Used BMW Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$36,095
Hertz Car Sales Norwalk - Norwalk / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Mineral 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i Gran Coupe RWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged **115 Point Inspection**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Upholstery, Speed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4J1C07LCE03380
Stock: 52086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$39,195$1,335 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Driving Assistance Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 V-Spoke Bi-Color (Style 780).Recent Arrival! 25/34 City/Highway MPGONLY 4,983 Miles! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Turbo Charged, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, Alloy Wheels, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally includedABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
Dealer Review:
Excellent service. Amiable staff. Buying a car from Donna McLaughlin was a pleasant, seamless, and efficient experience. She was patient, kind and attentive. I would definitely buy a car from this place again. Thank you for your service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J0XL8B22343
Stock: L8B22343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 2,393 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$45,533$2,617 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Only 745 Miles! Boasts 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This BMW 4 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" STAR-SPOKE (STYLE 400M) -inc: Tires: 225/45R18 All Season, SPORT SEATS (STD), M SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: 225/45R18 All Season, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Lumbar Support, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Without Lines Designation Outside, Active Blind Spot Detection, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, Heated Front Seats.*This BMW 4 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALUMINUM HEXAGON TRIM W/HIGH GLOSS BLACK HIGHLIGHT, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Wheels: 18" x 8" Double-Spoke Orbit Grey -inc: Style 397, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Stop By Today *Stop by BMW of Fairfax located at 8427 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I bought a pre-owned, certified 2017 BMW 330i. The cost of the car was below what I expected and the mileage was under 30,000. The sales rep was friendly, informative and definitely not pushy or overbearing. The finance person was the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C03LFJ49249
Stock: 99LFJ49249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 3,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,299
South Bay BMW - Torrance / California
: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 3,698! PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof BMW 330i with Jet Black exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included A GREAT VALUE: This 330i is priced $1,500 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to South Bay BMW! Family owned for over 14 years. The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R1J09L8B19334
Stock: B79491SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 1,008 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,591
Century BMW - Greenville / South Carolina
Scores 33 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This BMW 2 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" M DOUBLE-SPOKE BI-COLOR -inc: Style 552M, Tires: 235/35R19 Performance, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Mobility Kit, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, M SPORT PACKAGE -inc: M Sport Steering, Shadowline Exterior Trim, M Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, M Sport Package (337), Without Lines Designation Outside, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Style 819M, Tires: 225/40R18.*This BMW 2 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 18" x 8.0" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Style 553, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Tires: 225/40R18, Extended Shadowline Trim, M Sport Brakes, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription , Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Multi-Spoke -inc: Style 546, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Century BMW located at 2934 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607 to make this car yours today!
Dealer Review:
This is the way car buying should be. These folks are easy to deal with and get you in and out without a hassle. From their internet team to the sales rep, Eroll, they are extremely professional, with great follow through. I would highly recommend them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 228i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA73AK04L7F96914
Stock: 99L7F96914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 4,076 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$57,863
Classic BMW - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXCR4C03L9C64031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,416 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,999
Capital Ford Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Temperature Control, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head restraints memory, Heads-Up Display, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Outside Temperature Display, Panic Alarm, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power Door Mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Radio Control US, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Window Blind, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.
Dealer Review:
Good experience, not pushy and didn’t have to jump through a hoop to take a test drive, in and out in a hour, had a small issue that was taken care of promptly to make sure I was happy with the car and the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 7 Series 750i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7F0C52KGM24324
Stock: QAJB7858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 31,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,952$3,860 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive that you won't find in your average vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 BMW. The 5 Series 540i xDrive has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 31,778mi put on this BMW. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We found a car we just loved and Steve the general manager, Jeb our sales manager and Kristin the leasing agent did everything to make our deal work. Ali our finance person was quick and through. Leaving they had given us some extra goodies for the car that was so nice and appreciated. The people and staff were considerate with mask and social distancing as well as possible. We have been going to AUTONATION West since 2012 and will continue to do so. 😊
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE7C58JWC54690
Stock: JWC54690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 47,121 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,453
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe Blue 4D Sedan 3.0L I6Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/28 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
Dealer Review:
I saw the vehicle online. It was a great price and available! James was very helpful in having it ready for me. Finance and paper work took a little long but it was very busy. Thank you guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C51JGT73295
Stock: T73295C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 4,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$50,410$610 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
ONLY 4,475 Miles! 530i xDrive trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Turbo, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE.Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $61,400*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Power Tailgate, Gesture Control, Heated Front Seats, Wireless Charging, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW 530i xDrive with Bluestone Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience working with Kanchan Sedhai. He accommodating my schedule and permitted me to take as much time in the car as I wanted. Although I ended up choosing a different car at a different dealership, I recommend working with Kanchan to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C05LCD23462
Stock: D23462SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i28,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,987
BMW of Visalia - Visalia / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 28,395! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PACKAGE Aluminum Rhombicle Interior Trim, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke (Style 664M), Tires: Fr P245/40R19 & Rr P275/35R19 Run-Flat Mixed performance, Shadowline Exterior Trim, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, SensaTec Dashboard, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, PREMIUM PACKAGE Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic High Beams, Wireless Charging, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant, HEATED FRONT SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle) , Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to BMW of Visalia! We have a huge selection of BMW cars and SAVs, including the BMW M3, X5, 5 Series and more. Our goal is to get you in the BMW you have always wanted. Pricing analysis performed on 6/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C39HG477812
Stock: 1869P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 58,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,998
CarMax Bristol - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Bristol / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C58JWA71320
Stock: 19188913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i24,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,985$2,934 Below Market
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTR9C50JLC80129
Stock: JLC80129
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,590
BMW of Riverside - Riverside / California
MP3, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM PACKAGE*, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE*, Z4 sDrive M40i, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Ambient Lighting, Automatic High Beams, Executive Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Moonlight Black SoftTop, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Remote Engine Start, Vernasca Leather Seat Upholstery, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Jet Black, Wireless Charging. 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i 8-Speed Automatic Sport RWD 3.0L I6 Glacier Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. 24/31 City/Highway MPG *Leasing options available on this vehicle, please call us at 951-373-5000.
