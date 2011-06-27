Close

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that BMW reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning the fast charger. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the KLE convenience charging control unit and the TurboCord charger. In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from BMW on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Fast charger concern. The KLE convenience charging control unit and the TurboCord charger were replaced. ***PRICE AS NEW $52,650*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 12/12/2021 OR 22,883 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW MPGe combined: 72 The 2018 BMW 5 Series lives up to the expectations set by its forebears. There's an engine for nearly every taste, and the car's handling capabilities are fundamentally sound. Factor in the 5 Series' latest tech and safety features, and you've got a prime pick for a midsize luxury sedan. The base 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch wheels, and driver-selectable vehicle settings to alter steering, transmission response and throttle calibration. They also include power-folding and heated mirrors (the driver's side has auto dimming), automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and simulated leather upholstery. FEATURES One Owner RWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Fog Lamps Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heads-Up Display Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim PACKAGES M Sport Package SHADOWLINE Exterior Trim M Steering Wheel Design Element Deletion 19" M Light Alloy Wheels Led Fog Lights FINELINE Ridge Wood Trim Aerodynamic Kit Anthracite HEADLINER Driving Assistance Package Head-UP Display M Sport Package 2 Power Tailgate SENSATEC Dashboard Comfort Access Keyless Entry SIRIUSXM Radio w/ 1 Year SUB. Heated Front Seats Gesture Control Standard Suspension

Dealer Review:

I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAJA9C56JB033391

Stock: 033391BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020