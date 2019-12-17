Used BMW Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 2,393 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$45,533$2,617 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Only 745 Miles! Boasts 31 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This BMW 4 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" STAR-SPOKE (STYLE 400M) -inc: Tires: 225/45R18 All Season, SPORT SEATS (STD), M SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: 225/45R18 All Season, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Lumbar Support, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Without Lines Designation Outside, Active Blind Spot Detection, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, Heated Front Seats.*This BMW 4 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALUMINUM HEXAGON TRIM W/HIGH GLOSS BLACK HIGHLIGHT, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Wheels: 18" x 8" Double-Spoke Orbit Grey -inc: Style 397, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Stop By Today *Stop by BMW of Fairfax located at 8427 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I bought a pre-owned, certified 2017 BMW 330i. The cost of the car was below what I expected and the mileage was under 30,000. The sales rep was friendly, informative and definitely not pushy or overbearing. The finance person was the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C03LFJ49249
Stock: 99LFJ49249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 94,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,991
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Saddle Brown; Dakota Leather Seat Trim Atlantic Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had leasing a car. Tom Chiron the sales person was very professional and did exactly what he said he would. He did not waist my time. He even took my old car to get new tires that were required before I turned in the vehicle I was leasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWV13549P121236
Stock: 9P121236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 63,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,688
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE 20 DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM BMW AND MERCEDES! RARE 35I SDRIVE LOADED HEADS UP DISPLAY NAVI HEATED SEATS VISTA SKY MOONROOF NEW BRAKES SUPER CLEAN GARAGE KEPT TWIN TURBO RACE CAR WONT LAST! WE HAVE SEVERAL RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALW3C53CC892121
Stock: 892121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 18,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,800
AUTO CONNECTION LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2016 BMW 6 Series 2dr M Sport Edition! features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Dakota Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dragan Ijacic at 808-596-0733 or autoconnectionhi@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 6 Series 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6H1C50GD932957
Stock: 12089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2018
- 72,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,495
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Local Home Delivery Available!, 325Ci, 2D Coupe, 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, RWD, Titanium Silver Metallic, Black w/Leather Upholstery, 17" x 8" Five Spoke Alloy (Styling 119) Wheels, Cold Weather Package, harman/kardon Sound System, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, Ski Bag, Sport Package, White Indicator Lenses. Titanium Silver Metallic 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC19/27 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
Dealer Review:
My experience buying from Carmel Motors was outstanding! I purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata and it was the smoothest car buying experience that I ever had. After a bad experience at another local dealership, Tyler, my sales representative was very pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales process was quick and easy and since I was already pre-approved for financing, I was literally in and out of the dealership in about an hour. I will definitely be back to Carmel Motors and refer everyone I know that is looking for a vehicle to stop by their dealership. They have great cars, excellent service and an outstanding staff!! Thank you all!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABV13434JT20425
Stock: SR-T18425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 27,004 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$26,890$1,647 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
Dealer Review:
When I first walked in I was hesitant because I've had bad experiences at car dealerships before with sales people who were too aggresive and management that made me feel like I was getting robbed but I'm happy to say certified luxury motors of valley stream was an amazing experience. The sales person max was great: friendly, helpful, understanding, an all around 5 star guy. He made us feel comfortable and really helped us understand the car we were buying. I left there happy with a car I love that I got at a great deal even though my credit isn't amazing. Would definitely recommend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4R9C57HK680589
Stock: C1243-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 26 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$41,585
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Convenience Package Moonroof Mineral Grey Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Sensatec Upholstery Front Sport Seats Wheels: 17" X 7.5" Bi-Color (Style 725)
Dealer Review:
Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression. The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease. Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork. While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking. Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition. Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2J3C02L7F64831
Stock: L7F64831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- used
2020 BMW M81,281 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$150,830
BMW of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
