3-Month Free Trial of On-star & Sirius XM Radio. See dealer for complete list of details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR6SX9L1000055
Stock: U00932A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 9,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,792
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, LED HEADLAMPS, LANE CHANGE ALERT, SIGHT AND SOUNDS PACKAGE, EXTRA CLEAN, RIDE IN STYLE!!! 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Cornering Lamps, Driver Confidence Package #1, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, LED Headlamps, Memory Package, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM w/Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Sights & Sounds Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM/HD Audio System, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Wireless Charging. 2018 Buick Regal Summit White Essence AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT TurbochargedRecent Arrival! Odometer is 14981 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.Reviews: * More rear seat room than before; should include a number of new technological features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR6SXXJ1085131
Stock: PMS3557A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 15,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,998$1,044 Below Market
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GL6SX0J1109633
Stock: 18927100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,390$1,641 Below Market
Rick Ridings Ford - Monticello / Illinois
Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Heated Seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1324 miles below market average!2 keys with every vehicle. FREE trial of SiriusXM (3 Months). 1?2 Tank of gas. First oil change FREE. Low price guarantee on tires. FREE loaner vehicle. FREE shuttle service. $100 for every customer you refer to us who buys.At Rick Ridings Ford we understand that your vehicle purchase is one of the biggest purchases you will make. Most people have a lot of questions and concerns, we're here to help. Our friendly staff have answers, don't hesitate to call or text us at 217-762-2521.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GP6SX8J1123963
Stock: 190555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2019
- 24,905 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$24,179
Daniels Chevrolet - Swainsboro / Georgia
*CLEAN CARFAX...RARE CAR AND COLOR COMBO...DRIVER CONFIDENCE PKG 1...SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PKG...NAVIGATION SYSTEM...DUAL POWER SEATS...KEYLESS OPEN...POWER MOONROOF...CRUISE CONTROL...KEYLESS START...REMOTE START...HEATED FRONT SEATS...18 INCH ALUMINUM WHEELS...FRONT FOG LAMPS...REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT...LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT...VISION REAR VIEW...REAR PARK ASSIST...HEATED STEERING WHEEL...*Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Buick Regal Sportback boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WIRELESS CHARGING, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation and 8" diagonal color touch screen, (U2M) HD Radio and (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system.*This Buick Regal Sportback Features the Following Options *MEMORY PACKAGE recalls 2 driver "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors and driver personalization, LPO, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes the following dealer-installed LPO accessories: (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO and (CAV) Cargo tray, LPO, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE I includes (A45) Memory Package, (AVK) driver 4-way power lumbar seat adjuster, (AVU) front passenger 4-way power lumbar seat adjuster, (DXA) outside heated, power-adjustable, driver side auto-dimming mirrors, (K4C) Wireless Charging, (T4L) LED headlamps, (T95) cornering lamps, (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert , SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, FRONT PASSENGER 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, RIOJA RED METALLIC, REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC WITH AUDIBLE WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, MOONROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH SUNSHADE.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Buick Regal Sportback come see us at Daniels Chevrolet, 365 East Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR6SX2K1063626
Stock: K1063626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 9,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,345
Brost Chevrolet - Crookston / Minnesota
White Frost 2019 Buick Regal Essence AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic. 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GR6SX4K1002424
Stock: 9623X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2019
- 14,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,992
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Low Mileage Sportback powered by a TurboCharged 4 cylinder engine, Premium Cloth Seats, Rear Camera System, 17 inch Painted Aluminum Wheels and more! , Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GL6SX4J1055737
Stock: A4831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 8,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,500
Kistler Ford Sales - Toledo / Ohio
Contact Kistler Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Buick Regal Sportback 4dr Sdn Preferred FWD. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean "used." The clean interior of this Buick Regal Sportback makes it one of the nicest you'll find. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Buick Regal Sportback 4dr Sdn Preferred FWD is a perfect addition to any home.-2.0L Engine-Automatic Transmission-Keyless Entry-MP3 Player-Bluetooth Ready-Wifi Hotspot-Back-Up Camera855-610-8806 / 5555 Central Ave, Toledo, OhioAs part of our commitment to a fast, fun, and fair consumer experience at Kistler Ford we present True Market Pricing on all of our pre-owned vehicle inventory. True Market Pricing means we poll all comparable pre-owned inventories within a 300 mile radius. It ensures that EVERY customer receives the best price right up front. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous reconditioning process to make the vehicle NEW TO YOU. Purchasing a high quality pre-owned vehicle really can be this fast, fun and fair! Check out our online reviews for yourself and see why people are choosing Kistler Ford for all of their automotive needs.
Dealer Review:
Very helpful giving information about the Ford Fusion Hybrid and the gasoline mileage of the previous Ford Fusion. During demonstration ride, the salesman was very knowledgeable of all the new features.I do not know what the Edmunds Visitor Agreement pertains to.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GL6SX4J1078905
Stock: 19041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 10,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,998
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Check out this gently-used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback we recently got in. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Buick Regal Sportback GS, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Dealer Review:
Mercedes of Bend was excellent to deal with. They consistently went out of their way to make my buying experience as good as it could be. I would not want to change anything in the way they have treated my new car buying experience. It is best in class - Best bar none. Jennifer and Erich were two the best sales people I have ever dealt with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback GS with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GS6SS6K1074041
Stock: ZU2263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence4,802 miles
$23,970$1,866 Below Market
Velde Buick GMC - Pekin / Illinois
Rioja Red Metallic 2018 Buick Regal **ANOTHER VELDE 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **LOCAL TRADE WITH ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS**, **LOW MILEAGE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **WARRANTY AVAILABLE**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **WE SOLD NEW**, **LIKE BRAND NEW**, 9-Speed Automatic, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Cornering Lamps, Driver Confidence Package #1, Driver Confidence Package #2, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist, LED Headlamps, Memory Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof w/Sunshade, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Recent Arrival! 22/32 City/Highway MPG Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty You are treated like family here at Velde Cadillac Buick GMC!!
Dealer Review:
Working with the sales staff at Velde GMC was a fun experience! This was my second new car purchase from them and it probably won't be the last.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GP6SX1J1124579
Stock: 0P47
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 12,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,750
D'Arcy Buick GMC - Joliet / Illinois
Discover the D'Arcy Difference! We care - we are here and we are ready to help! Stop by www.darcybuickgmc.com today to see up to date information, including showroom and service hours, and how to make an appointment or schedule delivery.Dk Moon 2019 Buick Regal Preferred FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT TurbochargedHome Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Fully Serviced!, Very Low Miles!, 9-Speed Automatic.Odometer is 17736 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPGD'Arcy Motors has been serving Joliet and its surrounding communities for over 25 years. Our business philosophy, which is to sell cars one car at a time and to make the guest the most important part of the process, has remained the same since 1991. Contact us today to experience the D'Arcy Difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GL6SX7K1026458
Stock: B3928A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
