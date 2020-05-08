Used Aston Martin Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$202,987
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Aston Martin DB11 Volante finished in Jet Black paintwork over a Copper Tan Metallic interior. Scotland's finest full-grain leather has been infused with a metallic flake effect that makes lowering the top on a sunny day even more special. The exemplary Grand Tourer - DB11 is the most powerful and efficient 'DB' production model in Aston Martin's history. Supremely comfortable and supremely capable. The twin-turbocharged V8 produces 503hp and allows for a 187mph top speed while the adjustable suspension and clever aerodynamics ensure confidence at any speed. Notable options include Metallic leatherwork, 700W Premium Audio, Heated/Ventilated seats with power bolsters, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, Tamo Ash wood trim, and much more! For sale as Aston Martin Timeless Certified.
Dealer Review:
It was an amazing day at this dealership along with beautiful staff. We thank you for your help in providing us an amazing deal and helping us maintaining our budget. We thank all the sales associates and finance managers in assistaning us so beautifully:)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFCW7LGM08586
Stock: EFN2719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 21,134 miles
$66,970
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
�
Dealer Review:
KNOWINGLY sold me a car with recalled piston rings. They refused to rectify the problem. Now I have no car but a car payment. Bad business!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBK8EGD17845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$179,900
Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
This Vehicle is Located in Libertyville IL. 60048 at Napleton Cadillac 847-362-4100 - Convertible , 8 Speed Automatic Transmission Rear Mounted, 503 hp-4.0L V8 Bi-Turbo Engine, 8'Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone & Streaming Audio, Power Seat Bolster,12-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Leather Seating, Power Seat Bolsters, Leather Colour-Contemporary, Paint -Contemporary, Head Readrest Embroidery-Aston Martin Wings, Colour Keyed Steering Wheel, 360 Degree Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Folding Exterior Heated Mirrors, Technology Pack, Trim Inlay-2x2 Carbon Fibre Twill, 10 Speaker Directional Silver DT, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Electronic Park Brake, Power-Adjustable Tilt/Telescoping Steering, One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report, Have Window Sticker, Original MSRP $242,426.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFCWXLGM08761
Stock: P1997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 28,644 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$82,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin DBS Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFFDCCD4AGE11798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$82,900
Plaza Cadillac - Leesburg / Florida
Clean CARFAX.Plaza Lincoln is pumped up to offer this good-looking 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S in Volcano Red Beautifully equipped with 160W Aston Martin Audio System w/6-CD Changer, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sport Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19' 5 Spoke Silver!Reviews:* Highly customizable; sharp styling; engaging driving experience; compliant ride. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
$3000 was added to the price of this car when I called the dealership. He said 3 other people had told me this but I had not been told. Obviously the price drop reported on this site was a scam. Sooooo, be careful here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBEL0GGD20648
Stock: P01870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 17,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,495$488 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAD02A46GB04607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Owner, Only 16K Miles And Clean As Can Be! This Beautful V8 Vantage GT In Skyfall Silver Over Pure Black Leather Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. Factory Options Include: Bang And Olufsen 1000 Watt Premium Sound, 19in. V-Spoke Graphite Alloy Wheels, Silver Brake Calipers, Contrast Stitching, Navigation, Bluetooth.. It Has Also Just Been Serviced At Aston Martin And Also Comes With Owner's Manual And A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report.... This Is The Vantage GT That You Want, Call Us Before Someone Beats You To It! ----------- We Have Excellent Financing With Extended Terms Available For This Vantage As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBL7FGD19757
Stock: 3409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 17,265 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$40,999
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante A M Titanium Silver Odometer is 11282 miles below market average!Here at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 19" x 8.5"/Rear 19" x 9.5" Aluminum Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Linn Premium 128 Watt Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Dealer Review:
The anxiety a woman encounters when walking through the doors of a car dealership probably cannot be measured. After an exhausting parade of everything from lackluster salesmen to simply rude and sexist salesmen from almost every car brand, I was ready to expect the same from Jaguar Schaumburg. From the moment I stepped in, I was greeted with a warm friendly smile and an engaging and enthusiastic salesman named Mike, who set the energy high and readily gave me information and eagerly let me test drive every vehicle I wanted to. Not only was he charming, polite, professional and funny- but he was transparent, candid and profusely knowledgable about all the products and services. I learned so much about Jaguar and Land Rover, and truly enjoyed my entire time there. (Made so many friends LOL!) Thank you to Mike and Ken (sales/finance) for making the car buying experience so lovely- truly you restored my faith in the car industry. I was treated like a good friend the entire time, not just a single female to be swindled. I appreciate everyone at Jaguar Schaumburg so much for being a class act from start to finish. You have earned my lifetime business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAD02A36GB04579
Stock: JH2899A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 54,880 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$55,000
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBC0AGD13389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,328 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$188,900
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Vanquish Volante, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12, Black, Pure Black w/Leather Seat Upholstery or Alcantara Interior Trim or Exclusive Leather Seat Trim or Leather Contemporary Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim or Q Special Leather Seat Trim or Quilted Leather Seat Trim or 2-Tone Leather Surfaced Seat Trim or Special Leather Seat/Interior Trim, Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Forged w/Gloss Black Finish.COME DISCOVER THE OCEAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP EXPERIENCE CONFIDENCE You are in good hands from the moment you arrive. We believe your car buying experience should be one-size-fits-YOU. COURAGE We dare to be a different ownership experience. We are a family-owned business who is continuously changing the way you do business with your local dealer. Let's lead the way together! . Flexibility- start the process on-line, come in and drive home the car you want! . Transparency- You will have ownership of the process. It's your car- it's your experience. CONNECTION We will ensure that your experience is unparalleled and unforgettable when you choose Ocean Automotive Group! Together, we can re-define the car buying experience. Ocean Automotive- Committed to Excellence. Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL. CONFIDENCE -You are in good hands from the moment you arrive. We believe your car buying experience should be one-size-fits-YOU. COURAGE - We dare to be a different ownership experience. We are a family-owned business who is continuously changing the way you do business. Flexibility- start the process on-line, come in and drive home the car you want! Transparency-You will have ownership of the process. It's your car-it's your experience. CONNECTION- We will ensure that your experience is unparalleled and unforgettable when you choose Ocean! Together, we can re-define the car buying experience.
Dealer Review:
Ocean Mazda proved to be a pleasant car buying experience. Manny our sales rep and Alan in finance were exceptional. There was no pressure and they were very attentive to our needs. The dealership, which has just been remodeled, allowed for the proper social distancing in this age of Covid. Hand sanitizer was provided at multiple locations and temperature checks were taken of all customers. The Toyota Tacoma we purchased was as advertised, and according to all our research was priced very fairly. We made the drive to Doral from northern Broward County and would do so again next time we require a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFPMCLZ1JGK03763
Stock: L19385B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 15,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$111,007
Aston Martin Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Aston Martin is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2012 Aston Martin DBS Volante as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Hammerhead Silver exterior paint and Obsidian Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: Obsidian Black w/Obsidian Black Leather Seat Trim w/Silver Stitching, 20 10 Spoke Cast Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alcantara & Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control. RWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Touchtronic 2 6.0L V12 DOHC Obsidian Black w/Obsidian Black Leather Seat Trim w/Silver Stitching, 20 10 Spoke Cast Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alcantara & Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Aston Martin Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Aston Martin Beverly Hills is an O’Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Aston Martin Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Timeless) / Used Aston Martins. These include the DB model range (including DB11, DB9, DB7), Vanquish Coupe and Volante (Convertible), V8 Vantage Coupe and Roadster, Vantage GT and S, and Rapide family. O’Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.Reviews:* Ferocious V12 power; surprisingly livable for road trips; exquisite interior; muscular take on Aston Martin's trademark styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin DBS Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFFDCCD3CGE13027
Stock: 6842UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,888
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF04B58GD08498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$72,795
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Aston Martin V8 Vantage has a strong Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L engine powering it's smooth transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19' x 8.5 Fr 19' x 10 Rr 10-Spoke Graphite, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. 5 Carfax Service Records. Drive Your Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT With Confidence Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The V8 Vantage is one of the world's most beautiful cars: elegant, yet with a controlled aggression perfectly proportioned, with a low, purposeful stance modern, yet incorporating classic Aston Martin design cues. A stunning example of design purity, the V8 Vantage is, above all, instantly recognizable as an Aston Martin. The long, low bonnet line and two-seater cabin provide the perfect balance between beauty and sporting intent. The V8 Vantage sits low and close to the road, while the front and rear overhangs have been purposely minimized. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
Dealer Review:
Had a great experience with Dean Volvo -- bought a new 2018 XC90 from them. Knew what I wanted and Brandan took care of everything. There were zero surprises when I came to sign the papers. Highly recommend them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBBL5FGD19224
Stock: 4949AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 32,194 miles
$50,960
Alpine Motors Inc - Wantagh / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAD02A08GB09189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$191,500
Bentley Bugatti Lamborghini Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante Power Seat Bolsters $750.00 Trim Inlay - Light Ash Open Pore $3,190.00 Colour Keyed Steering Wheel $750.00 Technology Pack $3,817.50 Colour Keyed to Interior Carpet $450.00 Bodypack - Black $1,995.00 Paint - Special AML Colour $5,380.00 Power Seat Bolsters $750.00 Leather Colour - AML Special $5,380.00 Headlining Rokona Contemporary $1,595.00 Convertible Hood Colour - Contemporary $1,830.00 Carpet Colour - Contemporary $1,595.00 Ventilated Front Seats $1,595.00 Stitching / Welt - Contrast Colour $570.00 Seat Back - Light Ash Open Pore $1,995.00 Nexus Quilting $2,270.00 Base Floor Mats $295.00 Two Leather Colour Interior $750.00 Headrest Embroidery - DB11 Logo $750.00 Convertible Wind Deflector $750.00 Trim Inlay - Light Ash Open Pore $3,190.00 Colour Keyed Steering Wheel $750.00 Technology Pack $3,817.50 total MSRP $255,288.50 2-door convertible Limited-Slip Differential and Active Torque Vectoring via Braking 8-speed automatic transmission, rear-mid mounted 503hp 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 Engine Full LED Headlights with integrated DRLs, side lights, and cornering lights 3 Selectable Powertrain & Adaptive Damping System Drive Modes - GT, Sport, Sport+ Curlicue Aero Vents One-Piece Aluminum Clamshell Hood Alloy torque tube with carbon fiber propeller shaft 2-door convertible Limited-Slip Differential and Active Torque Vectoring via Braking 8-speed automatic transmission, rear-mid mounted Dual-Stage Driver & Passenger Front Airbags and Seat Mounted & Curtain Side Impact Airbags Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) 8 Navigation System Bluetooth Phone & Streaming Audio Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors 360 Degree Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors iPhone Integration and USB Input Satellite Radio Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control (TC), and Positive Torque Control (PTC) Safety and Security Power-Adjustable Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 12-Way Heated Front Seats with 3-Position Memory Keyless Entry/Keyless Go with Crystal Start Button Rain-Sensing Wipers Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control 12 Color TFT LCD Cluster Electronic Park Brake (EPB) -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFCW7KGM06979
Stock: M06979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 23,568 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$115,996
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Gray Bull This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! This vehicle is priced to sell. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
The salesperson Michael was incredibly patient and flexible with me and the dozens of questions I had regarding the great BMWs I was interested in. Michael came in on his day, responded to emails quickly, and never complained or showed any frustration with me. I felt pretty lucky after the purchase of my vehicle from BMW of Mountain View.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFPDCGP3EGK01558
Stock: EGK01558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 2,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$85,999
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBL6GGD20173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,988
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, finished in Gray over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2011Aston MartinV8 Vantage4.7L V8 QOHC 32V6-Speed Manual with SportShift4RWDOdometer is 1404 miles below market average!Reviews:* Seductive exhaust sound; compliant ride; excellent handling; impeccable interior; highly customizable; gorgeous styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK4BGD14716
Stock: VU-P26640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