*Special Lease, 7,500 miles/year, $1,489 Due at signing plus tax, lic and doc fee, OAC, see dealer for details.ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Alloy wheels, Drive Recorder, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Package 2, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Surround View w/3D View, Traction control.Odometer is 782 miles below market average!Here at BMW of Eugene we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.2020 BMW M8 Competition AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSAE0C03LCD87515
Stock: LCD87515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i13,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,745$2,259 Below Market
BMW of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online, Driver Assistance Plus, Driving Assistance Package, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Speed Limit Info. Odometer is 10927 miles below market average! 21/32 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ LOW MILES - 13,188! Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroofVEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "Slip inside the 2017 BMW 2 Series and you'll find highly adjustable sport seats that provide good support in spirited driving and above-average comfort on extended jaunts.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but we serve customers from the North Miami Beach, Aventura, Davie, Plantation and Pompano Beach areas and have the staff to help you find the BMW vehicle you want.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
Dealer Review:
I have been leasing BMWs since 1997. I worked with a lot of different sales representatives over all these years. I can honestly tell you my experience with Jimmy has been the best of any experience I’ve had so far. His professionalism, industry knowledge, and his relaxed attitude made the car purchase experience easy. Keeping in mind that we are experiencing unprecedented times with Covid. it just creates so many more obstacles to having the perfect car buying experience but this is where Jimmy really shines as he is in exemplary example and the benchmark that others should try to achieve in setting that standard. Additionally, I want to mention that the general manager, keith, is a true champion and leader. He was able to oversee the whole process and ensure my 110% satisfaction. There is actually no other BMW dealership I’ll ever do business with other than the one that keith is GM. I have literally followed him around from several different dealership locations in Florida to make sure that no one else gets my business or my friends business because I know if he stands behind the transaction nothing will go wrong.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2G1C37HV639603
Stock: HV639603
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i24,951 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999
Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California
This 2018 BMW 430i is a One Owner vehicle with a Clean Carfax, Mineral Grey Metallic exterior, and Black SensaTec interior. Key features include Sport line, Essentials package, Turbocharged, Sun/Moonroof, Rear view camera, Hi-fi sound system, Rear view camera, BMW assist eCall, Rain sensing wipers, Heated mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, and much more! Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Beverly Hills BMW/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
Dealer Review:
George was great and answered all of our questions, thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W3C50JAB87485
Stock: LJAB87485
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 87,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The 135i Coupe and Convertible might be among the more affordable BMW models, but they now come with one of BMW's best gearboxes--the available 7-speed dual-clutch DCT.. Start saving cash at the pump - this car has an EPA estimated fuel economy of 22 MPG combined. Picture yourself in this beauty. The vehicle has powered exterior mirrors. This 128i includes: a cabin air filtration system, extremely convenient cruise control, low tire pressure warning and airbags. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
Dealer Review:
My hat is off to my salesman Jarred Howard. I went in simply to service my vehicle and ended up buying a new 2020 Sante Fe. Worked tirelessly through the whole process for me to get me into my new car. I guess it can be said that I gave him a lot of lemons To work with and he made lemonade! I was most impressed about how much off hand knowledge he possessed not only with the car I ended up with, but several different makes and models I viewed during that day. I think I had decided that we had exhausted all means and measures to get myself into a car, and was about to throw in the towel. Jarred had one last idea , we jumped into a car and viewed the inventory one last time and just on simply recognizing the wheels and identifying the model that was specific to the model I was wanting, we stopped suddenly and looked just briefly and at that point I knew that would be the car I would buy, AND DID !!! Thanks to his tireless efforts, I got my car and he got the sale ..... I recommend this gentleman highly and I will buy from him again.... this was my second purchase from Ron Carter Hyundai and it gets a five star rating from me because of Jarred.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP7C52BVK78205
Stock: P9605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 87,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,900
Exotic Motors Atlanta - Gainesville / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C59FK371918
Stock: 371918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,600
Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Little Rock / Arkansas
STEVE LANDERS CUSTOM ELITE!!!!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Silver 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i 2D Coupe RWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower TurboBACKED BY STEVE LANDERS CDJR 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W3C56JAB87085
Stock: AB87085L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
2018 BMW M47,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,885$6,853 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** Executive Package *** 7-Speed M Double Clutch Transmission *** Carbon Fiber Roof *** Heated Front Seats *** Navigation System *** Head Up Display *** Side & Top View Cameras *** Park Distance Control *** Backup Camera *** Full LED Headlamps *** Harman/Kardon Sound System *** Active Blind Spot Detection *** Black Cloth/Leather Seats *** Power Front Seats *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** 19 Double-Spoke M Wheels *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C55JAC88160
