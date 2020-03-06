Used Alfa Romeo SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 32,041 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,500$607 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2018 ALFA ROMEO STELVIO SPORT AWD W/NAV 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 2.0L I4 F SOHC 16V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVEALFA STELVIO AWD Exterior Color: Montecarlo Blue Metallic Exterior Paint Interior Color: Black/Black Interior Colors Interior: Leather Seats Engine: 2.0L I4 Direct Injection Turbo Engine Transmission: 8â€“Speed Automatic Transmission . One owner, Clean title, clean car fax, only 32K, Low Miles, Remaining manufacture bumper to bumper warranty for another 22 months or 17,959 miles whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, has both sets of combo keys and owner's manual, Supplemental Front Seatâ€“Mounted Side Airbags LATCH Ready Child Seat Anchor System Rear Parking Assist Sensors Rear Backâ€“Up Camera , Remote Keyless Entry, Pushbutton Start, Remote Start System Stopâ€“Start Systems, Alfa DNA Drive Mode System, Carbon Fiber Drive Shaft, Cruise Control, Power Folding Heated Mirrors Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Power Liftgate with Remote Liftgate Release, Hill Descent Control, Engine Cover with Alfa Romeo Script, 6.5â€“Inch AM / FM Radio with BluetoothÂ® Cluster 7.0â€“Inch TFT Color Display, 8 Speaker Audio System 12V Center Console Power Outlet Media Input Hub with Aux Dual Rear Charge USB Ports, Leatherâ€“Wrapped Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Ambient Lighting Package, Autoâ€“Dimming Rear View Mirror with Microphone, A/C Auto Temperature Control w/Dual Zone Control Driver Side Instrument Panel Storage Bin Power 6â€“Way Driver Seat, Power 6â€“Way Front Passenger Seat, Power 4â€“Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 4â€“Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Cargo Compartment Cover, Montecarlo Blue Metallic Exterior Paint , Sport AWD â€“ Calipers, Custom Painted, Gloss Red Calipers with White Script, Tire Service Kit, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, Black Roof Rails, Aluminum Interior Accents, Bright Aluminum Pedals, Sport Leatherâ€“Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Columnâ€“Mounted Aluminum Paddle Shifters, Sportâ€“Tuned Suspension, Cold Weather Package , Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package , Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Infrared Windshield, Driver Assist Static with Front Sensors Package, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection Autoâ€“Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Front / Rear Park Assist System Cargo Net , Cargo Comp Adjustable Rail System , 8.8â€“Inch AM / FM BluetoothÂ® Radio with 3D NAV , HD RadioÂ® Harman KardonÂ® Premium Audio , SiriusXMÂ® Sat Radio w/ 1â€“Yr Radio Subscription , SiriusXMÂ® Sat Radio , 20â€“Inch x 8.5â€“Inch Sport Aluminum Wheels 255/45R20 Allâ€“Season Tires, T3/L3 Zero Evap Vehicle Tracking, Owner's Manual. pLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
Dealer Review:
I purchased a truck on line site unseen. I am extremely happy with the way everything was conveyed over the phone and via email. Since the pandemic they are extremely helpful with the registration process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKPN4J7B93998
Stock: B93998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,463 miles
$26,713$3,031 Below Market
Bob Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Carlsbad / California
Silverstone Gray Metallic 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 **LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER**, **CLEAN HISTORY REPORT**, 760-431-3000, **ONE OWNER**, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Static w/Front Sensors Package, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Front/Rear Park Assist System, Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.22/28 City/Highway MPGSan Diego Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Wrangler North County Bob Baker Carlsbad Used Cars Pre-Owned Certified Factory Number #1 Best Experience Where its so nice to be nice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKANXJ7B87230
Stock: P30843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,226 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,495
South Miami Alfa Romeo Fiat - Miami / Florida
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Off-road or on the street, this Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti handles with ease. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Alfa Romeo is in a class of its own. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. A simple firing of the ignition is all you need to know this awesome machine has speed. The kind that is supercharged with adrenaline. This Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Alfa Romeo decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti. Upgraded wheel package makes this Alfa Romeo Stelvio stand out from the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN4J7B70762
Stock: J7B70762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 8,167 miles
$57,991$3,827 Below Market
Faulkner Maserati - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Certified. ALFA ROMEO CERTIFIED, NEW TIRES, PREVIOUS FAULKNER CUSTOMER, FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING, COMPLETE DETAIL, COLUMN MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFTERS, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Driver Assist Dynamic Package, Infrared Windshield, Quick Order Package 24P. Odometer is 4258 miles below market average!My name is Brian Lee and I am the General Manager at Faulkner Alfa Romeo and Maserati of Mechanicsburg. Each and every pre-owned vehicle here is meticulously inspected and brought the strict standards required of any vehicle sold by the Faulkner Auto Group. Feel free to contact me personally for a copy of this vehicle's service records. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. Stop and see us today on the Carlisle Pike next to Cumberland Valley High School, or call me at 717-795-4800.Alfa Romeo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* 175 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Up to 5-Year/100,000 Miles (from Original Factory In-Service Date), Sirius XM SAT Radio: 3-Months Free Trial* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKEV3J7C18974
Stock: 7JC18974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 8,235 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$58,991$2,287 Below Market
BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
This Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is Certified Preowned! CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio, has a great Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 8,235 miles which is low for a 2018 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -High Intensity Headlights -Automatic Headlights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory Power Folding Mirrors -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
