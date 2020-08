Used Audi Sedan for Sale Near Me

Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania

*BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLIND SPOT SENSOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, LED HEAD LIGHTS, quattro, Nougat Brown w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Cold Weather Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, S Line Exterior w/Supercharged Badges, S Line Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Design. 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp Moonlight Blue MetallicRecent Arrival!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.

Negotiated the price for the car over the phone - took a few calls back and forth - was easy and straightforward. We showed up Monday morning at the scheduled time to do paperwork. Some initial lack of transparency about where the car was and it’s status turned into outright lying to us as the morning went on. We ended up spending 5 hours there waiting, and eventually left without the car. The salesperson clearly didn’t care, and nobody else at the dealership seemed to care either. It’s a shame - our first Audi, and if this is the way all Audi dealers treat their customers, will be our last. They delivered the car the next day without one of the keys and the USB cable. We love the car, but will never set foot in Audi West Chester again.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WAUFGAFC4GN178243

Stock: WC371A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020