Used Audi Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 44,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,971
Rapids Honda - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
** Ask for Kevin UCM when you arrive., ** Adaptive Cruise Control, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Start, ** LED Headlights, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, quattro, Leather. White 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 333hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
Buying made simple! Shane sales team was awesome pull through for a better deal than I expected on an 2017 HONDA HRV EX AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC6HN008174
Stock: P008174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 53,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,475
LaFontaine Buick GMC of Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro Graphite Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Q7 2.0T Premium quattro, 2.0L I4 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, BLUETOOTH, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS START, LOCAL TRADE, Low tire pressure warning, NAVIGATION, NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/Audi Sound System, REAR VISION CAMERA, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, THIRD ROW SEAT, Traction control. Please come enjoy the 'Family Deal' experience at Lafontaine Buick GMC in Ann Arbor! Don't forget to ask us how this vehicle price ranks in the market! We are located at 500 Auto Mall Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Lafontaine Buick/GMC of Ann Arbor is close to everything! 25 minutes from Belleville, 35 minutes from Dundee, 1 hour or less from Toldeo. HOURS M 9:00AM-9:00PM T 9:00AM-6:00PN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AHAF74HD046176
Stock: 21A007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 23,794 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,900$7,563 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi RS 7 has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9J x 21" 5-Spoke Blade Design Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.*Packages That Make Driving the Audi RS 7 An Experience*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P275/30R21 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWAAFCXHN902400
Stock: 11108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 15,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,291$1,124 Below Market
BMW of Des Moines - Urbandale / Iowa
Dealer Review:
I purchased a used BMW X1 from a wonderful salesman-Ira G Booker!! He was so caring and attentive! Very knowledgeable, professional, and personable. I will tell everyone I know that Ira is your guy when shopping for a car!! BMW Des Moines is the place to go!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VAAF79JD031524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,970 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$77,901
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige is offered by Audi Grapevine. Want more room? Want more style? This Audi Q8 Prestige is the vehicle for you. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When the Audi Q8 Prestige was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety.
Dealer Review:
Great experience start to finish. Oursalesperson,Daniel Greer, was attentive and answered all our questions. We were not rushed,took his time, and made us feel welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF18LD019047
Stock: LD019047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 37,876 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,980$1,489 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi Q5 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Atlas Beige Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation Package, Premium Plus Package, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System with 7 TFT Color Display, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus System, SiriusXM All Access Service, Automatic temperature control, Audi Advanced Key, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Bumpers: body-color, Full LED Headlights, Heated Auto-Dimming & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, High Gloss Window Surrounds, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Side Assist with Pre Sense Rear, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Passenger vanity mirror, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Vehicle Exit Assist, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 8 x 20 5-Spoke Segment Design, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 5.302 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I'd never shopped here before but would definitely buy here again. Armando was friendly and helpful. He answered all of my questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BNAFY6J2012196
Stock: 012196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 40,892 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,760
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*3rd ROW SEATS. PANORAMIC ROOF. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. REARVIEW CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITOR. REAR PARKING AID. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. SATELLITE RADIO. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM. 2017 AUDI Q7 PREMIUM PLUS. BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! 41K MILES. AWD. CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIR BAGS. ALLOY WHEELS. POWER PACKAGE. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Elizabeth Carver was wonderful! She helped us so much! The whole dealership was so friendly and helpful. We will be back!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LAAF76HD029909
Stock: HD029909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 31,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,745$240 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
DEALER CERTIFIED * 1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,435 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $57,185 * MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC ($575) * A6 PREMIUM PLUS MODEL ($4,000) AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, COLOR DRIVER INFO SYSTEM, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUTO-DIMMING HEATED POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE REAR, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE W/ USB INPUTS, AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE, POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN W/ MEMORY, FOUR-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BOSE SURROUND SOUND * 19-INCH SPORT PACKAGE ($1,050) 19-INCH AUDI SPORT 10-SPOKE WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, SPORT SUSPENSION, BLACK CLOTH HEADLINER * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ($500) HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL * USB CABLES - LIGHTNING & MICRO - USB ($110) *
Dealer Review:
Poor customer service ,no answers for simple questions.Stay away from this place .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUG8AFC3HN130526
Stock: 130526PM
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 25,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,000
Rochester Audi - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY1J2141491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,981$1,171 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Audi - Chicago / Illinois
AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 Audi A4 Premium Plus Quattro w/ Technology & CWP. Quattro all-wheel drive, 252hp turbocharged engine, MMI navigation plus w/ touch, Virtual cockpit, 3D Bang & Olufsen surround stereo, Cold weather package, Automatic LED headlights, S-line exterior trim, 18'' upgraded alloy wheels, Heated power leather seats with driver's memory, Rear-view camera, Parking system plus, Sunroof, Heated steering wheel w/mounted controls and paddle shifters, Heated rear seats, Woodgrain inlays, Push button starter, Sirius satellite radio, 3 zone automatic climate control, Auto beam rings, Bluetooth, and tons more. Certified warranty included
Dealer Review:
It was great working with Dexter. He took his time, let me test drive 3 different cars, no pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF49JA004130
Stock: AR004130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 4,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$44,997
Audi San Diego - San Diego / California
Certified. Firmament Blue Metallic 2019 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Audi Certified pre-owned Certified, quattro, Pearl Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 1115 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 300+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.Come find out why so many people buy their cars at Audi San Diego. We have a premium selection of pre-owned vehicles. All of our pre-owned vehicles have been inspected and reconditioned by experienced technicians and our finance department specializes in all types of credit.
Dealer Review:
Audi San Diego-great staff, selection and experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AF23KN123691
Stock: TKN123691
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- 22,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,998
Audi Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
Dealer Review:
No one likes to walk into a dealership and be Imagine having a nice, educational, laid back experience with no pressure....you think that sounds like a fairy tale? It's NOT! Go see Amy or Quan @ Walser Audi - you'll make some new friends and they'll help you find your perfect vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUENAF40HN064090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$44,797
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
COURTESY DEMO FOR SALE Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
Dealer Review:
Audi North Miami It was such a pleasure dealing with this dealership. I highly recommend them as they made the process extremely easy. After dealing with 2 other dealerships in South Florida they gave me the best price over the phone. Shout outs to Max and Gene!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AF24LN055869
Stock: LN055869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 34,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Factory Warranty, AWD, Panoramic Roof, 3rd Row Seating, Audi Side Assist, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Come and see only the finest Audis at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q7 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF70HD046474
Stock: P046474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$39,000$259 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$56,280 ORIGINAL MSRP**PRESTIGE PACKAGE ($9,300)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE($1,800)**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS($500)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**BLIND SPOT**BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**KEYLESS REMOTE**20" PREMIUM WHEELS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CNAFY2J2057981
Stock: P16451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro18,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,900$2,765 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattroAUDI CERTIFIED, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, DYNAMIC STEERING, 21 WHEEL PACKAGE, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, Dual Pane Acoustic Glass for Front Side Windows, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Full-Color Head-Up Display, High-Beam Assistant, Leatherette Covered Center Console, Navigation Package, Prestige Package, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Red Brake Calipers with S Logo, S Sport Package, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, Sport Rear Differential, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2504 miles below market average! Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateCome see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Ambient LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Driver Assistance Package, Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation Package, Prestige Package, S Sport Package, 10 Speakers, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Radio data system, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Red Brake Calipers with S Logo, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, High-Beam Assistant, Dual Pane Acoustic Glass for Front Side Windows, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Sport Rear Differential, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Full-Color Head-Up Display, Illuminated entry, Leatherette Covered Center Console, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 5-Double-Spoke Star Design, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.204 Axle Ratio, AUDI CERTIFIED, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, DYNAMIC STEERING, 21 WHEEL PACKAGE, CARBON ATLAS INLAYS Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1C4BFY5J2077814
Stock: AP4227A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 3,459 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,197
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
AUDI COURTESY DEMO SALE Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
Dealer Review:
Audi North Miami It was such a pleasure dealing with this dealership. I highly recommend them as they made the process extremely easy. After dealing with 2 other dealerships in South Florida they gave me the best price over the phone. Shout outs to Max and Gene!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi Q7 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LHAF73KD040174
Stock: KD040174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 3,469 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note, Audi USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning"Rattle Noise".Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Sunroof Frame.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Audi USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2019 Audi A6 Premium Plus Quattro,*Glacier White Metallic Exterior over Pearl Beige Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $71,100.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Plus Package (Originally $3,800),*Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Touch Response, 10.1-Inch Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Side Assist, Pre Sense Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Top-View Camera, Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System,Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging and Antenna Booster, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors,Matrix Design LED Headlights, Highbeam Assist, Headlight Washer System,*Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,750),*Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist with Emergency Assist,*Warm Weather Package (Originally $1,800),*Ventilated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Side Window Sunshades,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $600),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats,*Sport Package (Originally $1,050),*20-Inch 5-V-Spoke Bi-Color Aluminum Wheels, Sport Suspension,*Audi Beam-Rings (Originally $450),**Apple Lightning and USB Type C Cables (Originally $110),**Glacier White Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $595),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key, Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Audi MMI Plus Navigation System with 10.1-Inch Touchscreen Color Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Side Assist, Pre Sense Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Audi Pre Sense Basic and Pre Sense Front,Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist with Emergency Assist,Audi Parking System Plus, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM HD Radio, Audi Music Interface, Apple Lightning and USB Type-C Cables,Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Surround Sound System,Audi Connect Care and Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging and Antenna Booster, Smartphone Interface,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hand-Free Wireless Phone Capability,3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Seats with Power Lumbar Support and Driver Seat Memory,Heated Split Folding Rear Bench Leather Seats with Pass-Through,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Dark Brown Walnut Wood Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Side Window Sunshades,Black Fabric Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Automatic Matrix Design LED Headlights with Headlight Washers,Highbeam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights, Audi Beam-Rings,Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Memory,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets, S Line Exterior,3.0L TFSI 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission, Sport Suspension,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch 5-V-Spoke Bi-Color Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
Dealer Review:
Thanks for my first car Kevin.you made it possible for me.will definitely do business with you again the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUL2AF20KN027000
Stock: 14011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