Dealer Review:
It was a pleasant experience, Javier was my sales person, a very nice person! the manager excellent also. I drove 60 milles to get the car from them. it was worth the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKEV5J7C14831
Stock: BB07067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 11,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,400
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN1J7B66524
Stock: 10423397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 8,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,900
Porsche Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Porsche Grapevine Trade-In!Calling all enthusiasts for this dominant and dynamic 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti. Savor silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" Y-SPOKE ALUMINUM (STD), TIRES: 235/55R19 ALL-SEASON (STD), RADIO: AM/FM/HD BLUETOOTH W/NAV 8.8 -inc: HD Radio, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Aluminum Roof Rails, Satin Aluminum Window Surround Molding, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO, FULL SPEED FORWARD COLLISION WARNING PLUS, DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, DRIVER ASSIST DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Infrared Windshield, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Lane Departure Warning, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, and CONVENIENCE PACKAGE W/LIFTGATE -inc: Hands Free Power Liftgate, Cargo Comp Adjustable Rail System, Cargo Net, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet. Cruise for miles in this fabulous and fun-loving Alfa Romeo Stelvio. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Alfa Romeo Stelvio come see us at Porsche Grapevine, 1280 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASPAKBN0K7C51540
Stock: PGT1203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 25,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,752$2,636 Below Market
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Vesuvio Gray Metallic *Carfax Accident Free*, *One Owner*, *Multi Point Inspection*, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Blind-Spot Monitors, AWD, Vesuvio Gray Metallic. 22/28 City/Highway MPG What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Apex, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience.
Dealer Review:
I bought a car from here last month and K. Craven had excellent customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKPN3J7B75797
Stock: 5007304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 25,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKRN4J7C18735
Stock: 10433716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 20,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,800
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Alfa Romeo Stelvio AWD - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - 5YR/100K MILE WARRANTY - UP TO 8YR ADDITIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE - Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this stunning Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Finished in Alfa White over Red and Black leather, the Stelvio has been carefully driven by one previous owner. Expertly maintained by an Authorized Alfa Romeo dealer, it is in pristine condition from top to bottom. The Stelvio is covered by a Certified Alfa Romeo Warranty. This Stelvio has been specified with: - Navigation with Bluetooth and HD Radio ($1,550) - Driver Assist with Front Sensors Package ($800) - Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection - Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors - Front and Rear Park Assist System - Cold Weather Package ($795) - Heated Front Seats, Steering Wheel, Washer Nozzles - 19-inch Dark 5-Hole Aluminum Wheels ($750) - Compact Spare Tire ($450) - Satellite Radio ($350) Standard equipment on this model includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bi-Xenon Headlights, LED DRLs and Taillights, Leather Seating, Ambient Lighting, Rear Camera, Rear Park Sensors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Aluminum Window Surrounds, and Aluminum Roof Rails. The Stelvio is a new breed of high-performance SUV that is designed to reinvent the connection with the road. It is a perfect balance of seductive styling and performance cues. It is built on the Giulia sedan platform and features the same excellent handling dynamics, while offering the practicality of a sport utility vehicle. Luxurious, powerful and high tech, the Stelvio is the true driver's SUV! If you are in the market for an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, please call or email us today. This vehicle has passed a 169-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Alfa Romeo Certified Pre-Owned Program. The original Factory Warranty has been extended and includes Rental Car reimbursement and Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKAN4J7B83982
Stock: FP4291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 17,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$2,274 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Trofeo White Tri-Coat 4D Sport Utility Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
Dealer Review:
My Review That was posted before this wasn't my doing Starvos ( Manager that u see in the video above ) filled out tthe survey after asking me for my phone to do something for the bank if anyone knows me i don't sepak nor write the way that on that he did on that review Honeslty I'm very unhappy and frustrated with the back and forth all i asked before the paperwork and after the paperwork was sign that whatever we agreed on would be meet and it simply hasn't been meet i purchase this vehicle Feb 3 2020 i came into your establishment at around 12 noon with my girlfriend i didnt leave or sign anything until after 5pm when i advised my salesmen Chris Allen that i have to be at work at a certain time and it still ran over into me being late for work 1st off when i asked to test drive the car it was in the very back with all the other trade ins and repo cars that was in the back i didn't notice any tire problems from then until Mr Allen Drove the car out before test drive i saw condensation in the left head light the tires where low especially the right rear and right front tire and the left rear tire was flat I asked would this be changed he told me yes the serivce department would take care of it I said okay no problem ( only 1 tire was changed 2 tires has still slow leaks since feb 3 ) 2nd the scratches I asked about these before and after paperwork was signed i was told that it would taken out still hasn't been done 3rd when i asked why wasnt i able to see another vehicle Starvos told me this is what you can get ( bullcrap the bank said there was 3 different cars i could of gotten into on there lot was only shown 1 not fair to weigh my options and back me into a corner) 4th ive taken this car to the shop to many times to your service department yesterday i called to speak to Chris( Owner Of Victory) your rep Nicole hung up on the phone on me giggling 2x i walk over to the smaller building to talk to a whoever was in charge a manager owner someone who ever at that point i was very frustrated your people hung up the phone im gonna be in the serivce department all day yet again I've called out of work just to make sure this car in proper condition still isn't I'm getting the run around and this and that the car is fine but im back here again at the serivce center. 