Used Alfa Romeo Luxury for Sale Near Me

Come in to test drive this Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Trofeo White Tri-Coat 4D Sport Utility

My Review That was posted before this wasn't my doing Starvos ( Manager that u see in the video above ) filled out tthe survey after asking me for my phone to do something for the bank if anyone knows me i don't sepak nor write the way that on that he did on that review Honeslty I'm very unhappy and frustrated with the back and forth all i asked before the paperwork and after the paperwork was sign that whatever we agreed on would be meet and it simply hasn't been meet i purchase this vehicle Feb 3 2020 i came into your establishment at around 12 noon with my girlfriend i didnt leave or sign anything until after 5pm when i advised my salesmen Chris Allen that i have to be at work at a certain time and it still ran over into me being late for work 1st off when i asked to test drive the car it was in the very back with all the other trade ins and repo cars that was in the back i didn't notice any tire problems from then until Mr Allen Drove the car out before test drive i saw condensation in the left head light the tires where low especially the right rear and right front tire and the left rear tire was flat I asked would this be changed he told me yes the serivce department would take care of it I said okay no problem ( only 1 tire was changed 2 tires has still slow leaks since feb 3 ) 2nd the scratches I asked about these before and after paperwork was signed i was told that it would taken out still hasn't been done 3rd when i asked why wasnt i able to see another vehicle Starvos told me this is what you can get ( bullcrap the bank said there was 3 different cars i could of gotten into on there lot was only shown 1 not fair to weigh my options and back me into a corner) 4th ive taken this car to the shop to many times to your service department yesterday i called to speak to Chris( Owner Of Victory) your rep Nicole hung up on the phone on me giggling 2x i walk over to the smaller building to talk to a whoever was in charge a manager owner someone who ever at that point i was very frustrated your people hung up the phone im gonna be in the serivce department all day yet again I've called out of work just to make sure this car in proper condition still isn't I'm getting the run around and this and that the car is fine but im back here again at the serivce center. 5th i brought my car in service only 1 tire was replace and 2 tire still leak since i bought the car its making a whole bunch of nosie especially when i put my foot on the brakes my head lights have condensation in them plus starvos made me uncomfortable he took my car out of the shop and told me to take him to court becuase i walked over to the across the street to speak to someone ( i was offer a seat buy someone sitting at there desk im alreadt frustrated and not in the mood because again the passing the buck crap they felt i was aggressive and threatening bullcrap) after the serivce manager told me i have to purchase tires what the hell is that plus Starvos took my car out the shop he told me if i left my car there he was calling the bank to say i abandon the car which would default on the loan mess up my credit i have him on recording especially the one when he call my girl i just want 2 new tires and my headlights replace and figure out what my car is making the nosie that it is simple very simple. #NEVERAGAIN Im Contacting #News12Bx #Mitsubishicorporation #BetterBusinessBureau#ConsumerAffairs Also I'm Reaching out to all 3 credit credit bureaus to make sure me and my girlfriend information is proctected just incase due to the threat Starvo had to say we gave the dealership we dont trust them any more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: ZASFAKNN7J7C14457

Stock: 4416

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020