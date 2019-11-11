Used Aston Martin Sedan for Sale Near Me

16 listings
16 listings
  • 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Black
    used

    2011 Aston Martin Rapide

    41,183 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,990

    Details
  • 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR
    used

    2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR

    807 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $189,900

    Details
  • 2012 Aston Martin Rapide
    used

    2012 Aston Martin Rapide

    9,990 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,995

    Details
  • 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S in Silver
    used

    2014 Aston Martin Rapide S

    30,809 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,995

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin Rapide S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2015 Aston Martin Rapide S

    8,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $89,888

    Details
  • 2016 Aston Martin Rapide S in White
    used

    2016 Aston Martin Rapide S

    16,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $108,950

    Details
  • 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR in Black
    used

    2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR

    460 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $261,281

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in White
    used

    2011 Aston Martin Rapide

    35,679 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,999

    Details
  • 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S in Gray
    used

    2014 Aston Martin Rapide S

    24,072 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $70,307

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin Rapide in Black
    used

    2010 Aston Martin Rapide

    49,821 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $59,991

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin Rapide
    used

    2010 Aston Martin Rapide

    6,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,900

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Silver
    used

    2011 Aston Martin Rapide

    35,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR in Silver
    used

    2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR

    25 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $252,310

    Details
  • 2014 Aston Martin Rapide S in Black
    used

    2014 Aston Martin Rapide S

    35,982 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $64,800

    Details
  • 2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR in Silver
    used

    2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR

    473 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $256,505

    Details
  • 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S in Silver
    certified

    2017 Aston Martin Rapide S

    33,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $124,699

    Details

