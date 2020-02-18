Used Audi Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 44,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,971
Rapids Honda - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
** Ask for Kevin UCM when you arrive., ** Adaptive Cruise Control, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Start, ** LED Headlights, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, quattro, Leather. White 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
Buying made simple! Shane sales team was awesome pull through for a better deal than I expected on an 2017 HONDA HRV EX AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC6HN008174
Stock: P008174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 23,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,999$1,110 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Look at this 2017 Audi A4 Premium Plus. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Audi A4 comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 8" x 18" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design -inc: Contrasting gray and partially polished, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic -inc: dual-clutch w/sport program and manual shift mode, Tires: P245/40R18 97H AS, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, and SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Stop by and visit us at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
Dealer Review:
We were very pleased with Client Advisor Ahmed Kandil. He treated us very professional and not aggressive. The entire staff was professional and friendly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF49HA167578
Stock: BHA167578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 23,794 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,900$7,563 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi RS 7 has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 21" 5-Spoke Blade Design Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.*Packages That Make Driving the Audi RS 7 An Experience*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P275/30R21 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFCXHN902400
Stock: 11108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 82,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,997$4,384 Below Market
Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
*BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLIND SPOT SENSOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, LED HEAD LIGHTS, quattro, Nougat Brown w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, S Line Exterior w/Supercharged Badges, S Line Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Design. 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp Moonlight Blue MetallicRecent Arrival!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.
Dealer Review:
Negotiated the price for the car over the phone - took a few calls back and forth - was easy and straightforward. We showed up Monday morning at the scheduled time to do paperwork. Some initial lack of transparency about where the car was and it’s status turned into outright lying to us as the morning went on. We ended up spending 5 hours there waiting, and eventually left without the car. The salesperson clearly didn’t care, and nobody else at the dealership seemed to care either. It’s a shame - our first Audi, and if this is the way all Audi dealers treat their customers, will be our last. They delivered the car the next day without one of the keys and the USB cable. We love the car, but will never set foot in Audi West Chester again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFGAFC4GN178243
Stock: WC371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 83,115 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,875$1,648 Below Market
Sterling Motorcar - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8EA093411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,591
AutoProved - Allentown / Pennsylvania
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Blackquattro, Black Leather.Odometer is 15414 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPGThank you for choosing AutoPROVED, where Cars Cost Less and home of No Haggle Pricing. All of our vehicles go through a RIGOROUS 118pt inspection and are FULLY SERVICED. Our reconditioning program makes your used car Look and Feel like new! SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!Our Primary Focus is YOU! Providing a transparent experience to our clients is a top priority at AutoPROVED. Be sure to review our customer testimonials page and to get an idea of how the experience we provide sets us apart from any other dealership you will visit! We work with over 25 different financial institutions that cater to just about any financial circumstance!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFC8GN115220
Stock: A2007289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 31,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,745$240 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
DEALER CERTIFIED * 1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,435 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $57,185 * MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC ($575) * A6 PREMIUM PLUS MODEL ($4,000) AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, COLOR DRIVER INFO SYSTEM, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUTO-DIMMING HEATED POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE REAR, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE W/ USB INPUTS, AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN W/ MEMORY, FOUR-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BOSE SURROUND SOUND * 19-INCH SPORT PACKAGE ($1,050) 19-INCH AUDI SPORT 10-SPOKE WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, SPORT SUSPENSION, BLACK CLOTH HEADLINER * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ($500) HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL * USB CABLES - LIGHTNING & MICRO - USB ($110) *
Dealer Review:
Poor customer service ,no answers for simple questions.Stay away from this place .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC3HN130526
Stock: 130526PM
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 62,023 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$18,990
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3FN040081
Stock: 2000640125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 59,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,500$1,185 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattroPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/29 City/Highway MPGCome see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Wheels: 18 10-V-Spoke Design, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Connect with Online Services, USB Audi Music Interface, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 14 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: warning, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, HVAC memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC5HN124384
Stock: AP4190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 53,611 miles
$17,695
Hoffman Audi of New London - New London / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3FN016735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF0G1048006
Stock: 19316593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,793 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,995$1,271 Below Market
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
3.0T Prestige trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Redesigned last year, the A6 is our current favorite in its class, offering a well-sorted blend of comfort, technology, and rewarding dynamics.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System MORE ABOUT US: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
Dealer Review:
Both Johnathan & Brandon were courteous, professional and most of all committed to helping us with purchasing the vehicle. Never high pressure and willing to provide answers to all of our questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUHGAFC2DN009438
Stock: DN009438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 29,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,981$1,171 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Audi - Chicago / Illinois
AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 Audi A4 Premium Plus Quattro w/ Technology & CWP. Quattro all-wheel drive, 252hp turbocharged engine, MMI navigation plus w/ touch, Virtual cockpit, 3D Bang & Olufsen surround stereo, Cold weather package, Automatic LED headlights, S-line exterior trim, 18'' upgraded alloy wheels, Heated power leather seats with driver's memory, Rear-view camera, Parking system plus, Sunroof, Heated steering wheel w/mounted controls and paddle shifters, Heated rear seats, Woodgrain inlays, Push button starter, Sirius satellite radio, 3 zone automatic climate control, Auto beam rings, Bluetooth, and tons more. Certified warranty included
Dealer Review:
It was great working with Dexter. He took his time, let me test drive 3 different cars, no pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF49JA004130
Stock: AR004130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 4,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$44,997
Audi San Diego - San Diego / California
Certified. Firmament Blue Metallic 2019 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Audi Certified pre-owned Certified, quattro, Pearl Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 1115 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 300+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.Come find out why so many people buy their cars at Audi San Diego. We have a premium selection of pre-owned vehicles. All of our pre-owned vehicles have been inspected and reconditioned by experienced technicians and our finance department specializes in all types of credit.
Dealer Review:
Audi San Diego-great staff, selection and experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AF23KN123691
Stock: TKN123691
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 22,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,998
Audi Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
�
Dealer Review:
No one likes to walk into a dealership and be Imagine having a nice, educational, laid back experience with no pressure....you think that sounds like a fairy tale? It's NOT! Go see Amy or Quan @ Walser Audi - you'll make some new friends and they'll help you find your perfect vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF40HN064090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$44,797
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
COURTESY DEMO FOR SALE Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
Dealer Review:
Audi North Miami It was such a pleasure dealing with this dealership. I highly recommend them as they made the process extremely easy. After dealing with 2 other dealerships in South Florida they gave me the best price over the phone. Shout outs to Max and Gene!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AF24LN055869
Stock: LN055869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 71,194 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$27,850
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Garnet Red Pearl Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Audi S7. This 2013 Audi S7 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Take home this 2013 Audi S7 Prestige and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2013 Audi S7 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Find the quickest driving route in this Audi S7 Prestige using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2013 Audi S7: From a design standpoint, the new Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the so-called MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer, is also revolutionary. Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, A shape like no other, good rear seat space, advanced navigation system, hatchback versatility, responsive handling, exceptional interior trims and materials, and class-leading tech features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent service from Gregg! True professional very consultative and not a pushy sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC2DN098529
Stock: DN098529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 41,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,795$2,178 Below Market
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
PREM PLUS S-TRONIC..QUATTRO..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2018 AUDI A4 2.0T PREM PLUS S..BLUE ON SADDLE BROWN LEATHER..41K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF44JA028982
Stock: JA028982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
