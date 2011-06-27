Used Bentley Sedan for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $31,900
2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label55,688 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michael's Auto Plaza - East Greenbush / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBLC31E21CX05644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $158,888
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Base7,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification finished in Onyx (black metallic) over Twine (light tan) and Beluga (black) contrast with just 7,568 miles from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636-449-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBF7ZH1GC002554
Stock: GC002554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- $35,957
2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base72,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This White AWD Bentley enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Bentley with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Continental Flying Spur was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur . Find the quickest driving route in this Bentley Continental Flying Spur using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur: The 2008 Flying Spur, part of Bentley's family of more modern-looking and sleekly styled Continental models is, perhaps to sum it up best, an exclusive, sporty luxury sedan fit for the rich and famous who prefer to drive themselves. The tremendous detail and craftsmanship inside is what separates the Flying Spur from some luxury sedans from Mercedes-Benz or Lexus that cost quite a bit less. The value for the Flying Spur is in that, plus its exclusivity and its astounding comfort for long trips. In addition, the Flying Spur is one of the fastest sedans in the world in terms of top speed. Interesting features of this model are interior comfort, Overall performance, distinctive interior materials, exclusivity relative to mainstream luxury brands., and mix of modern exterior with traditional luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Purchasing a vehicle at a distance can provide good value but introduces risk. The first step in risk mitigation is the pre-purchase vehicle inspection. I was fortunate to work with MB of Delray service representative Stacy. Absolutely courteous and detail oriented, Stacy arranged a vehicle inspection with their AMG specialist. Even though the vehicle had only 150 miles and spent most of its 3 year life in a temperature controlled collection, the low humidity aged the tires as was only visible on the bottom threads. Thanks to Stacy and her team, they saved me $1,800 of additional expense by catching this unexpected issue. Everyone I dealt with was professional and courteous. If I didn't live 3,000 miles away, MB of Delray and Stacy would be my dealership and service agent of choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W08C051529
Stock: 8C051529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$37,895
2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base60,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on Black 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan with only 60,844mi. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Standard Paint AWD Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. This low mileage Bentley Continental Flying Spur has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Bentley Continental Flying Spur. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Standard Paint Bentley Continental Flying Spur. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. The Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan is in a class on its own. So much so, that Bentley didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. This vehicle has been well-cared for inside and out. The paint is flawless with no damage or obvious signs of wear. This unbelievably rare Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Luxury Sedan is a perfect example of The Best Man Can Build. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR53W76C039030
Stock: P039030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $119,990Fair Deal | $3,027 below market
2016 Bentley Flying Spur V81,239 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Beluga exterior paint and Linen interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Wood and Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel- Mulliner Driving Specification with Polished Wheel- Seat PipingRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 18239 miles below market average!Bentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZAXGC053099
Stock: 6891UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $69,888
2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base36,102 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 36K Miles On This Beautiful Series 51 Continental Flying Spur. Equipped With Two-Tone Diamond Stitched Leather Interior, Contrast Stitching, Embroidered Head Rests, Bentley NAIM Premium Audio System, Premium Spec. Pkg., Veneered Picnic Tables, Power Rear Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, 19in. 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels With Granite Finish, Series 51 Treadplates... This Awesome Flying Spur Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. It Has Been Garaged And Babied Since New And It Shows. It Also Comes With All Books, A Squeaky Carfax Report And Bentley Battery Tender...... This Is The Flying Spur That You Want, Call Us Before This One Gets Away! ... We Have Low Interest Financing With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................ .............................................................................. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA9CC070536
Stock: 3458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $95,795
2014 Bentley Flying Spur Base10,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Bentley Flying Spur has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded W-12 6.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 19' x 9' Classic Painted Diamond-Turned Alloy, Wheels w/Locks. 6 Carfax Service Records. Feel Confident About Your Choice Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 6 Service Records. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With a prominent bonnet and sporting lines that flow from the front arches and speed towards the back of the car, the Flying Spur's design pays homage to the great Bentleys of history. A more upright chrome matrix radiator grille and bolder lower air intake accentuate the distinctive Bentley profile, while a revised rear bumper delivers a sleek and more balanced appearance thanks to a sporting black valance and wraparound chrome trim. At the front, beautiful chrome lamp bezels complement the highly distinctive twin headlamp signature and at the rear act to tie in the tail lamp clusters, providing an understated but elegant sign-off to the car's design. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
Dealer Review:
Had a great experience with Dean Volvo -- bought a new 2018 XC90 from them. Knew what I wanted and Brandan took care of everything. There were zero surprises when I came to sign the papers. Highly recommend them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA0EC090742
Stock: 5157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- $224,998
2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed152 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.
