Used BMW Luxury for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive that you won't find in your average vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 BMW. The 5 Series 540i xDrive has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 31,778mi put on this BMW. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

We found a car we just loved and Steve the general manager, Jeb our sales manager and Kristin the leasing agent did everything to make our deal work. Ali our finance person was quick and through. Leaving they had given us some extra goodies for the car that was so nice and appreciated. The people and staff were considerate with mask and social distancing as well as possible. We have been going to AUTONATION West since 2012 and will continue to do so. 😊

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAJE7C58JWC54690

Stock: JWC54690

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020