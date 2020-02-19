Used Aston Martin Coupe for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois

Aston Martin DB11 V12 finished in Magnetic Silver paintwork over Kestrel Tan full-grain leather - A classic British sports car combination. Now offered as Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. The exemplary, hand-built Grand Tourer - DB11 is supremely comfortable and supremely capable at any speed thanks to a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 600hp, an adjustable suspension, and clever active aerodynamics. Unmatched craftsmanship is evident throughout the stunning exterior and hand-crafted interior. This DB11 has been exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Black Bodypack with black front splitter, rear diffuser & side sills -Embroidered headrests -Bonnet blades -Perforated seats in Celestial pattern -20" Shadow Chrome wheels -Original MSRP was $224,089

It was an amazing day at this dealership along with beautiful staff. We thank you for your help in providing us an amazing deal and helping us maintaining our budget. We thank all the sales associates and finance managers in assistaning us so beautifully:)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



