Used BMW Luxury for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Driving Assistance Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 V-Spoke Bi-Color (Style 780).Recent Arrival! 25/34 City/Highway MPGONLY 4,983 Miles! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Turbo Charged, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, Alloy Wheels, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally includedABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.

Excellent service. Amiable staff. Buying a car from Donna McLaughlin was a pleasant, seamless, and efficient experience. She was patient, kind and attentive. I would definitely buy a car from this place again. Thank you for your service.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

VIN: 3MW5R7J0XL8B22343

Stock: L8B22343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020