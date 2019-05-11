Used Alfa Romeo Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 13,126 milesDelivery Available*
$31,590
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN6J7577271
Stock: 2000570825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 8,167 milesGood Deal
$57,991$3,827 Below Market
Faulkner Maserati - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Certified. ALFA ROMEO CERTIFIED, NEW TIRES, PREVIOUS FAULKNER CUSTOMER, FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING, COMPLETE DETAIL, COLUMN MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFTERS, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Driver Assist Dynamic Package, Infrared Windshield, Quick Order Package 24P. Odometer is 4258 miles below market average!My name is Brian Lee and I am the General Manager at Faulkner Alfa Romeo and Maserati of Mechanicsburg. Each and every pre-owned vehicle here is meticulously inspected and brought the strict standards required of any vehicle sold by the Faulkner Auto Group. Feel free to contact me personally for a copy of this vehicle's service records. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. Stop and see us today on the Carlisle Pike next to Cumberland Valley High School, or call me at 717-795-4800.Alfa Romeo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* 175 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Up to 5-Year/100,000 Miles (from Original Factory In-Service Date), Sirius XM SAT Radio: 3-Months Free Trial* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKEV3J7C18974
Stock: 7JC18974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 8,235 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$58,991$2,287 Below Market
BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
This Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is Certified Preowned! CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Quadrifoglio, has a great Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 8,235 miles which is low for a 2018 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -High Intensity Headlights -Automatic Headlights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Remote Start -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory Power Folding Mirrors -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive!
Dealer Review:
It was a pleasant experience, Javier was my sales person, a very nice person! the manager excellent also. I drove 60 milles to get the car from them. it was worth the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKEV5J7C14831
Stock: BB07067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 12,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,300
Alfa Romeo of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN1J7589862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$35,900
Porsche Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Porsche Grapevine Trade-In!Calling all enthusiasts for this dominant and dynamic 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti. Savor silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" Y-SPOKE ALUMINUM (STD), TIRES: 235/55R19 ALL-SEASON (STD), RADIO: AM/FM/HD BLUETOOTH W/NAV 8.8 -inc: HD Radio, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Aluminum Roof Rails, Satin Aluminum Window Surround Molding, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO, FULL SPEED FORWARD COLLISION WARNING PLUS, DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, DRIVER ASSIST DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Infrared Windshield, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Lane Departure Warning, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, and CONVENIENCE PACKAGE W/LIFTGATE -inc: Hands Free Power Liftgate, Cargo Comp Adjustable Rail System, Cargo Net, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet. Cruise for miles in this fabulous and fun-loving Alfa Romeo Stelvio. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Alfa Romeo Stelvio come see us at Porsche Grapevine, 1280 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASPAKBN0K7C51540
Stock: PGT1203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 1,822 milesFair Deal
$75,945
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAMEV9K7601538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Lusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKRN4J7C18735
Stock: 10433716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,795
Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill - Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** ALFA ROMEO CERTIFIED W/ 5YR 100K WARRANTY!, ** Bluetooth, ** Backup Camera, ** Alloy Wheels, ** Heated Seats, ** Homelink, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Navigation System, **Stability Control, ** USB Port, ** Premium Sound System, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Bright Aluminum Pedals, Colored Brake Calipers, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, GPS Navigation, Manual Adjustable Thigh Support, Power Adjustable Bolster, Quick Order Package 22U Sport, Sport Front & Rear Fascias, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Dark 5-Hole Aluminum.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5847 miles below market average! 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Trofeo White Tri-Coat Ti SPORT RWD CERTIFIED 100K WARRANTY I4 RWD 8-Speed AutomaticAlfa Romeo Certification includes a thorough 169 point inspection, a 5YR-100K Max Care Warranty with ZERO Deductible, 3 months of SiriusXM, Roadside Assistance, Rental Coverage, and a CARFAX.Awards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Dealer Review:
Literally 5 minutes after I inquired on an Escalade, I received a phone call by Tyler Bartlett. He verified that the vehicle was available and on the lot, even sent pictures as well. Since I am in West Texas I had to do the negotiating over the phone which I really wasn't in the mood to haggle. They price matched and did a trade appraisal without seeing my vehicle. We came to terms fairly quickly and after a small deposit, I arrived to pick up the vehicle 2 days later. Upon arrival, the vehicle had been detailed and we go straight into the test drive, the Escalade was everything I could imagine. Once we arrived back to the dealership I double checked the necessary paperwork to make sure it was exactly as agreed upon, which it was. I was sent to a nice waiting area, after 10 minutes the finance manager took me in and I finished the financial documents. I will definitely recommend to everybody I come in contact with to go see Tyler and the crew at Alfa Romeo Fiat of Fort Worth. Thank you guys for everything!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN2J7581222
Stock: U581222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,995$2,274 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Trofeo White Tri-Coat 4D Sport Utility Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
