Used Aston Martin Convertible for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Vanquish Volante, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12, Black, Pure Black w/Leather Seat Upholstery or Alcantara Interior Trim or Exclusive Leather Seat Trim or Leather Contemporary Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim or Q Special Leather Seat Trim or Quilted Leather Seat Trim or 2-Tone Leather Surfaced Seat Trim or Special Leather Seat/Interior Trim, Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Forged w/Gloss Black Finish.

Dealer Review:

Ocean Mazda proved to be a pleasant car buying experience. Manny our sales rep and Alan in finance were exceptional. There was no pressure and they were very attentive to our needs. The dealership, which has just been remodeled, allowed for the proper social distancing in this age of Covid. Hand sanitizer was provided at multiple locations and temperature checks were taken of all customers. The Toyota Tacoma we purchased was as advertised, and according to all our research was priced very fairly. We made the drive to Doral from northern Broward County and would do so again next time we require a vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCFPMCLZ1JGK03763

Stock: L19385B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020