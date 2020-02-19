Used Aston Martin Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 19,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$147,997
Driven Autoplex - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV5HGL00212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,555 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$45,985
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Clean Carfax with Excellent Service Records...Clean AutoCheck...NO Paintwork...Glacial Blue Exterior...Cream Truffle Leather Interior...Never Smoked in...CD in Dash...Satellite Navigation...Automatic Transmission...4.3L 32 Valve 380HP V8 Engine...Heated Seats...Bluetooth...Silver Brake Calipers...HID Headlights with Levelling...Premium Aston Martin Audio System...Powerfold Mirror Assembly...19 Chrome Wheels...Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires in excellent condition...Parking Sensors...Cargo Cover...Books Records and Extra Key...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF03B18GC08738
Stock: 32887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,991 milesFair Deal
$119,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFLDCFP1EGJ01085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$185,981
Mike Ward McLaren Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Aston Martin Vantage with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFSMGAW8LGN04303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$89,991
Luxury Collection Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Obsidian Black Leather. Ceramic Gray Clean CARFAX.2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2D Coupe RWD 6.0L V12 7-Speed Sportshift III 12/18 City/Highway MPG www.fueleconomy.gov.Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your Proud Bay Area Luxury Dealer Located in Walnut Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBCR1FGS01946
Stock: FWC1372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 11,880 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$62,400
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFFDAAE0AGA12628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,824 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,999
Prestige Imports Auto Sales - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAD01A65GA01785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,409 milesGreat Deal
$142,906$22,004 Below Market
Galpin Volvo Cars - Van Nuys / California
Dealer Review:
Dealer Review:
Came to Galpin Volvo after a horrendous experience at another Volvo dealer in Los Angeles and had the pleasure of working with Todd Kessler. He created an incredible lease deal with my dream car, XC90 2019 Inscription - an even better version than i was Ready to lease at the other dealership. With Todd's magic, incredible service, and the help of Shaun Shahar, my husband and I had an amazing experience. Buying a car is always a daunting experience because how long it could take but Todd and Shaun made the experience easy and smoothe. No question we will be coming back for our cars in the future as well as recommending Todd and his team to our friends and family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin Vantage with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFSMGAW0KGN01409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$124,999
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Aston Martin DB11 V12 finished in Magnetic Silver paintwork over Kestrel Tan full-grain leather - A classic British sports car combination. Now offered as Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. The exemplary, hand-built Grand Tourer - DB11 is supremely comfortable and supremely capable at any speed thanks to a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 600hp, an adjustable suspension, and clever active aerodynamics. Unmatched craftsmanship is evident throughout the stunning exterior and hand-crafted interior. This DB11 has been exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Black Bodypack with black front splitter, rear diffuser & side sills -Embroidered headrests -Bonnet blades -Perforated seats in Celestial pattern -20" Shadow Chrome wheels -Original MSRP was $224,089
Dealer Review:
Dealer Review:
It was an amazing day at this dealership along with beautiful staff. We thank you for your help in providing us an amazing deal and helping us maintaining our budget. We thank all the sales associates and finance managers in assistaning us so beautifully:)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAVXHGL02649
Stock: PPG2821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 1,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$189,900
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
Loaded 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe S 7 Speed Manual, Original Yellow Tang with Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara Interior. Only 1,094 Miles. Now completely wrapped in 3M Carbon Metallic. Fresh service just completed. One of 100 producedAdditional upgrades include: 3M Carbon Metallic wrap + 3M Gloss Black Accents wrap + 3M Clear Film on top the wrapAM Aluminum Shift KnobAM Carbon Fiber Mirror CapsAM Carbon Fiber Door HandlesAM Carbon Fiber Taillight FillsAM Full Titanium Exhaust Upgrade - reducing weight and in increasing HP.also includes a new carbon fiber rear diffuser Front lower bumper Scrape ArmorThis vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFESBCR2HGS02803
Stock: HGS02803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 10,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$139,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this terrific 2018 Aston Martin DB11 White with the following features:Aston Martin Premium Audio System, Auto Parking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Contrast Stitching Color, Garage Door Opener, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Directional Silver. 2018 Aston Martin DB11 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAWXJGL03797
Stock: JGL03797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 12,538 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$117,888
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is honored to offer this wonderful 2009 Aston Martin DBS Jet Black with the following features:Obsidian Black Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Navigation System, Obsidian Black Carpet, Piano Black Facia Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel. 2009 Aston Martin DBS Clean CARFAX.Thank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAD05D59GE01217
Stock: 9GE01217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 13,019 miles
$141,000
Maserati of Austin - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFLMCFU6GGJ02855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,639 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$149,899$42,765 Below Market
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Comfort Pack Coupe, Compass, Dark Chrome Interior Jewellery Pack, DB11 Contemporary & Luxury Pack, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Black Pack, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Light Ash Open Pore Trim Inlay, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Technology Pack, Traction control.
Dealer Review:
Dealer Review:
We felt great care working with the team at Morrie's throughout our car buying experience. David was a joy to work with and understood what we were looking for in our next vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW8KGL07252
Stock: BD10027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 1,874 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW8JGL04348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$134,683
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2015 Aston Martin Vanquish 2D CoupeV12Jet Black 6.0L DOHCRWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, 2 + 2 Seating Arrangement, Aston Martin Wings Headrest Embroidery, Black Center Stack Rotaries, Black Hardware Pack, Black Meshes (Bonnet & Side Strake), Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Caps, Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Release, Carbon Fiber Roof Panel, Carbon Side Strakes, Contrast Stitching, Fine Contrast Stitch, Shadow Bronze Jewellery Pack, Ventilated Front Seats, Yellow Brake Calipers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFLMCFU0FGJ02087
Stock: T1009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 14,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,905
Galpin Volvo Cars - Van Nuys / California
Dealer Review:
Dealer Review:
Came to Galpin Volvo after a horrendous experience at another Volvo dealer in Los Angeles and had the pleasure of working with Todd Kessler. He created an incredible lease deal with my dream car, XC90 2019 Inscription - an even better version than i was Ready to lease at the other dealership. With Todd's magic, incredible service, and the help of Shaun Shahar, my husband and I had an amazing experience. Buying a car is always a daunting experience because how long it could take but Todd and Shaun made the experience easy and smoothe. No question we will be coming back for our cars in the future as well as recommending Todd and his team to our friends and family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBAL0FGC19727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$155,996
Alfano Chevrolet - San Luis Obispo / California
Premium Luxury! Key Features include: 6-Speaker Audio, Adaptive Suspension, Auto-Leveling Suspension, Rear View Back-Up Camera, Monotone Strathmore Leather & Alcantara Seat Trim, Navigation System, Aston Martin Audio System, Remote Keyless Entry. This vehicle is One-Owner verified and comes with a Clean CARFAX. Displayed in Gray with Black Damson. Equipped with a RWD. Welcome to Alfano Chevrolet. We welcome you to contact us at (805)-543-5752.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Aston Martin Vantage with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFSMGAW7LGN03787
Stock: 6202U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
