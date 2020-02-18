Used Audi Luxury for Sale Near Me

6,276 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,276 listings
  • 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    44,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $30,971

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro

    53,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,475

    Details
  • 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro

    23,794 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $63,900

    $7,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro

    15,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,291

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro in White
    used

    2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro

    4,970 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $77,901

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    37,876 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,980

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    40,892 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,760

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    31,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,745

    $240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro

    25,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,000

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    29,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $32,981

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    4,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $44,997

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    22,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro in Black
    used

    2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro

    17 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $44,797

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    34,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro

    21,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,000

    $259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro in Silver
    certified

    2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro

    18,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $47,900

    $2,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    3,459 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $52,197

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    3,469 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,800

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,276 listings
