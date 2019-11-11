Used Aston Martin Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 41,183 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$47,990
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Jet Black 2011 Aston Martin Rapide RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L V12 DOHC 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Jet Black vehicle highlights include, Baltic Blue w/Heated Sport Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Seductive styling; agile handling; V12 power; beautifully crafted cabin; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
Tony Fernandez was excellent to work with. He asked us what we were looking for and found us exactly that. He was extremely knowledgeable about all the specs of the car and he didn’t try to over sell us on something we didn’t need. I didn’t feel rushed but he was very quick and efficient. He even took the time to show us how to set up the on star and my Chevy account before we left. I would 100% recommended people to purchase their car from Bomnin and to find Tony if you can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAJXBAF01968
Stock: P1149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2019
- 807 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$189,900
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDHZXKGF06208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,995
Sullivan Cadillac - Ocala / Florida
Don't pass on this BEAUTY, it's a 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Luxe, 2 owner, clean CarFax and LOADED!!!! One of Mr Sullivan's personal vehicles, well maintained, James Bond ask to test drive it. It may not last long, come on in and take a LOOK!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAJ2CAF02646
Stock: CAF02646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 30,809 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$69,995
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDBT0EGF04279
Stock: 4279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Aston Martin Rapide S8,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$89,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Certified Aston Martin*** INCLUDES 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, 4D Sedan, 6.0L V12 DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blue Leather, 15 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4D Sedan, 6.0L V12 DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blue Leather. Mariana Blue RWD 2015 Aston Martin Rapide S Base 6.0L V12 DOHCProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin Rapide S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDBS1FGF04509
Stock: PF04509
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 16,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$108,950
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin Rapide S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDBS2GGF05122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 460 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$261,281
Aston Martin Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Aston Martin Beverly Hills is proud to present this 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Coupe in Onyx Black and Obsidian BlackAston Martin Beverly Hills is part of O'Gara Coach Company, the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rimac and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and deliver to anywhere in the world.Aston Martin Beverly Hills is known for its world-renowned selection of New Aston Martin and Certified Pre-Owned (Timeless) / Used Aston Martins. These include the DB model range (including DBX, DB11, DB9, DB7), Vanquish Coupe and Volante (Convertible), V8 Vantage Coupe and Roadster, Vantage GT and S, and Rapide family. Aston Martin Beverly Hills offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles.Respected as one of the top luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service.Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDHZ1KGF06372
Stock: 19A6103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-11-2019
- 35,679 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$55,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, Cream Truffle w/Heated Sport Bucket Seats, 15 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 1000W Sound System, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Cream Truffle w/Heated Sport Bucket Seats.Clean CARFAX.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAJ2BAF01074
Stock: F01074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 24,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$70,307
Porsche of Livermore - Livermore / California
2014 Aston Martin Rapide S RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L V12 DOHC 4D Sedan, 6.0L V12 DOHC, RWD, Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirrors, Exterior Carbon Package, Navigation System.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Seductive styling; agile handling; glorious-sounding V12; beautifully crafted interior. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
We just purchased a Porsche Macan from Livermore Porsche and our salesperson was Adam D. I cannot say enough good things about our buying experience. While car buying can be stressful and difficult, from the moment Adam greeted us on the lot, our experience was calm and seamless. Adam made sure we saw all of our options, gave us honest feedback, and most importantly, did not pressure us at any point along the way. We felt like we were dealing with someone we could trust. In the end, we purchased our Macan and couldn’t be happier. So much so that we would definitely consider returning and purchasing another car with Adam! Thanks Adam!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAT9EGF03309
Stock: LTEGF03309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 49,821 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,991
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX. Obsidian Black w/Heated Sport Bucket Seats.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAJ6AAF00654
Stock: T1106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 6,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,900
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAJ5AAF00287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
E Cars - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDAJ2BAF01091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$252,310
Aston Martin Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Aston Martin Beverly Hills is proud to present this 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Coupe in Scintilla Silver and Obsidian BlackAston Martin Beverly Hills is part of O'Gara Coach Company, the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rimac and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and deliver to anywhere in the world.Aston Martin Beverly Hills is known for its world-renowned selection of New Aston Martin and Certified Pre-Owned (Timeless) / Used Aston Martins. These include the DB model range (including DBX, DB11, DB9, DB7), Vanquish Coupe and Volante (Convertible), V8 Vantage Coupe and Roadster, Vantage GT and S, and Rapide family. Aston Martin Beverly Hills offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles.Respected as one of the top luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service.Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDHZ4KGF06317
Stock: 19A6104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 35,982 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$64,800
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHDDATXEGF03612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 473 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$256,505
MotorCars of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDHZ9KGF06300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Aston Martin Rapide S33,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$124,699
Aston Martin Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Finished in the scintillating shade of Skyfall Silver, this 2017 Rapide S offers a delightful surprise in the interior where the typical black interior is eschewed in favor of the deep blue of Dark Knight leather. Further complimenting the interior detailing is the intricate Vertex Quilting pattern, used here on the seats, real parcel shelf and the headlining. Other notable options include the epic 1,000 Watt Bang & Olufson audio system, Rear Seat DVD system, and 20 Directional Graphite/Diamond-Turned wheels. We love this car because its color combo looks classic, but with a modern twist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFHMDBS0HGF05508
Stock: 1124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
