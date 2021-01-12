Skip to main content

Used Audi S5 Convertible for Sale

165 listings
  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2014 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $32,990
    Fair priceFair price
    42,019 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCGAFH3EN002019
    Stock: 2001768986
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-21-2022

  • Price Drop
    2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2015 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $30,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $133 Below Market
    63,314 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Baltimore, MD / 56 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCGAFH8FN000459
    Stock: 2001846873
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2022

  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2018 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $50,453
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,950 Below Market
    18,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Coral Springs, FL / 893 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Low Mileage,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats,Keyless Start,Leather Seats,Navigation Syste...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUY4GF54JN002550
    Stock: SPJN002550
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2018 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $47,881
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,798 Below Market
    27,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    EMG Auto Sales (Avenel, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Avenel, NJ / 200 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Check out this gently-used 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet we recently got in. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this...

    Dealer Review:

    I went there to buy a 2018 Prius Prime advertised on Edmunds with 14,000 miles for $22,481. I spoke to "Naomi" a number of times on the phone and asked for her when I got there. I was handed off to a random salesman who took me out to the car. When I asked him if there was any flexibility in the price he said that they add a $2900 "dealer fee". That brought the price to $25,381 which was about the same asking price as many similar cars being advertised. I figured the price was a lie so the mileage was probably a lie too. I didn't wait for them to fill the empty tank so I could go for a test drive. Don't waste your time going to this hole. The positive reviews are probably all written by them.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUY4GF51JN005356
    Stock: 11417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-15-2021

  • Price Drop
    2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Convertible

    2019 Audi S5
    3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Convertible

    $55,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,451 Below Market
    19,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Gettel Acura (Sarasota, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Sarasota, FL / 862 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **"S" SPORT PACKAGE ($2,500 OPTION), **LOWEST ONLINE PRICING INCLUDES $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT, **CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, **BLUETOOTH, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAU24GF58KN011548
    Stock: 3012453AX
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2022

  • 2011 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2011 Audi S5
    3.0T Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $23,990
    73,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUVGAFH2BN009628
    Stock: 2001667603
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-09-2022

  • 2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2014 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $24,590
    100,831 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCGAFH7EN002881
    Stock: 2001548142
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-16-2022

  • 2017 Audi S5 quattro Convertible

    2017 Audi S5
    quattro Convertible

    $40,590
    34,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Columbus, OH / 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUC4AFHXHN003598
    Stock: 2001433932
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-01-2021

  • Price Drop
    2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2012 Audi S5
    3.0T Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $27,590
    58,708 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUVGAFH0CN008706
    Stock: 2001955856
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

  • 2013 Audi S5 Prestige quattro Convertible

    2013 Audi S5
    Prestige quattro Convertible

    $28,590
    68,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUVGAFH1DN011616
    Stock: 2001655300
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-20-2022

  • 2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2016 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $28,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,778 Below Market
    58,779 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Off Lease Only Miami (Miami, FL)
    Five Star Dealer
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 921 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Vehicle is Priced $1175 Below KBB Suggested Retail Price. Shop this vehicle and THOUSANDS more right now at OffLeaseOnly.com! Dont Pay More! Off...

    Dealer Review:

    This is our 9th car with off lease only Miami and definitely always with our dear best sales person Hilda Castro amazing experience always best advices and always willing to help find the right car for us Thank you off lease only

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUC4AFH5GN001787
    Stock: M353980
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-30-2021

  • Certified 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    Certified 2019 Audi S5
    3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $52,589
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,830 Below Market
    32,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Audi Omaha (Omaha, NE)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Omaha, NE / 998 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Daytona Gray Pearl Effect/Black Roof 2019 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUY4GF57KN007078
    Stock: A006327A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • 2016 Audi S5 Prestige quattro Convertible

    2016 Audi S5
    Prestige quattro Convertible

    $35,998
    41,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Enterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Rancho Cordova, CA / 2,334 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...

