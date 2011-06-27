Used BMW Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $48,900Great Deal | $4,406 below market
Certified 2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance16,985 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
M Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Active Driving Assistant Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Fineline Black Wood Trim Wheels: 19" X 8.5" Fr & 19" X 9.5" Rr M Light Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance is offered to you for sale by BMW of Vista. This BMW includes: FINELINE BLACK WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor M SPORT PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Woodgrain Interior Trim Tires - Rear Performance DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Heads-Up Display Blind Spot Monitor APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY Smart Device Integration BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* -CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED LIMITED WARRANTY P TO 5 YEAR/UNLIMITED MILES FROM IN SERVICE DATE. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Very professional sales and finance team. Quick, efficient and knowledgeable. A very enjoyable purchasing experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7J2C54JG938510
Stock: JG938510
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $38,993
Certified 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance25,846 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Braman BMW Jupiter - Jupiter / Florida
Braman BMW of Jupiter is proud to offer you this stunning 2018 BMW 5 Series equipped with the 530e iPerformance trim package and finished in Beautiful Bluestone Metallic for your consideration. GPS NAVIGATION, One Owner AND Clean CARFAX Report, PREMIUM PACKAGE, !! BRAND NEW TIRES!!, Locally owned and New Car Traded, Clean CarFax Report, POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF, BMW CERTIFIED PREOWNED, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Rear view Backup Camera, Complete Service History, Best Color Combination, Premium Factory Alloy Wheels, Full LEATHER PACKAGE, Truly is the Ultimate Driving Experience!, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, Night Blue w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Park Distance Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Tailgate, Premium Package (DISC), Rear View Camera Delete, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 19" x 8" V-Spoke (Style 635), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Odometer is 4554 miles below market average!We are your Local BMW sales and service center in the Jupiter area and are here to serve all your Automotive needs. Come meet our experienced yet relaxed staff and let us help you into the car of your dreams! Enjoy the results of our unrelenting focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and discover why Braman is a name you can trust!
Dealer Review:
Purchased a 530i BMW from Braman with the help of Steven Lee. Steven helped us find the style and accessories we had been searching for., he made the Sales process comfortable and painless. Great inventory at Braman. Overall a very enjoyable buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C51JG623257
Stock: JC-PF2366
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $53,771
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e4 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
xLine, Premium package, Driving assistance package, Navigation system, Rear view camera, Dual moonroof, Park distance control, Roof rails, Harman Kardon sound system, Multifunction steering wheel, Comfort access keyless entry, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, Cargo shade, and much more!FANTASTIC SONIC-PRICE SAVINGS, without the haggle! Why pay inflated prices when you can pay a guaranteed lowest Sonic Price right from the start?Make an appointment to see it here today! 1-855-445-0576.USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS.PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR A DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALLASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATIONWEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASINGhttps://www.safercar.gov/Visit BMW of Denver Downtown at 1040 South Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80246 today. /s/
Dealer Review:
Great service and welcoming personnel. Jeff is a very helpful salesperson. He was thorough in the sales process and now I owned a BMW!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXTS1C02L9D32077
Stock: 99L9D32077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $36,788Fair Deal | $847 below market
Certified 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance34,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Escondido - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder, Cognac Dakota Leather. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Dark Graphite Metallic 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 2.0L 4-CylinderBMW Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryFriends and Family Pricing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C5XJB032891
Stock: 64883
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$22,998Fair Deal
2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance33,522 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C31HA158995
Stock: 19413744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,102Fair Deal | $1,074 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance25,790 milesDelivery available*
Jimmy Vasser Toyota - Napa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Jet Black 2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, 9 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player. Odometer is 2117 miles below market average! Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
I had an awesome car buying experience from Jimmy Vasser Toyota. I have been searching for a TRD 4Runner for a few months and finally found a honest and great dealer. Bill Ryan, the sales manager for Jimmy Vasser Toyota, was awesome. He found the exact TRD 4Runner I wanted and presented the best, no hassle deal out there. The whole experience was flawless and I would highly recommend you give them a call. You won't be disappointed! A shout out to our salesman Anthony Rangel who was also instrumental in making this so successful. Thanks for my new 4Runner!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C31HA030028
Stock: TL5492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $45,095
2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance32,104 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, LED Headlights, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription. Reviews: * Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls Source: EdmundsAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+CARFAX One-Owner.Here at BMW of Eugene we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C32HA029342
Stock: HA029342P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $34,488
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance11,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
iPERFORMANCE HYBRID..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..BLIND SPOT..HEATED SEATS..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2018 BMW 530E XDRIVE I PERFORMANCE..WHITE ON TAN..11K MILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C56JB374532
Stock: JB374532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- $35,585Fair Deal | $2,287 below market
Certified 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance38,477 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arrowhead BMW - Glendale / Arizona
BMW Certified with Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, Night Blue w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Head-Up Display, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Tailgate, Premium Package (DISC), Rear View Camera Delete, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance PREMIUM 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C52JG623252
Stock: P10594
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $35,991Fair Deal
Certified 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance24,501 milesDelivery available*
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This BMW includes: BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats JET BLACK WHEELS: FR 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Easy process. X3 in excellent condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C58JB250960
Stock: JB250960
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $35,498Great Deal | $4,669 below market
