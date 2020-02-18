Used Audi Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    44,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $30,971

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    23,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,999

    $1,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    23,794 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $63,900

    $7,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    82,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,997

    $4,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    83,115 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,875

    $1,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    42,031 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,591

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    31,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,745

    $240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    62,023 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    59,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,500

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    53,611 miles

    $17,695

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium

    56,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro

    103,793 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $1,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    29,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,981

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    4,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $44,997

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    22,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro in Black
    used

    2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro

    17 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $44,797

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    71,194 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,850

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    41,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,795

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details