Dealer Review:
We felt great care working with the team at Morrie’s throughout our car buying experience. David was a joy to work with and understood what we were looking for in our next vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH8JC003821
Stock: BD10009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- $86,900
2011 Bentley Mulsanne Base27,593 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2011 Bentley MulsanneSilver Frost Metallic Paint over Beluga Black LeatherOnly 27,593 Miles!Well Serviced *Clean CarFax*Vehicle Highlights:6.8 Liter Twin Turbo V8 Engine rated at 505 Horsepower8-Speed Automatic TransmissionRear Wheel DriveBi-HID HeadlampsNavigation SystemBluetooth6-Disc CD ChangerSD Card ReaderFront & Rear Power Seat AdjustersHeated Front & Rear SeatsPower Rear & Side SunshadesAutomatic Climate ControlPower Boot CloserTire Pressure Monitoring SystemTilt/Telescoping Steering WheelVehicle Dynamic ControlElectronic Stability ControlAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBB7ZHXBC015825
Stock: 902925K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- $119,990
2016 Bentley Flying Spur W128,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley’s glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car’s specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5GC051244
Stock: P3672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$93,788Fair Deal
2015 Bentley Flying Spur V823,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O'Gara Coach San Diego - La Jolla / California
O'Gara Coach San Diego is proud to present for sale this stunning 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Beluga interior. Other manufacturer options include: Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats. AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyO'Gara Coach San Diego ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Flying Spur V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBET9ZA6FC042020
Stock: 1559UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$139,900
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed23,590 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fahrney Buick GMC - Selma / California
Storm Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. RWD 6.8L V8 Speed 11/18 City/Highway MPG If it doesn't say Fahrney on back of your plate, you paid too much! Included with all vehicles is a 6 month/ 6000 mile, 50/50 Limited Powertrain Warranty! www.fahrneygroup.com , Excellent Selection of New, Certified Pre-Owned and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Serving Selma, Hanford, Visalia, Fresno, Sanger, Fowler, Lemoore, Kingsburg, Tulare, Clovis, Madera, Porterville, Dinuba, Caruthers, Fresno County, Kings County, Tulare County, Madera County. ONE OWNER, iPhone Integration, GPS / NAV / NAVIGATION, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/6CD/MP3/60-Gig HDD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 21' Mulsanne Speed Forged Alloy - Painted, Climate Package, ON LOT 2/7/20, ***CUSTOM BLACKED OUT PKG**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne Speed with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBG7ZH5GC001596
Stock: U5887PO
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2018
- $82,888Fair Deal | $339 below market
2014 Bentley Flying Spur Base22,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2014 Bentley Flying Spur Beluga6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ZF 8-Speed Automatic 12/20 City/Highway MPG Flying Spur Launch - Specification 1, Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Contrasting Stitching to Seats, Fascia & Door Panels, Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Seat Facings, Front & Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter, Lambswool Rugs, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Two-Tone Brushed 3-Spoke Steering Wheel. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA3EC088841
Stock: F6145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $338,995
2019 Bentley Mulsanne Base330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Behold this 2019 Bentley Mulsanne WO Edition. Limited to only 100 units worldwide and less than 30 will arrive in North America. This vehicle was created to commemorate WO Bentley's personal 8.0 Litre Bentley from the 1930's. It features Gloss Black Wheels and a Chromed Radiator Shell with Dark Matrix Grille. Inside the vehicle cabin you will find special stitching as well as the WO Bentley signature in various places. The real hidden gem in this special Bentley is in between the rear seats where the fold down armrest displays an image of the 8.0 Litre Bentley crafted from Wood Veneer and Aluminum. Nestled beneath that image is a shadow box that houses a slice of the crankshaft from the original 8.0 litre. This is a true piece of history. $411,285 MSRP This WO Edition Bentley Mulsanne includes: LAMBSWOOL RUGS TO FRONT AND REAR * VENEERED MEDIA DRAWER AND GAUGE PANEL * CENTENARY SPECIFICATION * VALET KEY * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * TWO CITY UMBRELLAS * NAIM FOR BENTLEY * COMFORT SPECIFICATION * MULSANNE W.O. EDITION BY MULLINER * ICE EXTERIOR * EXTENDED RANGE PAINT * *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Mulsanne with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBS7ZH1KC004423
Stock: 191575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2019
- Price Drop$96,888
2014 Bentley Flying Spur Base16,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Navigation, Knee airbag, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats, Wheels: 19" x 9" Classic Painted & Diamond-Turned Alloy. Black Sapphire Metallic AWD 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Base 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA8EC091640
Stock: PC091640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$53,995
2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base17,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2007! Navigation Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W57C047877
Stock: 7C047877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $71,900
2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base15,085 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA2DC080827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $117,899
2016 Bentley Flying Spur W1220,525 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bentley Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
***JUST ARRIVED***BENTLEY CPO WARRANTY***ORIGINAL MSRP $250,810***W12 ENGINE WITH 616 HP***MULLINER DRIVING SPEC WITH GRAPHITE AND DIAMOND TURNED WHEELS ($10,970)***ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ($2,840)***VENEERED PICNIC TABLES ($2,080)***TAMO ASH VENEER ($1,835)***CHROME INLAY TO DOOR WAISTRAILS ($1,630)***CONTRAST STITCHING ($1,980)***SPORTS DUAL TONE 3 SPOKE STEERING WHEEL ($1,120)***EXCELLENT LEASE AND FINANCE OPTIONS***NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE***The 2016 Bentley Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan. The Mulliner specification adds 21-inch wheels (or any other kind of wheel you'd like, Bentley says), a chrome lower front bumper with wing insert, a choice of 17 diamond-quilted perforated interior hides (including a presumably non-literal Porpoise decor option) and six wood veneers, an indented leather headliner, a knurled shift knob, drilled alloy pedals and a special gas tank cap.The Flying Spur is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 616 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard. According to Bentley, launching from zero to 60 mph consumes 4.3 seconds.Bentleys are renowned for their opulent cabins, and the Flying Spur is no exception. Rich hand-stitched leather and gorgeous lacquered wood is punctuated by cool metal accents. Some of the switchgear dotting the cabin betrays its parts-bin German roots, but only due to familiarity rather than any actual shortcoming. The vibe is undeniably that of fine motoring. What's more, there are myriad choices of veneers, colors and leather styles from which to choose, making the Flying Spur truly exclusive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Flying Spur W12 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBEC9ZA5GC053883
Stock: GC053883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
