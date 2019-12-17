Used Acura Luxury for Sale Near Me
- 62,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,149$730 Below Market
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Certified 2017 Acura MDX AWD Technology! 1-Owner Carfax Report! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is the Chicagoland's #1 Certified Pre-Owned Acura dealer for 6 years running! NO EXTRA CHARGE FOR CERTIFICATION!! Locally driven and well maintained! Clean Carfax Report showing only 1 previous owner! This immaculate MDX in White Diamond Pearl with Ebony Leather Interior was adult driven and well maintained. HUGE WARRANTY!! The Precision Certified Limited $0 Deductible Warranty is good until 4-14-2023 or 100,000 miles on the odometer. Also included is your 1st scheduled maintenance, complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, complimentary 3-month Sirius XM Radio service and much more. Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H58HB034200
Stock: P16215
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- used
2020 Acura TLX2,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990$1,349 Below Market
Auto Wholesale - Wilmington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F45LA002439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H54KL032774
Stock: 10452131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 13,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000
Pearson Honda - Midlothian / Virginia
New Price! Lunar Silver Metallic 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC **ONE-OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX.. NO ACCIDENTS, **NAVIGATION, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, **USB PORTS, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **BLUETOOTH.Price Reduced!!! At Pearson Honda we constantly adjust our pricing based on similar vehicles in the market. Our commitment is to provide the very best pre-owned automobiles to our customers at the fairest price. This vehicle has just been reduced. Making an already great value even better. Recent Arrival! 21/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TC2H63LL008087
Stock: L8008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 15,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,430
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
This 2019 Acura MDX 3.5L Technology Package SH-AWD is a real winner with features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, and a power outlet. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
Dealer Review:
Stephanie Dilts is the Absolute Best Salesperson!!! If you are looking for a new car, I highly recommend that you contact Stephanie Dilts at Appletree Honda. She is very knowlegeable about vehicles and has a genuine concern about the perfect car for you! She was very patient with all my questions and answered them thoroughly. Appletree Honda is blessed to have her intellectual skills and her warm and loving personality working for them!!! She is truly an asset to the dealership! Thank you, Stephanie! Lavenia Burnette
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H55KL008063
Stock: P2527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995$1,201 Below Market
Rosenthal Acura - Gaithersburg / Maryland
All Certified Acura's come with the balance of factory warranty plus an additional 24 month/100,000 mile Bumper to Bumper warranty and a 7-year/100,000 mile power train coverage warranty. ***Technology Package includes Navigation with 3d view and HD traffic, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Info System2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award | U.S. News & World Report's Best Luxury 3-Row SUV for the MoneyThe 2017 MDX is the very first SUV in its class to apply a comprehensive suite of innovative driver assistive technologies as standard equipment on every grade, helping to make it one of the safest 3rd row SUVs.AcuraWatch comes standard on every 2017 MDX. This includes Collision Mitigation Braking System?, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and Road Departure Mitigation.Other standard features of the 2017 MDX include an intuitive touch screen called On Demand Multi-Use Display? (ODMD?), integrated SMS text message and email function, Bluetooth streaming audio, Jewel Eyed LED headlights and Auto high beams. View our entire inventory online at www.RosenthalAcura.com.At Rosenthal Acura of Gaithersburg, we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Maryland, DC, Virginia and southern PA. For your next used or new car or truck, visit us at www.RosenthalAcura.com! The Pre-Owned Department at Rosenthal Acura is comitted to outstanding customer service throughout the entire sales process. We offer some of the best quality Pre-Owned vehicles in the country.
Dealer Review:
Guess how much time passed from the minute Mr. Castro greeted me at Rosenthal Gaithersburg's door to the point he closed a deal with me to buy 2 MDX's (That's right....2!)? An astonishingly quick 20 minutes! I have been buying cars at dealerships for forty years. Years ago buying a car was challenging. Things changed...but real change has been slow to come. It is still very rare to have a sales associate actually listen to, understand, respond and fulfill your needs in one quick communicative transaction. It is still quite unheard-of to have your sales associate and the dealership's management cut to the chase and in one single step, offer you a purchasing opportunity that cannot be refused. No back and forth. No switch and bait. No pressure. No lectures. No lengthy, arduous and tiring negotiations. Mr. Castro listened, came up with a solution, had it approved and all was done. No lost time. No hassle. After 40 years of buying cars Mr. Castro got my "Best of the Best" Award and Rosenthal got my "Can't Refuse The Deal" Award. I'm going to let Mikoshiba San ( Toshiaki Mikoshiba - Honda's Chairman...) know how good this dealership is!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H54HB033822
Stock: 12030L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 6,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,750$311 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Kennewick / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H5XJL016965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,500
Heritage Honda of Parkville - Parkville / Maryland
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS** **POWER SUNROOF** **POWER LIFTGATE** **POWER MEMORY SEAT** **APPLE CARPLAY** **BACKUP CAMERA** **BLUETOOTH** **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H3XJL001123
Stock: KU001123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 36,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,430
Parker Johnstone's Wilsonville Honda - Wilsonville / Oregon
** We encourage you to come in and see what it's like to buy a Used Car from a dealer that truly offers a Transparent Buying Experience..... we provide more than just the FLUFF....we provide the Real Car F.A.C.T.S.!! ........... 'F'..... for Five Day Money-Back Guarantee..... 'A'..... for Auto Biography..... 'C'..... for CARFAX..... 'T'..... for True Market Pricing..... 'S'..... for Service History and Reconditioning........ **** Click or Call to schedule a test drive today at www.WilsonvilleHonda.com or 503-218-4844!!! ****
Dealer Review:
We had the absolute best buying experience!! Allan W. helped us through the entire process, he made sure we felt comfortable and confident in our purchase. If you’re ever in the market for a car, this dealership should be your first stop.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H5XHB041066
Stock: PH3457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
2016 Acura MDX Technology Package14,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,988$239 Below Market
Hendrick Acura Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
Acura Certified, Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Graystone interior. Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. Tech Pkg. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Serviced at Hendrick Acura Southpoint.Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedKEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESLUNAR SILVER METALLIC, GRAYSTONE, LEATHER-TRIMMED INTERIOR. Acura w/Tech with Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced hereVEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains "Interior storage is excellent, with big cupholders and door bins, plus a deep center bin that can hold a small purse or tablet.".WHY BUY FROM USHendrick Acura Southpoint strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 212 Kentington Drive in Durham and see the Hendrick difference for yourself!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience at Hendrick Acura of Southpoint. Easiest car buying experience ever. Fast, efficient and knowledgable. Thank you to the team: My sales consultant Bill Crosier, Sales Manager Steve Baughman, Adham Merhi and Mohammed Alquoh in finance. I definitely recommend working with Bill!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura MDX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD3H49GB021178
Stock: A0662A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
2020 Acura RDX5,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,795
Ed Voyles Acura - Atlanta / Georgia
2020 Acura RDX Platinum White Leather, Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, Sirus XM radio, Acura Certified, Reverse Sensing, Back-Up Camera, Traction Control, Navigation. 4D Sport Utility Technology Package22/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. It comes well appointed, it is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above!FWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHCWe have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields our clients the lowest prices and best values on every vehicle we offer. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Ed Voyles Acura is proudly serving Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, East Cobb, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe. If you don't see what you are looking for ,contact our friendly sales staff and we will try to find it for you! Click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura RDX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TC1H50LL013054
Stock: LL013054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 27,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,930$1,601 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Perf Milano Leather W/Contrast Stitching & Piping This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley. This 2017 Acura MDX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Acura MDX was only gently owned. This Certified 2017 Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Acura MDX gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this 2017 Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Acura MDX. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg. Find the quickest driving route in this Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Although this 2017 Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Acura MDX plus much, much more. More information about the 2017 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the third-generation model is no exception. Acura's mid-size luxury SUV is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats make carpooling easy, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. For those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. This model sets itself apart with room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, Attractive styling, advanced technology, and available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I can't believe how low mamy payment is on my new lease. MUCH better than my boring Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H89HB023216
Stock: HB023216
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 34,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,371
Piazza Honda of Reading - Reading / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/26 City/Highway MPGAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 182 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service2017 Acura 4D Sport Utility MDX 3.5L SH-AWD Black 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD **COMPARE OUR PRICE- WE EVALUATE OUR PRICING ON EVERY CAR AGAINST OUR COMPETITORS ON A DAILY BASIS TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING THE BEST VALUE. *** ITS OUR HASSLE FREE HAGGLE FREE MARKET BASED PRICING PHILOSOPHY- WE SELL MORE CARS AND YOU SAVE MORE MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H32HL007637
Stock: EP4673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD20,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,988$1,874 Below Market
Acura of Glendale - Glendale / California
Check out this 2018! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! With just over 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Acura prioritized comfort and style by including: heated seats, power moon roof, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Dealer Review:
Negotiated the best lease deal in Socal with Alton on an Acura MDX 2020 Base model that no other dealership could beat! We had an RDX 2017 leased prior from them and loved the customer service, honesty, the car and the servicing department. If the car has some major dents, no problem they got you covered too. Hat down to this Team of Acura Glendale (not to forget Artur, Maurice and all the associates). Signing the paperwork when we came took less than 40min and we were showed a nice overview on our car as well from Corine I believe. Will look to do business again with them in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H53JL022347
Stock: 16453
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
2020 Acura TLX8,995 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$31,625
David McDavid Acura Plano - Plano / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Performance Red Pearl 2020 Acura TLX 3.5L Technology Pkg FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, USB, SUNROOF/MOONROOF.Recent Arrival! 20/31 City/Highway MPGAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* 182 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura TLX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB2F4XLA000511
Stock: LA000511
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 30,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,877$2,511 Below Market
Honda of Grays Harbor - Aberdeen / Washington
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATING, 125 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, DEALER SERVICED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, Ebony Leather, 3rd row seats: bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Acura Premium Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 Acura MDX 3.5L SH-AWD AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic Crystal Black PearlOdometer is 1120 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGWe don't sell cars, we help people buy them!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H31HL005796
Stock: 12148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
2020 Acura MDX6,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,337$2,765 Below Market
Rick Case Acura - Plantation / Florida
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather Seating, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Not a Rental, Non - Smoker, Acura Certified, Low Miles, Clean Car, Parchment w/Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM Acura Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Certified. Performance Red Pearl 2020 Acura MDX 3.5L FWD 9-Speed Automatic V6 Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* 182 Point Inspection* 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History20/27 City/Highway MPGRick Case Acura proudly serves Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, Miami, Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, Key West, Islamorada, Marathon, Cutler Ridge, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Shores, Aventura, South Beach, Lauderdale by the Sea, Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Margate, Tamarac, Sunrise, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs, Cooper City, Boca Raton, West Boca, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Pga Gardens, Jupiter, Stuart, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Pierce.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura MDX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD3H31LL001153
Stock: TLL001153
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 4,975 miles
$34,995
Old Saybrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, Over $2000 in options!! TLX trim. Acura Certified, Excellent Condition. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAcura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedA GREAT VALUEWas $38,995.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura TLX with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced here, Originally bought here, Clean Autocheck report! All service records available! Autocheck1-OwnerDEALER INSTALLED ACCESSORIESALL SEASON PRO PACK 1 (ALL SEASON MATS, TRUNK TRAY AND WHEEL LOCKS), BODY SIDE MOLDINGS, REAR DECK LID SPOILER, LOWER FRONT REAR AND SIDE BODY KIT. OVER $2000 IN ACCESSORIES!!Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUB3F36LA000552
Stock: 20033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