Stock: 11346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 17,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$78,991
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
M Carbon Roof Driving Assistance Plus Package Comfort Seating Package Leather Seats Navigation System Extended Shadowline Trim Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood Trim Ivory White; Individual Extended Merino Leather Upholstery Sonic Speed Blue Metallic Wheels: 20" X 8" Fr & 20" X 9" Rr M V-Spoke (1N1) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Joey E was my salesperson. He leased me my first car and I told him I would be back. Joey was the same June 30, 2017, knowledgeable, caring and professional that he was on April 30, 2020. The space was different but the atmosphere was the same warming and inviting. The customer service was outstanding, our quote at FedEx is "make every experience outstanding" and the BMW of Dallas did just that!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C56KBJ35888
Stock: KBJ35888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- used
2020 BMW M4486 miles
$71,993
Smail Cadillac - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
Laguna Seca Blue, M Heritage Edition, Spotless, LOW MILES - 546! REDUCED FROM $74,991! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist. MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES M HERITAGE EDITION. COMPETITION PACKAGE: M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20' x 9' Fr & 20' x 10' Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC.BMW M4 Coupe with Laguna Seca (Blue) exterior and Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned and Traded BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHY BUY FROM US We are conveniently located on Route 30 in Greensburg, PA just one half mile east of Westmoreland Mall. We are a short distance from Johnstown, Monroeville, Pittsburgh and Washington, PA. Sure, the X1 xDrive35i has space for pretty much anything you decide to bring along M HERITAGE EDITION 1 OF 750 1 of 250 made in Laguna Seca Blue!!!! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C01LFJ19812
Stock: B81053R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 45,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,000$2,709 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i RWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles I6Recent Arrival! 21/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa proudly serving the Phoenix area as one of the largest Nissan dealers and committed to being the best place in town to do business. Our 4.6 out of 5 star rating on DealerRater demonstrates our commitment to integrity, hard work, and stewardship. Larry H. Miller Dealerships have a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it does business. Through its charitable organization, Larry H. Miller Charities, more than $9 million has been donated to qualified nonprofit organizations since 1995. Beneficiaries include the Phoenix Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, The Maricopa Pediatric Foundation, Special Olympics Arizona, the Peoria School District Foundation and Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona and many more. We proudly serve the areas of Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.Reviews:* Impressively quick yet fuel-efficient with either engine; excellent handling; supple ride; high-quality, feature-rich interior. Source: Edmunds* Introducing the newest and one of the most seductive additions to the BMW lineup, the 2 Series Coupe. An alluring exterior design highlights its sporting prowess, muscular agility, and most importantly, makes it stand out from its rivals. The 2 Series comes with the choice of two different engines. In the 228i there is a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo generating 240hp and 255 lb-ft of torque at just 1250rpm. Matched with the 8-speed Sport Automatic the 228i goes from 0-60 in just 5.4 seconds. The M235i features a 320hp M Performance 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that boasts a maximum torque of 330 lb-ft between 1,300-4,500 rpm launching from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The Auto Start-Stop function switches off the engine when the vehicle is stationary and the driver engages the brake and as soon as the driver's foot leaves the brake pedal, the engine starts up again. With Parking assistant the 2 Series will scan for parking spots and when one is found it is shown on your control display. Shift into reverse and Parking Assistant takes control of steering your vehicle into the selected space; all you have to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals. The new iDrive 4.2 operating system features a touchpad controller and 8.8-inch display screen. This takes the Navigation system to the next level with state-of-the-art technologies such as real-time traffic data. The available Track Handling Package adds Variable Sport Steering, Adaptive M Suspension, and M Sport Brakes together with specifically designed non run-flat Michelin Pilot Super Sport performance tires. The camera-based driver assistance system consists of Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning/City Collision Mitigation, and Pedestrian Warning. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
Dealer Review:
I just bought a new Rogue sport and loving it. I will always only by from Larry Miller Nissan it feels like family and honest people. Adam is a fantastic salesman and would highly recommend you see him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA1J7C55FV288866
Stock: P10779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 74,111 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,995$1,570 Below Market
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
2012 BMW 650i coupe , Beautiful condition. Power everything, Super clean in & out. Navigation. Sunroof. Heated leather seats. Must see. Come for a test drive. 30 day limited warranty. We finance everyone (W.A.C) Free Carfax report available. Trade in welcome. Bad credit OK, first time buyer OK. Extended warranty available. Prestige Auto Sports Inc. 8187614900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 6 Series 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBALX3C58CDV77113
Stock: 12275---R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