    Dealer Review:

    We’ve been getting our car from them for the past 3 years by a friend recommendation and so glad we bumped into this company! Excellent customer service! BIG THANKS to Derrick and Chris for helping us on our latest puchase! -Roxas Fam

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUV4AFH2GN001710
    Stock: 8DBRXG
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-31-2022

  • 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Convertible

    2019 Audi S5
    3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Convertible

    $58,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,599 Below Market
    12,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automatic
    Northbay Imports (East Windsor, CT)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in East Windsor, CT / 324 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LOOK AT THE MILES!!! Only 12,381 Miles on this Gorgeous Florett Silver Metallic '19 S5 3.0T Quattro Prestige Cabriolet that comes very well-equipped w...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAU24GF52KN002246
    Stock: XN9970
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-19-2022

  • 2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2016 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $28,736
    Good priceGood price
    $3,087 Below Market
    79,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automated Manual
    AutoNation USA Charleston (Charleston, SC)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Charleston, SC / 454 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; Leather AutoNation USA Charleston presents this amazing...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUC4AFH2GN001701
    Stock: GN001701
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2022

  • 2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro Convertible

    2014 Audi S5
    Prestige quattro Convertible

    $31,990
    44,023 miles
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUVGAFH3EN009545
    Stock: 2001870950
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • New Listing
    2016 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2016 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $34,990
    49,747 miles
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUC4AFH6GN001071
    Stock: 2001973250
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2022

  • Price Drop
    2015 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2015 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $26,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,921 Below Market
    76,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    2 Manny's Auto Sales (Union City, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Union City, NJ / 218 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    [PQ7] Wheels: 9.0 J X 19 7 Double Spoke RS Design inc: Tires: P255/35R19 Summer Performance [HL6] Tires: P255/35 R19 Summer Performance [6W9] Wi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCGAFH4FN001009
    Stock: 001009
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2013 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2013 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $19,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $1,965 Below Market
    91,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automated Manual
    Zoom Auto Group (Parsippany, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Parsippany, NJ / 206 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    More photos of the vehicleÂ @Â www.ZoomAutoUSA.com (http://www.zoomautousa.com/)Â . Browse / Inquire /Â Purchase 24/7 with a simple click of a button....

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUCGAFH4DN004389
    Stock: ZO-004389
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Certified 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    Certified 2019 Audi S5
    3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $57,990
    Good priceGood price
    $4,246 Below Market
    19,618 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Audi Turnersville (Turnersville, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Turnersville, NJ / 139 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Audi Factory Certified Pre Owned Vehicle! Only the Best Used Vehicles are Certified!, Audi Turnersville has the Tri-State Area's largest selection of ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUY4GF57KN004391
    Stock: U04391
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 05-26-2022

  • Price Drop
    2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    2018 Audi S5
    Premium Plus quattro Convertible

    $53,999
    Good priceGood price
    $3,223 Below Market
    10,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Audi North Orlando (Sanford, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Sanford, FL / 739 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2018 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattroClean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 27637 miles below market average!One-Owner with all scheduled maintena...

    Dealer Review:

    Audi North Orlando is by far the BEST car buying/leasing experience! My Audi Sales Specialist is Brandon Cooksey. In 2019 Brandon helped me with my first Audi which was a leased A4. He reached out to me 2 months ago in advance with my options on the lease and invited me to come test drive the 2022 Q5. After test driving the Q5, I fell in love with it and Brandon and Riggo had all my paperwork completed in less than an hour. Brandon Is very professional and well knowledgeable on all the Audi vehicles. Be sure to ask for him at Audi North Orlando and you won’t be disappointed! Many thanks to Brandon and Riggo for the 5 Star experience and for my keeping me in the Audi North Orlando Family!! Sharon C Lake Mary, FL

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WAUY4GF50JN013402
    Stock: JN013402
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2022