Certified 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance14,745 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium Package 2 Driving Assistance Package Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Head-Up Display Active Driving Assistant Park Distance Control Bluestone Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Power Tailgate Navigation System Gesture Control Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Bmw Iperformance Design Elements Deletion Fineline Ridge Wood Trim Wheels: 18" X 8" Double-Spoke (Style 634) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. BMW Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/UNLIMITED miles limited warranty from the original service date, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
The salesperson Michael was incredibly patient and flexible with me and the dozens of questions I had regarding the great BMWs I was interested in. Michael came in on his day, responded to emails quickly, and never complained or showed any frustration with me. I felt pretty lucky after the purchase of my vehicle from BMW of Mountain View.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C57JB251582
Stock: JB251582
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $42,975Good Deal | $1,969 below market
2019 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance2,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
�
Dealer Review:
Work with me on finding the right deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C56KB376962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,999Fair Deal | $309 below market
2019 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance21,216 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Used Imports Auto - Roswell / Georgia
**NEW ARRIVAL**iPERFORMANCE PACKAGE**HYBRID**CARFAX CERTIFIED**CARFAX 1 OWNER**RARE PACKAGE w/ NAVIGATION**BACK UP CAM**PUSH BUTTON START**POWER SUNROOF**LEATHER SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**BLUETOOTH**BLUETOOTH AUDIO**AUX INPUT**USB CONNECT**DRIVER & PASSENGER POWER SEATS**KEYLESS ENTRY**MUST SEE**ALL POWER OPTIONS**PLUS SO MUCH MORE...Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2.0L 4-Cylinder Black w/Blue w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CALL US TODAY!! CALL 678-720-9710. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!!RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% TRADES WELCOMED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 442S Atlanta Street ROSWELL GA 30075 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON WWW.UIAUTOS.COM FORGET MATCHING PRICES WE KEEP THE BEST PRICES IN THE MARKET!! Visit Used Imports Auto online at www.uiautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 678-720-9710 today to schedule your test drive. We try our best to list all options and details carefully however typos and human/machine errors are possible please call in advance to confirm any specific options colors condition related questions to avoid any confusions. We train our sales staff regularly however any verbal claims or promises made by the employees of the dealership are not valid unless expressed in writing. Registration titling taxes mailing paperwork handling vehicle inspection warranty rights administration and processing charges vary from state to state and are not included in the price listed. All sales are AS-IS unless expressed otherwise in writing. Vehicle accessories such as extra keys floor matts books navigation disc shift knobs etc may not come with the vehicle however we can always order these items at our discounted dealership prices which are to be paid by the customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C54KB388741
Stock: RA388741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $50,017Fair Deal | $1,533 below market
2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance14,687 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Glacier Silver Metallic 2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance AWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio Control US, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/In-Dash Single CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery.Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
Val was very helpful and extremely friendly. He even gave me roses since it was my first time buying a car! Such a great experience
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7J2C58JG938364
Stock: PMH5774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $31,999
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance27,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that BMW reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning the fast charger. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the KLE convenience charging control unit and the TurboCord charger. In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from BMW on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Fast charger concern. The KLE convenience charging control unit and the TurboCord charger were replaced. ***PRICE AS NEW $52,650*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 12/12/2021 OR 22,883 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW MPGe combined: 72 The 2018 BMW 5 Series lives up to the expectations set by its forebears. There's an engine for nearly every taste, and the car's handling capabilities are fundamentally sound. Factor in the 5 Series' latest tech and safety features, and you've got a prime pick for a midsize luxury sedan. The base 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch wheels, and driver-selectable vehicle settings to alter steering, transmission response and throttle calibration. They also include power-folding and heated mirrors (the driver's side has auto dimming), automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and simulated leather upholstery. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heads-Up Display Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim PACKAGES M Sport Package SHADOWLINE Exterior Trim M Steering Wheel Design Element Deletion 19" M Light Alloy Wheels Led Fog Lights FINELINE Ridge Wood Trim Aerodynamic Kit Anthracite HEADLINER Driving Assistance Package Head-UP Display M Sport Package 2 Power Tailgate SENSATEC Dashboard Comfort Access Keyless Entry SIRIUSXM Radio w/ 1 Year SUB. Heated Front Seats Gesture Control Standard Suspension
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C56JB033391
Stock: 033391BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $44,434Fair Deal | $1,431 below market
Certified 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance26,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick BMW - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 26,082! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, FINELINE OAK WOOD TRIM.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Heated Driver Seat, Panoramic Roof, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. BMW xDrive40e iPerformance with Mineral White Metallic exterior and Mocha Dakota Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 313 HP at 5000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Surround View Cameras, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC W/SHIFT PADDLES (STD), FINELINE OAK WOOD TRIM. CARFAX 1-Owner Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are includedEXPERTS ARE SAYING"Not only is the interior warmly appealing, it provides abundant space for five adult occupants. Cargo space is plentiful, totaling 23 cubic feet with rear seatbacks upHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
While not a Hendrick fan, I will say that this BMW team did a great job in a very difficult environment. They were responsive, reasonable and accommodating. I'd recommend our sales person and sales manager. Thanks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C50J0V98100
Stock: 3113
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- New Listing$33,390Fair Deal
2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance49,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C39H0V95947
Stock: 10432369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $36,499
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance29,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Bay BMW - Torrance / California
: CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 29,206! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Turbocharged BMW 530e iPerformance with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Dakota Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 4000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Power Tailgate, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "If you want a midsize-luxury sedan with all the expected premium trappings, loads of technology and an edge for drivers who favor sporty driving dynamics, the 2018 BMW 5 Series remains the one to beat." -KBB.com. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to South Bay BMW! Family owned for over 14 years. The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C51JG623274
Stock: U30828LR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
Related BMW info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals