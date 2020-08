Close

Braman BMW Jupiter - Jupiter / Florida

Braman BMW of Jupiter is proud to offer you this stunning 2018 BMW 5 Series equipped with the 530e iPerformance trim package and finished in Beautiful Bluestone Metallic for your consideration. GPS NAVIGATION, One Owner AND Clean CARFAX Report, PREMIUM PACKAGE, !! BRAND NEW TIRES!!, Locally owned and New Car Traded, Clean CarFax Report, POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF, BMW CERTIFIED PREOWNED, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Rear view Backup Camera, Complete Service History, Best Color Combination, Premium Factory Alloy Wheels, Full LEATHER PACKAGE, Truly is the Ultimate Driving Experience!, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, Night Blue w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Park Distance Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Tailgate, Premium Package (DISC), Rear View Camera Delete, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 19" x 8" V-Spoke (Style 635), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Odometer is 4554 miles below market average!We are your Local BMW sales and service center in the Jupiter area and are here to serve all your Automotive needs. Come meet our experienced yet relaxed staff and let us help you into the car of your dreams! Enjoy the results of our unrelenting focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences and discover why Braman is a name you can trust!

Purchased a 530i BMW from Braman with the help of Steven Lee. Steven helped us find the style and accessories we had been searching for., he made the Sales process comfortable and painless. Great inventory at Braman. Overall a very enjoyable buying experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAJA9C51JG623257

Stock: JC-PF2366

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-04-2020