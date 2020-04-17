Used Acura Sedan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,988
Advance Auto Wholesale - Pensacola / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F32HA001707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,623
Acura of Johnston - Johnston / Iowa
CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $21,999, PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura w/Technology Pkg with Fathom Blue Pearl exterior and Graystone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 206 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says "Around town and on the highway, you'll enjoy the 2017 TLX's comfortable and discernibly refined ride.". AFFORDABLE Reduced from $21,999. This TLX is priced $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Acura of Johnston features a wide selection of new Acura and used Acura cars, trucks and SUVs. We carry all of the latest and most popular Acura models, but Acura of Johnston also has Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles that meet Acura's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. We will explain the features and benefits of each model so you can choose which is perfect for you. If you already have a model in mind feel free to stop by for a test drive! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Plus tax, title, license and $180 dealer documentary service fee. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
My husband and I purchased a car 2 DAYS AGO from Acura of Johnston. We stated that there was a problem with the front tire losing air. We were told by one of the sales people that it will be handled before we drive it off the lot. within 2 hours of us leaving, the tire started losing air, the same tire. We brought the car back in a day later and left it on the lot for them to take a look at. To only receive a reply saying that it wont be fixed unless paid for (When the mistake wasn't ours and it was never "fixed" in the first place. Also JAMES JONES said that if we create any problems he will hold the car at the dealership until he collects all the funds. Which he forcefully withdrew money from our bank account with a check that was dated for 04/17/2020 (I have picture proof if it being withdrawn before the date stated) and it was in the agreement for the 17th of April as well, not today when he forcefully withdrew It WITHOUT OUR PERMISSION. When my husband went back in to grab the car so we can take it somewhere else where we can trust the service to be done without any threats, JAMES JONES laughed in his face, gave us the key and said "Thanks for the funds" (That he stole almost 2 weeks before it was in the agreement). When we were at a different dealership getting Acura of Johnston's mistake fixed, we noticed that the sensor was taken out of the tire so we wouldn't know when it was flat and there was no indication in the car. When we were getting it fixed, we also noticed that the brake rotor was completely bent! So much for that guaranteed inspection that Acura of Johnston says they also did (I have picture proof of that as well) I so surprisingly received a phone call from JAMES JONES acting like he doesn't know or understand anything that was happening and he so delightfully hung up on me in the middle of me talking to him to only receive text messages of him DEMANDING that we return the car. Also stating that he will not fully fund the car through the bank so we would have to bring it back. Does that sound professional? Does that sound like a dealership anyone would like to work with or recommend to anyone else? I think not. I highly DO NOT recommend this dealership as for all that it does is harass its customers with threating to keep their car their if the customer files a complaint. This dealership refused to fix any mistakes that it promised to fix before the car was purchased. .I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP! I have picture proof of everything to show anyone that has further questions about this incident that I will HAPPILY share. But on a good note, Working with Sejad Dubinovic and Alen Zenkovic was great. They have tried everything in their power to make this right but unfortunately when you have someone bringing the while company down like JAMES JONES, theres only so much you can do.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F56HA007403
Stock: HA007403A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- used
2020 Acura TLX2,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990$1,349 Below Market
Auto Wholesale - Wilmington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F45LA002439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2018 Acura ILX23,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,495
Mungenast St Louis Acura - Manchester / Missouri
Bellanova White Pearl 2018 Acura ILX Base 8-Speed Dual-ClutchACURA CERTIFIED*7 YEAR/100K WARRANTY!!, CLEAN CARFAX One Owner!, Sunroof, Back up camera, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy Noise-Reducing. 25/35 City/Highway MPG 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16VAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyYour purchase includes a coupon booklet valued at over $2500 that includes offers on service, detailing and more on ALL New and Used vehicles. 28-time Precision Award winning Acura Dealership - MOST in the Country!!! Ask about the Mungenast Difference...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F33JA002029
Stock: D9034P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2016 Acura TLX37,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F30GA009919
Stock: 19207667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Acura TL99,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,950
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Come see this 2012 Acura TL Auto. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Acura TL comes equipped with these options: XM satellite radio *Available in 48 contiguous United States, first 90 days are free*, Xenon high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto-on/off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, USB audio interface w/iPod integration, Trip Computer, Tire pressure monitor w/location & pressure indicators, Theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer, Temporary spare tire, Speed-sensitive volume control, and Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers (2011). See it for yourself at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing available with just $3,500 down.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F23CA011273
Stock: B00173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 33,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,989
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F36HA013584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,996$770 Below Market
BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Bellanova White Pearl Graystone; Perforated Milano Premium Leather Trimmed Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Check out this gently-used 2017 Acura TLX we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Acura TLX. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Acura TLX. A rare find these days. More information about the 2017 Acura TLX: With a base price starting at around $32,000, TLX represents an excellent value. Competitors include the Lexus ES350, the Mercedes-Benz CLS, the Audi A4 and the BMW 3-series. The TLX, with its strong feature set and low price of entry, undercuts many of its rivals, while still offering plenty of space, sophisticated drivetrains and a modern chassis. This model sets itself apart with good fuel economy, Good balance between luxury and sportiness, advanced transmission options, and available all-wheel drive *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Very easy to buy a car here . Sales person knew his stuff . Quick process. Handled whole process very professionally
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F59HA004351
Stock: HA004351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- used
2018 Acura TLX47,808 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F38JA000053
Stock: 10419804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2018 Acura TLX26,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,812
Hendrick Acura - Charlotte / North Carolina
Acura Certified, Excellent Condition. JUST REPRICED FROM $26,464. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite RadioBUY WITH CONFIDENCEAcura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedA GREAT VALUEReduced from $26,464.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Acura TLX with Bellanova White Pearl exterior and Parchment interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 206 HP at 6800 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS RAVEKBB.com explains "The new TLX is one of the smartest investments in the segment, thanks to its mix of performance, technology and resale value. It also finally has the good looks that show off all the pluses that this car has to offer.".WHY BUY FROM USAt Hendrick AcuraPricing analysis performed on 8/31/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura TLX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB1F30JA002153
Stock: P1227
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 160,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,499$308 Below Market
Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York
7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* Tech trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Kelley Blue Book Best Redesigned Vehicle Finalist. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. Acura Tech with Palladium Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEIIHS Top Safety Pick. newCarTestDrive.com explains "On the road, the TL drives smaller than its size, and that's a complement. The base front-wheel-drive model handles quite well, reacting readily to quick changes of direction and leaning very little through turns.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $38,700*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Please search our New & Certified Pre-Owned Acura Inventory to find the perfect Acura for you. Our Acura Service Department is committed to providing you with Superior Customer Service, and we also have an outstanding Acura Parts Department to help you find Quality Acura Parts in the Wappingers Falls Area. Call 866.413.6841 for your No-Obligation Internet Price Quote from our Internet Department. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/All pre-owned vehicles carry a 7 Day Guarantee.* All vehicle pricing excludes: License, Title, Registration Fees, Documentation Fee, State & Local Taxes, Bank Fees and Finance Charges if applicable. All prices shown online are Internet Specials only; vehBased on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age-condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA865X9A023617
Stock: T8559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- used
2018 Acura ILX9,909 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$21,493
Mile High Honda - Denver / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!LOW MILES!, CERTIFIED, LEATHER, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ACCESS w/PUSH BUTTON START, 4D Sedan, Modern Steel Metallic, Ebony, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Transferable WarrantyLocated in Denver CO, and also serving Aurora, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Littleton, Lakewood, Englewood, Lone Tree, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Centennial, and Golden. All prices include Dealer and Handling of $599.
Dealer Review:
We just bought our car through Kelsey and Edwardo at Mile High Honda. We have never received such personal and sincere service from a dealership like this. The price on our car beat any other dealership in the Denver area. These two individuals were extremely knowledgeable! Edwardo took great care to insure he went over every technological advantage on our new car- sometimes twice to make sure we were comfortable with it! We never felt pressured and left with our new car completely satisfied we made the right decision using Mile High Honda! Go here first- I did tons of research - I hope I just saved you time!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F39JA007395
Stock: PL18226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 161,125 miles
$10,977
Leith Buick GMC - Wendell / North Carolina
Tech Pkg trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura Tech Pkg with Bellanova White Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 150 HP at 6500 RPM*. WHO WE ARE Leith of Wendell carries the most complete selection of new and used vehicles available in North Carolina. We are your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. At Leith of Wendell, customer service is our number one priority. If you plan to buy you will always find the lowest prices and the best service at Leith of Wendell. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura ILX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19VDE1F76DE017677
Stock: K8309B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 21,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998
CarMax Clearwater - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Clearwater / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F35HA003516
Stock: 19110354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,490
Autos Of Dallas - Plano / Texas
Dealer Review:
They rip you off on trade, are not honest and rude! Worst experience EVER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura ILX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F34HA001756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 Acura TL130,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888
Sportline Motors - Houston / Texas
2008 Acura TL with Navigation System. Red with tan leather interior. 130k Miles. Drives great. Clean interior. Clean Title. Call Rodney at 281-923-9814 for more details on this internet special. WE FINANCE-NO CREDIT CHECK-EZ TERMS. $2500 DOWN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA66298A040949
Stock: 040949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,128 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$390 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this beautiful, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Acura ILX (FWD). Driven only 26,128 miles and known as one of the most affordable cars in its class, this luxury sedan gets better fuel economy than many rivals, and the engine is powerful enough for most driving situations. Most people agree that the seats are roomy and comfortable, and the ILX has a respectable amount of trunk space. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until May 2021 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this small car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 70,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - A POWER SUNROOF - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Acura ILX! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura ILX Premium Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UDE2F77HA012463
Stock: 24144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2020 Acura TLX8,995 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$31,625
David McDavid Acura Plano - Plano / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Performance Red Pearl 2020 Acura TLX 3.5L Technology Pkg FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, USB, SUNROOF/MOONROOF.Recent Arrival! 20/31 City/Highway MPGAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* 182 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F4XLA000511
Stock: LA000511
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