Dealer Review:
Andres has helped us to pick a car that we like. He is very professional, knowledgeable, and very helpful. Comparing our experience with another BMW dealer, Andres has made the difference.. proving it we bought the car with his help. Thank you Andres
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF9C0XLWW46694
Stock: L9062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$50,242
BMW of Austin - Austin / Texas
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Ambient Lighting, Black, Sensatec Upholstery, Parking Assistance Package, Premium Package, Remote Engine Start, Sunset Orange Metallic. This BMW 3 Series also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, Anti-Theft, Sensatec Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
Dealer Review:
[non-permissible content removed]! Buyers Beware! They sold me a used Mini Cooper in June 2018 and here we are, 2 months later in August, with a $2800 Clutch Replacement and the mechanic telling me there was an alteration done "by a professional" to block the PVC valve with putty, causing the 3rd cylinder to run dry. Now there's little to no compression in that cylinder. The fix: $2600 more to replace the engine! I should've been suspicious when the salesman stated, without prompting and completely on his own, "It shifts really smoothly, unlike some Mini Coopers." Well, arbitration and Small Claims Court, here we come! Nice "sales job", guys. I guess there's a reason used-car-sales people are the least trusted people out there. I just didn't know I was buying from the people who teach car sales people the classes on lying, cheating and altering vehicles to appear like they're operable!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J04L8B26078
Stock: 8B26078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive18,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$85,995$4,785 Below Market
Irvine BMW - Irvine / California
Very low mileage, gorgeous color combination, very clean, BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Navigation/GPS, Panoramic moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Drivers Assist Plus Package, Park Distance Control, Rear view camera, Side and Top View Cameras, CARFAX 1 Owner, ***RIGHT NOW BMW FINANCIAL IS OFFERING AGGRESSIVE FINANCING PROGRAMS ON CERTIFIED VEHICLES***, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Rear ventilated seats, Front massaging seats, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 7' Touch Command Tablet, Active Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Active Driving Assistant Delete, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assistant, Ambient Air Package, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Bowers Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Steering Wheel w/Fr Rr Seats Armrests, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Navigation System, Radio Control US, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Massaging Seats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traffic Jam Assistant. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year/Unlimited miles* whichever comes first, after the expiration of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle/SAV Limited Warranty for a total of 5 years/Unlimited miles and up to 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance and BMW AssistTM Emergency Call, which includes Automatic Collision Notification, and TeleService are included. From a dead battery or flat tire, to lock-out service, towing service and emergency valet service, BMW Roadside Assistance provides you on-the-road assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year ' even when someone else is driving your BMW. Also, BMW Roadside Assistance service representatives are always on hand to provide you with free, easy-to-read maps and directions. And for even greater peace of mind, BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with BMW AssistTM Emergency Call feature, which includes automatic collision notification and TeleService for the duration of Certification. Please call or stop by for a test drive today.
Dealer Review:
Shawn Y. was spot on with the process from start to the end. Very knowledgeable about cars and features, and very patient in answering all of our questions. He got us a great deal and Ken finance manager was very fast and efficient with paperwork.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7H6C54JG614766
Stock: L37516
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 4,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$84,995
West Herr Chevrolet of Hamburg - Hamburg / New York
Cold Weather Package, Driving Assistance Professional Package, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats Armrests & Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Remote Engine Start. Previous Courtesy Car This car qualifies for all new car and lease programs! See sales advisor for more details. Call us at 585-359-7373, e-mail us, or just stop on buy to see why BMW Of Rochester provides you with the most up front, hassle free buying experience in Western New York. IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T4C04LCD61842
Stock: BR20S0017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 31,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,487
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
**2018 BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe in Alpine White with Black Dakota Leather w/ Oyster Highlights.**The Org. MSRP of: $51,725.00**This Vehicle Is Equipped With: **Premium Package**M Sport Package**Essentials Package**Comfort Access Keyless Entry**Heated Front Seats**Rear View Camera**Harmon Kardon Surround Sound**Apple CarPlay Compatibility**Navigation System**Moonroof**Bluetooth System**Ambient Lighting**Join The Circle With One And Only BMW of Barrington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4J3C55JBG94813
Stock: PBD4805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW searches:
Related BMW info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals