Used Acura Luxury for Sale Near Me

Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois

We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Certified 2017 Acura MDX AWD Technology! 1-Owner Carfax Report! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is the Chicagoland's #1 Certified Pre-Owned Acura dealer for 6 years running! NO EXTRA CHARGE FOR CERTIFICATION!! Locally driven and well maintained! Clean Carfax Report showing only 1 previous owner! This immaculate MDX in White Diamond Pearl with Ebony Leather Interior was adult driven and well maintained. HUGE WARRANTY!! The Precision Certified Limited $0 Deductible Warranty is good until 4-14-2023 or 100,000 miles on the odometer. Also included is your 1st scheduled maintenance, complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, complimentary 3-month Sirius XM Radio service and much more. Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FRYD4H58HB034200

Stock: P16215

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-15-2020