Used Alfa Romeo Sedan for Sale Near Me

With thrilling performance and seductive style, our 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia AWD Ti is a Sedan like nothing you've seen before in Vesuvio Gray Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that puts 280hp at your command tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission and soars to 60mph in 5.5 seconds on its way to 149mph. Not only does this All Wheel Drive TI sedan provide pulse-pounding acceleration and responsive performance with its DNA Drive-mode system, but it also rewards you with near 31mpg on the highway.Simply put, our Giulia Ti one of the most beautiful sedans you'll ever see. The interior boasts room for 5 with everything tailored to perfection. Sit back in the leather seats with power/lumbar adjustments and let the feeling of excellence wash over you. The amenities are endless and include ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, rear park sensors, remote start, and push-button ignition. The media hub, display audio with voice recognition, available satellite radio, and Bluetooth assure you can access your favorite music and maintain a safe connection to your digital world along the way.Alfa Romeo's reputation for excellence holds true with tremendous craftsmanship and safety features. Anti-lock brakes, advanced brake assist, airbags, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system are just a sampling of carefully engineered features that provide peace of mind. Our Giulia is ushering in a new era of performance and refinement and is certainly a must-see! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Horrible experience trying to buy a car online from Jake Sweeney Alfa Romeo / Fiat / Kia. Salesperson did not respond to calls, texts or emails in a timely fashion. They kept emailing the incorrect email address after we corrected them multiple times and the email was still wrong on contract documents they sent. They asked us to print out, scribble on, scan, and send back documents because they don't use DocuSign online (or equivalent.) FedEx-ed us documents irrelevant to our sale, causing confusion and more questions (which they were also slow to answer.) Asked us to sign and return the only copy of legal documents - none of which had the odometer reading filled in (and their notary had already signed off!) When asked, they told us to go ahead and sign and they'd fill in the odometer readings later; that's how they always do it - huge red flag - that's not how legal contracts work! We decided we'd be more comfortable having our local Alfa Romeo dealership buy from Jake Sweeney Alfa Romeo and then we'd buy it from the local. Our salesperson asked if I could scan and send documents to the local dealership - he tried to send them himself but failed and couldn't figure it out? Or maybe he couldn't locate his own documents and was too embarrassed to admit that? They strung us along for several days, saying they'd work with us and then suddenly flatly refused to sell to our local dealership (who has a recorded phone call of them offering to sell the vehicle at a lower price than they offered us.) When I called and spoke to the sales manager he straight-up told me it wasn't worth their time to sell to the dealership because they couldn't tack on enough taxes and fees like they could if they sold directly to us. I asked what price the local dealer would have to offer. He got grouchy and said that under no circumstances would he ever sell to our dealership. It's sad that one Alfa Romeo dealership is being so antagonistic to potential customers (and even their fellow Alfa dealerships!) Really tarnishes my image of the entire brand. I still don't know what to think; we're suspicious maybe there was something wrong with the vehicle and they mysteriously got cold feet when they found out they'd be selling to a dealership with Alfa Romeo experts who'd be doing their own independent inspection? Or maybe that's just a coincidence... ?

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: ZARFAEEN8H7530170

Stock: A27900

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020