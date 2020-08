Used Aston Martin Convertible for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois

Aston Martin DB11 Volante finished in Jet Black paintwork over a Copper Tan Metallic interior. Scotland's finest full-grain leather has been infused with a metallic flake effect that makes lowering the top on a sunny day even more special. The exemplary Grand Tourer - DB11 is the most powerful and efficient 'DB' production model in Aston Martin's history. Supremely comfortable and supremely capable. The twin-turbocharged V8 produces 503hp and allows for a 187mph top speed while the adjustable suspension and clever aerodynamics ensure confidence at any speed. Notable options include Metallic leatherwork, 700W Premium Audio, Heated/Ventilated seats with power bolsters, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, Tamo Ash wood trim, and much more! For sale as Aston Martin Timeless Certified.

Dealer Review:

It was an amazing day at this dealership along with beautiful staff. We thank you for your help in providing us an amazing deal and helping us maintaining our budget. We thank all the sales associates and finance managers in assistaning us so beautifully:)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCFRMFCW7LGM08586

Stock: EFN2719

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020