Used Audi Luxury for Sale Near Me

** Ask for Kevin UCM when you arrive., ** Adaptive Cruise Control, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Start, ** LED Headlights, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, quattro, Leather. White 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds

Buying made simple! Shane sales team was awesome pull through for a better deal than I expected on an 2017 HONDA HRV EX AWD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: WAUF2AFC6HN008174

Stock: P008174

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020