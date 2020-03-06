Used Alfa Romeo SUV for Sale Near Me

628 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 628 listings
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport

    32,041 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,500

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    23,463 miles

    $26,713

    $3,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

    19,226 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,495

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

    8,167 miles

    $57,991

    $3,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

    8,235 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $58,991

    $2,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

    11,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,400

    Details
  • 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti in White
    used

    2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

    8,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,900

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport

    25,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,752

    $2,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso in Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso

    25,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    20,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,800

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport

    17,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    $2,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

    15,809 miles

    $57,724

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

    28,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,195

    $2,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

    31,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,869

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

    12,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,902

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport

    17,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,487

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti

    18,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,250

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport

    19,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,300

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Alfa Romeo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 628 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Alfa Romeo For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Alfa Romeo
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Alfa Romeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles