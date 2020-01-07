Used Alfa Romeo Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,994
John Hinderer Honda - Heath / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2017 montecarlo blue metallic Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti I4 AWD This Alfa Romeo Giulia has many features and is well equipped including.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 7168 miles below market average!John Hinderer Honda in Heath, OH treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 877-522-1106.
Dealer Review:
After a lot of research I found a vehicle here that caught my eye. I noticed the price was high but thought maybe they'd be willing to negotiate a little based on comparable vehicles being priced much lower with less miles than this one. I went in today to test drive a vehicle. Nice vehicle but again way overpriced. After going over numbers with the salesman he asked what was holding me back. I said, well the price is definitely a drawback. They didn't come down even a penny. I told him I would have to think about it. He was understanding and handed me a copy of everything we discussed. While walking out to my car to leave, a man claiming to be the sales manager was calling out for me. I had never met this gentleman. He followed me all the way to my car just to make a snarky remark about them pricing their vehicles very aggressively and that there was nothing they could do for me then. I found this completely unprofessional and a bullying tactic that went too far. How is it okay to follow a female or anyone to their car and try to intimidate them?? To follow me until I am opening my car door just to make a passive aggressive comment then walk away is NOT okay! I will never buy a vehicle from this lot because of it. Needless to say, we found the EXACT vehicle for $2,000 less and with 3,000 less miles at a dealership that has way better reviews and already seems to have much better customer service. Stay away from this dealership if you can. Not the proper way to run a business. If I could give zero stars I would.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN6H7529177
Stock: E1879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,564$1,108 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $39,995*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 03/27/2022 OR 31,682 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The base Giulia gets 17-inch alloy wheels, all-season tires and robust Brembo brakes. Bi-xenon projector headlights with LED daytime running lights, taillights and ambient lighting are standard, along with heated and power-folding mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, rear park assist sensors and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. Convenience items include remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, leather seats with six-way power driver and front passenger adjustments (four-way lumbar adjustment), dual-zone climate control and cruise control. An acoustic laminated windshield and front door windows keep wind noise at bay, while the DNA drive mode controller lets you select from different modes that alter steering, transmission and accelerator characteristics. There is a 7-inch TFT info screen within the gauge cluster, a 6.5-inch radio screen with voice recognition, AM/FM/HD radio, Bluetooth, three USB ports (one charge only) and an eight-speaker audio system. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Cruise Control Keyless Entry Leather Parking Assist Push Button Start USB
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN8H7549478
Stock: 549478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 22,927 milesGood Deal
$22,990$1,246 Below Market
Ron Tonkin Alfa Romeo - Portland / Oregon
�
Dealer Review:
Buying a car is a big decision and has the potential to be an even bigger headache, but not with this dealership! My partner and I came in looking for a slightly used car, test drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT and drove it off the lot later that afternoon, smiling all the way. Our salesman, Greg was immediately so friendly and laid back. He made both my partner and I feel at ease. He wasn't pushy or persuasive. He listened to what we wanted, answered all of our questions, and made us feel well taken care of every step of the way. Our finance guy, Jay was just as amazing as Greg and by the end of our car buying journey the two of them truly went above and beyond, stating that they had a "really exciting surprise for us." The surprise came all the way at the end when Jay let us know that he had talked to a couple of different lenders in order to lower my partner's interest rate for the loan. Surprise, Jay cut the interest in half! We went from paying 12.9% to 6.9%. This dealership was an absolute delight to do business with. 12/10, would recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEBN2H7557062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,995$2,307 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Loaded 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti AWD Luxury 4-Door Sedan is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. Quality and prestige abound with this Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. When the Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. In addition to being well-cared for, this Alfa Romeo Giulia has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a pre-owned vehicle. This Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti is covered under the Alfa Romeo reliable & trusted factory warranty. So, if you're in the market for an incredible vehicle which provides the manufacturer-backed assurance that everyone deserves, then this is the vehicle for you. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti as it packs a beast under the hood. This impeccably built Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Alfa Romeo. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia: The Giulia starts at just under $38,000 and should compete with other entry level luxury sedans and sport sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the BMW 3-Series and the Audi A4. The High performance Quadrifoglio version of the Giulia likewise does battle with the BMW M3 and the Mercedes AMG C63 and is priced accordingly, starting around $72,000. The Giulia has several advantages over its rivals however. The first advantage they have is the car's styling. It's far more emotional and raw that anything seen from the Germans. The second advantage Alfa Romeo has, is access to Ferrari and their knowledge of how to build great performance cars. Since the two companies are under the same corporate umbrella, there was no-doubt some trickle-down from the prancing horse. This model sets itself apart with all-new sports sedan chassis, Unmistakably Italian styling, available all-wheel drive., premium feel, and powerful engine lineup *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN3H7548740
Stock: 548740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 30,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,991$948 Below Market
Dempsey Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Plano / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Alfa Rosso 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia RWD 8-Speed Automatic I4Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the yearDempsey's has the Lowest Tax Rate in the State!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEBN7J7591701
Stock: P6461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 13,126 milesDelivery Available*
$31,590
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN6J7577271
Stock: 2000570825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 23,896 miles
$25,945
Helfman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN9H7552521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,829
Jake Sweeney Alfa Romeo - Florence / Kentucky
With thrilling performance and seductive style, our 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia AWD Ti is a Sedan like nothing you've seen before in Vesuvio Gray Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that puts 280hp at your command tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission and soars to 60mph in 5.5 seconds on its way to 149mph. Not only does this All Wheel Drive TI sedan provide pulse-pounding acceleration and responsive performance with its DNA Drive-mode system, but it also rewards you with near 31mpg on the highway.Simply put, our Giulia Ti one of the most beautiful sedans you'll ever see. The interior boasts room for 5 with everything tailored to perfection. Sit back in the leather seats with power/lumbar adjustments and let the feeling of excellence wash over you. The amenities are endless and include ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, rear park sensors, remote start, and push-button ignition. The media hub, display audio with voice recognition, available satellite radio, and Bluetooth assure you can access your favorite music and maintain a safe connection to your digital world along the way.Alfa Romeo's reputation for excellence holds true with tremendous craftsmanship and safety features. Anti-lock brakes, advanced brake assist, airbags, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system are just a sampling of carefully engineered features that provide peace of mind. Our Giulia is ushering in a new era of performance and refinement and is certainly a must-see! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Horrible experience trying to buy a car online from Jake Sweeney Alfa Romeo / Fiat / Kia. Salesperson did not respond to calls, texts or emails in a timely fashion. They kept emailing the incorrect email address after we corrected them multiple times and the email was still wrong on contract documents they sent. They asked us to print out, scribble on, scan, and send back documents because they don't use DocuSign online (or equivalent.) FedEx-ed us documents irrelevant to our sale, causing confusion and more questions (which they were also slow to answer.) Asked us to sign and return the only copy of legal documents - none of which had the odometer reading filled in (and their notary had already signed off!) When asked, they told us to go ahead and sign and they'd fill in the odometer readings later; that's how they always do it - huge red flag - that's not how legal contracts work! We decided we'd be more comfortable having our local Alfa Romeo dealership buy from Jake Sweeney Alfa Romeo and then we'd buy it from the local. Our salesperson asked if I could scan and send documents to the local dealership - he tried to send them himself but failed and couldn't figure it out? Or maybe he couldn't locate his own documents and was too embarrassed to admit that? They strung us along for several days, saying they'd work with us and then suddenly flatly refused to sell to our local dealership (who has a recorded phone call of them offering to sell the vehicle at a lower price than they offered us.) When I called and spoke to the sales manager he straight-up told me it wasn't worth their time to sell to the dealership because they couldn't tack on enough taxes and fees like they could if they sold directly to us. I asked what price the local dealer would have to offer. He got grouchy and said that under no circumstances would he ever sell to our dealership. It's sad that one Alfa Romeo dealership is being so antagonistic to potential customers (and even their fellow Alfa dealerships!) Really tarnishes my image of the entire brand. I still don't know what to think; we're suspicious maybe there was something wrong with the vehicle and they mysteriously got cold feet when they found out they'd be selling to a dealership with Alfa Romeo experts who'd be doing their own independent inspection? Or maybe that's just a coincidence... ?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN8H7530170
Stock: A27900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 12,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,300
Alfa Romeo of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN1J7589862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,990
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN6H7542285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,155 milesFair Deal
$27,363
Alfa Romeo of Maple Shade - Maple Shade / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN4H7556847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,999
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Clean CARFAX. Alfa Black 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/33 City/Highway MPGNO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEBN5H7555791
Stock: 19916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 1,822 milesFair Deal
$75,945
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAMEV9K7601538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,900$806 Below Market
Landmark FIAT of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN9H7536675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,795
Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill - Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** ALFA ROMEO CERTIFIED W/ 5YR 100K WARRANTY!, ** Bluetooth, ** Backup Camera, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Heated Seats, ** Homelink, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, **Stability Control, ** USB Port, ** Premium Sound System, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Bright Aluminum Pedals, Colored Brake Calipers, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, GPS Navigation, Manual Adjustable Thigh Support, Power Adjustable Bolster, Quick Order Package 22U Sport, Sport Front & Rear Fascias, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Dark 5-Hole Aluminum.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5847 miles below market average! 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Trofeo White Tri-Coat Ti SPORT RWD CERTIFIED 100K WARRANTY I4 RWD 8-Speed AutomaticAlfa Romeo Certification includes a thorough 169 point inspection, a 5YR-100K Max Care Warranty with ZERO Deductible, 3 months of SiriusXM, Roadside Assistance, Rental Coverage, and a CARFAX.Awards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Dealer Review:
Literally 5 minutes after I inquired on an Escalade, I received a phone call by Tyler Bartlett. He verified that the vehicle was available and on the lot, even sent pictures as well. Since I am in West Texas I had to do the negotiating over the phone which I really wasn't in the mood to haggle. They price matched and did a trade appraisal without seeing my vehicle. We came to terms fairly quickly and after a small deposit, I arrived to pick up the vehicle 2 days later. Upon arrival, the vehicle had been detailed and we go straight into the test drive, the Escalade was everything I could imagine. Once we arrived back to the dealership I double checked the necessary paperwork to make sure it was exactly as agreed upon, which it was. I was sent to a nice waiting area, after 10 minutes the finance manager took me in and I finished the financial documents. I will definitely recommend to everybody I come in contact with to go see Tyler and the crew at Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth. Thank you guys for everything!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN2J7581222
Stock: U581222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 32,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,900$507 Below Market
Dotta Chrysler Jeep - Pen Argyl / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN2H7537695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$27,990
Ron Tonkin Alfa Romeo - Portland / Oregon
�
Dealer Review:
Buying a car is a big decision and has the potential to be an even bigger headache, but not with this dealership! My partner and I came in looking for a slightly used car, test drove a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT and drove it off the lot later that afternoon, smiling all the way. Our salesman, Greg was immediately so friendly and laid back. He made both my partner and I feel at ease. He wasn't pushy or persuasive. He listened to what we wanted, answered all of our questions, and made us feel well taken care of every step of the way. Our finance guy, Jay was just as amazing as Greg and by the end of our car buying journey the two of them truly went above and beyond, stating that they had a "really exciting surprise for us." The surprise came all the way at the end when Jay let us know that he had talked to a couple of different lenders in order to lower my partner's interest rate for the loan. Surprise, Jay cut the interest in half! We went from paying 12.9% to 6.9%. This dealership was an absolute delight to do business with. 12/10, would recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN7J7576353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,145 miles
$30,363
Alfa Romeo of Maple Shade - Maple Shade / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEBN7J7589995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Alfa Romeo searches:
Related Alfa Romeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.