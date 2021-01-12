Used Audi S5 Convertible for Sale
- $32,990Fair price42,019 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH3EN002019
Stock: 2001768986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2022
- $30,590Fair price$133 Below Market63,314 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH8FN000459
Stock: 2001846873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2022
- $50,453Great price$4,950 Below Market18,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Coral Springs, FL / 893 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF54JN002550
Stock: SPJN002550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $47,881Great price$4,798 Below Market27,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticEMG Auto Sales (Avenel, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Avenel, NJ / 200 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
I went there to buy a 2018 Prius Prime advertised on Edmunds with 14,000 miles for $22,481. I spoke to "Naomi" a number of times on the phone and asked for her when I got there. I was handed off to a random salesman who took me out to the car. When I asked him if there was any flexibility in the price he said that they add a $2900 "dealer fee". That brought the price to $25,381 which was about the same asking price as many similar cars being advertised. I figured the price was a lie so the mileage was probably a lie too. I didn't wait for them to fill the empty tank so I could go for a test drive. Don't waste your time going to this hole. The positive reviews are probably all written by them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF51JN005356
Stock: 11417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-15-2021
- $55,990Great price$4,451 Below Market19,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticGettel Acura (Sarasota, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Sarasota, FL / 862 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU24GF58KN011548
Stock: 3012453AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2022
- 73,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH2BN009628
Stock: 2001667603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2022
- 100,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH7EN002881
Stock: 2001548142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2022
- 34,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFHXHN003598
Stock: 2001433932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-01-2021
- 58,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH0CN008706
Stock: 2001955856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- 68,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH1DN011616
Stock: 2001655300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2022
- $28,995Great price$4,778 Below Market58,779 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl Automated ManualOff Lease Only Miami (Miami, FL)Five Star DealerAWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Miami, FL / 921 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
This is our 9th car with off lease only Miami and definitely always with our dear best sales person Hilda Castro amazing experience always best advices and always willing to help find the right car for us Thank you off lease only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH5GN001787
Stock: M353980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-30-2021
- $52,589Great price$4,830 Below Market32,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticAudi Omaha (Omaha, NE)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Omaha, NE / 998 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF57KN007078
Stock: A006327A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- 41,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualEnterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Rancho Cordova, CA / 2,334 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
We’ve been getting our car from them for the past 3 years by a friend recommendation and so glad we bumped into this company! Excellent customer service! BIG THANKS to Derrick and Chris for helping us on our latest puchase! -Roxas Fam
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUV4AFH2GN001710
Stock: 8DBRXG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2022
- $58,995Great price$3,599 Below Market12,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle6cyl AutomaticNorthbay Imports (East Windsor, CT)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in East Windsor, CT / 324 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU24GF52KN002246
Stock: XN9970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2022
- $28,736Good price$3,087 Below Market79,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only6cyl Automated ManualAutoNation USA Charleston (Charleston, SC)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Charleston, SC / 454 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH2GN001701
Stock: GN001701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2022
- 44,023 miles6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVGAFH3EN009545
Stock: 2001870950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- 49,747 miles6cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AFH6GN001071
Stock: 2001973250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2022
- $26,995Great price$2,921 Below Market76,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated Manual2 Manny's Auto Sales (Union City, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Union City, NJ / 218 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH4FN001009
Stock: 001009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995Great price$1,965 Below Market91,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use6cyl Automated ManualZoom Auto Group (Parsippany, NJ)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Parsippany, NJ / 206 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCGAFH4DN004389
Stock: ZO-004389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $57,990Good price$4,246 Below Market19,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticAudi Turnersville (Turnersville, NJ)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Turnersville, NJ / 139 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF57KN004391
Stock: U04391
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-26-2022
- $53,999Good price$3,223 Below Market10,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticAudi North Orlando (Sanford, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sanford, FL / 739 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
Audi North Orlando is by far the BEST car buying/leasing experience! My Audi Sales Specialist is Brandon Cooksey. In 2019 Brandon helped me with my first Audi which was a leased A4. He reached out to me 2 months ago in advance with my options on the lease and invited me to come test drive the 2022 Q5. After test driving the Q5, I fell in love with it and Brandon and Riggo had all my paperwork completed in less than an hour. Brandon Is very professional and well knowledgeable on all the Audi vehicles. Be sure to ask for him at Audi North Orlando and you won’t be disappointed! Many thanks to Brandon and Riggo for the 5 Star experience and for my keeping me in the Audi North Orlando Family!! Sharon C Lake Mary, FL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY4GF50JN013402
Stock: JN013402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2022