5th i brought my car in service only 1 tire was replace and 2 tire still leak since i bought the car its making a whole bunch of nosie especially when i put my foot on the brakes my head lights have condensation in them plus starvos made me uncomfortable he took my car out of the shop and told me to take him to court becuase i walked over to the across the street to speak to someone ( i was offer a seat buy someone sitting at there desk im alreadt frustrated and not in the mood because again the passing the buck crap they felt i was aggressive and threatening bullcrap) after the serivce manager told me i have to purchase tires what the hell is that plus Starvos took my car out the shop he told me if i left my car there he was calling the bank to say i abandon the car which would default on the loan mess up my credit i have him on recording especially the one when he call my girl i just want 2 new tires and my headlights replace and figure out what my car is making the nosie that it is simple very simple. #NEVERAGAIN Im Contacting #News12Bx #Mitsubishicorporation #BetterBusinessBureau#ConsumerAffairs Also I'm Reaching out to all 3 credit credit bureaus to make sure me and my girlfriend information is proctected just incase due to the threat Starvo had to say we gave the dealership we dont trust them any more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN7J7C14457
Stock: 4416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 15,809 miles
$57,724
Jordan Motorcars I-10 San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 15 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Rails, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Comp Adjustable Rail System, Cargo Net, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assist Dynamic Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infrared Windshield, Knee airbag, Leather & Alcantara Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quadrifoglio Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 24P, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Seats w/Red Stitching, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/ 20" x 10" Rear Dark 5-Hole. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Buy with confidence from Jordan Motorcars, and experience excellent customer service, simple pricing, and trades are welcome. We are located on the access road IH10 West between Huebner and De Zavalla on the Northwest side of town!
Dealer Review:
I have always wanted a Lexus but couldn't find the right price. I had the pleasure of being referred to Charles by a friend. He was amazing at answering all my questions and concerns was very knowledgable. I finally got my Lexus thanks for all you outstanding help and will be sure to send my friends to go see Charles for a new car this company is very lucky to have employees like Charles and Andy thank you Jordan motors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKEVXJ7C20883
Stock: JT5617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 28,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,195$2,433 Below Market
Baron Nissan - Greenvale / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN9J7B92918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,869
Dewey Barber Chevrolet - Gardendale / Alabama
***Dewey Price includes $1,000 Trade Assist and/or a $1,000 Finance Assist in dealer discounts. Trade must be 2012 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $18,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify. Finance Assist and Trade Assist are additional discounts from the Market Price. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated.***If vehicle just arrived and is waiting for mechanical inspection, prices are subject to change. Warranty Forever (covers engine, transmission, and drive axle for as long as you own the car! - Not all makes and models qualify. Must be less than 85,000 miles on odometer at the time of purchase. (Exclusions include: Turbo Diesel, Hybrids, Commercial Vehicles, All German Makes, Altered Suspensions or Modifications will not be eligible. Every unit with less than 85,000 miles goes through Dewey Barber's 150 point inspection. Alfa White Ti AWD 8-Speed Automatic I422/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN7J7B95008
Stock: U7776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 12,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,902
Subaru of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, ALL Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, 8.8" Widescreen Color Display, Brake assist, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seats, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 22M, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system. 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKAN2J7B80689
Stock: U575148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 17,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,487$1,600 Below Market
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
One Owner, AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, 8.8" Widescreen Color Display, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Colored Brake Calipers, Driver Assistance Static Package, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, HD Radio, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Adjustable Bolster, Power driver seat, Quick Order Package 22G, Quick Order Package 22S Ti Sport, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Tuned Front Dampers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!AWD Odometer is 3026 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!
Dealer Review:
Working with Lorena Matiaz-Ayala was excellent, she took an active interest in what I was searching for and made me feel comfortable throughout the whole process. I highly recommend Lorena and the Autobarn Nissan Evanston Team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN3J7B94949
Stock: NP6439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 18,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,250
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN7J7B69136
Stock: 10425024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 19,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,300
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKPN7J7B95504
Stock: 10457456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Alfa Romeo searches:
Related Alfa Romeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals