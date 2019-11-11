Used Aston Martin Sedan for Sale Near Me

Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida

Jet Black 2011 Aston Martin Rapide RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L V12 DOHC 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Jet Black vehicle highlights include, Baltic Blue w/Heated Sport Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Seductive styling; agile handling; V12 power; beautifully crafted cabin; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds

Dealer Review:

Tony Fernandez was excellent to work with. He asked us what we were looking for and found us exactly that. He was extremely knowledgeable about all the specs of the car and he didn’t try to over sell us on something we didn’t need. I didn’t feel rushed but he was very quick and efficient. He even took the time to show us how to set up the on star and my Chevy account before we left. I would 100% recommended people to purchase their car from Bomnin and to find Tony if you can.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFHDDAJXBAF01968

Stock: P1149

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-21-2019