Dealer Review:
My Review That was posted before this wasn't my doing Starvos ( Manager that u see in the video above ) filled out tthe survey after asking me for my phone to do something for the bank if anyone knows me i don't sepak nor write the way that on that he did on that review Honeslty I'm very unhappy and frustrated with the back and forth all i asked before the paperwork and after the paperwork was sign that whatever we agreed on would be meet and it simply hasn't been meet i purchase this vehicle Feb 3 2020 i came into your establishment at around 12 noon with my girlfriend i didnt leave or sign anything until after 5pm when i advised my salesmen Chris Allen that i have to be at work at a certain time and it still ran over into me being late for work 1st off when i asked to test drive the car it was in the very back with all the other trade ins and repo cars that was in the back i didn't notice any tire problems from then until Mr Allen Drove the car out before test drive i saw condensation in the left head light the tires where low especially the right rear and right front tire and the left rear tire was flat I asked would this be changed he told me yes the serivce department would take care of it I said okay no problem ( only 1 tire was changed 2 tires has still slow leaks since feb 3 ) 2nd the scratches I asked about these before and after paperwork was signed i was told that it would taken out still hasn't been done 3rd when i asked why wasnt i able to see another vehicle Starvos told me this is what you can get ( bullcrap the bank said there was 3 different cars i could of gotten into on there lot was only shown 1 not fair to weigh my options and back me into a corner) 4th ive taken this car to the shop to many times to your service department yesterday i called to speak to Chris( Owner Of Victory) your rep Nicole hung up on the phone on me giggling 2x i walk over to the smaller building to talk to a whoever was in charge a manager owner someone who ever at that point i was very frustrated your people hung up the phone im gonna be in the serivce department all day yet again I've called out of work just to make sure this car in proper condition still isn't I'm getting the run around and this and that the car is fine but im back here again at the serivce center. 5th i brought my car in service only 1 tire was replace and 2 tire still leak since i bought the car its making a whole bunch of nosie especially when i put my foot on the brakes my head lights have condensation in them plus starvos made me uncomfortable he took my car out of the shop and told me to take him to court becuase i walked over to the across the street to speak to someone ( i was offer a seat buy someone sitting at there desk im alreadt frustrated and not in the mood because again the passing the buck crap they felt i was aggressive and threatening bullcrap) after the serivce manager told me i have to purchase tires what the hell is that plus Starvos took my car out the shop he told me if i left my car there he was calling the bank to say i abandon the car which would default on the loan mess up my credit i have him on recording especially the one when he call my girl i just want 2 new tires and my headlights replace and figure out what my car is making the nosie that it is simple very simple. #NEVERAGAIN Im Contacting #News12Bx #Mitsubishicorporation #BetterBusinessBureau#ConsumerAffairs Also I'm Reaching out to all 3 credit credit bureaus to make sure me and my girlfriend information is proctected just incase due to the threat Starvo had to say we gave the dealership we dont trust them any more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN7J7C14457
Stock: 4416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 16,145 miles
$30,363
Alfa Romeo of Maple Shade - Maple Shade / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEBN7J7589995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,540
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia SPORT : DYNAMIC ASST+ & COLD WTHR PKGS, PANO ROOF, NAV, ACTV CRUISE, CAM, PARK ASST, BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPART, HTD STS & STR WHL, INTELLi. Bi-XENON, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR, RED CLPRS, 18" Y WLS, $8K OPTIONS | Essence Alfa Romeo is proud to offer this 2020 Giulia in Like-New mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Alfa Romeo factory warranty. As new this Alfa Romeo had an original sticker price of $48,040 MSRP. | Added Options: Quick Package 22K Sport $1,450, Driver Assistance Dynamic Package $1,200, Cold Weather Package $800, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof $1,350, 8.8" HD Radio W/Navigation $1,200, Active Blind Spot W/Front Park Sensor $800, Metallic Paint $600. | Key Features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna, Gloss Red Calipers, Passive Entry/Keyless Go, Sport Front & Rear Fascias, Sport Steering Wheel, 18" Dark Double Y-Spoke Wheels (Upgraded), Backup Camera, Bluetooth Hands-Free, HD Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Park Assist (Front/Rear), Portable Audio Connection, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags, Steering Wheel Controls And Bi-Xenon w/Auto High Beam Control are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified Alfa Romeo Sedan is equipped with. | This Giulia is powered by a responsive 2.0 liter 280 HP, I4 DI Turbo Engine mated to a smooth 8-Speed Automatic RWD transmission. The exterior is a stunning Montecarlo Blue Metallic finish complemented by Black Leather Seats interior. Both the exterior and interior are in Like-New condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper Alfa Romeo manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date according to Alfa Romeo USA was 3/28/2020. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAMAN3L7625499
Stock: P5095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 15,809 milesFair Deal
$57,724
Jordan Motorcars I-10 San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 15 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Rails, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Comp Adjustable Rail System, Cargo Net, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assist Dynamic Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infrared Windshield, Knee airbag, Leather & Alcantara Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quadrifoglio Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 24P, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Seats w/Red Stitching, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/ 20" x 10" Rear Dark 5-Hole. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Buy with confidence from Jordan Motorcars, and experience excellent customer service, simple pricing, and trades are welcome. We are located on the access road IH10 West between Huebner and De Zavalla on the Northwest side of town!
Dealer Review:
I have always wanted a Lexus but couldn't find the right price. I had the pleasure of being referred to Charles by a friend. He was amazing at answering all my questions and concerns was very knowledgable. I finally got my Lexus thanks for all you outstanding help and will be sure to send my friends to go see Charles for a new car this company is very lucky to have employees like Charles and Andy thank you Jordan motors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKEVXJ7C20883
Stock: JT5617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 5,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,380
Maserati Of Morris County - Whippany / New Jersey
Alfa Rosso w/ Black interior! Dual Pane Sunroof, Heated Seats, & Heated Steering Wheel! Ultra LOW Mileage!!Come into Alfa Romeo of Morris County & Test Drive today! 973-434-1100!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFANAN7K7605678
Stock: APL030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 31,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,869
Dewey Barber Chevrolet - Gardendale / Alabama
***Dewey Price includes $1,000 Trade Assist and/or a $1,000 Finance Assist in dealer discounts. Trade must be 2012 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $18,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify. Finance Assist and Trade Assist are additional discounts from the Market Price. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated.***If vehicle just arrived and is waiting for mechanical inspection, prices are subject to change. Warranty Forever (covers engine, transmission, and drive axle for as long as you own the car! - Not all makes and models qualify. Must be less than 85,000 miles on odometer at the time of purchase. (Exclusions include: Turbo Diesel, Hybrids, Commercial Vehicles, All German Makes, Altered Suspensions or Modifications will not be eligible. Every unit with less than 85,000 miles goes through Dewey Barber's 150 point inspection. Alfa White Ti AWD 8-Speed Automatic I422/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKBN7J7B95008
Stock: U7776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 12,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,902
Subaru of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, ALL Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, 8.8" Widescreen Color Display, Brake assist, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seats, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 22M, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system. 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKAN2J7B80689
Stock: U575148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 17,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,487$1,600 Below Market
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
One Owner, AWD, Navigation, Sunroof, 8.8" Widescreen Color Display, Aluminum Interior Trim, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Colored Brake Calipers, Driver Assistance Static Package, Front dual zone A/C, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, HD Radio, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Adjustable Bolster, Power driver seat, Quick Order Package 22G, Quick Order Package 22S Ti Sport, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Sport Tuned Front Dampers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!AWD Odometer is 3026 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!
Dealer Review:
Working with Lorena Matiaz-Ayala was excellent, she took an active interest in what I was searching for and made me feel comfortable throughout the whole process. I highly recommend Lorena and the Autobarn Nissan Evanston Team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNN3J7B94949
Stock: NP6439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,797 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,995$743 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this eight-speed, ONE-OWNER, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport (AWD). Driven only 21,797 miles, this luxury compact SUV boasts athletic handling, decent fuel economy and stout engine performance. PLUS, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until March 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: - 8.8-INCH AM/FM/BLUETOOTH RADIO with 3D NAVIGATION - DUAL-PANE SUNROOF - 20-INCH SPORT ALUMINUM WHEELS - SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION - BLINDSPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION - AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS - A harman/kardon PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM As well as: - ALFA D.N.A. DRIVE MODE SYSTEM - CARBON FIBER DRIVE SHAFT - FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED FRONT SEATS - DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - PUSH-BUTTON START - REMOTE START - REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER LIFTGATE with REMOTE RELEASE - A REAR BACK-UP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASFAKNNXJ7B86895
Stock: 24081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 10,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,985$287 Below Market
Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Easton / Pennsylvania
With a flair for the dramatic, our 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport AWD delivers an extraordinary driving experience every day in Alfa White! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 280hp paired to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that brings an athletic feel to every ride. This All Wheel Drive SUV showcases a sport-tuned AlfaLink suspension for incredible handling, sees nearly 28mpg on the highway, and boasts Alfa DNA Drive Modes to match your every mood. The world of fashion then informs the Stelvio's design, starting with a bold V Scudetto grille, LED lighting, an aggressive body kit, gloss-black roof rails, a sunroof, and Brembo brakes with red calipers that peek out behind the fantastic alloy wheels.Inside, our Ti Sport cabin supports your enthusiastic driving with performance-style heated leather front seats, a matching heated steering wheel, and the premium craftsmanship of genuine aluminum trim. An 8.8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, full-color navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system with available satellite radio then let you enjoy impressive control over your busy day!Alfa Romeo delivers smart safety technology as well, including automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera, and forward-collision warning for your peace of mind. Simply put, our Stelvio Ti Sport is the Alfa Romeo of SUVs! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Working with Dominic was a pleasant experience. He makes you feel at home and knows his product well. I will definitely work with again and will tell my friends and family about my experience with him and Brown Daub Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZASPAKBN0K7C38027
Stock: P2153A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
